Ukraine Has Enough Energy Resources To Get Through Winter, Says Minister
Ukraine will have enough energy resources to get through the coming winter, but an expected surge in Russian attacks may disrupt the supply networks, Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said late on November 11. Halushchenko told Ukrainian public television that "the question is how much future attacks can affect supplies." In the past few weeks, Russia attacked Ukrainian infrastructure 60 times, Kyiv said this week, raising concerns that Moscow may have already started to target the power grid for a second winter at war. Last winter, thousands of Russian drones and missiles hit power infrastructure, causing sweeping blackouts.
At Least 13 More Moldovan Parishes Joining Romanian Orthodox Church Amid Anti-Russian Backlash
Orthodox priests in at least 13 parishes in Moldova expect to be accepted into the local branch of a Romanian church this week, furthering a trend of dozens of defections from the local arm of the Russian Orthodox Church amid state, clergy, and public anger over Moscow's invasion of Moldova's fellow post-Soviet neighbor Ukraine. Control of the dozen-plus parishes will pass to the Metropolis of Bessarabia, which is subordinate to the Romanian Orthodox Church. The Moscow-run Moldovan Orthodox Church, which serves most Moldovans, has already complained to Moscow's patriarch and defrocked a handful of the defectors. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Germany Set To Double Ukraine Military Aid Under Scholz Plan, Says Source
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition has agreed in principle to double the country's military aid for Ukraine next year to 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), a political source in Berlin said on November 12. If approved by parliament, where Scholz's parties hold a majority, the boost would lift Germany's defense spending to 2.1 percent of its gross domestic product. Lawmakers from Scholz's Social Democrats, the Free Democrats, and the Greens agreed on the increase during negotiations on the 2024 federal budget ahead of a formal meeting of the budget committee of the Bundestag on November 16, the source said.
Russia Says EU Won't 'Push' It Out Of Central Asia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the European Union of attempting to drive his country out of Central Asia, and said the bloc was failing, in an interview broadcast on November 12. Moscow's sway over a region it considers its sphere of influence has waned since the offensive in Ukraine. "The European Union isn't hiding its intentions to restrain [Russia] in every possible way and push it out of Central Asia and the South Caucasus," Lavrov said, adding that these were "futile" efforts, and that Russia has been "historically present there" and is "not going to disappear." French President Emmanuel Macron visited Kazakhstan last month.
Moscow Prosecutors Said To Be Investigating Social Media Star Yury Dud
Russian police say prosecutors have launched an investigation into popular social media personality Yury Dudy for potentially breaking recent laws enacted to defend the army from criticism after Kremlin war planners ordered the invasion of Ukraine. TASS quoted law enforcement sources as saying Moscow prosecutors are targeting the Moscow State University journalism graduate for potentially "undermining the reputation of the Russian Army." The lanky, tattooed sometimes sports editorhas millions of followers on YouTube and Instagram and notably expanded into an exploration of Stalinist repressions four years ago. He has since touched on political and societal issues.
Ukraine Says Russian Focus On Bakhmut In East, As Kherson Regional Library Struck In South
The commander of Ukrainian forces in the east of the country said on November 12 that Russian troops are more active around Bakhmut, while authorities in the southern region of Kherson said Russian attacks had seriously damaged a well-known scientific library.
The reports came a day after Ukraine marked one year since its forces retook the regional hub of Kherson and with tensions high in Kyiv after the first drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital in nearly two months were said to have been thwarted.
Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of Ukraine's eastern forces, said Russian forces were seeking to "regain lost positions" around Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.
Bakhmut has been an epicenter of fighting for months as an ambitious Ukrainian counteroffensive has raged on its northern and southern flanks, with Russian forces still in control of the city itself.
A Ukrainian ground-forces spokesman, Volodymyr Fityo, said in a televised appearance that the Russians were "probing defenses" around Bakhmut in hopes of "trying to storm" areas under Ukrainian control but hadn't achieved "strategic success."
RFE/RL can't independently confirm battlefield claims by either side in areas of heavy fighting.
The Ukrainian General Staff said in its early morning report that it had repelled attacks in Andriyivka and other places near Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, and was waging its own assaults on Russian forces south of the city.
Ukrainian sources accuse the Russian side of near-daily attacks on recaptured areas of the Kherson region on the right bank of the Dnieper River.
