Ukrainian Forces Reportedly Advance Past Russia's 'Dragon's Teeth' Defenses In Zaporizhzhya
Ukrainian forces in the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region have breached formidable Russian defensive obstacles, according to a U.S.-based research group.
"Ukrainian light infantry has advanced to positions beyond anti-tank ditches and dragon’s teeth anti-tank obstacles that comprise the current Russian defensive layer" in the west of the region, the American Institute For The Study Of War (ISW) said in an assessment of the battleground situation in Ukraine on September 4. "Ukrainian forces likely intend to hold those positions."
The assessment comes as Kyiv has made changes to its war leadership and rebuffed Western criticism of the pace of its nearly three-month-long counteroffensive to retake territory occupied by Russia.
On September 3, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov submitted his resignation in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said was a decision to bring in "new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society as a whole."
Reznikov, who played a key role in persuading Ukraine's Western partners to provide billions of dollars in military aid and sophisticated weapons to assist the country after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, will be replaced by Rustem Umerov, a Ukrainian politician of Crimean Tatar origin.
Unidentified U.S. officials have recently expressed frustration at the progress of Ukraine's counteroffensive and have questioned the tactics being used to overcome Russia's own counteroffensive in the northeast and formidable defenses in the southeast. Washington later said that the criticism was "not helpful" and that the United States had recently seen "notable success" achieved by Kyiv's military.
in a September 2 Telegram post, Zelenskiy pushed back at the criticism, saying that "Ukrainian forces are moving forward. Despite everything, and no matter what anyone says, we are advancing, and that is the most important thing."
The following day, the Ukrainian military claimed it had breached Russia's first line of defense in the Zaporizhzhya region after weeks of painstaking demining.
The ISW said that Ukrainian soldiers had advanced past Russian defenses southeast of the town of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhya. Ukrainian forces there are attempting to reach the city of Melitopol in an attempt to cut off a land bridge that links Russian-occupied territory in the east to the Crimean Peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.
The research group said that Ukrainian forces had approached Russian defensive lines in other areas of the southeast and were widening breaches at other points in the area.
Kyrgyz Opposition Party To Contest Leader's Detention
Kyrgyzstan's leading opposition party said authorities were trying to destroy it and vowed to fight the detention of its leader, who is accused of treason. "We believe the steps taken by the authorities against our leader and party members are criminal," United Kyrgyzstan wrote on social media late on September 4. It vowed to fight Adakhan Madumarov's detention after the leading rival of President Sadyr Japarov was arrested on September 2. Details of the investigation have not been made public but local media have reported that the case is linked to a border agreement signed in 2009 with Tajikistan.
Serbian Basketball Player Has Kidney Removed After Injury In Manila
Serbia's Borisa Simanic has undergone surgery to remove a kidney after being injured at the Basketball World Cup. Simanic had an operation in a Manila hospital after being hit by a South Sudan player's elbow during a pool game on August 30. Complications arising from the operation meant he had to have further surgery on September 3, when one of his kidneys was removed, the team said on September 4. Simanic, 25, plays for Zaragoza in Spain. Serbia will play Lithuania in the World Cup quarterfinals on September 5. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
U.S. Says North Korea's Kim Expects Arms Meeting With Putin
The White House says arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea “are actively advancing,” and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We have information that Kim Jong Un expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia," White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on September 4. Kim is likely to travel this month to Vladivostok to meet Putin, The New York Times reported. The White House said last week that Russia is in talks with Pyongyang to acquire weapons for Moscow's fight in Ukraine.
