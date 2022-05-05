News
Zelenksiy Says EU Membership For Ukraine Would Be 'Powerful Response' To Russia Invasion
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the European Union to offer his nation membership in the bloc, saying it would be a “powerful response” to Russia’s unprovoked invasion.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to attack Ukraine on February 24 as he seeks a sphere of influence over former Soviet states, including Ukraine, and prevent their integration into Western organizations.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
“This war of Russia against Ukraine was planned as a prelude to a blow to a united Europe. Greater unification is a powerful response,” he told a conference via video link on May 5, as he asked for formal candidacy for membership.
Candidacy opens the door to formal membership negotiations, a process that involves the adoption of established EU law and the fulfillment of other conditions, known as accession criteria.
Ukraine has been pursuing a path toward EU integration since the overthrow of Russia-leaning President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.
The government has been slowly carrying out EU-backed political and economic reforms over the years and has expressed frustration with the bloc’s delays in starting formal membership negotiations.
The 27-member EU hasn’t expanded its membership in nearly a decade due to weak support from key countries amid slow economic growth.
Zelenskiy said the bloc should provide EU candidacy to Ukraine “right now –– in the condition of war, within the framework of a special shortened procedure for obtaining EU membership.”
Zelenskiy, who was addressing an international conference dedicated to supporting Ukraine, also called on the West to take an active role in a grand program to rebuild his country after the war.
Referencing the Marshall Plan, the massive U.S. initiative to rebuild Europe after World War II as a bulwark against Moscow, Zelenskiy said Ukraine needs “a strategic international support plan,” including money, technology, and specialists.
Russia’s invasion has devastated Ukraine’s economy, destroying tens of billions of dollars worth of infrastructure -- including airports, bridges, ports, and power plants -- and sending millions of people fleeing their homes.
Ukrainian officials have put the damage in the hundreds of billions of dollars, while the International Monetary Fund forecasts the economy could contact by one-third.
Zelenskiy said a Marshall Plan for his country would enable Ukrainians who have fled the fighting, including to EU countries, to return to cities and villages.
“Such investments from the free world -- if they are fast, if they are sufficient – would mean that millions of our people who have become internally displaced because of this war will be able to return home,” he said.
All Of The Latest News
Fiji Seizes $300 Million Superyacht Linked To Russian Oligarch Kerimov
Authorities in Fiji have seized a Russian-owned superyacht under a U.S. warrant as part of the sanctions imposed by Washington on Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The seizure comes two days after the Suva High Court said it had granted the order to seize the $300 million superyacht Amadea, which U.S. authorities say is owned by Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.
“This ruling should make clear that there is no hiding place for the assets of individuals who violate U.S. laws. And there is no hiding place for the assets of criminals who enable the Russian regime,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement on May 5.
“The Justice Department will be relentless in our efforts to hold accountable those who facilitate the death and destruction we are witnessing in Ukraine,” he added.
Kerimov's empire is built mainly on Russia's vast natural resources. He prospered during the four-year presidency of Dmitry Medvedev, pulling off a $24 billion merger that put his firm Uralkali in control of 40 percent of the $20 billion global potash market.
The boat was impounded by police three weeks ago after arriving in the Pacific Ocean nation from Mexico.
Local media in Fiji have reported that lawyers for the 107-meter yacht's registered owner, Millemarin Investments, have denied it is ultimately owned by Kerimov. Instead, they said in court that it is owned by another Russian oligarch, Eduard Khudainatov, the former president of oil giant Rosneft, who has not been sanctioned by the United States.
Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine and the war that has subsequently followed has sparked several rounds of crippling sanctions from the United States, the European Union, and many other allied countries against Russia, President Vladimir Putin, and many of the companies and billionaire oligarchs around him.
Kazakh President Signs Decree For June 5 Referendum On Constitutional Changes
Kazakhstan will hold a referendum on a raft of constitutional changes as part of President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's reforms aimed at decentralizing decision-making in the oil-rich Central Asian state.
Toqaev signed a decree on May 5 to set the referendum for June 5.
Toqaev has said the referendum represents "an important democratic institution" and recalled that "the last referendum in Kazakhstan was held in 1995, when the current constitution was approved."
In total, 56 amendments to the constitution have been proposed, including the restoration of the Constitutional Court, which was abolished in 1995, and banning the president from being a member of political parties and his relatives from holding public office.
Critics say Toqaev's initiatives are mainly cosmetic and will not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
In January, deadly protests that started over a fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country.
Since then, Toqaev has made several moves to distance himself from his predecessor and former patron, Nursultan Nazarbaev, who had run the Central Asian nation for decades with an iron fist and still retained the title of "elbasy," or leader of the nation -- which gave him almost limitless power even after his resignation in 2019.
German, Ukrainian Presidents Smooth Out Dispute Over Visit
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, amid a rift over a visit to Kyiv last month that was canceled at the last minute by Ukraine.
Steinmeiers's office said in a statement that the two leaders spoke by phone on May 5, describing the call as "very important, very good."
