News
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says He Will Not Take Part In G20 Summit If Putin Attends
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he will not take part in a summit later this month in Indonesia of the Group of 20 major economies if Russian President Vladimir Putin attends. Zelenskiy told reporters on November 3 that he had been invited to participate in the summit by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. "My personal position and the position of Ukraine was that if the leader of the Russian Federation takes part, then Ukraine will not take part," he said. But he noted that the Ukrainian delegation was still invited, and there were still a few days left before a decision must be made. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
All Of The Latest News
Russian Says Nuclear Submarine Successfully Test-Fires Ballistic Missile
The Russian nuclear submarine Generalissimus Suvorov successfully fired a Bulava ballistic missile from the White Sea at the Kura range as part of the final stage of state tests, the Russian Defense Ministry said on November 3. "The crew of the newest strategic missile submarine Generalissimus Suvorov of the Borei-A project successfully fired the Bulava ballistic missile as part of the final stage of state tests," the statement said. To read the original story on the EurAsian Times, click here.
Kazakh Activist Who Said He Was Tortured In Custody Transferred To House Arrest
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A Kazakh activist who said he was tortured and beaten while in custody earlier this year has been transferred to house arrest, his lawyer said.
Qosai Makhanbaev's lawyer, Zhalghas Saparkhanova, told RFE/RL that her client was transferred to house arrest after being released on November 3 from a detention center in the Central Asian country's largest city, Almaty.
The 38-year-old activist had been in custody since his arrest on a charge of taking part in "mass disorders" in mid-June after he served a 15-day sentence for picketing the Almaty city prosecutor's office without permission.
Makhanbaev was one of dozens of people who claimed they were tortured by police and jail guards after they were arrested in January during and after anti-government protests in Almaty and other towns and cities in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Weeks after his arrest, Makhanbaev was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries and bruises and later released, but ordered not to leave the city while the prosecutor's office investigated his claims of torture.
The Almaty city prosecutor's office said at the time that it had launched 87 probes into alleged torture of inmates, but it appears little headway has been made.
Frustrated with what they believed was a deliberate attempt to quash the investigations, dozens of people who claimed they were beaten while in custody began rallying outside the city prosecutor's office in April.
Makhanbaev was detained in early June for taking part in one of the rallies and sentenced to 15 days in prison.
Protests in the remote town of Zhanaozen in Kazakhstan's southwest over a sudden fuel-price hike in early January quickly spread across the country and led to violent clashes.
Kazakh authorities say at least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the violence. Human rights groups say the number of those killed is much higher.
Authorities say hundreds of people were arrested for involvement in the unrest while dozens have been sentenced to prison.
Makhanbaev's transfer to house arrest comes one day after President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev signed a decree granting mass amnesty to hundreds of people charged and imprisoned in connection with the protests. It is not clear if Makhanbaev will be covered in the amnesty.
Rights activists have said that the mass amnesty was initiated to help law enforcement officers who opened fire at unarmed demonstrators evade accountability.
U.S. Targets Oil-Smuggling Network Supporting Iran's Quds Force In New Sanctions
The United States has issued sanctions targeting an international oil-smuggling network it accuses of supporting Hizballah and Iran's Quds Force. The U.S. Treasury Department said on November 3 in a statement that it designated members of the network that facilitated oil trades and generated revenue for Lebanon's Iran-backed Hizballah and the Quds Force, an arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps that operates abroad, both of which are under U.S. sanctions. To read the original story on Reuters, click here.
Iranian Cleric Killed In City Of Zahedan
The cleric of a Shi'ite mosque in the mostly Sunni flashpoint Iranian city of Zahedan has been shot dead, the state news agency IRNA reported on November 3. IRNA named the dead cleric as Sajjad Shahraki. The police commander of Sistan-Baluchistan Province, Ahmad Taheri, said a special task force had been formed to find and arrest the perpetrators. Zahedan was the scene of one of the deadliest days during a wave of protests after a woman died in police custody after being detained for improperly wearing her hijab. To read the original story on Reuters, click here.
More Than 100 Russian Men Mobilized To War In Ukraine Demand Payment
More than 100 men mobilized to the war in Ukraine from Russia's Chuvashia region have rebelled, demanding overdue salaries promised to them.
The Gulagu.ru rights center and Serditaya (Angry) Chuvashia group issued a video statement recorded on November 2 by the men in the military training center in the city of Ulyanovsk in which they say they "will fight for justice" until their overdue salaries are fully paid.
