UN Nuclear Watchdog Says It Did Not Find Explosives Or Mines On Rooftops Of Two Zaporizhzhya Reactors

Jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who is already serving a nine-year prison sentence on embezzlement charges that he and his allies say are politically motivated, has been sentenced to 19 years in Russia's harshest prison regime after being found guilty on charges of extremism related to his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK).

The court, which was set up in the penal colony where the 47-year-old is being held, 250 kilometers east of Moscow, convicted him on August 4 under six articles of the Criminal Code, including creating and financing an extremist community, calling for extremism, rehabilitating Nazism, and involving minors in dangerous acts.

The prosecution, which sought a 20-year prison sentence, had asked the court to order Navalny to serve any new prison term in a “special regime” penal colony, a term that refers to a prison with the highest level of security and the harshest restrictions for inmates. The designation comes even though Russian law states it should be given to those with life sentences or “especially dangerous recidivists."

"The latest verdict in yet another sham trial against Aleksei Navalny is unacceptable. This arbitrary conviction is the response to his courage to speak critically against the Kremlin’s regime," European Council President Charles Michel said in a social media post after the verdict was announced.



It was not immediately clear if Navalny's new sentence was added to his previous ones, or if he now faces a total of 19 years in prison.



The "special regime" colony is a system in which inmates stay in cells either alone, in pairs, or in fours. The cells have additional metal bars on windows and doors, nonstop lighting and video surveillance. Inmates are not allowed to talk to cellmates and when they move inside the penitentiary, it is in a bowed position with their hands cuffed behind their back as they are escorted by guards and a dog.



They can request one or two hours of walking outside in specially fenced cubes where there is no direct sunlight. Special regime inmates are not allowed to communicate with friends or relatives, and can have no visitations in the first 10 years of their sentences.



The case against Navalny dealt with the FBK, which, at the request of the prosecutor's office, was declared extremist in 2021, banning all its activities in Russia.

Amnesty International called the new sentence "little more than a stealthily imposed life sentence" and "a sinister act of political vengeance that not only targets Navalny personally but serves as a warning to state critics across the country."



Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said "the new sentence imposed today on opposition figure Aleksei Navalny raises renewed serious concerns about judicial harassment and instrumentalization of the court system for political purposes in Russia."

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, had predicted the harsh sentence in a post on social media a day earlier, saying he expected a sentence of 15 years to 20 years, despite what he claimed was “nonsensical” evidence presented during his closed-door trial.



He rejected all the charges against him as politically motivated and accused the Kremlin of seeking to keep him behind bars for life and to keep Russians from voicing dissent.



Ahead of the verdict Navalny wrote that he expected a "Stalinist" sentence with a single purpose: "To fighten."



Navalny is already serving an 11 1/2-year prison sentence on a melange of charges that are widely seen as retribution for his efforts to expose what he describes as the pervasive lawlessness, corruption, and repression of Putin and his political system.



Despite harassment, arrests, physical attacks, and an August 2020 nerve-agent poisoning attack that nearly killed him, Navalny continues to play the role of opposition agitator, striving to remain relevant even in isolation.