Steinmeier, a former foreign minister, has faced criticism from Kyiv for his detente policy toward Moscow, which he has since admitted was a mistake.
He was supposed to travel to the Ukrainian capital with the leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia on April 13, but Kyiv informed Steinmeier he was not welcome.
"Irritations from the past have been cleared up. Both presidents agreed to remain in close contact," the statement on the phone call noted, adding that Steinmeier "expressed his solidarity, respect, and support for the courageous struggle of the Ukrainian people against the Russian aggressors."
The rift has kept German Chancellor Olaf Scholz from visiting Kyiv as he said it was not proper for him to travel there given the snub of Steinmeier.
Transdniester TV Reports 'Gunfire' At Border With Ukraine
A television channel in Moldova's breakaway Transdniester region is reporting that shots have been fired near one of its border crossings with Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The report on May 5, which comes after several similar alleged incidents in Moscow-backed Transdniester since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, could not be independently verified.
On its Telegram channel, the TSV channel cited a source in Transdniester's security forces as saying the alleged incident occurred close to the Pervomaysk-Cuciurgan border crossing in southern Transdniester.
"The residents of Pervomaysk (on the Transdniester side of the border) reported shots fired in the vicinity of the Kuchurhan checkpoint (on the Ukrainian side). A source in law enforcement reported that indeed indiscriminate shooting was under way on Ukrainian territory," TSV’s Telegram channel reported.
Images circulated on social media last week apparently showed massive concrete blocks being installed on the Ukrainian side of the border apparently to prevent access into Ukraine from Transdniester.
Transdniester last week claimed that explosions hit the security ministry, a military unit, and a Russian-owned radio tower while shots had been allegedly fired at a village housing a Russian arms depot, which Moscow called "acts of terrorism."
Ukraine has said Russia wants to destabilize the region to create a pretext for a military intervention.
Russia-backed Transdniester, a narrow strip of land between Moldova proper and Ukraine, declared independence from Chisinau in 1990 and the two sides fought a brief war in 1992 that was quelled by Russian troops intervening on the side of separatists.
Russia still maintains some 1,500 soldiers in Transdniester who are said to be guarding a huge Soviet-era arms depot.
Besides the troops ostensibly guarding the depot, Russia has another 400-500 soldiers in Transdniester that have been labeled as peacekeepers since the end of the 1992 war.
Fears of a spillover from the Ukraine conflict grew after a Russian general said Moscow's invasion had the goal of creating a land corridor through southern Ukrainian territory to Transdniester.
The European Union pledged to boost military aid to Moldova on May 4.
"This year we plan to significantly increase our support to Moldova by providing its armed forces with additional military equipment," European Council President Charles Michel told a press conference with Moldova's President Maia Sandu during a visit to Chisinau on May 4. He gave no further details.
Michel also pledged support for Moldova against cyberattacks and disinformation, adding that avoiding escalation in Transdniester was of critical importance.
Lukashenka Says War In Ukraine Has 'Dragged On' Longer Than He Thought
Belarusian authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka claims he is doing everything he can to help stop Russia's war against Ukraine, which has "dragged on" longer than he thought it would.
Speaking to the Associated Press in an interview published on May 5, Lukashenka defended Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying Kyiv had been "provoking" Moscow.
Though he didn't give details on how Ukraine provoked Russia, prior to the military operation, which Minsk has aided by allowing Belarusian territory to be used to stage the attack, Lukashenka alleged that he had information showing Ukraine planned to attack Belarus.
Lukashenka has been shunned by the international community since he claimed victory in a presidential election in August 2020 that the opposition says was rigged. He has met mass protests afterward with brutal force and harsh tactics to silence any dissent in the country, which he has ruled since 1994.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The 67-year-old ruler told AP that he was doing "everything" to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine.
“But I am not immersed in this problem enough to say whether it goes according to plan, like the Russians say, or like I feel it. I want to stress one more time, I feel like this operation has dragged on,” Lukashenka said during the nearly 90-minute interview at the Independence Palace in Minsk.
Lukashenka also said it would be “unacceptable” to use nuclear weapons in the conflict, but he couldn't say if Russia has such plans.
"Whether or not Russia is capable of that -- is a question you need to ask the Russian leadership,” he said of the possible use of nuclear weapons.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials have repeatedly made veiled references to the country's nuclear arsenal since Putin launched an all-out military invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Putin ordered Russia's nuclear arsenal on high alert days after the unprovoked invasion began, with the Kremlin citing "Western countries...taking unfriendly actions" through economic sanctions and "aggressive statements against our country."
With reporting by AP
Zelenskiy Launches Global Crowdfunding Site To Aid Ukraine During War
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has helped launch a global crowdfunding site to raise funds to help Ukraine repel an unprovoked attack by Russia and rebuild the country once the war ends.
Speaking in English in a video posted on Twitter on May 5, Zelensky said all funds raised on the site will be transferred to the Ukrainian central bank, where they will be disbursed to the "relevant ministries."
"In one click, you can donate funds to protect our defenders, to save our civilians and to rebuild Ukraine," Zelensky said in the video as he launched the United24 platform.