Early on November 12, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Produkin, said an early morning Russian air attack had struck the Honchar Regional Library in Kherson, a center of scientific learning.
"One of the hits was on the Honchar regional library. The building is seriously damaged," he said.
Prokudin said there were no injuries from the blast or the ensuing fire.
Russian officials have denied targeting civilians despite near-constant bombardment and drone attacks on infrastructure and population centers in the 20-month full-scale war.
On November 11, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that Ukrainian air defenses had been activated and civilians should take shelter. No injuries were reported.
Uzbek Teen Jailed For 2 1/2 Years For Insulting President Mirziyoev
A 19-year-old Uzbek man has been sentenced by a Samarkand regional court to 2 1/2 years in prison for insulting President Shavkat Mirziyoev in an Instagram post under a video of the presidential family, some of whom occupy influential or lucrative political and business posts under the clannish regime. Dilshod Iskandarov is the latest of at least three Uzbeks convicted in the past year under a criminal clause on insulting or slandering the president. Iskandarov allegedly removed the post after relatives warned of its potential risk. Mirziyoev won a new seven-year term in an effectively uncontested vote in July. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Belarus Readies More Sweeping Intrusions For Mail From EU Countries
Belarus's customs body says a government document is being prepared that will expand the authority to inspect all postal parcels and other items originating from European Union countries and addressed to Belarusians. Authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka announced in September that he had signed a decree to allow for inspections to block the import of aerial drones and prevent their use by individuals amid a yearslong clampdown on the opposition, media, and civil society since a flawed presidential election in 2020. His crackdown has intensified since he allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory for its 20-month-old invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Russia Says It Will Only Limit VPN Services That Pose 'Threat' To Security
Russia plans to block certain Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and protocols which are deemed by a commission of experts to pose a threat, the RIA state news agency reported, citing correspondence from the Digital Ministry. Demand for VPN services soared after Russia restricted access to some Western social media after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Many VPN services remain widely in use throughout Russia and there has been public debate among lawmakers about how much further to go in blocking VPN services which allow access to banned information but also a host of other information.
Latvia's President Says West Must Arm Ukraine To Keep Russia From Future Global Adventures
Latvia’s president says Russia is planning for a long war in Ukraine and he has a message for countries wavering on continuing military support to Kyiv: Keep supplying arms or the Ukrainians will lose and Russia will have a green light for threatening others in the future. Edgars Rinkevics said in an interview with the Associated Press that “it is important to actually fight for international peace, and peace in Europe, because if we stop Russia in Ukraine, then Russia is not going to be able to challenge other countries.”
Pakistani Police Cracking Down On Migrants Are Arresting Afghan Women And Children, Activists Claim
Pakistani police are arresting Afghan women and children in southern Sindh Province as part of a government crackdown on migrants, activists said on November 11. More than 250,000 Afghans have left Pakistan in recent weeks as the government rounded up, arrested, and kicked out foreign nationals without papers. It set an October 31 deadline for migrants without legal status to leave the country voluntarily. The expulsions mostly affect Afghans, who make up the majority of foreigners living in Pakistan. Authorities maintain they are targeting all who are in the country illegally.
Report: Senior Ukrainian Military Officer With Intelligence Ties 'Coordinated' Nord Stream Sabotage
A decorated officer in the Ukrainian military with "deep ties" to the country's intelligence services "played a central role" and was the "coordinator" of the attack last year on the Nord Stream natural-gas pipeline, The Washington Post reported on November 11.
The report alleged that 48-year-old Special Forces Colonel Roman Chervinskiy "took orders from more senior Ukrainian officials, who ultimately reported to General Valeriy Zaluzhniy," who is Ukraine's top-ranking officer.
It quoted Ukrainian and European officials and "other people knowledgeable about the details of the covert operation."
The Washington Post said that, through an attorney, Chervinskiy had rejected accusations that he was involved in the sabotage.
The explosive charges that were detonated on the pipeline in September 2022 caused massive leaks and were seen as a dangerous attack on European infrastructure a half-year into Russia's full-scale invasion.
Western officials initially blamed Russia for the blasts, which all but destroyed the twin pipelines. Moscow blamed the United States and its allies saying it had no reason for blowing up an energy link vital to bringing its supplies westward.
