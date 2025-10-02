Accessibility links

Ukraine

Situation 'Critical' As Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Runs On Emergency Generators

Situation 'Critical' As Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Runs On Emergency Generators

Power lines supplying the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in a Russian-occupied part of Ukraine have been cut off for over a week. That means that the plant, which is not currently generating its own power, is relying on diesel generators to keep its nuclear reactors cool. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that the plant was not designed to operate in emergency mode, while Russian officials say they are doing everything necessary to ensure the plant's safety.

