Progressive House Democrats Withdraw Letter Urging Negotiations To End War In Ukraine
The U.S. Congressional Progressive Caucus has withdrawn a letter to the White House urging a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine.
The letter, signed by 30 members of the caucus, urged President Joe Biden to “pursue direct diplomacy” with Russia to seek a negotiated settlement to end the war. The letter became public on October 24.
The letter held out the possibility of sanctions relief for Russia and a potential new European security framework with guarantees for all sides.
It said funding for weapons that Congress has approved for Ukraine created a "responsibility for the United States to seriously explore all possible avenues."
The chairwoman of the caucus, Representative Pramila Jayapal (Democrat-Washington), said in a statement on October 25 that the letter was drafted several months ago but was “released by staff without vetting."
Jayapal said she accepted responsibility.
She regretted that the letter created the appearance of an equivalence between Democrats’ view and that of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Republican-California), who said earlier this month that there would be no "blank check" for Ukraine if Republicans take over the House of Representatives in the November 8 elections.
"Nothing could be further from the truth. Every war ends with diplomacy, and this one will too after Ukrainian victory,” Jayapal said in her October 25 statement. “The letter sent yesterday, although restating that basic principle, has been conflated with GOP opposition to support for the Ukrainians’ just defense of their national sovereignty. As such, it is a distraction at this time and we withdraw the letter."
Some members of the caucus had pushed back on the letter even before it was withdrawn.
"The way to end a war? Win it quickly. How is it won quickly? By giving Ukraine the weapons to defeat Russia,” Representative Ruben Gallego (Democrat-Arizona) tweeted late on October 24.
Representative Mark Takano (Democrat-California) released a statement vowing to back continued funding "to aid Ukrainian self-determination and ensure the people of Ukraine have the tools they need to protect their hard-won democracy."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iran Says New Arrests In Case Of Detained French Nationals
Iran's judiciary says that new arrests have been made in the case of an imprisoned French couple as authorities look to complete their investigation of the case.
Judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told reporters on October 25 that those arrested had given "valuable and strategic information" in the case of the French pair, who have been accused of "espionage and association and collusion with the aim of undermining the security of the country."
Setayeshi gave no details on how many people were arrested or what information had been gained, adding only that the investigation continues.
French teachers' union official Cecile Kohler and her partner, Jacques Paris, were arrested in early May in Tehran reportedly while on vacation. They are accused by the authorities of seeking to stir up labor protests.
In a video released on October 6, Kohler wears a head scarf and purportedly describes herself as an “intelligence and operation agent of the French foreign security service.” Paris says in the video: “Our goal in the French foreign security service is to put pressure on Iran’s government.”
The French government immediately slammed the videos, saying the confessions were "staged" and that the two "have been arbitrarily detained in Iran since May 2022, and as such are state hostages."
Iran said they were accused of "entering the country to sow chaos and destabilize society."
There are now five French nationals being held in Iran, according to French officials.
Reports indicate that some Iranian employees of the French Embassy in Tehran are also under arrest.
France has urged its citizens to leave Iran as soon as possible, saying they were exposed to the risk of arbitrary detention.
The warning came amid widespread protests in Iran over the last month following the death of a 22-year-old woman while in the custody of Iran's morality police after being detained for "improperly" wearing the hijab, a mandatory head scarf.
Iran has repeatedly accused outside forces are stoking the protests, without showing any evidence to back up its claim.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), reported on October 19 that Iranian security forces have arrested a total of 14 foreigners, including American, British, Austrian, and French citizens, for their alleged involvement in anti-government protests.
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is taking dual and foreign nationals into custody on false charges for the sole purpose of using them in prisoner swaps.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Footballer Says He's Received Threats Over Protest Support
Former Iranian international footballer Ali Karimi says security officials have threatened him and his family over his support for anti-government protesters who have taken to the streets across the country after the death of a 22-year-old woman who was being held in custody for failing to "properly wear" an Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
The Dubai-based Karimi, a former player with Bayern Munich and once the captain of Iran’s national soccer team, said in a tweet on October 24 that he has received indirect threats and has been pressured by security agents over his posts on social media, including on Instagram, where he has nearly 12 million followers.
Sports journalist Mehdi Rostampour recently claimed in a report that security authorities had tried to kidnap Karimi in the port of Fujairah in the U.A.E. through an intermediary. The claim has not been independently confirmed.
Iran is known to have assassinated and abducted multiple exiled opposition figures in the past, including Iranian-German dual citizen Jamshid Sharmahd and journalist Ruhollah Zam.
Karimi has supported the protests -- which have spread across the country -- since they broke out following the death on September 16 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was held in police custody.
Videos posted on social media on October 24 showed security forces raiding a girls' high school in the center of Tehran amid reports that student protests continue at schools and universities in cities including Tehran, Qom, Sabzevar, Yazd, Karaj, Kerman and Ahvaz.
According to reports, school officials planned to physically search the students and confiscate their mobile phones, which sparked the beating of some students.
