Do The Tunnels Under Ukraine's Soledar Have Significant Military Value?

Ukraine has denied claims by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Vagner mercenary group, that Russian forces have captured all of Soledar, one of the hottest points in the war. The town sits on a vast network of salt-mine tunnels that cover an estimated 200 kilometers. However, one geologist says the tunnels under the city have limited military value because they are too deep to move equipment into and there is little or no oxygen. While the mines may not have great military value, taking Soledar and the tunnels that lie beneath it would be Moscow's most significant battlefield gain in months. Ukraine has said that fierce fighting continues.