Zelenskiy Tells G7 That Russia Must Be Fully Isolated As He Seeks Anti-Aircraft Weapons
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) that they must block Russia's energy sector with sanctions to disrupt Russian revenues from oil and gas.
"A tough price cap is needed for the exports of oil and gas from Russia -- zero profit for the terrorist state," Zelenskiy told the leaders of the United States, Canada, Germany, Britain, Japan, France, and Italy on October 11.
He said Russia started a new stage of escalation with its attacks on Ukrainian cities and power stations on October 10, and that therefore new sanctions are needed.
Speaking to the major industrialized nations virtually, Zelenskiy said the G7 and "our entire democratic world" must respond "symmetrically" to Russian attacks on the energy sector and energy stability.
"Such steps can bring peace closer -- they will encourage the terrorist state to think about peace, about the unprofitability of war," Zelenskiy said, according to an excerpt of his speech posted on his Telegram page.
The Ukrainian president also appealed for the G7 countries to supply Ukraine with air defenses, saying the main Russian threat will be stopped when Ukraine has the ability to defend itself from air attacks.
Zelenskiy also said the G7 must recognize that there can be no dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he said only believes in terror and "has no future."
Talks can be held either with another Russian leader -- one who "will comply with the UN Charter, the basic principles of humanity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine" -- or with a different configuration of negotiators "so that the key terrorist does not have the opportunity to influence key decisions through terror."
One person is blocking peace, he said, and "this person is in Moscow."
Russia Adds Meta, Youth Group To 'Extremists' Registry
Russia's financial monitoring service, Rosfinmonitoring, has added U.S. tech giant Meta Platforms Inc. to its registry of "terrorists and extremists."
Rosinformonitoring said on October 11 that it also had added to the registry the Vesna (Spring) youth movement that has openly protested against Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The movement was added to the list at the request of the prosecutor’s office in the city of St. Petersburg.
In late March, a Moscow court labeled Meta Platforms an “extremist organization," outlawing its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms.
The move did not outlaw Meta's WhatsApp messaging platform since it is not a public platform.
State prosecutors filed the request after news surfaced that Meta Platforms was permitting Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers after Moscow started its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in late February.
On March 10, Meta said that as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, "we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules, like violent speech such as 'death to the Russian invaders,'" adding that it "still won't allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians."
In June, Meta's appeal against the court's decision was rejected.
Moscow has been taking moves to limit access to independent media, including social media, over the past year.
With reporting by Vedomosti and Interfax
Japanese Carmaker Nissan Joins Toyota, Renault In Leaving Russia
Japanese car manufacturer Nissan has become the latest major multinational corporation to exit Russia, joining dozens of others in an exodus over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in late February.
Nissan said on October 11 that its executive committee had approved the sale of its factory and R&D facilities in St. Petersburg, and its sales and marketing center in Moscow, to Russia’s Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute (NAMI).
“While we cannot continue operating in the market, we have found the best possible solution to support our people," Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida said in a statement, adding that his company did not give a dollar value for the sale but would log a 100 billion yen ($680 million) “impact" from its exit from the Russian market.
Nissan began making SUVs in St. Petersburg in 2009. It suspended manufacturing in Russia in March, weeks after Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine. The company said the terms of the sale give Nissan the option to buy back its Russian business within the next six years.
Last month, another Japanese carmaker, Toyota, announced its plan to quit the Russian market.
In May, French carmaker Renault said that it had decided to leave Russia on similar conditions. Renault said at the time it was selling its 100 percent stake in Renault Russia to the city of Moscow, while its 67.69 percent interest in AvtoVAZ would be sold to NAMI.
With reporting by dpa and AP
NATO Chief Says Ukraine 'Has The Momentum' In War Against Russia
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says "Ukraine has the momentum" in its war with Russia as he reiterated the security alliance's support for Kyiv.
Stoltenberg told a news conference in Brussels on October 11 that a barrage of missile attacks on Ukraine over the past two days was a sign of "weakness" as Russia is failing to make gains on the battlefield.
"While Russia is increasingly resorting to horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin is failing in Ukraine," he said of the attacks, which have killed at least 19 people in what is seen as a reprisal for a blast last weekend that destroyed the only bridge between Moscow-annexed Crimea and mainland Russia.