Protesters Demand Action On Cancer Drug Scandal In North Macedonia
A protest organized on social media took place in North Macedonia on September 4 after the Prosecutor-General's Office opened an investigation into reports of delays in the delivery of certain cancer drugs. The investigation comes after media reports that some drugs on which cancer patients depend are constantly delayed and that employees of a cancer clinic in Skopje were caught reselling the drugs on the black market. The organizers of the protest in Skopje demanded that the last three health ministers take responsibility because the abuses have lasted for a long time. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Russia Says It Downed Ukraine-Launched Drones Targeting Moscow
Russia shot down at least three Ukraine-launched drones early on September 5 that were targeting the country's capital, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The ministry said that its air defense systems destroyed two drones over the Kaluga and Tver regions, which border the Moscow region, as well as one closer to the capital, over the Istra district of the Moscow region. Russian news agencies reported that almost 50 flights were canceled or postponed early on September 5 from the four major airports around the capital -- Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Military Staff Will Hear Issues Raised By Soldiers, Zelenskiy Says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says issues raised during his meetings with soldiers who have battled on the front line will be considered by top Ukrainian military officials.
“It is crucial to support our warriors and talk directly [to them]. What they have told me will be on the staff’s agenda,” he said in an evening video on X, formerly Twitter, on September 4 after visiting troops in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya regions.
Zelenskiy said it is useful and important to hear from soldiers who have been in battle about what is missing and what needs to be changed.
The presidential press service said earlier on September 4 that Zelenskiy listened to reports from combat brigade commanders about the operational situation at the front, the interaction between units, the troops' ability to carry out combat tasks, and the level of material and technical support.
Zelenskiy talked with commanders about several issues, including the growing need for drones and anti-drone equipment, insufficient staffing, and the lack of certain types of ammunition.
He posted a video of himself on social media meeting commanders and soldiers in an unnamed location in the Donetsk region, which has faced some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded last year.
The president and the commanders discussed the creation of an auxiliary brigade support system, which would take over managerial functions, freeing up commanders' time to focus on combat. The meetings also discussed ways to increase the motivation of soldiers, the press service said.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said earlier that its troops had successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the area north of Klishchiyivka, near Bakhmut, while the offensive in the Zaporizhzhya region continues.
Zelenskiy also visited stabilization points where medical aid is provided to soldiers who have been wounded and injured in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya areas.
Zelenskiy announced on September 3 that he had made the decision to switch defense ministers to bring in "new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society as a whole" after 550 days of war with Russia.
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on September 4 submitted his resignation, paving the way for Rustem Umerov, a Ukrainian politician of Crimean Tatar origin, to take his place.
Umerov, 41, who is a deputy of the Holos (Voice) party, was appointed last year to head the country's State Property Fund.
With reporting by AFP
Russians, Belarusians Given Green Light To Compete As Neutrals By World Aquatics
Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete as neutrals in World Aquatics events, the sport's governing body said on September 4. A maximum of one "individual neutral athlete" from each country will be allowed to compete per event under the strict criteria set by the independent Aquatics Integrity Unit. World Aquatics said it recognizes the dedication, commitment, and talent of athletes, regardless of their nationality. The organization banned competitors from both countries from international tournaments following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Pakistani PM Claims Weapons Left Behind In Afghanistan Add To Security Threats
Pakistan's caretaker prime minister says that weapons and military equipment left behind by U.S. and other foreign forces in Afghanistan are being used against Pakistan, worsening the security situation in the country.
Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on September 4 that many thought that the situation in Pakistan would improve after the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, but instead it has worsened.
Kakar claimed the reason for the insecurity is the seizure by various groups of weapons left behind in the hasty withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces two years ago.
"Weapons and military equipment in Afghanistan were left unmanaged after the withdrawal of the United States and its allies," Kakar said, adding that these weapons were dangerous for Pakistan, Central Asia, and Iran.
The equipment includes modern weapons such as night binoculars, he said, speaking to a select group of journalists at his office in Islamabad.
The Taliban seized U.S.-supplied guns, ammunition, helicopters, and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered. There is no definite information on how much U.S. equipment was left behind.
Kakar did not provide any evidence to support his allegation or directly link the Afghan Taliban to the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TPP). He said there was a need to adopt a "coordinated approach" to tackling the challenge of the leftover equipment.
Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir, former Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, and other Pakistani officials have accused militants of traveling from Afghanistan to carry out attacks in Pakistan.
The TPP, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, has said that its militants are operating from tribal areas. The group says that Pakistani officials are blaming Afghanistan to cover up their failures.
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, said in an interview with Al-Arabia TV last week that he was committed to regional security. He previously called on Pakistan to end the conflict with the TTP through negotiations.
With reporting by AP
Russia Confirms It Won't Hold Zapad Military Exercises This Year
Russia will not conduct the major military exercises known as Zapad (West) this year, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said. The Zapad exercise was supposed to take place this month. "No, this year we have 'training' in Ukraine," Shoigu said on September 4 after talks between the Russian and Turkish presidents in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi. Russia last staged the Zapad drills with its ally Belarus in September 2021, five months before its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian military chief Valery Gerasimov announced the Zapad exercises for this year in December. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Kosovo's President Accuses Serbia Of Following 'Putin's Plan' By Destabilizing Balkans
Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani has accused Serbia of trying to destabilize the Western Balkans in a similar fashion to how she said Russia acted against Ukraine in 2014.
Speaking during a visit to the Albanian capital, Tirana, on September 4, Osmani cited the conflict in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, where Russian-backed separatists fought Ukrainian government forces, and the subsequent annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula as reference points for actions now being taken by Serbia in flashpoints across the region.
"By precisely implementing the plan that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin implemented in 2014 against Ukraine, [Serbian President Aleksandar] Vucic and Serbia are aiming to destabilize the entire Western Balkans, and through the destabilization of our region attack the values and the system of values on which the EU and NATO stand," Osmani said.
Osmani did not provide any evidence to support her claims and Serbian officials did not immediately respond to her statement.
Tensions between majority Albanians in Kosovo and local Serbs supported by Belgrade erupted into ethnic violence that injured dozens of NATO peacekeepers in northern Kosovo in late May, after municipal elections a month earlier that were boycotted by ethnic Serbs.
The United States and European Union each criticized Pristina's lack of coordination when it tried to forcibly install ethnic Albanian mayors in Serb-majority areas in late May.
Weeks later, Serbian authorities detained three Kosovar police officers near their mutual border under unclear circumstances and held them for days.
The role of Serbian agitators in the violence and tough rhetoric from Serbia's Vucic helped fuel criticism among international observers that the West was bending too much to accommodate Belgrade in the long-running spat.
Relations between Serbia and its former province have been on edge for more than two decades.
EU-mediated talks have failed to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008 and is recognized by more than 100 countries but not Serbia, Russia, nor a handful of EU member states.
In neighboring Bosnia-Herzegovina, the situation is similar with Milorad Dodik, the president of the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska, pursuing increasingly nationalist and secessionist policies while seeking closer ties with Serbia and Russia.
Kosovo's 1998-99 war of independence from Serbia left more than 10,000 people dead -- most of them ethnic Albanians. More than 1,600 people are still considered missing.
Jailed Iranian Teacher Faces New Charges As Health Worsens
Imprisoned teacher Jafar Ebrahimi faces new charges of creating a public disturbance and insulting prison authorities, and has been transferred to another prison despite warnings from his lawyer that he should remain in Evin prison because of his "critical" health condition.
Erfan Karamveisi, the lawyer of the jailed spokesman of the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on September 3 that the new case was announced after Ebrahimi, contrary to "promises made by prison officials," had been transferred along with several other political prisoners to the Ghezel Hesarp prison in Karaj.
"This transfer was illegal," Karamveisi wrote.
Karamveisi had recently expressed concern about the deteriorating physical condition of Ebrahimi, saying he urgently required medical attention due to "intestinal inflammation" and "diabetes." He has also warned about the risk of Ebrahimi losing his eyesight.