Zelenskiy said that the site will help allow ordinary people from around the world help in the battle against Russian forces.
"Every donation matters for victory," he added.
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and has since bombarded the country on a daily basis. While Moscow says it is not targeting civilians, mounting evidence shows civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, hospitals, and cultural centers, have been destroyed.
The crowdfunding site says that the money raised will be directed toward three sectors: defense and demining, medical aid, and rebuilding the country.
"Only together we have the potential to stop the war and to rebuild what Russia has destroyed," Zelenskiy said.
Russia Expels Seven Danish Embassy Staff In Tit-For-Tat Move
MOSCOW -- Russia has announced the expulsion of seven people from the Danish Embassy in Moscow in a tit-for-tat move announced by Copenhagen four weeks earlier.
"They must leave the country within two weeks," the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement on May 5, exactly one month after Denmark expelled 15 employees from the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen, saying it wanted to send "a clear signal to Moscow that we will not accept that Russian intelligence officers are spying on Danish soil."
The Russian Foreign Ministry added in its statement that it had also denied a visa to a diplomat at the Danish diplomatic mission, and that it "reserves the right to take additional retaliatory steps to the unfriendly actions of Copenhagen, which will be reported to the Danish side later."
Many European nations and other Western allies have expelled hundreds of Russian diplomats and embassy staff members since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Dozens Detained In Armenia As Protesters Call For Prime Minister's Resignation
Armenian police have detained dozens of demonstrators calling for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's resignation because of what they said were unacceptable concessions made by him during negotiations with Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Anti-government demonstrations have taken place since last month. Protesters on May 1 announced the beginning of a "decisive phase of the struggle" and large-scale civil disobedience actions this week.
In recent days, anti-Pashinian protesters have taken to the streets to block major roads in the capital Yerevan and call on the population to commit acts of civil disobedience.
The situation near the parliament building in Yerevan remained tense after protesters scuffled with police late on May 4.
The parliament building was cordoned off by hundreds of police in riot gear.
Pashinian has faced heavy criticism after he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed last month to start drafting a bilateral peace treaty to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border during talks in Brussels.
Azerbaijan wants the peace deal to be based on five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity. Pashinian has publicly stated that the elements are acceptable to Yerevan in principle, fueling Armenian opposition claims that he is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia lost control over parts of the breakaway region in a 2020 war that ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire.
Some 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor the observance of this agreement.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Pashinian -- who said he had agreed to the 2020 cease-fire to avoid further losses -- said he would not sign any peace deal with Azerbaijan without consulting ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
With reporting by Reuters
Britain Revokes Recognized Status Of Moscow Stock Exchange In Blow To Russian Investment
Britain has revoked the Moscow Stock Exchange's (MOEX) status as a recognized stock exchange in response to restrictions that the Bank of Russia had placed on foreign investors following the implementation of financial sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
The U.K.'s Revenue and Customs department (HMRC) updated its list of "designated recognized stock exchanges" on May 5, noting the designation for the MOEX had been revoked, effective immediately.
Last month the British government signaled the move was coming, saying that restrictions imposed on foreign investors by the Russian central bank on February 28 meant that the Moscow exchange was "no longer operating in line with the normal commercial standards expected of a recognized exchange."
"With the Moscow Stock Exchange failing to withdraw their restrictions on foreign investors, the U.K. had no choice but to remove its recognized status," said Lucy Frazer, financial secretary to the Treasury.
"This will stop further money being channeled into Russian assets and send a clear message that there is no case for new investment in Russia."
Recognized stock exchange status is a classification given by the HMRC that allows securities traded on such an exchange to be eligible for certain tax treatments and reliefs.
The United Kingdom. has followed the United States, the European Union, and many other allies in imposing sanctions on Russia, from President Vladimir Putin and his family, to Russian companies, billionaires and senior government officials, in response to the unprovoked war the Kremlin launched against Ukraine on February 24.
Kazakh Court Sentences Former Shymkent City Official For Abuse Of Office
The former head of the Shymkent city finance department has been sentenced to three years in prison after a court found him guilty of abuse of office in rare conviction for corruption in Kazakhstan.
Kenzhebek Zhanbosynov was arrested immediately after the Karatau District Court handed down its ruling on May 5. He was also banned for life from holding public office.
The court said that Zhanbosynov, 49, as the head of the city finance department and a member of the board of directors of the Shymkent Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation, oversaw the sale of apartments at below-market rates, "causing significant damage" to the state.
Zhanbosynov's lawyers rejected the verdict and said that they would appeal it as the court failed to prove their client's actions caused serious material damage to the state or society.
Kazakhstan has been plagued for years by rampant corruption, placing 102nd out of 180 countries in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index in 2021.
In January, protests that started over a fuel-price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over cronyism and corruption.
Much of the anger in the streets was directed at former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, who ruled the Central Asian state from 1989 to March 2019, when he handed power to Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev.
Since the protests, Toqaev has swept out many seen as loyal to Nazarbaev, as well as those who were seen as failing to contain the deadly violence.