In a separate video of a gathering at Qom University, students chanted, "They killed our professors, replaced them with mullahs," in response to the presence of the government spokesman at the school.
At Yazd University in central Iran, students broke the gender segregation rule in the university canteen for the first time, eating together while chanting the slogan, "Women, Life, Freedom."
In the northeastern city of Mashhad, protesters changed the name of Hijab Boulevard to Mahsa Amini Boulevard.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
New Details Contradict Official Iranian Claims Over Teen's Death During School Protest
New details about the death of Iranian teenager Asra Panahi have emerged that contradict the Iranian government's statement that the official cause of death was heart disease. Panahi reportedly died of her injuries after being beaten for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem when her school was raided by agents.
According to the Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates (CCTS), authorities for the city of Ardabil took students from Shahed high school to a pro-government demonstration and asked them to sing an anthem that praises Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
After the pupils resisted, the security forces attacked the students and beat many. Ten were taken to an unknown place by security forces, while seven others were injured.
Iranian officials have denied that security forces beat the students and have said Panahi died in a hospital on October 14. They have since given conflicting causes of death, at first saying it was from congenital heart disease and then later suicide.
But the CCTS says it has confirmed that Panahi died on the same day government forces attacked the school.
Furthermore, eyewitnesses and relatives have confirmed to RFE/RL's Radio Farda that Panahi was taken to a hospital after being beaten, died there, and then was buried in a cemetery in Ardabil.
Officials have also had Panahi's uncle, Ali Panahi, give several interviews backing up their claims on the cause of death, but several relatives said the statements were made under duress.
Another family member was also shown on state TV parroting the official line that her death had nothing to do with the attack on high schoolers.
The unrest, sparked by the death of another young woman, Mahsa Amini, has swept across the country over the past month.
Amini died while in police custody in September after being detained for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly. Eyewitness reports said the 22-year-old was beaten while being arrested by police, while the authorities said she died of "underlying diseases."
Former Iranian soccer star Ali Daei, who is also from Ardabil, has challenged Iranian lawmakers to tell the truth about what is happening in the country and to be accountable after Kazem Musavi, the representative of Ardabil in parliament, denied Panahi's death was due to being beaten.
"History has proven who the liars are," said Daei, a former forward with German soccer giants Bayern Munich and the former Iranian national team captain.
Security forces have waged a violent crackdown on protesters around the country, killing scores, injuring hundreds, and detaining several thousand people.
As the scattered anti-government protests rage across Iran for a fifth week, universities and schools have turned into a major battleground between the protesters and the authorities
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says the authorities have killed at least 215 people, including 27 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Norway Arrests University Researcher On Suspicion Of Spying For Russia
Norway's counterespionage service has arrested a man who worked on a research project at a Norwegian university on suspicion that he is a Russian spy.
The man was arrested in the Arctic town of Tromsoe on October 24, public broadcaster NRK reported on October 25, citing the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST).
The man arrived in Norway in 2021 posing as a Brazilian citizen, but deputy PST chief Hedvig Moe told NRK that police believe his real identity to be Russian.
The man, who was not identified, represents a "threat to fundamental national interests" of Norway, a member of NATO, and should be expelled, Moe said.
The security service "is concerned that he may have acquired information about Norway’s policy in the northern region,” and Norway doesn’t want this information to fall into the hands of the Russians, Moe told AP.
The detained man's lawyer, Thomas Hansen, told the Norwegian newspaper VG that his client denies any wrongdoing. The man has been ordered held for four weeks, VG reported.
Tromsoe is located in the far north of Norway several hundred kilometers west of the Scandinavian country's border with Russia.
The man was believed by the PST to have sought to establish himself in the country under a false identity. The research group he participated in studies hybrid warfare.
Arctic University of Norway administrator Jorgen Fossland said in a statement that the person in question was “a guest lecturer” at the school.
Norway recently accused a Russian citizen of flying drones over Norwegian territory in violation of a ban imposed in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and detained Russians on charges of illegally photographing sensitive sites.
Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, AP, and AFP
Man Arrested In Kazakhstan For Alleged Online Insults Of Kazakhs, Support For Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
QARAGHANDY, Kazakhstan -- A man in Kazakhstan has been arrested after he issued a statement on TikTok allegedly insulting Kazakhs and expressing support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow’s ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Officials of the police department in Kazakhstan’s central Qaraghandy region told RFE/RL on October 24 that they had arrested a 42-year-old resident of Qaraghandy, the regional capital, on charges of inciting social, ethnic, and religious hatred on the Internet.
The Vechernyaya Karaganda newspaper said on Telegram that the man, who was not identified, was arrested after he issued a video in which he "insulted, using swear words, Kazakhstan's citizens and leadership."
"In his speech, the man also supported Russia's war in Ukraine and personal actions of Vladimir Putin," Vechernyaya Karaganda said, adding that all videos and photos from the man's TikTok account had been removed.
The post included a photo of the man apparently taken as a screenshot from the video in question.
After Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in February, Kazakh officials launched several probes linked to online insults of Kazakhstan and expressions of support for Russia by the Central Asian nation's citizens.
Earlier in October, the Committee of National Security in the North Kazakhstan region said in a statement that its officers had questioned two women who were Kazakh citizens but said online that the region is "Russia's ancient territory," adding that "our president is Vladimir Putin."
Also in October, law enforcement officials in the western city of Oral launched a search for a local resident who wrote on social networks that the time had come “for Kazakhstan to return several cities to Russia."
In August, a 54-year-old resident of Saran in the Qaraghandy region was sentenced to seven days in jail for painting the Latin letter "Z" -- a sign of support for Russia's war against Ukraine -- on a tank that is a part of a memorial honoring World War II veterans.
Two Members Of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Reportedly Killed By Gunmen In Zahedan
The official Iranian news agency Tasnim says two members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed by unidentified gunmen in the southeastern city of Zahedan.
"Guards Colonel "Mehdi Molashahi" and Basij brother "Javad Kikha" from the personnel of the Salman Corps of Sistan and Baluchistan were shot by unknown people in...Zahedan and were martyred," the agency said in a tweet on October 25.
The agency said an investigation into the shooting had started.
It gave no further details of the incident, which comes amid weeks of unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly.
Authorities have responded with a brutal crackdown that has left dozens dead in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province, which borders Pakistan.
Bishkek Court Sends Critics Of Kyrgyz-Uzbek Border Deal To Pretrial Detention
BISHKEK – A court in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, has sent to pretrial detention for two months 20 politicians and activists accused of planning riots over the government’s border demarcation deal with neighboring Uzbekistan.
The Birinchi Mai district court ruled on October 25 that the group must stay in pretrial detention until at least December 20.
The Interior Ministry's spokesman, Erkebek Ashirkhojaev, said on October 25 that 21 persons were detained over the weekend after the homes of 22 persons were searched by police.
Those detained include the former Kyrgyz ambassador to Malaysia, Azimbek Beknazarov; former lawmaker Asia Sasykbaeva; well-known politicians Kanat Isaev, Jenis Moldokmatov, and Ravshan Jeenbekov; human rights defender Rita Karasartova; and other noted public figures and activists.
"They were all charged with planning mass disorder; the Birinchi Mai district court sent 20 of them to pretrial detention and one was placed under house arrest due to health issues," Ashirkhojaev said.
The group was detained on October 23 over their opposition to the draft agreement Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are expected to sign to resolve all land disputes between the two countries.
According to the deal, Kyrgyzstan will hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir covering 4,485 hectares to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
On October 24, hundreds rallied in Bishkek demanding the detained activists and politicians be released and urging the government to revise the border demarcation deal. Similar protests were held in the country’s second-largest city, Osh.
In a statement on October 25, Human Rights Watch urged the government of the Central Asian nation to immediately release the politicians and activists and publish all of the details of the deal on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, which was built in 1983, is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and is a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses the majority of the water.
The two Central Asian countries share a border of more than 1,300 kilometers.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam are against the deal. They say Uzbekistan could continue using the dam's water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan's border.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water.
Sunak Is Appointed As U.K. PM And Vows Support For Ukraine; Kremlin Says It Expects No 'Positive Changes'
Newly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to support Ukraine to the "conclusion" of its battle to repel invading Russian troops as the Kremlin said it sees "no grounds" for a positive shift in relations with the United Kingdom.
A former finance minister, Sunak, a Hindu, was invited to form a government by King Charles on October 25, becoming the United Kingdom's first leader of color and its youngest prime minister in two centuries.
In some of his first comments after his appointment to the lead the British government, the 42-year-old told reporters outside the prime minister's residence at 10 Downing Street in central London that he fully supports Ukraine in a "terrible war that must be seen successfully to its conclusion."
Britain, along with the United States, the European Union, and many other Western allies, has been a staunch supporter of Kyiv since Russian forces invaded in late February.
That support has strained relations with the Kremlin, which said on October 25 that it sees no reason to expect an improvement in ties any time soon.
"At the moment we see no grounds for hope that there will be any positive changes in the foreseeable future," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.
"Russia remains open and ready to discuss the most difficult issues at the negotiating table. But not to the detriment of our own interests," Peskov added.
Sunak replaces Liz Truss, who was brought down after just 44 days in office by her economic program, which roiled financial markets, pushed up living costs for voters, and enraged much of her own party.
Sunak, a multimillionaire former hedge fund boss, told Conservative Party lawmakers in parliament on October 24 that they faced an "existential crisis" and must "unite or die." He also said Britain faces a "profound economic challenge" and needs stability and unity.
- By Current Time
KFC, Fashion Retailer Inditex Announce Final Exits From Russian Market
American fast-food restaurant chain KFC is transferring its Russian business to a local operator, and the Spanish fashion retailer that owns the chain Zara will sell its business in the country, the two multinationals said on October 25.