Earlier in August, a Tehran appeals court upheld a five-year prison sentence handed to Ebrahimi after he was detained in April 2022 ahead of protests to be held the next day, Teachers' Day in Iran.
Ebrahimi, along with Rasul Bodaghi, Ali Akbar Baghani, and Mohammad Habibi, all union activists, were also accused of coordinating the protests with French teachers' union official Cecile Kohler and her partner, Jacques Paris.
Iran has attempted to link the French nationals to the protesting Iranian teachers. The arrests were largely seen as an attempt to discredit the rallies and increase pressure on the Iranian Teachers' Union to stop the protests.
Iranian officials have accused the French couple of "entering the country to sow chaos and destabilize society."
Ebrahimi said in a November 2022 letter that after he was transferred from Tehran's infamous Evin prison to a hospital due to illness, he was chained to the hospital bed for 12 days and denied access to his lawyer and family.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Professor Dismissed Amid Purge Ahead Of Amini's Death Anniversary
Behrouz Chamanara, a professor at Kurdistan University in western Iran, has been dismissed following a directive from the Ministry of Intelligence as officials continue to attack academics for their support of protests over the death of a young woman in police custody for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
The Student Guild Councils of Iran said on its Telegram channel that Chamanara's removal came after the Kurdistan Intelligence Office rejected his qualifications to serve as a faculty member. Consequently, the university administrators terminated his employment based on the office's letter.
Chamanara confirmed the news by sharing an image of a letter addressed to Hamed Ghaderzadeh, the president of Kurdistan University.
In the letter, Chamanara explained that despite submitting two files regarding employment status conversion and contract extension to the university's recruitment committee at the end of the Iranian calendar year, his request for an extension was declined for reasons unrelated to academic or university matters.
Chamanara faced detention by security forces on November 26 following a statement read by Kurdistan University professors on the university premises. He was released eight days later after posting bail.
As the first anniversary of the start of the protests sparked by Masha Amini's death on September 16 approaches and a new academic year begins, the authorities have made clear that they will not tolerate a repeat of the type of student demonstrations that have shaken universities across Iran over the past 12 months.
In recent weeks, officials have warned that students and educators will be under increased scrutiny, and there has been a wave of professors being removed from their positions.
Most appear to have been fired for allegedly supporting student protests related to Amini's death and against the requirement that all women over the age of 9 wear the hijab, or hair-covering head scarf.
On August 29, at least 10 professors were fired, some of them by telephone, in what student unions have described as a "new innovation in suppressing and dismissing university professors."
Universities have historically been a battleground in the fight for social and political reforms in Iran.
During the Islamic Revolution of 1979, university students played a prominent role, including the occupation of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. After the clerics came to power, the authorities instigated a mass purge of Iranian universities, firing hundreds of professors and altering curriculums to promote Islamic values.
Since the revolution, university students have voiced their opposition to the clerical establishment, including during a 1999 protest against the closure of a reformist newspaper, resulting in a raid on a dormitory at Tehran University that left one student dead.
The protests against Amini's death in September 2022 led to renewed pressure against students, specifically female students who failed to comply with the hijab law.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Afghan Women On Hunger Strike In Germany To Protest Taliban's 'Gender Apartheid'
A group of Afghan women's rights activists have launched a hunger strike in Germany to protest against the policies of the ruling Taliban that limit the rights and freedoms of Afghan women.
The hunger strikers, who have set up camp in the German city of Cologne, want the Taliban's policies against women to be internationally recognized as "gender apartheid."
After returning to power two years ago, the hard-line Islamist group has banned women from education and from working in most economic sectors. It has also imposed strict restrictions on their movement and how they can appear in public.
In the latest prohibitions, the Taliban has banned women from public parks and closed women-only parks.
"We want the ongoing gender apartheid in Afghanistan to be formally recognized as such," Tamana Zaryab Paryani, one of the protesting women, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Paryani, who noted her state of health was "not really good," said they decided to launch the strike three days ago after hundreds of protests inside Afghanistan and internationally failed to produce any results.