AP Investigation Shows Around 600 Dead In Russian Strike On Mariupol Theater
The Associated Press says it has conducted an investigation that shows about 600 civilians died when Russia attacked a theater in the port city of Mariupol that was being used as a bomb shelter.
The exact number of deaths as a result of the March 16 air strike on Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater, which was clearly marked outside as being a place where children were located, has been unknown as heavy fighting has kept authorities from properly sifting through the debris.
While Ukrainian officials have said at least 300 people died in the attack, AP said that, in a recreation of the events based on the accounts of 23 survivors, rescuers, and people intimately familiar with its new life as a bomb shelter, the figure is at least twice as high.
The news agency said it also drew on two sets of floor plans of the theater, photos and video taken inside before, during, and after that day, and feedback from experts who reviewed the methodology. It also used 3D modeling to recreate the situation.
While Russia has denied targeting civilians since it launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24, mounting evidence tells a different story. The air strike on the theater in Mariupol stands out as the single deadliest known attack against civilians to date.
“All the people are still under the rubble, because the rubble is still there -- no one dug them up,” AP quoted Oksana Syomina, who survived the deadly attack, as saying.
“This is one big mass grave.”
Based on reporting by AP
Jill Biden To Meet Ukrainian Refugees During Romania, Slovakia Trip
U.S. first lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia from May 5 to May 9 to meet U.S. service members and embassy personnel, Ukrainian refugees, humanitarian aid workers, and teachers, her office said on May 2.
NATO and EU members Romania and Slovakia have taken in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.
Biden's trip follows U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Kyiv at the weekend. Pelosi met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 30.
During her trip, Biden will visit U.S. service members in Romania on May 6 before heading to Bucharest, where on May 7 she will meet with members of the Romanian government, U.S. Embassy staff, and teachers working with displaced Ukrainian children, the statement from her office said.
Her trip also includes a visit to the Slovak capital, Bratislava, to meet with government official and U.S. Embassy staff.
Almost 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion on February 24, according to the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR.
Just over 3 million have fled to Poland, while Romania has taken in 817,000, and Slovakia nearly 372,000, as of April 29.
U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed a huge $33 billion package for arming and supporting Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia 'Trying To Destroy' Mariupol Defenders As Russia's Azovstal Cease-Fire In Doubt
Russian forces and the remaining Ukrainian soldiers holed up in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol continue to fight pitched battles as Moscow's pledge of a three-day daytime cease-fire to allow the evacuation of civilians from the devastated complex appeared in doubt.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"Russian occupiers are focusing on blocking and trying to destroy Ukrainian units in the Azovstal area," the Ukrainian Army said in a statement on May 5, 10 weeks into the war. "With the support of aircraft, Russia resumed the offensive in order to take control of the plant."
The statement came as a Russian-announced cease-fire was due to begin at the besieged plant, where hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have been trapped for weeks.
Russia had said its forces "will open a humanitarian corridor from 08:00 to 18:00 Moscow time on May 5, 6, and 7 from the site of the Azovstal metallurgical plant to evacuate civilians."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed later on May 5 that that the humanitarian corridors were "functioning," but it was unclear how, given the heavy fighting, and there was no confirmation from the Ukrainian side.
From the outset, Russia's announcement, which came after more than 300 people were evacuated from other parts of Mariupol, was met with skepticism, as previous cease-fires failed repeatedly.
With Russian forces bogged down by stubborn Ukrainian resistance along all the eastern front line, a frustrated Kremlin accused the West of preventing a "quick" end to its military invasion by supplying weapons and intelligence to the country.
"The United States, Britain, NATO as a whole hand over intelligence...to Ukraine's armed forces on a permanent basis," Peskov told reporters.
"Coupled with the flow of weapons that these countries are sending to Ukraine, these are all actions that do not contribute to the quick completion of the operation," he said, adding that this was "incapable of hindering the achievement" of the goals of Russia's military operation.
Zelensky, meanwhile, launched a global crowdfunding platform -- United24 -- on May 5 to help Kyiv win the war and rebuild the country's infrastructure.
"Every donation matters for victory," he said in English in a video on his Twitter page.
"In one click, you can donate funds to protect our defenders, to save our civilians, and to rebuild Ukraine," Zelensky said in the video.
As the fighting continued, EU President Charles Michel, speaking a day after Brussels announced plans to curb Russian oil imports across the board, said the bloc should confiscate and sell Russian assets it has seized and use the proceeds to rebuild Ukraine, echoing an idea already floated by the United States.
The EU said early last month it had frozen 30 billion euros ($32 billion) in assets linked to blacklisted Russian and Belarusian individuals.
Marking "another small victory," Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced on May 4 that 344 women, children, and elderly people were evacuated safely from Mariupol.
But her announcement was clouded by a report by the Associated Press that put the death toll of an earlier Russian air strike on a Mariupol theater converted into a shelter at approximately 600 people, doubling previous estimates by Ukrainian officials.
In neighboring Belarus, the armed forces began "surprise" large-scale drills on May 4 to test their combat readiness, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.