Stoltenberg added that NATO would hold its annual nuclear deterrence exercise next week since it was planned "a long time ago," and that the alliance was closely monitoring Russia's nuclear forces.
"We have not seen any changes in Russia's posture, but we remain vigilant," he said.
NATO defense ministers are scheduled to meet in Brussels on October 12.
Montenegro Has Not Shown Proper Commitment To Reforms, EU Report Concludes
A draft report by the European Commission says Montenegro's lawmakers have failed to demonstrate a commitment to enacting reforms needed to bring it closer to the European Union.
The report, a copy of which was seen by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, is due to be released on October 12 as part of an annual review of progress by Montenegro -- and five other Western Balkan countries -- in their drive to join the bloc.
The draft highlighted "political tensions, polarization, and the absence of constructive engagement between political parties," which the European Commission said was impeding consensus building on key matters of national interest in Montenegro.
"There was no credible political dialogue and constructive engagement by political parties with a view to enhancing parliamentary accountability and government oversight," the draft says, noting the strife has led to the fall of two governments through no-confidence votes.
The report added that little progress has been made regarding the comprehensive reform of the electoral, legal, and institutional framework, including on recommendations from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODHIR).
The report says Montenegro is "moderately prepared" with regard to public administration reform and its judicial system, though "the implementation of key judicial reforms remains stalled."
It also lauds the country's progress in aligning its foreign policy with the bloc, and while its track record in the fight against corruption and organized crime has also made some progress, the report says there are still major areas that need improvement.
Rights Groups Warn Of Intensifying 'Military Attack' On Protesters In Iran
Rights groups have accused Iran's security forces of launching "an all-out military attack" on protesters in Kurdish areas in the western part of the country as anger intensifies over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody last month.
Iran has been rocked by the unrest that was sparked by Amini's death on September 16 while she was being detained for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly. Protesters have challenged the authorities, who have responded with heavy-handed tactics that rights groups say have left almost 200 dead, many from the Kurdish part of the country where Amini came from.
Some videos posted on social media of protests in the Kurdish city of Sanandaj showed security agents shooting directly at protesters on October 10, the same day Amnesty International warned about a crackdown by "security forces using firearms and firing tear gas indiscriminately, including into people’s homes."
Added another rights group, the Hengaw Human Rights Organization: "Sanandaj has been under an all-out military attack by the Islamic Republic of Iran. At the same time, access routes, including the Internet, have been cut off, the access to immediate treatment of the wounded is under pressure from the security agents, and documents received by Hengaw show the use of prohibited war weapons."
WATCH: More than 1,000 Iranian oil workers have joined in nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Hengaw also reported that it had received information that government forces stationed in the western cities of Saghez and Divandareh also had weaponry such as machine guns.
Videos posted on social media from the southern Iranian city of Marvdasht showed protesters tearing down pictures of Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force, who was killed by the United States in a drone attack in Iraq in 2020.
The protests over Amini's death came after a summer of unrest across Iran over poor living conditions, water shortages, and economic difficulties resulting from crippling sanctions the United States has imposed on Iran over its nuclear program.
Iran's oil industry, one of the few sectors of the economy able to bring in money for the government, has joined in the demonstrations, with videos on October 10 showing striking workers burning tires and blocking roads outside the Asalouyeh petrochemical plant in the southwest.
WATCH: The mother of Nika Shakarami -- a 16-year-old who wound up dead after participating in anti-government protests in Tehran on September 20 -- has accused the Iranian authorities of "lying" about her daughter's death in an attempt to "exempt themselves."
The demonstrators could be heard shouting slogans including "Death to the dictator" and "Don't be scared. We are all together!"
More than 1,000 workers at the Bushehr, Damavand, and Hengam petrochemical companies also went on strike, while those at the Abadan oil refinery and Kangan Petro Refining Company joined in on October 11.
The Organizing Council of Oil Contract Workers in Iran said that a number of protesters were arrested during a strike by Bushehr petrochemical workers in the southern Iranian city of Asaluyeh on October 10.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Singer Accused Of Spreading Anti-Government Propaganda
Shervin Hajipour, whose song Baraye has become an anthem for the ongoing protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody, has been accused of "propaganda against the system" and "inciting people to violent acts."
