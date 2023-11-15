The Ukrainian Woman Who Crossed Into Enemy Territory To Get Her Abducted Grandson Back
Polina Kindra spent almost three months in Ukrainian territory under Russian occupation trying to get her grandson back. Nine-year-old Mykyta Bilanchuk has health problems and was recuperating at a boarding school in Ukraine's Kherson region when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. This video is part of the How Are You? project by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service about Ukrainians driven from their homes by war: https://www.radiosvoboda.org/a/news-project-ty-iak-ukraina-bizhentsi/32278394.html https://www.radiosvoboda.org/ty-iak