Nord Stream is majority-owned by Russia's Gazprom and supplies millions of Europeans with gas.
It was seen as a major effort by Moscow to bypass Ukraine in the transit west of Russian gas.
The United States had warned for years that the pipelines were a security risk for Germany and other European nations, making the countries’ beholden to Russian energy exports.
In July, investigators trying to solve the unexplained blasts that destroyed the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea said they had found traces of undersea explosives on a German yacht linked to the incident.
The revelations, announced by Danish, German, and Swedish diplomats in a letter dated July 10, were a small but noteworthy development in the continuing mystery of the destruction of the gas pipeline, which occurred September 26, 2022, on the Baltic seabed, east of the Danish island of Bornholm.
The explosions were discovered as residual gas bubbled up to the surface.
The pipelines were built by Russia to bring its gas directly to Germany, and Europe, bypassing Ukraine, Poland, and other nations that had hostile ties with Moscow. While the first pipeline was operational, the second had not gotten final approval from German regulators.
“All speculations about my involvement in the attack on Nord Stream are being spread by Russian propaganda without any basis,” The Washington Post quoted Chervinskiy as saying in a written statement to it and Der Spiegel.
There have been further attacks on energy and other infrastructure since the Nord Stream incidents as the 20-month-old invasion has continued.
Last month, Finland said it couldn't exclude that a "state actor" was responsible for more recent damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline and a telecommunications cable in the Baltic Sea days earlier.
With reporting by The Washington Post and Reuters
Sabotage Suspected After Russian Freight Train Derails In Ryazan Region
Russian authorities said sabotage is suspected after a freight train with 19 wagons derailed early on November 11 in the Ryazan region, injuring at least one member of the rail staff. The news comes on the same day that another suspected sabotage incident was reported at a Russian munitions factory.
Residents in Ryazon told local media that an explosion had been heard shortly before a train carrying fertilizer derailed near Rybnoye, some 200 kilometers southeast of Moscow.
Officials said an assistant conductor of the train was injured and is being treated at a hospital.
Local authorities said the incident occurred at 7:12 a.m. when “an improvised explosive device was detonated,” derailing the train.
A number of suspected sabotage cases have been reported in Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, although details usually are scarce and potential perpetrators are often unknown.
The derailment report came on the same day as another suspected sabotage incident took place at a gunpowder factory in Kotovsk in the Tambov region.
Witnesses said a fire broke out after an explosion was heard, according to several Russian news outlets’ Telegram channels.
The Emergency Situations Ministry of the region confirmed the fire at the factory, saying the blaze broke out in a detached one-story building.
No deaths or injuries were reported and the ministry said the fire was being investigated.
In June, four people were killed at the Kotovsk factory when an unexplained explosion rocked the site.
According to the Tambov Gunpowder Plant website, the factory "is one of the largest enterprises in the ammunition and special chemistry industry. It produces pyroxylin powders for all types of weapons, artillery systems of all calibers in service with the Army, Navy, and Air Force."
Microsoft Chief Says Russia Is Spreading Middle East Disinformation
Russia has been spreading "disinformation" about the situation in the Middle East, the president of Microsoft said on November 11, as tensions soar in the region. Brad Smith was asked about the role of the U.S. tech giant in promoting peace at an international forum in Paris. He said Microsoft and its competitors were fighting against disinformation. "We are getting very good at identifying a Russian campaign, like when they tried to tell people not to get the COVID vaccine," he said. "Or today, when we see Russian disinformation in the Middle East."
Russian City Blocks Protest By Soldiers' Relatives, Citing Pandemic Restrictions
The mayor’s office of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk has rejected an application by relatives of mobilized soldiers fighting in Ukraine to hold a demonstration, citing measures instituted to combat the spread of COVID-19. Would-be organizers of the demonstration sought permission for about 30 people to gather in the center of the city on November 19. Organizers said the rejection made no sense, considering that just last week a mass event was held in the city to mark the Day of National Unity holiday. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Siberia.Realities, click here.
Kosovar, Israeli Teams Seek To Focus On Soccer As Balkan Nation Steps Up Security
PRISTINA -- Kosovar police said on November 11 that they had stepped up security measures a day before the Euro 2024 qualifying soccer match between Kosovo and Israel, banning materials with religious and political content around and near the stadium in the capital, Pristina.