Majid Kaveh, Hajipour's lawyer, said on Twitter on October 9 that that his client was temporarily detained before being released on bail and prohibited from leaving the country.
The song Baraye, which roughly translates as "because of," is based on the outpouring of public anger following the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody on September 16. She was detained by Iran's morality police for allegedly wearing a headscarf improperly.
Since her death, Amini’s name has become a rallying cry against decades of state discrimination and violence.
The singer, who was arrested on September 29 by security officers in Tehran, composed the song from tweets sent by Iranians following Amini's death. Many of the tweets blame the country's social, economic, and political ills on the clerical regime.
The song garnered more than 40 million views in less than 48 hours before it was removed from Instagram. It is also flooding the submission box for the Grammys' newest special award category, which honors a song dedicated to social change.
Amini was detained by the morality police on September 13 for allegedly violating the hijab law. Three days later, she was declared dead in a Tehran hospital.
Activists and relatives say she was died as a result of blows to the head sustained while in detention. Officials first claimed she died of a heart attack, before a coroner's report blamed her death on "underlying diseases."
Authorities have stepped up their warnings against public figures and celebrities who have backed the protests and criticized the state crackdown.
Meanwhile, Iranian leaders have been quick to blame foreign governments for fanning the protests, with the judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, blaming celebrities in the country for taking the side of the "enemy."
Several Iranian celebrities, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated by the authorities after showing support for anti-government protests sweeping the country.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Supreme Court Rejects Appeals By Former Moscow Policemen Over Golunov Arrest
Russia's Supreme Court has rejected the appeals of four former Moscow police officers against prison terms they were handed for the 2019 arrest of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov on trumped-up drug charges.
The court pronounced its decision on October 11 in the high-profile case, which sparked numerous rallies and protests across Russia in support of Golunov.
Former police officers Roman Feofanov, Akbar Sergaliyev, Maksim Umetbayev, and Igor Lyakhovets, who were handed prison terms of between eight years and 12 years in May 2021 on charges of abuse of service duties, the falsification of evidence, and the illegal handling of drugs, have insisted they are innocent.
A fifth former police officer in the case, Denis Konovalov, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to five years in prison. All of the prison terms were later cut by several months.
The five former police officers were also ordered to pay Golunov 1 million rubles ($15,900) each in compensation.
The 39-year-old Golunov, who works for the Latvian-based information outlet Meduza, was arrested in June 2019 in Moscow for allegedly attempting to sell illegal drugs.
He was released several days later after the charges were dropped following a public outcry. The journalist suffered bruises, cuts, a concussion, and a broken rib during his detention.
The police officers who detained Golunov were arrested in January 2020. The head of the Moscow police department's drug control directorate and the police chief in Moscow's Western administrative region were fired over the case.
In a rare move, the prosecutor's office of Moscow's western district apologized to Golunov in February 2020 for his illegal prosecution.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Moldovan President Urges Extra Powers For Police Amid Ongoing Pro-Moscow Disturbances
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has called on the government to give special powers to security forces to crack down on an ongoing street protest that she said was aimed at installing a pro-Russian leadership.
The protests that started on September 19 are organized by the Russian-friendly Shor Party, whose wealthy populist leader Ilan Shor fled the country in 2019 following fraud and money-laundering convictions two years earlier.
Some of the protesters have set up tents outside parliament and the presidential residence, demanding the resignation of Sandu's pro-Western government and voicing their professed anger over rising prices.
Sandu asked the government on October 11 to amend legislation to give more powers to law enforcement agencies, accusing "some actors from within the local administration of sabotaging the country's stability," an apparent reference to Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban, a member of Russian-backed ex-President Igor Dodon's Socialist Party.
Her call came after Ceban on October 10 used city vehicles to block the capital's main thoroughfare in a gesture of support for the protesters occupying the boulevard with their tents.
"Betrayal of the motherland will be severely punished. Those who sow panic and want war will be punished according to the law," Sandu said.
She said the protesters "promise Moscow to establish a government that will be loyal to Russia."
Sandu defeated Dodon to win the 2020 presidential election in Moldova, which borders Romania and Ukraine, and has pursued pro-Western policies that have put her at odds with Moscow.
She has condemned Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, while Russia has threatened to cut off gas supplies in an ongoing dispute over energy payments.
