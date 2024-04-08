News
3 Killed In Russian Missile Strikes On Zaporizhzhya
Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhya killed at least three people and wounded three others on April 8, regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said, as Moscow stepped up its attacks on civilian infrastructure while Kyiv struggles to overcome a lack of air-defense systems and ammunition.
Fedorov said eight settlements were targeted in the latest wave of Russian missile strikes as authorities issued an air-raid alert for the whole region.
"Three people were killed and three were wounded as a result of the enemy's strikes with Grad multiple rocket launchers in Polohyvskiy district [of Zaporizhzhya)," Fedorov wrote. He said seven buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged during the attack.
The latest Russian attack came after the head of UN's atomic watchdog said the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was struck by drones late on April 7 in what he said was "a no-go."
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi issued a stark warning after an IAEA team of experts located at the plant "confirmed that at least three direct hits against ZNPP's main reactor containment structures took place."
"This cannot happen," Grossi wrote on X, formerly Twitter. He did not say who launched the attack on the plant, which has been controlled by Russian forces since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
"No one can conceivably benefit or get any military or political advantage from attacks against nuclear facilities," Grossi wrote.
Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom accused Ukraine of being behind the strikes.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) denied any involvement in the attack, blaming it on Russia.
"The aggressor state is once again endangering the [Zaporizhzhya] nuclear facility, the civilian population, and Europe's environment," HUR spokesman Andriy Yusov said, adding that the incident was part of Russia's "permanent criminal practice."
Separately, the Ukrainian military said its air-defense systems shot down 17 out of the 24 drones that Russia launched early on April 8 at five Ukrainian regions: Odesa, Mykolayiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskiy, and Zhytomyr.
On April 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Western nations to supply his country with air-defense systems amid intensified Russian air attacks against Ukrainian cities.
Zelenskiy made the request in a video posted to X on April 7, a day after two Russian strikes on Kharkiv in Ukraine’s northeast killed eight civilians and injured at least 10.
“Ukraine clearly lacks sufficient air-defense systems and this is evident to all of our partners,” Zelenskiy said. “There are air-defense systems around the world that can help. Only political will is required to transfer them to Ukraine.”
Probe Ordered Into Enlistment Attempt Of Critical Ukrainian Journalist
The commander in chief of Ukraine's armed forces, Oleksandr Syrskiy, said he ordered an internal audit following a report that a journalist was summoned to a military recruitment office after he published an article critical of a Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) officer. Ukrainian news outlet Investigagtive.info said that the SBU may have asked territorial recruitment to summon reporter Yevhen Shulhat. The reporter had recently written an article about the wealth of the SBU Cybersecurity Department chief, Ilya Vityuk. Syrskiy said in a Facebook post that he had ordered an internal investigation of the matter, adding that the work of journalists must be respected. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iran Set To Release 4 Environmental Activists Jailed Since 2016
Iran has pardoned and is set to release four environmental activists who were jailed in 2016 on chargest of espionage they deny. Their lawyer, Hojjat Kermani, confirmed their pardon on April 7. Taher Qadirian, Sepideh Kashani, Nilofar Bayani, and Homan Jokar were among members of the Parsian Wildlife Institute arrested in 2016. Several members have been released in previous years, including one in a swap with a Western country. One member died shortly after their arrest. During their imprisonment, Kashani and Bayani said in their letters that they had been subjected to mental and emotional torture and threatened with death. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Armenia Says Peace Talks Remain Stuck As Baku Fumes Over Brussels Meeting
Armenia and Azerbaijan have reached several agreements as part of their continuous peace treaty negotiations, but they remain divided on two main issues, according to Armenia’s top diplomat.
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told Armenian Public Television late on April 6 that the two nations had "a historic opportunity to establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus" if they can resolve the remaining roadblocks.
Yerevan and Baku do not yet see eye-to-eye on mutual recognition of territorial integrity and the subsequent border delimitation process. The two sides are also divided on reopening transport links in the region.
Mirzoyan said Yerevan and Baku had agreed several times at top-level meetings on recognizing each other's territorial integrity based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration but that the Azerbaijanis showed a "reluctance" when it was placed in a draft treaty.
RFE/RL could not immediately reach Azerbaijan's foreign minister, Ceyhun Bayramov, for comment.