Police officials said they would continue to increase general security in the lead up to and after the match, scheduled for November 12.
The match at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium is the first for Israel's national team since the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, which has been declared a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
The match was originally scheduled for October 15 but was postponed after fighters from the extremist group attacked towns in southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and kidnapping more than 240 others. The attack prompted Israel’s retaliatory military action in the Gaza Strip that has led to more than 11,000 deaths, according to Palestinian authorities.
Domestic security forces turned down a request from a pro-Palestinian group in Kosovo -- a country with a Muslim majority -- that sought permission for a peaceful protest on the day of the match.
According to Kosovo law, police can prohibit the holding of a public gathering if the purpose of the event is to incite or call for the use of violence, racial, national, ethnic, or religious hatred.
Police said they will control possible crowds not only near the stadium, but throughout the city, including its squares.
Roads leading to the stadium will be closed on match day as well.
Police announced that "any racist, xenophobic, political, religious promotional material will be banned."
Fadil Vokrri Stadium, named after the local soccer legend, holds about 14,000 fans.
On November 11, both teams held separate news conferences and final practice sessions.
Israel's national team said it feels safe and comfortable in Kosovo. Its manager, Alon Hazan, and captain, Eli Dasa, thanked Kosovo for the welcome.
In a Pristina news conference, Hazan described the match as an opportunity to make Israelis back home happy at a difficult time.
"This is not a burden for us. We know what we are representing and we will do everything we can to win this match and bring joy to our people," Hazan said
"We feel safe here and we want to appreciate everything the government and all the people in Kosovo have given us with their hospitality," Hazan said as he called on the people of Kosovo and Israel to focus only on football.
Dasa said he feels "comfortable" in Kosovo, adding that "we are not afraid -- we are people of Israel and we are here to represent our country."
The captain of Kosovo's national team, Vedat Muriqi, said that “we cannot stop any whistles and protests.”
“On the field, we will try to play [soccer]. As for the fans off the field, everyone has their own responsibility.”
Kosovo's coach, Primoz Gliha, said the Israel-Hamas war should not affect this match and that for him, it is not something extraordinary to play football in times of war.
“It doesn't affect me. Not at all, because this is life. We had a war in Yugoslavia, we played in similar conditions. But football is football. I am very sad about this [war]," said Gliha, who played as a professional for Dinamo Zagreb when his homeland, Slovenia, gained independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.
U.S. Treasury Chief Warns Beijing: Chinese Firms Aiding Russia Face 'Significant Consequences'
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on November 10 that the U.S. government had seen evidence that Chinese firms may be aiding in the flow of equipment to Russia's war effort despite Western sanctions, and said she had urged China to crack down. Yellen said she raised the issue during two days of meetings with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, expressing concern that equipment "helpful to Russia's military" was evading sanctions and getting to Moscow to aid its war against Ukraine. "I stressed that companies must not provide material support to Russia's defense industrial sector and that they will face significant consequences if they do," Yellen told reporters.
IMF Staff, Ukraine Reach Agreement On $900 Million In Funding Disbursement
Staff from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ukrainian officials reached agreement on an updated set of economic and financial policies for the second review of the four-year Extended Fund Facility to allow disbursement of $900 million in funding, subject to approval by the IMF board. The IMF on November 10 said performance criteria for end-June and indicative targets for end-September were met. “The Ukrainian economy continues to show remarkable resilience, and recent economic developments point to a stronger-than-expected economic recovery in 2023, with continued, albeit softer growth in 2024. However, the outlook remains extremely uncertain as exceptionally high war-related uncertainty persists,” it said.
Ukrainian Drones Intercepted Over Moscow and Smolensk Regions, Russian Military Claims
The Russian Defense Ministry said late on November 10 that air-defense forces had intercepted two Ukrainian drones over the territories of the Moscow and Smolensk regions just before midnight. Details remained scarce and it was not possible to immediately confirm the report. Ukraine generally does not comment on reported attacks inside of Russia.
Ukraine Says Situation In South, East 'Remains Difficult' Amid Russian Onslaught
KYIV -- Ukraine’s military late on November 11 said the situation in the east and south of the country “remains difficult,” citing dozens of Russian air strikes and rocket attacks, even as Ukraine marked the first anniversary of the liberation of the strategic city of Kherson.