Sandu's critics say she should have negotiated a better gas deal with Russia, Moldova's main supplier.
Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, has been invited to open membership talks with the European Union together with Ukraine in the wake of the invasion.
"We are doing everything to maintain peace and stability in our country," Sandu said. "But the pressure on us is growing daily. There are more and more attempts to destabilize the situation and divide us."
Fears of a spillover from the Ukraine conflict have persisted since the Russian invasion amid concerns that Moscow could attempt to create a land corridor through southern Ukraine to Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniester.
Russia maintains some 1,500 soldiers in Transdniester who are said to be guarding a huge Soviet-era arms depot.
Besides the troops ostensibly guarding the depot, Russia has another 400-500 soldiers in Transdniester that have been described as peacekeepers since the end of a 1992 war between Moldova and Transdniester that ended in a tense cease-fire enforced by Russian troops.
- By Current Time
Another Russian Tycoon Renounces Russian Citizenship Amid Ukraine War
Another Russian billionaire has renounced his Russian citizenship amid Moscow's ongoing, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Yury Milner said on Twitter on October 11 that he left Russia in 2014 after Moscow's illegal seizure of Ukraine's Crimea, and that he has now further cut ties with his homeland.
"My family and I left Russia for good in 2014, after the Russian annexation of Crimea. And this summer, we officially completed the process of renouncing our Russian citizenship," Milner said. He did not elaborate.
The 60-year-old tycoon, who is a co-founder of the investment company DST Global, got Israeli citizenship in 1999. After leaving Russia, he moved to Israel for several years before relocating to the United States.
Milner, who has an estimated wealth of $7.3 billion, is the third billionaire known to have renounced his Russian citizenship since Moscow launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine on February 24.
His website specifically points out that he has not visited Russia since 2014, he has no assets in Russia, that 97 percent of his personal wealth was created outside of the country, and that he has never met President Vladimir Putin, "either individually or in a group."
In April, Forbes magazine said that several Russian-linked entrepreneurs asked editors not to call them Russian businessmen. Forbes said at the time that the number of such requests increased as Western sanctions were imposed on Russia, its politicians, celebrities, and tycoons seen as being close to Putin, over the war against Ukraine.
Last month, former chief executive officer and shareholder of the Troika Dialog investment bank, Ruben Vardanian, renounced his Russian citizenship, saying that he holds an Armenian passport and moved to the mostly Armenian-populated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan.
In June, the founder of the Freedom Finance investment company, Timur Turlov, renounced his Russian citizenship, saying that he had become a citizen of Kazakhstan, where he and his family had stayed for more than 10 years.
Erdogan To Meet Putin In Kazakhstan, Turkish Official Says
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a summit in Kazakhstan on October 12.
News agencies AFP and dpa both cited Turkish officials on October 11 as saying that the two presidents will meet in Astana during the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).
The confirmation comes a day after Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov said the two leaders "may meet" in the Kazakh capital.
Erdogan and Putin last met in mid-September in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a summit of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
NATO member Turkey has positioned itself as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia since Moscow invaded its neighbor on February 24. While Ankara has criticized Moscow, it has stopped short of joining crippling Western economic and financial sanctions.
Erdogan has publicly expressed hope he can bring Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy together for talks to stop the war.
Following major setbacks on the battlefield last month as Ukrainian forces launched successful counteroffensives to liberate territories occupied by Russian troops, Putin said during a speech announcing that four Ukrainian regions were now part of Russia that Moscow "is ready" for talks with Ukraine.
Zelenskiy has rejected the talks, saying Ukraine will speak to the "next" Russian president, implying that talks can proceed only after Putin is removed.
With reporting by AFP, dpa, Interfax, and RIA Novosti
France Says Five Nationals Held In Iran
There are now five French nationals being held in Iran, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has said, after Paris last week said it was verifying if a fifth French national had been detained during protests in Iran.
France last week urged its citizens to leave Iran as soon as possible, saying they were exposed to the risk of arbitrary detentions.
"I will speak to the Iranian foreign minister this afternoon to again demand the immediate release of all our compatriots who are held in Iran. There are five at the moment," Colonna told France Inter radio on October 11.