Baku and Yerevan have been conducting negotiations over their respective borders for decades but the process took on new urgency after Azerbaijan recaptured Nagorno-Karabakh amid a swift military offensive in September 2023. Unlike in the past, the talks are now being conducted one-on-one without Russian, U.S., or EU mediators.
Azerbaijani and Armenian diplomats continue to exchange drafts of a peace agreement back and forth and hold occasional meetings of a commission on the border itself, but have yet to clinch a final peace agreement. Mirzoyan expressed hope that would happen in the foreseeable future.
Mirzoyan's interview comes on the heels of a trilateral meeting in Brussels on April 5 between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.
The European Union and the United States unveiled an aid package to Armenia to show support for its efforts to deepen ties with the West.
Von der Leyen and Blinken said the aid will help the South Caucasus nation increase its “resilience” and “diversify” its economy, which is heavily dependent on Russia.
Mirzoyan said Armenia’s military was not part of the discussion or aid package but that it would logically benefit from an improved economy.
“Increasing the [economic] resilience of Armenia eventually becomes the resilience of the security sphere,” Mirzoyan said.
He added that Armenia plans to interact more closely with the EU and deepen bilateral relations with Brussels.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev criticized the United States and EU for holding high-level trilateral negotiations with Armenia, saying they were “directed against Azerbaijan.”
Tensions along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan began to grow hours after the Brussels meeting, with both sides accusing each other of violating the cease-fire.
Both sides reported shooting at various sections of the heavily militarized border during the nights of April 5-6 and April 6-7.
Mirzoyan’s office claimed Azerbaijan was sporadically firing in an attempt to goad an Armenian military response, triggering further escalation. It called on Azerbaijan to halt its actions.
- By Reuters
Iranian Official Warns That Israeli Embassies Are No Longer Safe
A senior Iranian official said on April 7 that none of Israel's embassies was safe anymore, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. Yahya Rahim Safavi, an adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was speaking following a suspected Israeli strike on a building that Iran says housed the consular section of its embassy in Damascus on April 1 for which Tehran has vowed retaliation. Khamenei pledged retaliation after the attack, vowing that Israel would be "punished by the hands of our courageous men."
Russia Declares Federal Emergency In Flood-Hit Orenburg Region
Flooding in the southern Russia region of Orenburg has worsened overnight as water levels continued to rise, forcing officials to step up evacuation efforts.
"The flood situation is developing according to the worst case scenario," Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported on April 7, citing regional authorities.
The Russian government has declared the flood-hit areas a federal emegency.
Sergei Salmin, the mayor of Orenburg, the regional capital with a population of 500,000, urged residents in danger zones to leave immediately.
"Those who refuse to leave the danger zone voluntarily, we will evacuate forcibly with the participation of police officers," he said in a statement on Telegram.
He called the situation critical and warned that the water level would rise in the coming days.
The situation in the Orenburg region, which borders northern Kazakhstan, took a dangerous turn on April 5, when water in the Ural River breached a 10-year-old dam near Orsk, flooding the town of about 200,000.
More than 6,300 homes in the region have been flooded, including about 4,500 in Orsk, the most impacted town.
The water level in Orsk rose about 28 centimeters overnight forcing the local refinery to shut on April 7, officials said. The Orsk refinery has a capacity of about 130,000 barrels a day.
More than 4,400 people have been evacuated to date, though that number is expected to rise in the coming days. The flooding has knocked out power to more than 8,000 homes.
Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said it has enough forces and means in the region to cope with the disaster.
In some areas of Orsk, the water has reached first-floor windows and some people are moving around by boat.
Regional authorities said they found four people dead in the flooded zone but claim that none of them drowned. The authorities said two died of heart attacks and one committed suicide. The cause of the fourth death was not specified, but was designated as "natural," state-owned RIA Novosti reported.
Russian prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the construction of the Orsk dam.
