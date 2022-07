7 Charred Ukrainian wheat photographed on July 17 on the border between the Zaporizhzhya and Donetsk regions, where fighting is currently under way. Turkish-led talks are ongoing to establish safe passage for ships leaving Ukrainian ports. According to a readout from recent calls between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts, Erdogan stressed that “it was time for the United Nations to take action for the plan regarding the formation of secure corridors via the Black Sea for grain export.”