The British Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on May 5 that Russia will likely attempt to "inflate the threat" posed by the Belarusian military's exercises with the aim of fixing Ukrainian forces in the Belarusian border area to prevent them from being deployed to the front line in eastern Ukraine.
Minsk has aided Russia's invasion by allowing Belarusian territory to be used to stage the attack.
Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka claimed in an interview with AP on May 5 that he had information showing Ukraine had planned to attack Belarus, without producing any evidence.
Lukashenka has been shunned by the international community since he claimed victory in a presidential election in August 2020 that the opposition says was rigged, and unleashed a wave of violence to stifle mass protests afterward.
In Moldova's Moscow-backed separatist region of Transdniester, a television channel reported that shots have been fired near one if its border crossings with Ukraine.
The report on May 5, which comes after several similar alleged incidents in the Moscow-backed Transdniester region since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, could not be independently verified.
Kyiv has warned that Russia wants to destabilize the region to create a pretext for a military intervention in Moldova, which also borders NATO member Romania.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, BBC, and AFP
German Chancellor Presses Serbia, Kosovo To Resume Normalization Talks
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Kosovo and Serbia on May 4 to be constructive in the process of restarting normalization talks and reiterated his desire to see all Western Balkan countries become members of the European Union.
Scholz held separate talks in Berlin with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic as the German chancellor continues efforts to break a deadlock in normalization talks that have been on ice since last summer.
"The Western Balkans belong in Europe," Scholz said after talks with Kurti, but he warned both parties that progress in the dialogue is “crucial for peace and stability in southeastern Europe as well as for the European integration of both countries.”
Since 2011, Kosovo and Serbia have engaged in an EU-led dialogue that aims to reach a comprehensive and legally binding agreement on normalizing relations.
Speaking after his meeting with Scholz, Vucic said he would do everything in his power to reach a compromise. Scholz encouraged Serbia to pursue reforms in rule of law, press freedom, and combating organized crime.
Scholz also underlined that the “recognition of Kosovo -- something that Germany did a long time ago -- will be part of the agreement.”
Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade doesn’t recognize it as independent and continues to lay claim to the territory. Most EU countries recognize Kosovo as a separate state.
After his meeting with Scholz, Kurti emphasized progress in the rule of law in Kosovo and the fight against corruption.
Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, Kurti stressed that for his country there were no alternatives to the EU and NATO.
EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak traveled to Berlin on Scholz’s invitation for an “informal dinner” with Kurti and Vucic.
"Grateful to the German government for hosting," Lajcak said on Twitter. "We will continue the discussion on the level of Chief negotiators on 13 May."
The dinner was the first meeting between the leaders in 10 months. They met twice last year but both meetings were failures as tensions prevailed inside the room and in front of reporters.
Ahead of the dinner, Vucic said the process was not easy, but struck an optimistic tone.
“I believe we will find strength to reach a certain level of progress in the dialogue with Pristina, which is not easy for us,” Vucic told journalists in Berlin.
Kurti said the recognition of Kosovo should be focus of the talks.
“Mutual recognition should be in the center of the process, not at the end of it,” Kurti said.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
EU Proposes Toughest Sanctions Yet As Russia Steps Up Offensive In Eastern Ukraine
The European Union on May 4 unveiled a proposal to ban Russian oil imports by the end of the year as Russian forces intensified their assault in on a steel plant in the southeastern port city of Mariupol that Ukrainian forces continue to defend.
There was heavy fighting as Russian forces broke into the territory of the plant, Azov Regiment Commander Lieutenant Colonel Denis Prokopenko said on Telegram. The situation at the plant is extremely difficult, but the Ukrainian military continues to defend itself, he said in the post.
"I am proud of the soldiers who are making superhuman efforts to deter the enemy," Prokopenko said. "I thank the world for the colossal support of the Mariupol garrison."
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said earlier there was "heavy fighting" involving artillery, tanks, and war planes at the Azovstal plant and said city officials had lost contact with Ukrainian forces inside.
David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation that has held now-stalled peace talks with Russia, later told RFE/RL that Ukrainian authorities have contact with the defenders at the plant.
"Attempts to storm the plant continue for the second day. Russian troops are already on the territory of Azovstal," Arakhamia said, citing Prokopenko.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied reports that Russian troops had stormed the plant.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to help save the lives of the remaining Ukrainians trapped in the sprawling industrial complex.
"The lives of the people who remain there are in danger. Everyone is important to us. We ask for your help in saving them," Zelensky told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a phone call on May 4.
He called on the UN to "assist in the removal of all the wounded from Azovstal," a statement from his office said.
Moscow pledged to halt some military operations this week to allow more evacuations from May 5-7. It has, however, reneged on previous pledges to allow for humanitarian corridors.
The new EU sanctions proposed on May 4 would add more banking sanctions against Moscow and cut off some Russian broadcasters in Europe.
But the EU said at the heart of the package is a phaseout of the import of Russian crude and refined oil products by the end of the year. It was formally proposed despite pushback from EU members that are heavily dependent on Russian energy imports. Shortly after the announcement Slovakia, Hungary, and Bulgaria said they would seek exemptions from the embargo.