They become the latest in a string of western corporations to leave Russia since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
KFC's owner, Yum!Brands holding, said on October 25 that it had signed an agreement to sell all 70 KFC restaurants it owns in Russia, the operating system, and its franchise to Smart Services Ltd, which is run by Russian KFC franchisees Konstantin Kotov and Andrei Oskolkov.
The buyer will be responsible for rebranding the restaurants and retaining existing employees.
The Russian business daily Kommersant reported that the fast-food outlets will start operating under the Russian fast-food brand Rostic's.
There are about 1,000 KFC restaurants in Russia. Almost all of them are managed by independent owners under licensing or franchise agreements.
Spanish fashion retailer Inditex said it would sell its business in Russia to Daher group, which has prominent interests in the retail and real estate industry, Inditex said in a statement.
"The terms of the transaction, subject to government approval, will enable the preservation of a substantial number of jobs generated by Inditex Group in Russia, as it includes the transfer of most of the lease contracts related to stores," it added.
Inditex, which owns Zara and other chains, halted its operations in Russia seven months ago, closing 502 stores that accounted for 10 percent of the company's sales.
Inditex said the sale of its business to Daher group "will mean the termination" of its operations in Russia.
Many Western companies have left Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Starbucks and McDonald's were among American food and beverage corporations to announce their exit, while French food conglomerate Danone said earlier this month that it was also selling most of its Russian operations.
Other major international corporations, including Swedish furniture giant IKEA, Danish toy company Lego, and U.S. jeans and clothing maker Levi's have announced closures and sales of their operations.
With reporting by Reuters
Kazakh Police Detain Activists To Thwart Rallies On National Holiday
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Police in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, have detained opposition activists who planned to hold a rally to challenge next month's early presidential election.
Bibigul Imanghalieva, a member of the unregistered Algha, Qazaqstan (Kazakhstan, Forward) party, told RFE/RL by phone that she and several of her colleagues were detained for several hours early in the morning in different parts of the city before they could hold the demonstration, which was to fall on October 25, Republic Day, which commemorates Kazakhstan's declaration of state sovereignty in 1990.
According to Imanghalieva, leading activists, Aset Abishev, Aidar Syzdyqov, and Qanatkhan Amrenov, were among those detained. She added that she and other activists were released three hours later.
Imanghalieva says she and other members of the unregistered party had officially filed a request with the Almaty city administration last week asking for permission to hold a rally on October 25.
Other activists told RFE/RL that the chairwoman of an independent group of election observers, Arailym Nazarova, was also detained by police. Her mobile phone has been switched off since the morning of October 25.
In the capital, Astana, police cordoned off a square near Zhengis (Victory) Avenue where activists had planned to gather, not allowing anyone to enter the site. At least two activists were detained there.
Opposition activist Amangeldy Zhakhin said on Facebook on October 25 that police did not allow him to leave the village of Shortandy on October 25 as they tried to prevent his trip to Astana, the capital, where he planned to organize a rally to question the election, scheduled for November 20, at which incumbent President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev will face off against five relatively unknown candidates.
Activists in the cities of Aqsai, Pavlodar, and Oskemen also said they were blocked from travelling to Astana to take part in a rally.
Toqaev, who has tried to position himself as a reformer, called the early presidential election on September 1 while also proposing to change the presidential term to seven years from five years. Under the new system, future presidents will be barred from seeking more than one term.
Critics say Toqaev's initiatives have been mainly cosmetic and do not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Toqaev's predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, who had run the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, chose Toqaev as his successor when he stepped down in 2019.
Though he was no longer president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of “elbasy” or leader of the nation.
Many citizens, however, remained upset by the oppression felt during Nazarbaev's reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January when unprecedented anti-government nationwide protests started over a fuel price hike, and then exploded into countrywide deadly unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich Central Asian nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
In June, a Toqaev-initiated referendum removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and annulled his status as “elbasy.”
Moscow Court Extends Pretrial Detention Of Kazan Federal University Ex-Rector Charged With Murder
A court in Moscow has extended the pretrial detention of the former rector of the Kazan Federal University in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, Ilshat Gafurov, who was also a regional lawmaker until his arrest in December on a murder charge.
The website of the Basmanny district court in the Russian capital said on October 25 that Gafurov's pretrial arrest was prolonged until at least December 21.
Gafurov was detained in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan, in December 2021. He was subsequently transferred to Moscow.
Investigators say Gafurov is suspected of ordering the murder of lawmaker Ainar Israfilov in 1999 in the city of Yelabuga. Gafurov was mayor of the Tatar city at the time.
Gafurov, 61, has run Kazan Federal University, one of Russia's oldest universities, since 2010. He insists he is innocent of all charges.
Russian Court Rejects Appeal By Imprisoned U.S. Basketball Star
A Russian court has rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to have her nine-year prison sentence for the possession and smuggling of drugs reduced -- a ruling blasted by Washington as "excessive and disproportionate."
A two-time Olympic gold medalist and six-time all-star for the U.S. Women's National Basketball Association, Griner, 32, has been in Russian detention since police said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia, in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on February 17.
