Eighty Years Later, Ukraine Remembers The Nazi Atrocities At Babyn Yar

On September 29-30, 1941, a ravine near Kyiv called Babyn Yar became the site of a massacre that foreshadowed the horrific scale of the Holocaust. Occupying Nazi forces, with the help of civilian collaborators, shot and killed nearly 34,000 Jews at the site, which was repeatedly used for mass killings throughout the war. Though authorities gave little attention to the tragedy during the Soviet era, survivors and others in Ukraine have since fought to ensure that the atrocities committed at Babyn Yar are never forgotten.