"We will phase out Russian supply of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year," the head of the bloc's executive European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
"This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined," she said, adding, "[Russian President Vladimir] Putin must pay a high price for his brutal aggression."
Von der Leyen, however, conceded that getting unanimity on oil sanctions “will not be easy.” The measures require approval from all 27 EU countries to take effect.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said EU countries blocking an oil embargo would be "complicit" in Russia's crimes in Ukraine.
“Whatever their arguments are, if they oppose (the) oil embargo, it means one thing: they play on the Russian side. They share responsibility for everything Russia does in Ukraine, full stop,” Kuleba said in a video posted on Twitter.
The European Union accounts for nearly a half of Russia's crude and refined oil products. But the Kremlin, in a first reaction to the EU announcement, put on a brave face, warning that the embargo is a "double-edged sword" and that the EU consumers will pay the price.
"The cost of these sanctions to the citizens of Europe will grow by the day," Peskov said on May 4.
Peskov said the Kremlin is looking at "various options" for its response to the new sanctions.
Von der Leyen also proposed that Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, and two other major banks be disconnected from the SWIFT international banking payment system.
The EU will also ban three Russian state-owned broadcasters, she said, without naming the channels directly.
According to a document seen by RFE/RL, the package also contains a list of 58 individuals sanctioned over Russia's military action in Ukraine that includes the Patriarch of Russia's Orthodox Church, a close ally of Putin's.
Beyond the fighting in Mariupol, Moscow deployed 22 battalions near Izyum, an eastern city, in a bid to push into the Donbas region, the British Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on May 4, adding that Russia's apparent goal is capturing the cities of Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk in the east, "despite struggling to break through Ukrainian defenses."
A Russian battalion usually consists of 700-800 soldiers.
According to the British intelligence bulletin, capturing the two cities "would consolidate Russian military control" of northeastern Ukraine.
In neighboring Belarus, the armed forces began "surprise" large-scale drills on May 4 to test their combat readiness, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Rikard Jozwiak, Reuters, AP, and AFP
Zelenskiy Asks UN Secretary-General To Assist In Further Evacuations From Mariupol Steel Plant
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked the head of the United Nations to help save the lives of the remaining Ukrainians trapped in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"The lives of the people who remain there are in danger. Everyone is important to us. We ask for your help in saving them," Zelenskiy told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a phone call on May 4.
He called on the UN to "assist in the removal of all the wounded from Azovstal," a statement from his office said.
The statement came as Ukraine said that there were fierce battles with Russian troops at the plant, where Ukrainian soldiers had been holed up for weeks.
Zelenskiy also thanked Guterres for evacuations earlier this week led by the UN and the Red Cross (ICRC), which he said brought more than 100 people out of the Azovstal complex to safety.
"The whole world has learned about the role of the UN and the ICRC. This has shown that international organizations can be effective," he said.
He "expressed hope for a successful continuation of the ongoing evacuation operation."
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Situation In Yerevan Tense After Another Day Of Armenian Anti-Government Protests
YEREVAN -- Protesters in Armenia's capital scuffled with police on May 4 during another demonstration to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian over his handling of negotiations with Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The situation near the parliament building remained tense on the evening of May 4 after protesters and police jostled and bottles were launched toward security forces in Yerevan, resulting in dozens of arrests.
Authorities warned protesters chanting “Armenia without Nikol” against trying to seize the parliament building, which was cordoned off by hundreds of police in riot gear. Earlier in the day truckers briefly blocked a bridge in central Yerevan, telling authorities their vehicles had broken down.
"The opposition hopes to achieve success by imitating what we have done," Pashinian told lawmakers in a speech to the National Assembly, referring to mass street protests that propelled him to power in 2018. He warned opposition parties against "crossing red lines."
The situation was initially calm as thousands of protesters gathered in the streets, but a crush began after police formed a cordon made up of several rows of security personnel.
Armenia's national security service said in a statement that the organizers of the rallies "are planning to incite demonstrators to seize the parliament building, to destabilize the country, and undermine its security and public order."
Deputies from the opposition Hayastan faction said there were people who were trying to create tension and urged the protesters not to succumb to their provocations.
Opposition leader Ishkhan Saghatelian, who has called Pashinian “a traitor” and said the street protests will force him to resign, said protests will grow and last until Pashinian steps down.
“We can speak with the authorities about only one thing -- their immediate departure,” he said.
Anti-government demonstrations over what the opposition says are concessions to Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh have been taking place since last month. Protesters on May 1 announced the beginning of a "decisive phase of the struggle" and large-scale civil disobedience actions this week.
Police said that more than 200 protesters were detained on May 3 as they temporarily blocked several streets in Yerevan's center and other provincial cities.
The protesters are calling on Pashinian to resign after he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed last month to start drafting a bilateral peace treaty to resolve the conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border during talks in Brussels.