Russia's Foreign Minister Arrives In China For Talks On Ukraine, Asia-Pacific
Russia's top diplomat, Sergei Lavrov, arrived in China, the Russian Foreign Ministry said April 8, for what Moscow said would include talks on the war in Ukraine, bilateral ties, and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region. The Russian foreign minister will talk with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on a series of "hot topics" that will also include joint cooperation in international organizations, such as the United Nations and the Group of 20, Moscow said earlier. Reuters reported last month that Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China in May for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
- By dpa
Yulia Navalnaya To Receive German Democracy Prize
The late Russian dissident Aleksei Navalny and his wife will receive the Freedom Prize of the Media from a leading German forum this year, with Yulia Navalnaya set to accept the award in person. The prize is presented each year at the Ludwig Erhard Summit, named after the conservative former chancellor who came to power in the 1960s. It's awarded to public figures who have made a special commitment to freedom of expression, dialogue, and democracy. Russian politician Garry Kasparov received the award in 2023, with other past recipients including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev.
Turkey Cancels Visa-Free Travel For Tajik Citizens
Turkey has canceled visa-free travel for Tajik nationals, the office of the Turkish president said on April 6, without giving any reason behind the decision. Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry later said that Ankara had not officially notified Dushanbe about its plan to scrap the visa-exemption rule, which had been in place since 2018 and allowed Tajik citizens to stay in Turkey for up to 90 days without a visa. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Calls On West To Supply Air Defenses As Russian Strikes Intensify
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Western allies to supply his country with air-defense systems as Russian air attacks against Ukrainian cities intensify ahead of a likely summer offensive.
Zelenskiy made the request in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, on April 7, a day after two Russian strikes on Kharkiv in Ukraine's northeast that killed eight civilians and injured at least 10.
"Ukraine clearly lacks sufficient air-defense systems and this is evident to all of our partners," Zelenskiy said. "There are air-defense systems around the world that can help. Only political will is required to transfer them to Ukraine."
The Ukrainian leader called the situation in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, "very harsh," adding that Russia was dropping guided aerial bombs on it nearly every day.
Kharkiv's high-voltage network facility was hit by drones overnight, causing power to be cut to some customers. Meanwhile, four people were killed and several apartment blocks badly damaged in an April 4 drone attack.
Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said last week that Kharkiv, which lies near the Russian border, is the most likely target for a new Russian offensive expected in May or June.
Russia has stepped up air and ground attacks along the 1,000-kilometer front to take advantage of Ukraine's shortfall in ammunition, weapons, and troops. Russia is seeking to deplete Ukraine's weapons stockpile ahead of the offensive, experts have said.
The United States, the biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine, has halted shipments to Kyiv since the start of the year due to political gridlock in Congress. But there are now signs a bipartisan deal may be near as the weapons deficit in Ukraine becomes critical.
House Speaker Mike Johnson said he planned to bring a $60 billion Ukraine aid bill held up by Republicans since October to the floor as early as this week. The Pentagon has said it would be ready to ship weapons as soon as the legislation is approved.
While Congress debates the aid bill, Ukraine is doing what it can to protect its cities.
Russia fired 17 Shahed drones and 10 missiles, and carried out 88 air strikes overnight, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said on April 7, adding that Ukrainian defense forces destroyed all 17 of the drones.
However, a Russian attack on the frontline town of Hulyaypole in the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region killed three civilians.
"Two men and a woman died under the rubble of their own house, which was hit by a Russian shell," local Governor Ivan Fedorov said on the Telegram messaging app.
Fedorov said another person was wounded when Russian forces shelled the town with a Grad multiple-rocket launcher.
More than 100 Ukrainian villages came under Russian artillery fire in the Chernihiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Luhansk, Mykolayiv, and Zaporizhzhya regions, according to the General Staff.
The situation is "difficult and tense" around the frontline city of Chasiv Yar, where Russian units were "using infantry backed by armored fighting vehicles" and "warplanes” to attack the area, said Oleh Kalashnikov, spokesman for a Ukrainian Army brigade deployed in the area.
"But all their attacks have been repelled. They are in retreat," Kalashnikov said.
According to the General Staff’s assessment, 57 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian troops and the invading Russian forces during the past day.
Ukraine repelled 26 Russian attacks in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and also launched attacks on Russian positions in 14 areas, inflicting "losses in manpower and equipment," it said.
According to the daily bulletin, Russian forces had suffered 820 casualties and also lost 17 tanks, 54 armored vehicles, and 54 artillery systems over the past day. The claims cannot be independently verified.
Ukrainian drones, meanwhile, attacked the Russian-held Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant on April 7, damaging a truck parked near the station's canteen, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the plant authorities. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Russia said that its forces repelled 11 Ukrainian counterattacks in Donetsk's Avdiyidka area and two counteroffensives in the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.
