Volodymyr Obodzinskiy lost his entire family in early March in a Russian attack. An air strike hit his house, killing his 40-year-old wife, Natalya, 14-year-old son Volodymyr, 19-year-old daughter Ivanka, and her 1-year-old twins. Obodzinskiy visited the wreckage of his home and spoke about the tragedy.