"Our state refuses to pay us 195,000 rubles ($3,150 per month) that was promised by our President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin! Why should we then go and fight for the state, leaving our families without any support?" one of the men says in the video.
The commander of the training center answered the protesting recruits, saying no money was promised to them, adding that the law on the issue was just proposed and was currently under discussion.
Serditaya Chuvashia and some of the protesting men said online later in the day that the men started a riot but were "calmed down" by riot police and the National Guard.
Since Putin announced a partial mobilization to the war in Ukraine in late September, there have been dozens of videos by mobilized men complaining of a lack of food, clothes, equipment, and housing facilities.
Some mobilized men complained that they had never served in the military but were recruited anyway. Putin said that only Russians who served in the army and had combat experience would be mobilized.
In addition, local authorities in the Russian regions of Vladimir, Rostov, Samara, Buryatia, and Bashkortostan have forced students at local schools and universities to sew military uniforms for Russian soldiers.
Since the beginning of the partial mobilization, hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens have left the country, mostly for Kazakhstan, Georgia, Mongolia, and Turkey.
Russia, Ukraine Free 214 Prisoners In Latest Exchange
Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 214 captured soldiers in the latest prisoner swap, the two sides said. Many of the Ukrainians released on November 3 were wounded survivors of a failed attempt to defend the city of Mariupol in April and May. Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that Ukraine had released 107 Russian personnel, while Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, said Russia had released 107 Ukrainian fighters, including 74 who had defended the Azovstal steel works, scene of Ukraine's last stand in Mariupol. To read the original story on Reuters, click here.
Israeli Soldier Among Passengers On Plane That Made Emergency Landing In Iran
The Israeli military has confirmed that a female soldier was among the passengers on a plane that was forced to make an emergency landing in Iran last week, but managed to leave the country before being identified.
According to the Jerusalem Post, the Israeli soldier was a passenger on a flight from Tashkent to Dubai on October 27, but the pilot of the flight had fallen unconscious, leading to the plane making the emergency landing at Shiraz in southern Iran.
The Israeli Defense Forces said the 19-year-old Russian-speaking soldier, who serves in a "nonsensitive position in the IDF's Northern Command," had traveled to Uzbekistan for a vacation and to visit her family.
Israeli media reported that the soldier called her parents from Shiraz's airport, and they notified her commander.
The details were eventually passed on to senior defense officials, who notified Prime Minister Yair Lapid during a cabinet meeting.
Reports also indicate that Mossad, the Israeli secret service, contacted the soldier while on the ground and instructed her to conceal her identity.
The soldier spent 11 hours in Iran and then again with other passengers, boarded a replacement plane and flew to the United Arab Emirates.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a years-long shadow war. Tensions between Iran and Israel, its regional foe, have been soaring in recent years.
Tensions have also flared between the two countries as negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers remain deadlocked. In the absence of a deal that would curb Iran's sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of U.S. sanctions, Tehran has reduced its commitments and expanded its nuclear activities.
The report on the soldier comes as Tehran has accused Israel of carrying out a recent spate of assassinations and sabotage attacks inside the Islamic republic.
Some reports suggest that Israeli airman Ron Arad, who was shot down over Lebanon in 1986, was reportedly sent to Iran. It is also believed that William Buckley, the Central Intelligence Agency's Beirut chief of station who was taken hostage in 1984, was sent to Iran for interrogation and tortured to death. Iran has rejected both reports.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
IAEA Says No Sign Of 'Dirty Bomb' Work At Sites Inspected In Ukraine
The UN nuclear watchdog says it has found no sign of undeclared nuclear activity at three sites in Ukraine that it inspected at Kyiv's request in response to Russian allegations it was working on a "dirty bomb." Moscow has accused Ukraine of planning to use such a bomb and said institutes linked to the nuclear industry were involved in preparations, without presenting evidence. Ukraine's government denies the accusation. Some Ukrainian and Western officials have accused Moscow of making the allegation to give itself cover to detonate its own dirty bomb and blame Kyiv. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Sign Accord On Joint Management Of Disputed Water Reservoir
BISHKEK -- Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Jeenbek Kulubaev, have signed a number of documents on border delimitation, including an agreement on jointly managing the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, an issue that has been a hot-button issue between the two Central Asian neighbors.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said the documents were signed on November 3 in Bishkek.
According to the agreement on the reservoir, Kyrgyzstan will hand over to Uzbekistan the reservoir's territory, which covers 4,485 hectares, in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
The deal has been questioned by many politicians, activists, and some lawmakers, who insist that the deal around the water reservoir must be approved by the public and with open discussion.