Neither side's claims could be verified.
With reporting by Reuters
Tajikistan Rejects Russian Official's Comment About Mercenary Recruitment
The Tajik Foreign Ministry on April 6 rejected a statement by the director of Russia’s Security Council that Ukraine has recruited mercenaries in Tajikistan. Nikolai Patrushev earlier this week accused officials of the Ukrainian Embassy in Dushanbe of recruiting mercenaries to participate in military operations, including against Russia. He made the statement in Kazakhstan at a meeting of secretaries of security councils in the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Shahin Samadi, a representative of the Tajik Foreign Ministry, said on April 6 that Patrushev’s statement "has no basis." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Gunmen Kill 3 Police In Separate Incidents In Northwestern Pakistan
Three police officers were killed in two separate incidents in Pakistan's restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, police said on April 6.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police said on X, formerly Twitter, that militants fired at a police vehicle late on April 5 in the Lakki Marwat district, killing Gul Muhammad Khan, a deputy superintendent, and police officer Naseem Gul, who was sitting with Khan in the vehicle.
Heavy police reinforcements arrived at the scene, but the assailants fled. Officials said a search for the gunman was under way.
According to the police, the other incident happened on April 5 in South Waziristan when militants fatally shot the policeman guarding a polio vaccination group.
The head of police station in Wana, Allah Nawaz Wazir, told RFE/RL that armed men on motorcycles stopped the polio vaccination workers and told the guard to drop his weapon. According to him, when he refused, the gunmen started shooting.
Police officials say that they have filed a case against the unknown assailants and have started investigating.
No one has declared responsibility for either incident.
Health workers distributing the polio vaccine and the security forces assigned to protect them have been targeted in the past by Islamist extremists who falsely assert that immunization campaigns are Western plots to sterilize Muslim children.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province borders Afghanistan and has borne the brunt of militant violence since the Pakistani Taliban, also known as the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), unilaterally ended a cease-fire with the central government in November 2022. The province is a former stronghold of the TTP and is allied with the Afghan Taliban.
Since late 2022 dozens of police and civilians have been killed in attacks in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Lakki Marwat.
Residents of those districts have complained about the security situation for a long time. But the district police say security has improved and with the help of the public, the police force has continued to take measures against armed and criminal groups and are committed to security in the area.
Zelenskiy Says More Soldiers, Equipment Needed To Disrupt Russian Offensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukraine should prepare "significant personnel," including reserves, to disrupt Russia's latest offensive operations in the war.
The situation at the front is "difficult, but stabilized" at the moment, Zelenskiy said, speaking in an interview that aired on April 6 on Ukrainian television.
But Ukraine needs to prepare a significant number of personnel in order to thwart Russia's actions, he said. Brigades to replace those fighting now "must be prepared," he said, adding that means that a large volume of reserves must be prepared.
"The reserve is not just made up of young men and women, but of people with experience who have undergone combat training and have combat experience," Zelenskiy said.
The vast majority of hostilities are taking place in the east of Ukraine in different areas, not just the city of Avdiyivka in the Donetsk region, which Ukrainian forces withdrew from two months ago, he said. And wherever Russian forces advance they are pushed back, while the Ukrainian military also makes progress and "taking steps forward."
He said the situation had stabilized, according to the military with which he said he was "in daily contact."
According to an assessment of the General Staff of the Ukrainian military issued early on April 6, 80 combat clashes took place at the front over the previous day, and Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks in six areas.
Zelenskiy's interview aired hours after Russian drones hit Kharkiv, killing at least seven people and wounding 10, officials said. Ukraine's second-largest city has experienced a series of increasingly frequent attacks.
Analysts at the U.S. Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested on April 4 that Russian forces may be increasing the overall pace of their offensive operations. The ISW noted that the intensification of Russian mechanized offensive operations generally occurs simultaneously with the intensification of strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities.
Zelenskiy also repeated Ukraine's appeal for Patriot air-defense systems, warning that Ukraine could run out of missiles used to defend against Russian air strikes on energy system, towns, and cities.
"If they keep hitting (Ukraine) every day the way they have for the last month, we might run out of missiles, and the partners know it," Zelenskiy said.