Reports also surfaced late on November 11 that Ukrainian forces had retaken the village of Topoli in the Kharkiv region about 5 kilometers from the Russian border.
The Ukrainian military’s General Staff said earlier on November 11 that Russian forces for the day had launched 41 air strikes and 44 rocket launches against “positions of our troops and populated areas,” hitting private residential buildings and infrastructure sites.
“Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population,” the General Staff said without being specific.
“The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.”
The military statement added that during the day, Ukrainian air forces carried out 10 strikes on "areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy,” claiming to have destroyed a Russian S-400 antiaircraft guided missile system, among other hardware.
Battlefield claims from either side cannot immediately be verified.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force overnight issued a warning of drone attacks, reporting that defense forces had destroyed five unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolayiv, Poltava, and Kyiv regions.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram that air-defense forces had been activated and civilians should take shelter. No injuries were reported
The alarms came as Ukraine marked the first anniversary of the liberation of the southern city of Kherson, the only regional administrative center captured by Russian forces during the massive invasion launched in February 2022. Amid a lightning counteroffensive by Ukraine in the late autumn of 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered troops to withdraw from the city on November 9. Kyiv announced the liberation of the city two days later.
During the months of occupation, Russian forces caused considerable destruction to the city’s infrastructure and looted its two main museums.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Facebook thanked the people of the city for their “stability and faith in Ukraine” during the occupation and “each of the soldiers who made this possible.”
In a post on Telegram, General Kyrylo Budanov, head of military intelligence, called the liberation of the city “a significant turning point.”
Ukraine’s border guard published photos and a video showing its forces raising the country’s national flag reportedly in the village of Topoli in an area where the Ukrainian military said Russian forces had conducted “unsuccessful assault actions.” Details were not available.
During its daily briefing on November 11, the Ukrainian General Staff reported some 87 clashes over the previous 24 hours, saying that Russia has launched numerous missile strikes, artillery salvos, and air strikes targeting “the positions of our troops and populated areas.”
The General Staff reported Ukrainian forces were “continuing assault operations” near the eastern city of Bakhmut and in other parts of the Donetsk region, including around Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka.
Meanwhile, at least two incidents of possible sabotage were reported inside Russia on November 11.
Russian authorities said a criminal investigation has been opened after a freight train with 19 wagons derailed in the Ryazan region, injuring at least one member of the rail staff. Officials said it appeared that an explosive device had detonated prior to the derailment.
Another suspected sabotage incident was reported at a Russian munitions factory in Kotovsk in the Tambov region. Residents reported hearing an explosion at the site before a fire broke out.
A number of suspected sabotage cases have been reported in Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, although details usually are scarce and potential perpetrators are often unknown.
The Kremlin reported that President Vladimir Putin visited Russian military headquarters in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on November 10 for an update on military operations against Ukraine. He was reportedly accompanied by Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of Russia’s General Staff.
It was the fifth time Putin, 71, has visited the southern military district in the 20 months since Moscow invaded its neighbor.
Lawyer For Iranian Education Activist Summoned To Prosecutor's Office
Iranian lawyer Erfan Karamveisi says he and his client, Jafar Ebrahimi, a teacher and union activist, have been summoned to Tehran's Evin Prosecutor's Office.
“I’m required to appear within five days to address allegations of propaganda activity and spreading lies,” Karamveisi said in a post on social media on November 9.
Karamveisi noted that Ebrahimi, the spokesman of the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council, who has been serving a prison sentence since early last year, has been summoned as an informant in the case.
He gave no further details. Ebrahimi was temporarily released from Qezelhesar prison on October 31 for medical treatment.
The summonses come amid heightened pressure from the Islamic republic's judiciary on independent lawyers handling the cases of civil and union activists, particularly since the start of the "Women, life, freedom" protests in Iran in September 2022.
A report by a coalition of Iranian human rights activists in early June this year stated that since the nationwide protests began, at least 129 lawyers in Iran have faced judicial harassment.
