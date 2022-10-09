Russian Missiles Bring Death And Destruction To Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya

At least 13 people were killed and over 80 injured, including children, as a result of missile strikes in Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzya on October 9, according to the region's governor, Oleksandr Starukh. He told reporters that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed overnight, while five other residential buildings were levelled and many more damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks on the Ukrainian-held city, which lies in the heart of one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow recently illegally claimed as its territory. Zaporizhzhya is about 52 kilometers from Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is held by Russian troops and has been under relentless shelling for months.