Ukraine has enough air-defense stockpiles to cope for the moment, but it is already having to make difficult choices about where to use them and what to protect, he said.
Ukraine has specifically cited the need for Patriot systems in recent weeks. The sophisticated U.S.-made system has been used to protect against Russian attacks with ballistic and hypersonic missiles.
The Ukrainian president also said his country would agree to a U.S. aid package in the form of a loan.
"We will agree to any options," he said, adding that the key thing was that the aid arrived "the sooner, the better."
A supplementary spending bill that allocates some $60 billion in aid to Ukraine has stalled in the U.S. House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a slim majority, including some members who want Congress to prioritize border security over international military aid.
With reporting by Reuters
Hungarian Opposition Rallies At Another Mass Demonstration In Budapest
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Budapest on April 6 for the third mass demonstration in less than a month called by Peter Magyar, a rising challenger to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing nationalist government.
Magyar, who broke publicly with Orban's Fidesz party in February, used the rally to announce the creation of a political umbrella organization aimed at uniting both conservative and liberal Hungarians disillusioned with Orban's administration and the fragmented political opposition.
"Step by step, brick by brick, we are taking back our homeland and building a new country, a sovereign, modern, European Hungary," said Magyar, who has argued that Hungary's political life has been taken over by oligarchs and anti-democratic elites and advocated for a moral, political, and economic transformation of the country.
"More than 20 years have passed as our elected leaders have incited the Hungarian people against each other...instead of allowing us to band together," he told the demonstration. "We will put an end to this now."
Magyar, 43, posted on Facebook prior to the demonstration that the new political community was aimed at giving Hungarians a chance to "join the joint work to build a new sovereign, modern, European Hungary."
The announcement followed similar themes voiced at demonstrations in central Budapest on March 15 and March 27 that also drew tens of thousands of people.
He previously said that he is preparing for European Parliament (EP) elections and municipal elections in June, as well as the 2026 parliamentary elections. Magyar was expected to announce which party he will represent in the EP elections, but he said only that he would make that announcement "when the time comes."
But Magyar said the June 9 EP elections would be a decisive day and announced that he will begin a two-month tour of the country next week that would include stops in small towns.
"We must take back our villages and towns. We must liberate the country," he said, stressing that his goal is to clean up public life and demand that the government return power and choice to the people.
Hungary's government has dismissed Magyar as an opportunist seeking to forge a new career after his divorce from Orban ally and former Justice Minister Judit Varga.
Magyar released an audio recording on March 26 of a conversation between him and Varga that he said proved that top officials had conspired to manipulate court records to cover up their involvement in a corruption case.
He shared the recording with prosecutors and has urged Hungarians to demand justice and an investigation into what is known as the Schadl-Volner case.
Varga, who abandoned plans to lead Fidesz's candidates in the EP elections, dismissed the recording as coerced and a "vile manipulation" in a long-running effort to "blackmail" her and repeated accusations that Magyar had abused her during their marriage.
Magyar has repeatedly denied mistreating Varga.
The Schadl-Volner case involves possible activities by Gyorgy Schadl, head of the chamber of judicial officers, and a former secretary of state at the Justice Ministry, Pal Volner.
With reporting by AP
Concern Grows For Jailed Belarusian Opposition Figure In Solitary
Imprisoned Belarusian opposition figure Maryya Kalesnikava has reportedly been held illegally in solitary confinement for more than a year and has had no contact with her family or friends, leaving them unsure of her state of health after she underwent surgery following an illness more than a year ago.
Kalesnikava, an opposition activist who in 2020 became a prominent leader of protests demanding the resignation of strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in September 2021.
There has been no information on Kalesnikava for more than a year, sources told RFE/RL on condition of anonymity because of fears of reprisals by Belarusian authorities.
The sources say she was placed in solitary confinement more than a year ago. This represents a violation of Belarusian law, which says the maximum period in solitary confinement is six months.
Her father received the last letter from her on February 15, 2023. Since then, there has been no news or communication from her, her relatives, or any former prisoners.
One of the last updates from the authorities on Kalesnikava's status was on November 28, 2022, when she was admitted to the intensive-care unit of an emergency hospital and underwent surgery. Prior to this, she spent 10 days in a punishment cell.
It was then reported at the time that Kalesnikava hardly slept in the punishment cell, which was very cold. She lost consciousness several times and felt very ill, the sources said.