More than 20 members of a group called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee have been arrested since October 23 and sent to pretrial detention for two months on a charge of planning riots over the border demarcation deal, which is more than three decades in the making.
The former Kyrgyz ambassador to Malaysia, Azimbek Beknazarov, former lawmaker Asia Sasykbaeva, well-known politicians Kanat Isaev, Jenis Moldokmatov, and Ravshan Jeenbekov, human rights defender Rita Karasartova, and other noted public figures and activists are among the jailed members of the committee.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, which was built in 1983, is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and people living near the dam are against the deal, saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
President Sadyr Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water.
The two Central Asian countries share a border of more than 1,300 kilometers.
Bulgarian Lawmakers Vote To Send Ukraine Heavy Weapons
Bulgaria's parliament has overwhelmingly voted to send heavy military aid to Ukraine, ending months of tension and disputes around the topic among the Balkan NATO member's political parties. The 175-49 vote in favor of the measure marked a rare moment of consensus among Bulgaria's deeply divided political spectrum. The decision, which will allow supplying Ukraine with heavy guns as well as spare parts, leaves Hungary as the only NATO member to not approve weaponry supplies to Kyiv since the beginning of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Russia 'Strongly' Warns Britain Over Alleged Role In Drone Attack On Fleet In Crimea
Russia has handed a demarche to Britain's ambassador to Moscow, Deborah Bronnet, over what Moscow said was the involvement of U.K. specialists in a Ukrainian drone strike on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea last week.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on November 3 that it expressed its "resolute protest over the active participation of British specialists in preparation and providing logistics to units of Ukraine's special operation forces, including those with an aim to conduct sabotage operations in the sea."
Russia has not provided any evidence to back up its claims over the October 29 attack. Britain denies carrying out the attack, but has not hidden the fact that it has been helping to train Ukrainian armed forces and arming them.
"In case of continuation of such acts of aggression that may lead to direct involvement into the conflict, the British side will be fully responsible for the acts' harmful consequences and escalation of tension between our states," the Russian statement said, adding that the British should stop providing training and other types of military assistance to Ukraine.
According to Russian officials, a unit of Britain's Royal Navy directed the drone attack from the southern Ukrainian port of Ochakiv. London has dismissed the accusations as "false claims of an epic scale."
Following the drone attack, Russia announced it was pulling out of the UN-brokered Black Sea Grains Initiative agreed in July, but resumed its participation on November 2.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine in late February, the United Kingdom has been at the forefront of Western countries imposing sanctions on Moscow and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the aggression.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in Berlin ahead of a meeting of G7 foreign ministers on November 3 that "Putin's actions are plunging the world's poorest further into despair, putting global food security on the brink and pushing up energy prices."
"While we are steadfast in our support for Ukraine, we must not forget that the impacts of Russia's aggression, interference, and hostility extend across the world," Cleverly said, "These actions only serve to demonstrate Putin's true intentions and further unite the international community against his callous plans."
Court In Minsk Hands Prison Terms To Leaders Of Belarusian Opposition Party
MINSK -- A court in Minsk has handed prison terms to the leader of the Belarusian opposition United Civic Party (AHP) and two associates after finding them guilty of participating in a protest march days after a disputed August 2020 presidential election that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in power, despite widespread belief that the vote was rigged.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Judge Anastasia Kulik of the Pershamayski district court on November 3 sentenced AHP leader Mikalay Kazlou to 30 months in prison; the leader of the AHP's branch in Minsk, Aksana Alyakseyeva, to 18 months in prison; and human rights defender Antanina Kavalyova to one year in prison.
The trio was arrested in late July and charged with taking part in actions that disrupted civil order. Their trial started on November 1. Kazlou pleaded not guilty, Kavalyova pleaded partially guilty, and Alyakseyeva pleaded guilty.
On October 31, another court in Minsk sentenced three other AHP members -- Andrus Asmalouski, Dziyana Charnushina, and Artur Smalyakou -- to prison terms of between two and three years on the same charges.
The crimes in both cases stem from a rally on August 23, 2020, that was attended by at least 100,000 people who were challenging the results of the presidential poll and a brutal police crackdown that started shortly after Lukashenka was declared the winner.
Security forces used sometimes deadly force as they violently detained tens of thousands of people.
Much of the opposition leadership since the election has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed, and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several nongovernmental organizations and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the police crackdown ordered by officials.
The AHP is one of the oldest opposition political parties in Belarus and has been in operation since 1995.
