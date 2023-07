7 Ogirenko teaches Viktoria Ludchak how to handle her weapon as other participants watch.



Although Kyiv is not currently on the front lines of the war, the risk of mines left behind by the Russians, who briefly occupied areas on the outskirts of the capital in the early days of the war, still persists. According to the Internal Affairs Ministry, around 451,000 square kilometers of Ukraine are potentially contaminated with mines, about the size of the U.S. state of Florida.