One of the sources who spoke with RFE/RL said her health problems continued even now. The source did not elaborate.
At least three other prominent political figures in Belarus -- Viktar Babaryka, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, and Mikola Statkevich -- are also in solitary confinement and nothing has been heard from them for an entire year.
Kalesnikava, who will turn 42 on April 24, was snatched from the streets of Minsk on September 7, 2020, by masked men along with two other members of the opposition. The three were driven the next day to the border, where authorities told them to cross into Ukraine.
Her two associates entered Ukraine with no valid passports, while Kalesnikava, who ripped up her passport before arriving at the border, remained in the country and was subsequently detained.
Kalesnikava was a coordinator of Babaryka's campaign. After the former head of Belgazprombank was arrested weeks before the August 2020 presidential election, Kalesnikava joined forces with another presidential candidate, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, whom the majority of Belarusians have called the winner in the election.
Armenia, Azerbaijan Exchange Gunfire, Accusations Overnight
Armenia and Azerbaijan fired at one another's positions along their shared border, with both sides accusing the other of violating a cease-fire. Armenia's Defense Ministry said Azerbaijani forces opened fire at its positions overnight on April 6 and reported "active movement" of Azerbaijani military vehicles. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said that its border troops came under cross-border fire late on April 5, though it did not specify the locations. Armenia’s prime minister, Nikol Pashinian, met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on April 5, a meeting criticized by Baku, which accused the Western powers of siding with Armenia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
New Rules For Music In Chechnya: Can't Be Too Slow, Can't Be Too Fast
Chechen authorities have ordered that all musical, vocal, and choreographic works performed in the Russian region must have a playback at between 80 and 116 beats per minute. Regional Culture Minister Musa Dadayev announced the restrictions on April 4, according to the official Grozny-Info news agency. It's unclear exactly how the restrictions will apply or would be enforced in the tightly controlled Muslim region, but Russian news outlet Meduza said the tempo of the Russian national anthem would be considered too slow under the restrictions, while most popular dance and hip-hop music would be considered too fast.
Rescuers Evacuate Thousands In Southern Russia After Partial Dam Rupture
Rescuers have evacuated thousands of people from a southern Russian region after a dam partially burst, and was on the verge of complete rupture.
Workers in inflatable rafts ferried people to higher ground on April 6, as floodwaters from the Ural River rose in the Orenburg region, including the city of Orsk.
The TASS state news agency reported that the dam had completely collapsed on April 6, but local officials later denied the report.
Authorities said three bodies had been recovered from the flooded region, though it wasn't clear if the deaths were all directly related to the flooding.
The city of Orsk is the second-largest in the Orenburg region, with around 189,000 residents.
The regional prosecutor's office said it had opened a criminal investigation into the dam collapse, saying it may have been caused by improper maintenance.
In recent weeks, a host of communities in southern parts of Russia's Siberian and Ural Mountains regions have been swamped by floodwaters, due mainly to spring snow melt and unseasonably high temperatures.
Some parts of Kazakhstan, which Orenburg borders, have also suffered catastrophic flooding, with more than 16,000 people being evacuated from various communities in northern parts of the country.
In a televised statement on April 6, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev called the floods the largest natural disaster to hit the country over the past 80 years
Soyuz Capsule Lands In Kazakhstan With 3 Returning From Space Station
A Russian Soyuz capsule touched down on Kazakhstan's steppes, returning an American, a Russian, and a Belarusian from the International Space Station to Earth. The Soyuz MS-25 hit ground late morning on April 6, carrying Russian Oleg Novitsky and Belarusian Marina Vasilevskaya. Also on board was U.S. astronaut Loral O'Hara, who had been aboard the orbital station since September. The space station is now one of the last remaining areas of collaboration between Russia and the United States amid tensions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. NASA and its partners hope to continue operating the orbiting outpost until 2030.
- By Kian Sharifi
Washington Says It Has Warned Iran Not To Target U.S. Troops
The United States has warned Iran against attacking its troops and bases in the Middle East as Tehran plans its response to a suspected Israeli strike that killed seven military men on April 1.
A deputy to the Iranian president's chief of staff said on April 5 that Iran had told Washington in a written message to "stay away" from Israel or risk getting "hurt."