Germany Calls On Balkan Leaders To Overcome Regional Differences
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Balkan leaders to overcome regional conflicts as they look to make progress down the path to European Union membership amid Russia's war against Ukraine.
Speaking at a meeting of six Balkan leaders in Berlin on November 3, Scholz said EU membership for Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Albania is in the interest of the bloc, as well as the aspirants.
“Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine forces us to stand together to preserve Europe's freedom and security.... It is high time to overcome regional conflicts that have continued for far too long -- conflicts that divide you and hold your countries back on your European path," he said.
"That's why regional conflicts must be resolved. So, for example, the normalization process of Serbia and Kosovo must progress," Scholz said, amid simmering tensions between Belgrade and Pristina this week over a plan to phase out old vehicle license plates and documents issued by Serbia for the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska in Kosovo.
Kosovo and Serbia fought a bloody war in the late 1990s, with Kosovo eventually declaring independence from Serbia in 2008.
Belgrade -- as well as Russia, China, and five EU member states -- has not recognized its former province's independence and accuses Pristina of suppressing the rights of minority Serbs, who account for 5 percent of Kosovo's 1.8 million population, which is 90 percent Albanian.
Leaders from the six Balkan countries are expected to sign three agreements related to freedom of movement, recognition of university degrees, and professional qualifications between the nations.
Scholz said the EU is also pushing them to address the "challenges" of irregular migration, corruption, and organized crime.
Serbia in particular has been pushed to tighten its entry policies as an increasing number of migrants have tried to reach wealthier Western European countries via the Balkans in recent months.
Prosecutor Seeks Lengthy Prison Term For Tajik Journalist Charged With Extremism
DUSHANBE -- A prosecutor has asked a court in Dushanbe to convict and sentence noted Tajik journalist Zavqibek Saidamini to a lengthy prison term for allegedly cooperating with two banned opposition groups.
A source close to the probe against Saidamini told RFE/RL that the prosecutor made a request on November 3 for the journalist to be sentenced to 7 1/2 years. According to the source, the defendant reiterated his innocence during the trial.
Saidamini was arrested in July and charged with having links with the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT) and the opposition Group 24 movement. He has rejected the allegations, saying he has nothing to do with the two groups.
The IRPT, long an influential party with representatives in government and parliament, was labeled a terrorist group and banned in Tajikistan in 2015.
Dozens of IRPT officials and supporters have been prosecuted and many of them imprisoned, drawing criticism from human rights groups.
Group 24 was founded by well-known businessman and opposition politician Umarali Quvatov in 2012.
In 2014, Tajikistan's Supreme Court found the group extremist and banned it from the country. Dozens of the group's members and supporters have been arrested and many of them sentenced to lengthy prison terms.
In March 2015, Quvatov was assassinated in Istanbul.
Currently, Tajik journalists and bloggers Ulfatkhonim Mamadshoeva, Abdusattor Pirmuhammadzoda, and Hushom Gulyuam are in custody waiting for their trials on extremism charges that human rights groups call politically motivated.
Earlier this year, journalists Abdullo Ghurbati, Mamadsulton Mavlonazarov, and Daleri Imomali were sentenced to prison terms of between seven and 10 years on extremism charges.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the country for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Kyrgyz Journalist Placed Under House Arrest On Extremism Charge
A Bishkek court placed Kyrgyz journalist Semetei Talas-uulu under house arrest on November 3, two days after he was detained on a charge of preparing and disseminating extremist materials. Talas-uulu, who insists he is innocent, told journalists that the charge against him stems from a post he shared last year from a website close to the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group, which is banned in Kyrgyzstan. The 41-year-old investigative journalist’s detainment came days after he covered a mass rally on October 23 protesting the nation's handing of a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border deal. To read the original story from RFE/RL’ Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Explosion Kills Five Miners In Central Kazakhstan
Five miners have been killed in an explosion caused by a methane gas leak in a mine in Kazakhstan’s central Qaraghandy region. The Emergencies Ministry said four people were injured and one remains missing after the blast ripped through the Lenin mine in the town of Shakhtinsk at around 3 a.m. on November 3. President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has expressed condolences to the deceased miners’ relatives. Deadly accidents in the region’s mines are frequent. In 2006, a similar blast at the Lenin mine killed 41 miners. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service, click here.
'Position Of Strength, Not Concession' Prompted Moscow's Return To Grain Deal, Ukraine Says
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on November 3 that Kyiv had not made any commitments that go beyond the terms of the Black Sea Grain Initiative agreed in July to persuade Moscow to resume its participation in the deal.