Griner was returning at the time to Russia, where she has competed since 2014. She was sentenced on August 4 to nine years in a penal colony
She addressed the appeals court on October 25 via video link from her detention cell.
The court stated in the ruling that the time Griner will have to serve in prison will be recalculated with her time in pre-trial detention taken into account. One day in pre-trial detention will be counted as 1.5 days in prison, so the basketball player will have to serve around eight years in prison.
U.S. Charge d’Affaires Elizabeth Rood, currently the most senior U.S. diplomat in Moscow, attended the hearing at a court just outside of the Russian capital. She called the nine-year sentence upheld by the appeals judges "excessive and disproportionate."
In her final statement on October 25, Griner, who has admitted in court to an "honest mistake" in packing the cartridges, described how stressful her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding, "I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil]...People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given."
She apologized for her mistake, as she had at her original trial, saying "I did not intend to do this," and asked the court to take into account the fact that she had pleaded guilty.
Reports suggest talks are continuing between Moscow and Washington over a possible prisoner swap involving the two-time Olympic champion and other mutual prisoners.
U.S. President Joe Biden has assigned a hostage negotiator to Griner's case and said his administration is "working hard" toward her release.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on October 24 that Washington has had continuous discussions with Russia “including in recent days” but talks “have not gotten to the point where we would like them to be.”
U.S. officials have said previously that their proposal also involves former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges that he denies in 2020.
Some reports have suggested a deal could involve jailed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, while others say the Russian side is also pressing for the handover of Vadim Krasikov, a former colonel from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) who was convicted last year of murder in Germany in the death of an emigrant Chechen former fighter.
With reporting by Meduza.io and Reuters
EU Energy Ministers Meet To Discuss Gas Price Cap
European Union energy ministers are meeting in Luxembourg on October 25 to discuss a bloc-wide gas price cap and to map out their next moves, although it is likely to be weeks before any final decisions are made.
The 27-member bloc has been looking into ways to tamp down high energy prices after Moscow reduced gas supplies following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, prompting a record rise in power prices in August.
Ministers meeting in Luxembourg are expected to debate the principles of how an EU gas price limit could work, as well as possible drawbacks.
Gas prices have dropped in recent days, amid mild weather and as countries have filled storage tanks.
But some EU officials said a cap was still needed to guard against potential price spikes as Europe heads into winter.
Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Zelenskiy Says Russia Has Destroyed More Than One-Third Of Ukraine's Energy Sector
Russian rockets and Iranian-made drones have destroyed more than one-third of Ukraine's energy sector, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a conference on Ukraine reconstruction on October 25.
"Russia is destroying everything so that it is harder for us to get through the winter," Zelenskiy said via video link to the Berlin conference, which was attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and other senior politicians and officials.
Addressing the gathering, Von der Leyen said the attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure amounted to "pure acts of terrorism" and called the scale of destruction in Ukraine "staggering," with the World Bank estimating the toll of the damage at 350 billion euros ($345 billion).
Von der Leyen said a coordination platform for Ukraine's reconstruction needed to be launched "as soon as possible, preferable before the end of the year or early at the beginning of next year."
Scholz told the conference that Russia's sustained drone attacks represent a new low point in its war against Ukraine but are also a sign of Moscow's desperation.
Scholz said rebuilding Ukraine was a "generational task" that must start immediately, even as Russia's invasion rages on.
"What is at stake here is nothing less than creating a new Marshall Plan for the 21st century -- a generational task that must begin now," Scholz said.
However, Zelenskiy told the conference that Ukraine had yet to receive "a single cent" toward a fast recovery plan worth a total $17 billion.
He also asked the international community to cover an expected budget deficit of $38 billion next year for his war-torn country.
And the Ukrainian Minister for Communities and Territories Development, Oleksiy Chernyshov, said the reconstruction of Ukraine must begin even while the fighting continues.
"It is very important to understand that given the fact the war is still going on, the initial recovery should start right now," Chernyshov told German news agency dpa ahead of the start of the conference.
Ukraine's prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, told the conference that the urgent need for rebuilding will not stop the government from enacting the reforms needed to keep the country on the path toward European Union membership.
Shmyhal said that the government plans to introduce EU standards for various industrial sectors, customs reforms, and a liberalization of labor laws even as fighting continues on the ground.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
U.S. Officials Say Washington Is Mulling HAWK Air Defense Equipment For Ukraine
The United States is considering sending older HAWK air-defense systems from storage to Ukraine to help it shoot down Russian drone and cruise missile attacks, according to two U.S. officials.
The HAWK medium-range surface-to-air missile interceptor would be an upgrade to the Stinger missile systems -- a smaller, shorter range air defense system -- that the United States has already provided Ukraine.
The HAWK equipment is based on Vietnam-era technology, but has been upgraded several times.
The HAWK system is the predecessor to the PATRIOT missile defense system made by Raytheon Technologies which remains off the table for Ukraine, the U.S. officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Washington would provide Ukraine with advanced air systems after successive devastating missile raids by Russia on Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure targets earlier this month.