"In response, [the] U.S. asked Iran not to target American facilities," Mohammad Jamshidi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Responding to a request from RFE/RL for comment, a U.S. State Department spokesperson disputed Jamshidi's claim.
"We did not 'ask,'" the spokesperson said in written comments. "We responded by warning Iran not to use this as a pretext to attack U.S. personnel and facilities."
A building that Iran says housed the consular section of its embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus was destroyed in suspected Israeli air strikes on April 1. Seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), including two generals, were among 12 people killed.
Israel, as per its usual policy, has not commented on the strike.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pledged retaliation after the attack, vowing that Israel would be "punished by the hands of our courageous men."
The IRGC's chief commander, Major General Hossein Salami, reiterated the threat on April 5, and a top military commander on April 6 again renewed the promise.
General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran's joint chief of staff, told mourners gathered for the funeral of General Mohammad Zahedi in Isfahan that Iran will decide when and how to stage an "operation" to take revenge. Zahedi was the highest-ranking commander slain in the April 1 attack.
"The time, type, plan of the operation will be decided by us, in a way that makes Israel regret what it did," he said. "This will definitely be done."
CBS News on April 5 reported that U.S. intelligence indicated Tehran is planning an attack involving a mixture of Shahed drones and cruise missiles. The target and timing are unknown, but striking an Israeli diplomatic facility would be a proportional response, the report said.
At least 18 Iranian members of the IRGC, including key generals, have been killed in suspected Israeli strikes in Syria since early December. Iran has vowed to avenge them, but has yet to deliver.
Pressure from its hard-line support base is growing on the Islamic republic to retaliate.
Analysts have told RFE/RL that Tehran may have reached a point where it needs to take action, but any response would need to be calibrated to reduce the odds of a direct conflict with Israel.
With reporting by CBS and AP
Another Tajik Arrested Over Moscow Concert Hall Attack; 11 Detained In All
A Moscow court ordered the arrest of a Tajik man in connection with last month's terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall, bringing the total number of people detained in the investigation to 11.
The Basmanny district court ordered Sharifzoda Zoir to remain in pretrial detention until May 22, accusing him of an unspecified terrorist act. The court released no further information in its April 5 press statement.
Photographs and video released by the court showed Zoir seated in a courtroom glass cage as the detention ordered was issued.
Zoir is the 11th person either arrested or detained on suspicion of involvement in the March 22 attack in which more than 144 were killed.
Four ethnic Tajiks have been accused of entering the venue just before a concert was due to begin, shooting people indiscriminately, then setting fire to the facility.
Of the 11 men in custody, 10 are Tajik; one is reported to be a Kyrgyz-born Uzbek man who has Russian citizenship. Aside from the alleged attackers, those detained have been accused of providing the getaway car, or an apartment, or transferring money.
WATCH: The mother of one suspect says her son worried that he would get caught in a Russian police raid as his resident permit neared expiration.
Dozens of people remain unaccounted for, leading to speculation that the death toll could be significantly higher. Scores of people have been hospitalized.
It was Russia's worst terrorist attack in two decades.
An offshoot of the Islamic State extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack; Tajik authorities have been interrogating a growing number of people, mainly relatives of the suspected attackers, in connection with the investigation.
Still, the Kremlin has insisted without evidence that Ukraine, with the help of the United States, was responsible for the attack. Both Kyiv and Washington have dismissed the accusation.
The attack was seen a major failure for Russia’s security and intelligence services. The United States has said it gave specific information ahead of time, warning of a possible terrorist attack. Iran also reportedly provided a tip ahead of time.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Tajik Service
At Least 7 Dead In Eastern Ukraine In Drone Attack
Russian drones hit Kharkiv overnight, killing at least seven people and wounding 10, officials said, in the latest in a series of increasingly frequent attacks on Ukraine's second-largest city.
The April 6 attack, which occurred around midnight local time, added further to speculation that Russian commanders may be gearing up for an offensive in the coming months to try and capture the city.
Two days earlier, a Russian drone attack killed four people, including three emergency workers who were hit as they responded to an earlier strike.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the Iranian-made drones hit at least nine high-rise buildings, three dormitories and a gas station.
"As of this morning, there are 6 dead and 10 wounded as a result of the night strike on Shevchenkivskiy district," Terekhov said on Telegram.