Russia suspended participation in the UN-brokered deal on October 29 after what it said was an attack on vessels from its Black Sea fleet, but resumed its participation on November 2.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
In announcing Russia rejoining the grain deal, President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had received assurances that Ukraine would not use the humanitarian corridors to attack Russian forces.
Putin warned that Russia reserves the right to withdraw again if Kyiv breaks its word.
In a November 3 statement on Facebook, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko made clear Kyiv had offered nothing new to Russia to ensure it returned to the deal, which is intended to free up Ukrainian food exports following Russia's February 24 invasion.
"Our state has not undertaken any new commitments that go beyond those already existing in the grain agreement," Nikolenko said. "Moscow has returned to the grain deal thanks to the active diplomacy of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In coordination with Ukraine, they found words that Putin understood. It was a position of strength, not a concession.
"Recall that within this agreement [in July] the parties committed to guarantee a safe and reliable functioning environment for the grain corridor. Ukraine has never put a grain route in danger."
He said Ukraine was clearly adhering to the terms of the agreement.
"Ukraine did not use and did not plan to use the grain corridor for military purposes," Nikolenko said.
Separately, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said that seven ships carrying agricultural products left Ukrainian Black Sea ports on November 3.
The vessels were loaded with 290,000 tons of food products and were headed toward European and Asian countries, the ministry said in a statement, without elaborating.
In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on November 3 that Russia had not yet decided whether to extend the Black Sea grain deal, which expires on November 19.
Guterres, meanwhile, said the Black Sea Grain Initiative is making a difference.
"As of today, 10 million metric tons of grain and other foodstuffs have been shipped through the Black Sea corridor. It has taken just three months to reach this milestone," Guterres told journalists.
"The initiative is working. It is our collective responsibility to keep it working smoothly," Guterres said.
With reporting by Reuters
Hungary's Parliament Will Decide Timing Of Debate On Finland, Sweden Joining NATO
Hungary's parliament will decide on when to schedule a debate on the ratification of Finland and Sweden's applications to join NATO, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a press conference on November 3. Szijjarto said the government has done its job by submitting the relevant bill to parliament. Hungary and Turkey are the only members not to have ratified the applications. Finland and Sweden did not pursue NATO membership for decades but were prompted to do so by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Russia Launches Fresh Strikes, Presses Offensive In East, Ukrainian Military Says
Ukrainian forces are facing Russian attacks in multiple locations, where heavy shelling and air strikes damaged infrastructure as Moscow stepped up its offensive, the Ukrainian military said on November 3.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine was again disconnected from the power grid after shelling damaged the remaining high voltage lines, leaving it with just diesel generators, Ukraine's nuclear firm Enerhoatom said.
Enerhoatom said it believes Russia will soon try to repair and connect Europe's largest nuclear station toward the Russia-occupied Crimea and Donbas regions.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said in its November 3 briefing that heavy fighting was under way in the east, with Russian troops conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlivka areas of the Donetsk region.
Russia launched attacks on 12 settlements in Donetsk and the neighboring Luhansk region. Ukrainian forces repelled the attacks, the military said.
In Luhansk, the Ukrainian military accused Russian forces are using civilians as human shields. The claim could not be independently confirmed.
Russian strikes were also reported in the central area of Kryviy Rih and in the northeast in Sumy and Kharkiv.
"The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the defense forces in certain areas," Ukraine's military said.
Russia has targeted Ukrainian civilian and energy infrastructure in recent weeks, prompting power and water outages and causing casualties among civilians.
Russia keeps denying targeting civilians, though the conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions, and razed some Ukrainian cities to the ground.
In the south, Ukraine's counteroffensive has left Russian forces fighting to hold their ground around the city of Kherson, on the right bank of the Dnieper River.
Moscow-installed authorities are urging residents to evacuate, the Ukrainian military said.
Residents of the town of Nova Zburiyvka had been given three days to leave and were told that evacuation would be obligatory from November 5, it said.
Russian authorities have repeatedly said Ukraine could be preparing to attack the massive Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper and flood the region. Kyiv denies that.
Russia and Ukraine will each hand over 107 captured fighters on November 3 in the latest prisoner exchange between the two sides, Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-installed administrator of Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Donetsk region, said in a post on his Telegram channel. He said 65 of those released by Ukraine will be separatist fighters from Donetsk and Luhansk.