Since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the United States has sent around $17.6 billion worth of security assistance to Kyiv.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Biden Warns Russia Over 'Dirty Bomb' Claims As IAEA Prepares To Visit Ukrainian Nuclear Sites
U.S. President Joe Biden warned Russia on October 25 that the use of a tactical nuclear weapon would be an "incredibly serious mistake" after Moscow claimed Ukraine is preparing to use a so-called dirty bomb on its own territory.
Biden said he has spent "a lot of time" dealing with Russia's claim, which Moscow raised over the weekend, drawing immediate dismissal from the United States and other countries that have backed Ukraine.
"Let me just say Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake were it to use a tactical nuclear weapon." Biden told reporters. "I cannot guarantee you that it is a false flag operation yet. We don’t know. But it would be a serious mistake."
Ukraine and its allies suspect Russia might have made the claim to set up a "false flag" attack in which it would use a so-called dirty bomb but would blame the attack on Ukraine and use it to justify the use of conventional nuclear weapons by Moscow.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu presented no evidence for the claim when he spoke on October 23 with his counterparts from several NATO countries, including Britain, France, and the United States, who dismissed the claim after the series of calls.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on October 25 that Washington's refusal to take note of Russia's warning was "inappropriate given the seriousness of the threat we are talking about."
A dirty bomb would use a conventional warhead to create an explosion that would spread radioactive, biological, or chemical materials over an area.
Moscow took its accusations against Ukraine to the UN Security Council on October 25. The country's UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said afterward that Russia was "satisfied because we raised the awareness."
Speaking to reporters, he added: "I don't mind people saying that Russia is crying wolf if this doesn't happen because this is a terrible, terrible disaster that threatens potentially the whole of the Earth."
WATCH: Speaking to Current Time in Riga on October 22, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks said Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot change the course of war in Ukraine by dropping nuclear bombs.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said earlier on October 25 that it is preparing to send inspectors to two Ukrainian sites in the coming days in reaction to Ukraine's request for an inspection following Russia's claims.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on October 24 invited the IAEA to "urgently send experts to peaceful facilities in Ukraine which Russia deceitfully claims to be developing a dirty bomb."
Kuleba said Ukraine has always been transparent and has "nothing to hide."
Enerhoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator, issued a statement on October 24 voicing its concern that Russia’s statements “may indicate that Russia is preparing an act of nuclear terrorism.”
Russian troops have occupied Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, since March. It is still run by Ukrainian engineers, though Russia claimed after its illegal annexation of the Zaporizhzhya region that it is on Russian territory.
Enerhoatom said that Russian forces have carried out unauthorized, secret construction work over the last week at the plant in the area of the spent nuclear fuel storage facility.
Russian officers controlling the area won’t give access to Ukrainian staff or monitors from the IAEA that would allow them to see what they are doing, the operator said.
Enerhoatom added that it “assumes” the Russians “are preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored” at the plant.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
German President Steinmeier Makes Surprise Visit To Kyiv
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Kyiv in a surprise visit early on October 25, his spokesperson said.
Steinmeier, who arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train, was set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later in the day.
"My message to the Ukrainians is that we are not only standing by your side. We will continue to support Ukraine, economically, politically, and also militarily," Steinmeier said after his arrival.
"It was important to me, especially now in this phase where we are seeing air attacks with drones, cruise missiles, and rockets, to send a message of solidarity to the Ukrainians."
"The people in Ukraine need us," he said.
This is Steinmeier's first visit since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, but his third attempt to travel to Kyiv.
Last week, Steinmeier put off a planned trip to Ukraine at short notice, due to security reasons.
The German president had also planned to visit Kyiv together with the presidents of Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, and Estonia in mid-April, but was told not to come at short notice.
Kyiv's decision at that time came amid sustained criticism of Steinmeier's ties to Moscow and his failure while he was Germany's foreign minister to heed warnings from his country's Eastern European neighbors about the threat of Russian aggression.
Steinmeier also angered Kyiv in the days following the Russian invasion by offering only to provide 5,000 helmets as military aid.
Steinmeier previously advocated a policy of “detente” toward Russia, but admitted in the wake of Moscow’s invasion that the policy was a mistake.
Germany has since begun giving Ukraine significant heavy weaponry.
Based on reporting by dpa and AFP
30 U.S. House Democrats Urge Biden To Seek Negotiated Settlement To War In Ukraine
Thirty members of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Progressive Caucus have urged President Joe Biden to “pursue direct diplomacy” to seek a negotiated settlement to end the war in Ukraine.
The 30 lawmakers who signed a letter dated October 24 backing the pursuit of talks to end the war are members of Biden's Democratic Party.
The letter said they were under no illusions regarding the difficulties involved in engaging Russia given its "outrageous and illegal" invasion of Ukraine and its decision to make additional illegal annexations of Ukrainian territory.