The strike occurred just after midnight. A new attack took place later on April 6 and Terekhov said at least one person was killed, bringing the total to seven.
U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink wrote on X, formerly Twitter, about the first strike.
"Overnight Russia launched another attack against Kharkiv -- Ukraine's 2nd largest city -- killing 6 civilians, injuring others & damaging homes & schools," she said.
"There is not a second to lose to support Ukraine's fight to defend its people from such horrific and unprovoked attacks," she added.
Photos released by police on Telegram showed several fires in civilian areas, including near a high-rise apartment building.
Elsewhere, Ukraine's military said Russia had fired nearly three dozen drones, and a half-dozen cruise missiles launched from planes as well as a ship in the Black Sea. Kyiv claimed its air defenses destroyed 28 of the drones and three of the six missiles.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, told the news outlet Politico that he saw Kharkiv as the most likely target for any new Russian offensive in May or June.
A day earlier, at least four people were killed and 20 wounded after Russia fired five missiles at the southern city of Zaporizhzhya. Two journalists covering the aftermath of the strikes were among those wounded in the city, which is near the front line in the war with Russian forces.
Ukraine claimed a major success on April 5, saying it damaged or destroyed Russian fighter bombers at a military airfield in Morozovsk in Russia's Rostov region.
There was no independent corroboration of the claim; one prominent, closely watched Russian war blogger cast doubt on it.
If true, the attack would be among Ukraine's most successful cross-border strikes.
On the battlefield, Russian forces have made incremental gains and reportedly were on the verge of entering Chasiv Yar, a small city that sits astride a major east-west rail link. Russian war bloggers said troops entered the city's outskirts as of April 5, a claim that could not be immediately verified.
Ukrainian officials have denied that Russian troops had entered the city. Ukraine's commander in chief, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy, said on April 6 that the Chasiv Yar situation was "particularly difficult" but insisted that Ukrainian defenses were still holding.
Russian troops have been targeting the city after pushing west out of the industrial city of Avdiyivka, which they captured in mid-February after a costly, monthslong campaign.
Capturing Chasiv Yar, which is located on relative high ground, would allow Russian forces to threaten another railway town, Kostyantynivka, and potentially threaten larger, more strategic cities further north, like Kramatorsk or Slovyansk.
Ukrainian forces have been rushing to build trench lines and fortify defenses to slow the Russian westward advances.
Ukrainian and Western observers say Russian forces are suffering major losses of troops and equipment, but continue to grind down smaller, depleted Ukrainian units.
With reporting by Reuters
Washington Concerned Over 'Foreign Agents' Bill In Georgia
The United States expressed concern on April 5 after Georgia's ruling party resubmitted a proposal that critics say is aimed at crushing dissent and which triggered mass demonstrations last year. "We are deeply concerned by the introduction of legislation in the Georgian parliament based on last year's draft 'foreign agents' law," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. "The draft legislation poses a threat to civil society organizations," he said. The Georgian Dream party said on April 3 it would reintroduce the bill, which resembles a "foreign agent" law in Russia that has been used to silence dissent.
Moldovan Separatists Say Drone Struck Military Base In Transdniester
Russian-backed separatists in Moldova claimed on April 5 that a drone hit a military base about 6 kilometers from the border with Ukraine but caused no injuries or major damage. A statement from separatist Transdniester's self-styled state security ministry said the drone struck the military base around 2:35 p.m. local time. "The target was a radar station that suffered minor damage. A group of investigators is on-site," the statement added. An unauthenticated video purportedly filmed by a witness was broadcast by pro-Russian media. The Moldovan government said authorities were analyzing "all the images and information" related to the purported attack
Evacuation Under Way In Russian City Near Kazakh Border After Dam Bursts
A dam burst on April 5 in the Russian city of Orsk in the Ural Mountains and an evacuation is under way, local emergency services said. TASS quoted the Emergencies Ministry as saying that up to 4,000 houses in a suburban area of Orsk could be inundated as a result of the dam breach. Local emergency services said in a statement that they were working to evacuate residents and strengthen the dam. Unverified footage circulating on Telegram showed water gushing through a break in a low-slung earthen dam. A state of emergency has been declared in the Orenburg region, which borders Kazakhstan, which has seen massive flooding recently. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