Baku wants the peace deal to be based on five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity. Pashinian has publicly stated that the elements are acceptable to Yerevan in principle, fueling Armenian opposition claims that he is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan regained control of parts of the breakaway region in the 2020 war, as well as seven adjacent districts that had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since the end of a separatist war in 1994. Some 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor the current cease-fire.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Demonstrators Clash With Police As Anti-Government Protests Continue In Armenia
Protests by opposition parties demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian over his handling of a territorial dispute with Azerbaijan over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region have continued for the fourth consecutive day in the Armenian capital. The protesters clashed with police in central Yerevan on May 4 as thousands took to the streets in the city center to demand that Pashinian step down.
Wife Of Jailed Kazakh Politician Fined For 'Violating Law On Mass Gatherings'
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- The wife of jailed Kazakh opposition politician Zhanbolat Mamai has been fined after she was briefly detained and charged with violating the Central Asian nation's law on public gatherings.
A court in Almaty fined Inga Imanbai 91,800 tenges ($209) on May 4 after finding her guilty of the charge, which Imanbai told RFE/RL was politically motivated.
"I consider the court’s ruling as pressure being imposed on me, my husband, and the Democratic party ahead of our rally scheduled for May 7," Imanbai said.
Earlier in the day, Imanbai told RFE/RL that about a dozen police officers came to detain her when she was leaving a detention center in Almaty on May 4, where she had brought food to her husband.
"Police rejected my suggestion that I would come to the police station later with my lawyer. They forced me into their car and brought me to the Almaty district police department, where they told me that I was accused of breaking the law on public gatherings," Imanbai said, adding that the charge stemmed from a rally in front of a court in Almaty where she was demanding Mamai's release.
Mamai, the leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, was sentenced on February 25 for organizing an unsanctioned public event to commemorate the victims of January anti-government protests around Kazakhstan that claimed the lives of at least 230 people.
Mamai was expected to be released on March 12 after serving a 15-day jail term. However, he was not released and instead faced additional charges of insulting law enforcement officers and distributing "false information."
On March 14, a court in Almaty sent Mamai to pretrial detention for at least two months.
Mamai has been known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government.
He has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, but claims he is being prevented by the government, which he says only permits parties loyal to those holding political power to be legally registered.
Kazakhstan has been run by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his successor, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, since gaining its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many have been jailed or forced to flee the Central Asian country.
Navalny Says Notorious Prison Is Preparing For His Arrival
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says he will be transferred to a notorious prison, where inmates are reported to have been tortured, once his latest custodial sentence takes effect.
Navalny, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in March while he was already serving another prison term from a separate case, wrote on Telegram on May 4 that he was informed by inmates from Correctional Colony No 6 in the town of Melekhovo that the penitentiary’s authorities are preparing for his transfer to the facility.
"My sentence has not come into force yet, but inmates from the maximum-security prison in Melekhovo have written to me that 'a prison inside a prison' is being prepared for me there. If you Google the term Melekhovo, you will see inmates' stories about how their nails were torn off," Navalny wrote, referring to the allegations of torture at the institution.
Prison authorities have not commented on the issue.
Navalny was arrested in January last year upon his arrival in Moscow from Germany, where he had been treated for a poison attack with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent. He was handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole because of his convalescence abroad. The conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Navalny has blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for his poisoning with a Novichok-style chemical substance. The Kremlin has denied any role in the attack.
A court handed down a new sentence against Navalny -- nine years in prison -- on March 22 after finding him guilty of embezzlement and contempt charges, which Navalny and his supporters also rejected as politically motivated. That sentence is expected to fully come into force after an upper court upholds it upon appeal.
In March last year, the Mediazona website cited a former inmate of the prison in Melekhovo, Ivan Fomin, who described how inmates were tortured and sexually abused in the penitentiary.
International organizations consider Navalny to be a political prisoner. The European Union, U.S. President Joe Biden, and other international officials have demanded that Russian authorities release the 45-year-old Kremlin-critic.
Navalny is currently serving his term in a prison in the town of Pokrov, some 200 kilometers east of Moscow.
Another Kazakh Political Prisoner's Term Replaced With Parole-Like Sentence
PETROPAVL, Kazakhstan -- A Kazakh court has replaced another activist's prison sentence with a parole-like penalty amid an outcry by human rights groups over political prisoners in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
The Petropavl City Court in Kazakhstan's north ruled late on May 3 that the remainder of Asqar Qaiyrbek's 26-month prison term must be replaced by a parole-like sentence, adding that the decision will take force on May 18 unless it is appealed by prosecutors.
Qaiyrbek, recognized by Kazakh human organizations as a political prisoner, was arrested in September 2020 and sentenced in June last year on extremism charges stemming from his support of the opposition Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) and its affiliate Koshe (Street) party. The two groups have been labeled as extremist and banned in Kazakhstan.
He has rejected the charges as politically motivated.
On April 25, rights defenders said Qaiyrbek was severely beaten by prison guards. Kazakhstan’s Penitentiary Service then confirmed that Qaiyrbek sustained bruises and injuries but did not give any other details or say how the injuries occurred.
Qaiyrbek is the fourth political prisoner in Kazakhstan imprisoned for supporting DVK and the Koshe party to have their prison term replaced with a parole-like sentence since March amid protests by Kazakh rights defenders and opposition activists.
