Ukraine

Russian Attack That Killed 25 Leaves A Crater In The Heart Of The Village Of Yarova

Personal items litter the site where a Russian missile hit a queue of pensioners in the village of Yarova on September 9.
Personal items litter the site where a Russian missile hit a queue of pensioners in the village of Yarova on September 9.

An impact crater lies in the heart of the village of Yarova in Ukraine's Donetsk region. It's the aftermath of a Russian missile attack on September 9 that left a final death toll of 25.

"I am in the village of Yarova right now, near Svyatohirsk," says correspondent Serhiy Horbatenko of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service. "You can still smell blood here. Bicycles are scattered around. I see a baby stroller, and the crater of the bomb."

Officials said the dead were all elderly people who were collecting their pensions.

"I can't leave," says Hanna Hryhorivna, a Yarova resident, whose husband was killed collecting his pension.

She says she will evacuate soon but needs to bury her husband first. "I haven't buried the head of the family yet."

Ukrainian Survivors Evacuated From Village Where Russian Strike Killed 25 Pensioners
Ukrainian Survivors Evacuated From Village Where Russian Strike Killed 25 Pensioners

Lesha's mother died here, too. She was 72.

Lesha had just come home to Yarova for a vacation.

"I still haven't tasted her borscht. Mother's borscht. I cried for two days straight. I can't sleep at night."

Writing on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack on Yarova a "frankly brutal" air strike aimed "directly at people, ordinary citizens."

Zelenskiy said a guided bomb struck the village, which lies about 24 kilometers from the Ukrainian city of Slovyansk.

It came just hours after Moscow said Ukrainian forces launched drone and missile attacks on two cities in Russian-occupied parts of the Donetsk region that left two people dead.

Hryhorivna is determined to respect her late husband's wishes, she says.

"He asked to be buried near his father," she says. "We dug a grave."

She nearly died herself. "Two corpses just fell on me. I survived. See how it looks. It hurts here and everywhere," she says, pointing to her injuries.

"They saved me. Two strong men fell on top of me. If they hadn't, I would be dead too."

    Serhiy Horbatenko

    Serhiy Horbatenko has worked for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service since 2015 and was awarded by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy with an Order of Merit for his coverage of Russia's invasion. He previously worked as a journalist for Public Television of the Donbas; as a regional representative for the commissioner for human rights of the Ukrainian parliament in the Donetsk region; and as an editor at the TV channels TOR and C + (Slovyansk). He is a graduate of Donbas State Pedagogical University.

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service has seen its audience grow significantly since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 and is among the most cited media outlets in the country. Its bold, in-depth reporting from the front lines has won many accolades and awards. Its comprehensive coverage also includes award-winning reporting by the Donbas.Realities and Crimea.Realities projects and the Schemes investigative unit.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