"We wanted the discrimination [against women] to end, but it didn't happen," she added.
In a July report, UN experts said that the situation of girls and women in Afghanistan was the worst in the world and added that systematic restrictions on women and girls could amount to "gender apartheid."
"Our protest also aims to secure the release of political prisoners in Afghanistan," said Fatima Zahra, another protester in Cologne.
She said that they want all financial support for the Taliban to end.
"The Taliban [leaders'] trips to other countries need to end because most of them are already on [terrorism] blacklists," she told Radio Azadi.
In a statement last month, Sima Bahous, the executive director of UN Women, declared the Taliban policies to be gender apartheid.
"They have created a system founded on the mass oppression of women that is rightly and widely considered gender apartheid," she said.
Bahous said that since returning to power, the Taliban "has imposed the most comprehensive, systematic, and unparalleled assault on the rights of women and girls" through "more than 50 edicts, orders, and restrictions."
The Taliban, however, has so far resisted all international and domestic pressure calling for a change in their policies toward women.
Borrell Confirms Swedish EU Diplomat Being Held In Iran
The European Union's top diplomat confirmed on September 5 that Johan Floderus, a Swedish diplomat working for the EU, has been captive in Iran for more than 500 days. Arriving at a meeting on development in the Spanish city of Cadiz, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters that Brussels was pushing "relentlessly" for the 33-year-old's release. It's the latest known case of a foreigner being held there amid political tensions with the West. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Iran Reportedly Closes Water Park Over Hijab Violation
Iran has shut down a water park for allowing women entry without the mandatory head scarf, local media reported on September 4. The closure is part of stepped-up measures by the authorities over the past few months against women and businesses who fail to observe the Islamic republic's strict dress code. "The Mojhaye Khorushan water park has been closed" since September 3 evening, Fars news agency quoted the complex manager, Mohammad Babaei, as saying. Babaei said the authorities had declared the park's closure due to people's "ignoring chastity and hjiab" rules.
Russian Court In Novosibirsk Sentences Five Soldiers For Leaving Unit
A Russian court in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk sentenced five soldiers to prison time for leaving their military units after being mobilized. Each was given a sentence of between five and 5 1/2 years in a penal colony. A sixth soldier was given a five-year suspended sentence. Since the beginning of the mobilization in September 2022, Russian military courts have received more than 2,900 cases against soldiers under tightened laws against desertion. In approximately 75 percent of the cases, they were found guilty. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Pakistani Navy Helicopter Crash Kills Three Crew
A Pakistani Navy helicopter crashed in a southwestern city on September 4 after suffering a suspected mechanical fault, killing three crew members, the military said. The helicopter was on a training flight in the port city of Gwadar, in Balochistan Province, a navy spokesman said, a region where Islamabad has been battling a separatist insurgency for decades. The Sea King aircraft crashed during takeoff at around 10 a.m. local time after suffering an engine fire and losing its rear tail, according to a preliminary report shared with AFP by a military source.
- By AP
UN Nuclear Watchdog Report Says Iran Slows Enrichment Of Near-Weapons-Grade Uranium
Iran has slowed its enrichment of uranium at nearly weapons-grade levels, a report by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog seen by the Associated Press said on September 4. The confidential report comes as Iran and the United States are negotiating a prisoner swap and the release of billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen in South Korea. Slowing its enrichment of uranium could serve as another sign that Tehran seeks to lower tensions between it and the United States after years of tensions since the collapse of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Former Navalny Associate Says Family Attacked In Argentina, Warned To 'Stay Away' From Russia
Russian opposition economist Maksim Mironov, a former associate of imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, said his family was attacked in Buenos Aires on September 1 when an unidentified man hit his wife, Aleksandra Petrachkova, in the face while she was walking their 10-month-old son and told her to "stay away" from Russia. Mironov says the aim of the attack was to intimidate him and his family. Mironov was the co-author of the economic block of Navalny's program in the 2018 presidential election. Now he teaches economics and publicly talks about the methods Russian authorities use to circumvent Western sanctions. To read the original story by RFE/RL Russian Service, click here.