"However, if there is a way to end the war while preserving a free and independent Ukraine, it is America’s responsibility to pursue every diplomatic avenue to support such a solution that is acceptable to the people of Ukraine," the letter said.
The letter noted the destruction the war has already caused in Ukraine and the world and the risk of catastrophic escalation.
“In recent weeks, the risk of nuclear war has increased, fighting escalated, and global economic insecurity deepened. Thousands of people are dead and tens of millions more impacted,” they added.
Citing their duty to approve the spending of billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars on military assistance, they said they believe such involvement creates a responsibility “for the United States to seriously explore all possible avenues."
They urged Biden "to pair the military and economic support the United States has provided to Ukraine with a proactive diplomatic push" that redoubles efforts to seek a realistic framework for a cease-fire.
"The alternative to diplomacy is protracted war, with both its attendant certainties and catastrophic and unknowable risks," they said.
Asked about the letter, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States has been supporting Ukraine militarily to ensure the country “will be in the strongest possible position” when negotiations take place.
"We don't know when it will transpire, principally and solely because we have not seen any indication from the Russians that they are prepared to engage in that diplomacy and dialogue," he told reporters.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said separately: "We've been very clear: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this month that Moscow remains "open for talks" with Kyiv, stressing that the "goals of the special military operation" in Ukraine's east "remain unchanged."
The lawmakers’ letter noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in May reiterated that the war “will only definitively end through diplomacy.”
But earlier this month after Russia launched drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and its energy infrastructure, Zelenskiy rejected direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russia's 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist In 400-Meter Hurdles Disqualified For Doping
Russian athlete Natalya Antyukh has been stripped of her 400-meter hurdles gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics for doping under a ruling issued on October 24 by track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).
Antyukh, 41, won the gold at the London Olympics in August 2012, beating Lashinda Demus of the United States, who will be upgraded to the gold if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) acts on the AIU ruling.
Antyukh was banned for "the use of a prohibited substance/method," the AIU said, adding that this disqualified her results from July 15, 2012, through June 29, 2013.
Antyukh is currently serving a four-year ban lasting until 2025 in a previous case judged by the Court or Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that stripped her of her results from 2013 to 2015.
Demus finished 0.07 seconds behind Antyukh in the event, which took place on August 8, 2012. The upgrade to gold would make Demus, 39, an Olympic champion for the first time. She won the world title won in 2011.
The new ruling, which can be appealed, was based on historical evidence recovered from a Moscow testing laboratory database. The AIU did not specify evidence against Antyukh found in connection with the database, which was part of a years-long standoff between the World Anti-Doping Agency and Russian authorities.
Antyukh won a silver medal in the 4X400-meter relay in the 2012 Olympics, but lost it when team mate Antonina Krivoshapka was found guilty of doping.
Several other Russian athletes have had their medals from the 2012 Olympics stripped due to anti-doping rule violations.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Deliberately Delaying Black Sea Grain Exports
Kyiv has accused Russia of delaying more than 165 cargo ships heading to Ukrainian Black Sea ports to load up with grain under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.
Russian inspectors "have been significantly prolonging the inspection of vessels," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on October 24. "As a result, more than 165 vessels have been stuck in a queue near the Bosphorus Strait, and this number continues to grow daily."
Cargo ships carrying grain and other foodstuffs to and from Ukrainian ports must be inspected by teams organized by the four-party Joint Coordination Center (JCC), a group set up under the UN-Turkey brokered deal with Ukraine and Russia that was signed in July amid concerns that the blockage of Ukrainian grain exports was contributing to a global food crisis.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it had reason to believe the delays were politically motivated and were once again threatening food security for millions of people.
"Russia's actions undermine global food security, in particular in the Global South," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry statement added. "The inspection delays have already prevented Ukraine from exporting an additional 3 million tons of grain. Ten million people across the world have not received food in time because of Russia's political agenda."
Russia has previously threatened to pull out of the deal, which also gave Moscow guarantees for its own grain and fertilizer exports. The deal is up for renewal next month.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on October 24 that Moscow has asked the United Nations for data on the destination and end-consumers for Ukrainian grain exports. Lavrov said "corrections" needed to unblock shipments would depend on Russia receiving this information.
UN spokeswoman for the Black Sea Grain Initiative Ismini Palla said urgent steps were needed to relieve the backlog.
The delays "have the potential to cause disruptions to the supply chain and port operations," Palla said.
The deal freed up exports from three of Ukraine's ports -- Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenniy -- which had been blockaded since Russia launched the invasion of Ukraine in late February. The first grain shipments left Ukraine in August.
The four parties to the deal -- Russia, Ukraine, and brokers Turkey and the UN -- are currently negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond its November 19 deadline.
Palla said the UN convenes the parties daily "and has urged full and good faith participation in the [deal] and the need for additional urgent measures to be taken so the supply chain does not get disrupted and the initiative continues to deliver more and much needed food to the world."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
More Than 200 Indicted In Iranian Province Amid Crackdown On Protesters
Iran's judiciary says it has issued indictments for 201 people over their participation in antigovernment protests in the central province of Alborz.