Meanwhile, a wave of repression against educators has seen numerous teachers arrested, summoned for questioning, and imprisoned for their involvement in union activities and protests over the past year in support of the Women, Life, Freedom movement, which was triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody for an alleged hijab infraction.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Amini's death added impetus to the protests, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Current Time
Canada Sanctions Individuals, Media Entities For Spreading 'Disinformation And War Propaganda'
Canada said it is imposing fresh Russian-related sanctions against nine individuals and six entities for their roles “in the Kremlin-backed orchestration of disinformation and war propaganda” and directly promoting “Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.” Included in the entities sanctioned are Izvestia, Parlamentskaya Gazeta, and the REN TV channel. "These organizations [and individuals] are part of an organized network that aims to spread false narratives and propaganda that is passed off as expert opinion, in an attempt to legitimize Russia's unjustified violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Teenager Taken To Russia Last Year Will Be Returned To Ukraine
Bohdan Yermokhin, a 17-year-old Ukrainian who was taken to Russia last year from the southern city of Mariupol, will be returned to Ukraine following an agreement between the two countries, a top official in Kyiv said on November 10.
"Bohdan Yermokhin will soon be in Ukraine! I officially confirm that there are agreements on Bohdan's return to Ukraine and his reunification with [family]," Ukrainian Ombudsman Bohdan Lubinets said on social media.
Aleksei Venediktov, a prominent and well-connected Russian journalist, quoted Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova as saying an agreement was reached to allow Yermokhin to meet his cousin in a third country on November 19, the day he turns 18.
Earlier this week, Yermokhin's lawyer and his guardian in Russia said a Military Commissariat had sent a letter to Yermokhin informing him he must register for military service.
According to Russian law, Yermokhin -- who takes a pro-Ukrainian position and has stated he wants to go home -- may be subject to conscription into the army after he turns 18.
But it was not clear he would be required to serve because he is a college student and has a deferment.
Lvova-Belova told RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service earlier that Yermokhin was not in danger of being drafted because of the deferment.
However, Yermokhin's Ukrainian lawyer, Kateryna Bobrovska, said Yermokhin met with Lvova-Belova in late August and was forced to write a statement saying he wants to stay in Russia until he comes of age.
On November 10, Bobrovska posted a video on Facebook in which Yermokhin asks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to "help me to return home."
Yermokhin, who lost both parents a few years ago, lived with a foster family in Mariupol, where he studied at the Mariupol Higher Metallurgical Vocational School.
Shortly after the city was occupied by Russian troops in 2022, Yermokhin was taken to Russia and transferred to a foster family in the Moscow region.
Ukraine views Yermokhin as a Ukrainian citizen and maintains that any attempt to draft him by the Russian Military Commissariat is illegal.
In March, he tried to escape to Ukraine through Belarus but was caught by Russian security forces near the border and detained. Russian authorities said that as a minor he could not decide for himself where to live.
Lvova-Belova, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court in the Hague along with Russian President Vladimir Putin for their roles in the deportation of Ukrainian children, insisted that what happened was a provocation and that Yermokhin was lured to the territory of Ukraine “with the help of manipulation and threats."
He has not commented on the incident but has expressed his support for Ukraine on social media.
“I just want to go home…. When a shell flies, my hatred for the enemy flies in response. And with every tear of Ukrainians, it intensifies.”
Bulgarians Face Russia Spy Plot Trial In Britain
Five Bulgarian nationals in custody in Britain will face trial next year on charges they spied for Russia, a judge ruled on November 10. Orlin Roussev, Bizer Dzhambazov, Katrin Ivanova, Ivan Stoyanov, and Vanya Gaberova are alleged to have been part of a "network" conducting surveillance for Russia "with another person known as Jan Marsalek and others unknown." Marsalek is the Austrian former chief operating officer of payments firm Wirecard, who became a wanted man in Germany over fraud allegations. He hasn't been charged in the British case. Judge Jeremy Baker set a trial date for October 28 next year.
Iranian-Born Norwegian Man Charged Over Deadly Oslo Pride Attack In 2022
A Norwegian citizen originally from Iran was on November 10 charged with aggravated terrorism for the 2022 deadly shooting ahead of an LGBT festival in the capital, Oslo. Two people were killed and nine seriously wounded in the shooting at three locations, chiefly outside a popular gay bar on June 25, 2022. Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo said Zainar Matapour, 44, fired 10 rounds with a machine gun and eight shots with a handgun into a crowd at a street corner. Before that, he took “an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group." Matapour was detained by bystanders and has refused to speak to investigators.