Bucharest Denies Ukrainian Claim That Russian Drone Detonated On Romanian Territory
Romania's Defense Ministry has "categorically" denied a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry claim that at least one Russian drone launched during an overnight attack on a Ukrainian port fell and detonated on Romanian territory.
Kyiv said on September 4 that Russia launched the air strike on Ukrainian port infrastructure, and one of the drones hit across the Danube River in the territory of NATO-member Romania.
The Romanian Foreign Ministry, however, said the information released by Ukraine was false.
"The Ministry of National Defense categorically denies information from the public space regarding a so-called situation that occurred during the night of September 3 to 4 in which Russian drones allegedly fell on the national territory of Romania," it said.
Romania said that it monitored in real time the situation both during the night from September 3 to 4 and the night before.
"At no time did the means of attack used by the Russian Federation generate direct military threats to the national territory or the territorial waters of Romania," the ministry said.
It added that measures to strengthen defenses on the eastern flank had been taken.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said earlier on Facebook that, according to the State Border Service, Iranian-made Shahed drones fell and detonated on the territory of Romania.
This is another confirmation that "Russian missile terror is a huge threat not only to the security of Ukraine, but also to the security of neighboring countries, including NATO member states," Nikolenko said.
Nikolenko published a photo showing flames of an explosion visible from across a river. It was not possible for RFE/RL to verify where and when the photograph was taken.
NATO has a collective defense commitment under which the military alliance considers an attack on one ally to be an attack on all allies. Alliance members have provided Ukraine with military equipment and support but have warned against any moves that could provoke a slide into direct conflict with Russia.
Nikolenko in his Facebook post also urged Ukraine's partners to speed up the supply of modern missile-defense and antiaircraft systems, as well as combat aviation, “which will strengthen the protection of the infrastructure of Ukraine and neighboring countries."
The Russian military said on September 3 that its drone strikes hit the Ukrainian Danube River port of Reni on the border with Romania. It said fuel-storage facilities used to supply the Ukrainian military were the target.
Since July, when Moscow abandoned a deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, it has repeatedly struck Ukrainian river ports that lie across the Danube from Romania.
A Russian drone attack in July on Reni hit a Romanian commercial vessel, slightly damaging it. Romania said at the time that the damage was minor and the crew was not injured.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov Submits Resignation Letter
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has submitted his resignation, paving the way for Rustem Umerov, a Ukrainian politician of Crimean Tatar origin, to take his place. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on September 3 that he had made the decision to switch ministers to bring in "new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society as a whole" after 550 days of war with Russia. The 41-year-old Umerov, a deputy of the Holos (Voice) party, was last year appointed to head the country's State Property Fund. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Explosion At Coal Mine In Iran's North Kills Six
An explosion at a coal mine in northern Iran has killed six workers, state media reported on September 4. The blast took place in a tunnel at a depth of 400 meters in the northern city of Damghan, said the official IRNA news agency. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. "Six miners were trapped underground on September 3 when the coal mine explosion took place in Damghan," IRNA said. Efforts to rescue the miners were unsuccessful but the bodies were recovered in the morning of September 4, it added.
- By RFE/RL
Erdogan Dismisses Alternatives To Grain Deal After Putin Meeting
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ankara is against alternative proposals to the Black Sea Grain Initiative that it brokered last year with the United Nations to ensure Ukrainian grain exports to countries that need them to feed their populations.
Russia and Ukraine have proposed alternative plans, but Erdogan said the proposals "could not offer a sustainable, secure, and permanent model based on cooperation between the parties like the Black Sea Initiative."
Erdogan made the statement on September 4 at a joint news conference with Putin in Sochi, Russia, where the two leaders met for three hours to discuss revising the deal, which Moscow withdrew from in July.