Hossein Fazeli Harikandi, the chief justice of the province, said on October 24 that those indicted are the "main and active agents," mainly because they invited people to protest on social media.
He did not give an exact number for how many people were detained, but he said around two-thirds of those taken into custody had already been released on bail, indicating more than 600 people in total had been rounded up.
The latest wave of dissent was sparked by the death on September 16 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei recently said the protesters "are either agents of the enemy, or if they are not agents, they are in the same direction as the enemy."
Fazeli Harikandi said Khamenei's statement is "the road map of the judicial system."
Since Amini's death, protests have been held across the country in one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic republic's leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Tehran Prosecutor Ali Salehi said 315 defendants have been indicted and convicted for their involvement in the "recent riots" in the capital, with the official IRNA news agency quoting him as saying four of the protesters were accused of "waging war against God," which in Iran may be punishable by death.
The prosecutor of Tehran accused the arrested protesters of gathering and colluding with the intention of acting against the security of the country, propaganda activity against the system, and the disruption of public order.
The government has met the protests with a brutal crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 215 people, including 27 children.
So far, no official authority in Iran has announced the exact number of detainees.
Recently, lawmaker Ahmed Alireza Beigi said that during the protests, only 3,000 of the people who were arrested in Tehran Province were transferred to Fashafouyeh prison.
Meanwhile, in a show of anger over government policies, students at various universities across the country had a group lunch, flouting rules on the compulsory gender segregation in the cafeteria. In response, security forces moved in and beat some of the students while threatening to arrest them.
Videos published on social networks show security forces attacking protesting students who gathered at the Sharif University of Tehran.
The authorities at the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran subsequently closed the cafeteria and served food outside to prevent male and female students from eating together.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Toqaev Approves New Doctrine As Part Of Kazakh Military Modernization
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has approved an updated military doctrine for Kazakhstan that officials say reflects modern conditions having an impact on military threats and the security of the Central Asian nation.
According to Kazakh Defense Ministry, which announced the approval on October 24, the new doctrine "provides for the development of special operations forces to increase the combat potential of the armed forces and to expand their interaction with special-purpose units of other state bodies."
The doctrine notes that Kazakhstan does not consider any other states as an adversary.
Toqaev, who is standing for reelection next month, first talked about updating the doctrine in September 2021, saying it needed to be updated to help a reorganized armed forces to adapt to new conditions, including cyberattacks launched by external forces.
The move comes nine months after Toqaev invited peacekeepers from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to help stabilize the country after an unprecedented wave of deadly unrest in the oil-rich nation that was sparked by a fuel price hike.
It also comes amid a war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion of its neighbor in late February.
CSTO members have largely withheld support for Moscow's invasion, analysts say, because of risks to their own sovereignty. They are also trying to avoid getting caught up in Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Three Iranian Labor Activists Sentenced To Prison For May Day Protests
Three prominent Iranian labor activists have been found guilty of charges related to their union activities and handed prison sentences.
The Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran sentenced teachers union activists Jafar Ebrahimi, Rasul Bodaghi, and Mohammad Habibi to cumulative prison sentences of four years for illegal assembly and collusion and one year for propaganda against Iran.
The three were arrested by security agents on April 30, just ahead of demonstrations that were held in several cities on May Day, which coincided with Teachers' Day in Iran.
They were also accused of coordinating the protests with French teachers' union official Cecile Kohler and her partner, Jacques Paris, whom Tehran has tried to link to protesting Iranian teachers.
The arrests were largely seen as an attempt to discredit the rallies and increase pressure on the Iranian teachers' union to stop the protests.
Iranian officials have accused the two French nationals of "entering the country to sow chaos and destabilize society."
Iranian teachers -- along with pensioners and workers from other sectors -- took to the streets across the country over the summer to demand better pay and working conditions.
The verdict comes at a time when security forces are trying to suppress widespread anti-government protests in cities across the country sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for "improperly" wearing a head scarf.
UN human rights experts have expressed concern about the "violent repression" of civil society in Iran, including union members and teachers arrested for protesting low or unpaid wages and poor working conditions.
At the same time, pensioners and other groups have been protesting against the poor economic situation in the country, blaming the government for spiraling inflation, high unemployment, and failing to deliver on pledges to increase wages and improve living conditions.
The government's response to the protests has been arrests, violence, and repression of demonstrators.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Pope, Macron Meet To Discuss Ukraine, Other International Issues
Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron have met at the Vatican to discuss the situation in Ukraine and other international matters.
The Vatican said in a statement on October 24 that the two men, holding their third private meeting, "focused on matters of an international nature, starting from the conflict in Ukraine, with special attention to the humanitarian situation."
The statement added that during the talks, "particular consideration was given to the region of the Caucasus, the Middle East, and Africa.”
Macron was in Rome for an interfaith summit on peace organized by the Catholic Sant'Egidio association. He previously met with Pope Francis at the Vatican in June 2018 and less than a year ago, in November 2021.