Many activists across the Central Asian nation have been handed prison terms or parole-like restricted-freedom sentences in recent years for their involvement in the activities of DVK and the Koshe party and for taking part in the rallies organized by the two groups.
DVK is led by Mukhtar Ablyazov, the fugitive former head of Kazakhstan’s BTA Bank and an outspoken critic of the Kazakh government.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) earlier this year criticized the Kazakh government for using anti-extremism laws as a tool to persecute critics and civic activists. Several hundred people have been prosecuted for membership in the Koshe party.
The Kazakh authorities have insisted there are no political prisoners in the country.
Popular Russian TV Journalist, Kremlin Critic Added To Wanted List
MOSCOW -- Russian authorities have added one of the country's most well-known TV journalists and Kremlin critics to their wanted list amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent that has intensified since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine more than two months ago.
Aleksandr Nevzorov's name appeared on the Interior Ministry's registry of wanted persons on May 4. According to the ministry, the former lawmaker, who is currently out of Russia in an unspecified country, is suspected of the "distributing false information about the Russian armed forces."
The Investigative Committee said on March 22 that it had launched a probe against Nevzorov over statements he made on Instagram and YouTube that criticized the armed forces for an assault on a nursing home in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Many civilians were killed in the attack.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Bosnia Calls Elections For October 2 Amid Concerns Over Lack of Electoral Reforms
The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Bosnia-Herzegovina has set October 2 for general elections, despite the failure of politicians to agree on electoral reforms and a 2022 budget that will provide funds for the vote.
The CEC said on May 4 that six of its seven members voted in favor of setting the October 2 date, where voters will choose Croat, Serb, and Bosniak members of the tripartite presidency; lawmakers in the parliament of the Bosniak and Croat federation, as well as the Serb-dominated entity Republika Srpska; and leaders for 10 cantons.
Croat nationalists have been seeking reforms to the electoral law to bolster their representation after complaining for years that they don't have their own entity in the country.
The prescribed Croat member of Bosnia's ethnically tripartite presidency has been elected in each of the past two polls on the strength of votes from the Bosniak majority, without the backing of the largest ethnic Croat party, the Bosnian Croat Democratic Union, or its leader, Dragan Covic.
Bosniaks have staunchly resisted calls for the formation of a Croat-majority district, prompting Covic and his party to abandon cooperation with their Bosniak counterparts in many forums.
Fears of a messy dissolution of Bosnia, which is still governed under the terms of a 1995 peace treaty known as the Dayton accords that divides the country into a Bosniak and Croat federation and a majority Serb entity, have intensified in recent months.
Bosnian Serbs have threatened secession, while Croats have said that they could boycott the elections if reforms to address their grievances aren't addressed.
Report: Execution Of Swedish-Iranian National Djalali Scheduled For May 21
A Swedish-Iranian citizen sentenced to death in Iran on charges of spying for Israel is to be executed on May 21, Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency said on May 4.
Ahmadreza Djalali, a medical doctor and lecturer at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, was arrested in Iran in 2016 during an academic visit.
He was accused of providing information to Israel to help it assassinate several senior nuclear scientists.
Iran's Supreme Court in 2017 upheld the death sentence. Amnesty International in November urged Tehran to drop all charges against Djalali and release him.
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde reacted to ISNA's report on Twitter.
"[Sweden] and [the EU] condemn the death penalty and [demand] that Djalali be released," Linde said. "We have repeatedly stated this to Iranian representatives. We are in contact with Iran."
The ISNA report, which cites unnamed sources, comes as Hamid Nouri, a former Iranian prosecution official arrested by Swedish authorities in 2019, faces a life sentence in Sweden at a trial relating to the mass killings ordered by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1988.
Nouri is charged with international war crimes and human rights abuses in connection with the murders of more than 100 people at the Gohardasht prison in Karaj, Iran.
Tehran on May 2 summoned Sweden's ambassador over "baseless and false allegations" made against Nouri.
Under Swedish law, courts can try Swedish citizens and other nationals for crimes against international law committed abroad.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Russian Armband Photos Cause Storm Online2
Russian Newspaper Turns To Samizdat To Reach Readers 'Poisoned By Propaganda'3
Fizzled? Faltering? 'Anemic'? Why Russia's Donbas Offensive Isn't Going Exactly As Anticipated4
Mariupol, As It Was5
How Ukraine Uses Obsolete Soviet Grenades To Destroy Russian Tanks From Above6
China's Messaging On The Ukraine War Is Evolving, But In Which Way?7
Mariupol Worse Than WWII Siege Of Leningrad, Says Ukrainian Holocaust Survivor8
War In Ukraine: Unfiltered, A New Documentary From RFE/RL9
'Shot In The Head': Beloved Son, Son-In-Law Among Victims Of 'Deliberate Cruelty' In Russian War On Ukraine10
'They Described How I Would Die In Agony': Ukrainian Journalist Recounts His Brutal Week As A Russian Prisoner
Subscribe