Erdogan helped broker the original deal, which went into effect in August 2022 and helped ease concerns about global food security by allowing the safe export of Ukrainian grain through three of its Black Sea ports.
The Turkish president said at the news conference that Ukraine should "soften" its negotiating position "in order for it to be possible for joint steps to be taken with Russia," saying that more grain needs to be shipped to Africa rather than European countries.
Erdogan told journalists earlier that he believed a solution would be agreed to "soon" regarding the grain initiative.
He said the United Nations had prepared new proposals aimed at addressing Russia's problems with the deal, which include complaints that its own food and fertilizer exports face obstacles because of Western sanctions.
"I believe that it is possible to get results. I believe that a solution that will meet Turkey's expectations will be reached soon," Erdogan said.
Putin, who spoke at the news conference alongside Erdogan, repeated Russia's position that it would be ready to return to the grain deal once all agreements relevant to the accord were fulfilled.
"We will be ready to consider the possibility of reviving the grain deal," he said. "And we will do it as soon as all the agreements on lifting restrictions on Russian agricultural exports are fully implemented."
Putin also said Russia was nearing a deal that would secure free grain to six African countries. Russia will supply the food and carry out logistics free of charge, adding that deliveries "would begin in the next couple of weeks," he said.
After quitting the deal in July, Moscow began increased attacks on Ukraine's southern Odesa and Mykolayiv regions, Ukrainian ports, and grain infrastructure on the Black Sea and Danube River that are vital for the shipment of grain.
Russia launched another massive drone strike on a major Ukrainian grain-exporting port in the southern Odesa region early on September 4, damaging warehouses and production buildings along the Danube River.
Seventeen Russian drones were shot down by Ukraine's air defenses, according to Odesa regional Governor Oleh Kiper, who also said there were no civilian casualties.
"Unfortunately, there are also hits," Kiper wrote on Telegram. "In several settlements of the Izmail district, warehouses and production buildings, agricultural machinery, and equipment of industrial enterprises were damaged."
Russia targeted another major Danube port of Reni on September 3, injuring at least two people and damaging the port's infrastructure.
The Danube has become Ukraine's main route for exporting grain since the collapse of the grain deal.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said Russian drones had also detonated on the territory of neighboring Romania, a NATO member.
But Romanian officials rejected the claim, saying the Russian attack did not "generate direct military threats to Romania's national territory or territorial waters."
WATCH: Medical volunteers continue to travel to villages in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region to bring care to civilians near the front line. Current Time's Boris Sachalko reports.
Ukraine claimed limited gains against Russian forces along the southern front -- the focus of its counteroffensive -- and took back territory near Bakhmut in the east.
"The defense forces of Ukraine are continuing offensive operations in the Melitopol sector. Our forces had success near Novodanylivka and Novoprokopivka," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on state television on September 4.
Ukrainian forces had also captured 3 square kilometers of territory near the war-battered city of Bakhmut, she added.
In the capital, Kyiv, officials said there had been a fresh bomb threat against all schools and colleges in the city after a similar warning last week.
"Kyiv police again received a report of a bomb threat in all schools and colleges in Kyiv," the city's military administration said on social media on September 4.
They told the public to keep calm, adding that police were taking necessary measures.
The first day back at school in Kyiv on September 1 was also marred by a bomb threat, but the military administration later said the information was not confirmed.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Russian-Swede On Trial Suspected Of Spying For Russia
A Russian-Swede arrested last year in a dramatic dawn raid on his quiet suburban home goes on trial in Stockholm on September 4 accused of passing Western technology to Russia's military. Sergei Skvortsov, a 60-year-old dual national, has lived in Sweden since the 1990s where he has run import-export companies. He is to appear in a Stockholm district court charged with carrying out "unlawful intelligence activities" against the United States and Sweden for a decade until his arrest in November 2022.