Seven ships carrying agricultural products left Ukrainian Black Sea ports on November 3, a day after the resumption of a grain deal aimed at delivering Ukrainian food to foreign markets, the Infrastructure Ministry said.
The vessels were loaded with 290,000 tons of food products and were headed toward European and Asian countries, the ministry said in a statement without elaborating.
The British ambassador arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow on November 3, Reuters reported, after she was summoned to discuss Moscow's claims that Britain was involved in a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.
WATCH: RFE/RL asked people in Moscow how they thought the war in Ukraine -- which Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains is a "special military operation" -- is going.
Russia's Defense Ministry has said the attack was carried out under the guidance and leadership of British Navy specialists, an assertion Britain has dismissed as false.
Meanwhile, two U.S. officials told CBS News on November 2 that senior Russian military leaders discussed last month how and when they might use nuclear weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin was not involved in the talks, they told CBS News.
The White House said it has grown "increasingly concerned" about the potential use of nuclear weapons in the past few months. But it stressed Washington saw no signs of Russia preparing for such use.
In September, Putin escalated his nuclear and anti-Western rhetoric, mentioning that Russia could use all means at its disposal to protect itself and the occupied Ukrainian territories.
With reporting by Reuters and BBC
U.S. Wants To Oust Iran From UN Women's Commission
The United States will try to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) over the government's denial of women's rights and its brutal crackdown on protests, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on November 2. "The United States believes that no nation that systematically abuses the rights of women and girls should play a role in any international or United Nations body charged with protecting these very same rights," Harris said in a statement. Iran is just starting a four-year term on the commission, which meets annually every March. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UN Security Council Rejects Russian Call For Biological Weapons Probe
The UN Security Council on November 2 overwhelmingly rejected Russia’s attempt to establish a commission to investigate its unfounded claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons. Russia only got support from China in the vote, with the United States, Britain, and France opposing the Russian resolution and the 10 other council nations abstaining. To read the full AP story, click here.
UN Security Council Extends EUFOR's Mandate In Bosnia
The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution extending the mandate of the European Union's peacekeeping and security mission in Bosnia-Herzegovina for another year. The resolution was adopted unanimously on November 2 at a Security Council session in New York. Known as EUFOR, the mission made up of about 1,100 soldiers from 20 countries has been deployed in Bosnia since 2004 and its mandate must be renewed every year. This year's mandate was set to expire on November 3. High Representative to Bosnia Christian Schmidt said EUFOR continues to play a vital role in preserving peace and security in Bosnia. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Russian Invasion Has Uprooted 14 Million Ukrainians, UN Says
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven some 14 million Ukrainians from their homes in “the fastest, largest displacement witnessed in decades,” sparking an increase in the number of refugees and displaced people worldwide to more than 103 million, the UN refugee chief said on November 2. Filippo Grandi, who heads the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, told the UN Security Council that Ukrainians are about to face “one of the world’s harshest winters in extremely difficult circumstances,” including the continuing destruction of civilian infrastructure that is “quickly making the humanitarian response look like a drop in the ocean of needs.” To read the original story from AP, click here.
U.K. Imposes Sanctions On Four Russian Businessmen
The British government has imposed economic sanctions on four Russian businessmen, banning them from entering the U.K. and freezing any assets they hold in Britain. A British government statement refers to the four men -- Aleksandr Frolov, Aleksandr Abramov, Airat Shaimiev, and Albert Shigabutdinov -- as oligarchs and says they have allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to mobilize Russian industry to support the war in Ukraine. “By pursuing these people, we are increasing the economic pressure on Putin and will continue to do so until Ukraine wins," said British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Only Putin Will Be Left In His Bunker': Muscovites Are Asked How The War In Ukraine Is Going2
Ukrainian Soldiers Describe Battle Against Russia's Vagner Mercenaries Around Bakhmut3
Near The Front, Ukraine's Drone Pilots Wage A Modern War On A Shoestring Budget4
Russian Hacker Behind Massive Data Breach Released From U.S. Prison5
He Burned His Russian Passport And Joined The Ukrainian Military6
Afghan General Says Russia's Vagner Group Recruiting His Former Troops For Ukraine War7
Ukrainian Artillerists Dodge Drones In The Donetsk Region8
Chess Grandmaster Karpov Hospitalized After Mysterious Fall9
The Rise Of Prigozhin: 'Putin's Chef' Steps Further Into The Limelight10
Moscow, Chisinau Exchange Diplomatic Expulsions After Shot-Down Russian Missile Falls In Moldovan Village
Subscribe