Protests have broken out in Iran over the last month following the death of a 22-year-old woman. Mahsa Amini died while in the custody of Iran's morality police after being arrested for "improperly" wearing the hijab, a mandatory headscarf.
Iran has repeatedly accused outside forces of stoking the protests, without showing any evidence to back up its claim.
On October 6, the state-run IRNA news agency published a video showing two French citizens, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, "confessing" to being spies and fomenting unrest in Iran. France called the video "shameful."
Kohler and Paris were arrested in early May in Tehran while on vacation sightseeing in the Islamic republic. Iranian officials have offered no public evidence to support the spying accusations.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Aid Agencies' Work In Ukraine Disrupted By Russian Missile Strikes
The work of international aid organizations operating in Ukraine has been disrupted by missile strikes launched by Russia at cities across the country.
The early morning strikes on infrastructure and urban residential areas hit major cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv, killing at least 14 people and injuring 97, according to Ukraine's Interior Ministry late on October 10.
The United Nations' humanitarian office said on October 10 that the wave of attacks "impacted humanitarian operations across Ukraine, particularly hampering the movement of aid workers and delivery of emergency supplies in the east of the country, where people are in desperate need of assistance."
The International Committee of the Red Cross, which has some 700 staffers on the ground in Ukraine, said its teams at 10 locations had suspended operations.
And the Norwegian Refugee Council, which has aid workers in several of the cities targeted by the Russian strikes, said it was halting all operations until it is safe to continue.
"We cannot aid vulnerable communities when our aid workers are hiding from a barrage of bombs and in fear of repeated attacks," said the organization's secretary-general, Jan Egeland.
A spokesperson for the UN refugee agency said its operations were continuing.
Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters
Russia Launches New Strikes In Ukraine Ahead Of G7 Meeting
Russia has launched a fresh wave of missile strikes on several regions of Ukraine, a day after bombing multiple cities, including Kyiv, and killing at least 19 people as reprisals for a blast at the weekend that destroyed the only bridge between Moscow-annexed Crimea and mainland Russia.
Following the latest escalation in Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to ask the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialized countries in a video meeting to urgently provide Kyiv with anti-aircraft weapons to defend itself from Russian missiles.
Russia's Defense Ministry said on October 11 that its forces had renewed strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities.
The Russian military "continued to deliver mass strikes with high-precision, long-rage... weapons against military command facilities and the energy system of Ukraine," the Ministry said in a statement adding that "all assigned targets were hit."
Ukrainian media reported that 20 rockets landed on the morning of October 11.
The authorities in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhya reported 12 rocket attacks, while blasts were also reported near Kyiv and the western city of Khmelnytskiy.
In Kyiv, air-raid sirens went off again, prompting people to seek safety in emergency shelters.
Areas of the Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsya, Mykolayiv, and Rivne regions were also under fire.
In the Vinnytsya region, southwest of Kyiv, a thermal power station was attacked with combat drones. There were no casualties, the power plant's press office said.
Explosions were heard in Lviv, Mayor Andriy Sadovy reported on October 11. "Explosions are heard in Lviv. There are problems with electricity," he said.
On October 10, Ukrainian authorities counted more than 80 Russian attacks by land, sea, and air. Many were averted by air defenses.
Zelenskiy tweeted that Washington should also show leadership on a tough stance by G7 and on support for a condemnation of Russia by the United Nations General Assembly.
Ahead of the G7 meeting, U.S. President Joe Biden pledged continued support for Kyiv in a call with Zelenskiy on October 10 and vowed to hold Russia accountable for what he called "its war crimes and atrocities."
"President Biden pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems," the White House said in a statement on October 10.
WATCH: Ukraine reported dozens of missile strikes across its territory, including the capital, Kyiv, in a significant escalation of Russian attacks on October 10.In an earlier statement, Biden said that the strikes demonstrated the "utter brutality" of the war started by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The strikes "may have violated the principles of the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law," Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the UN human rights office, told reporters in Geneva on October 11.
"Intentionally directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects, that is objects which are not military objectives, amounts to a war crime," she added.
During an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly that came just hours after the Russian strikes, Ukraine's ambassador on October 10 denounced Russia as a "terrorist state."
"Russia has proven once again that it is a terrorist state that must be deterred in the strongest possible ways," Ambassador Serhiy Kyslytsya said.
The 193-member UN General Assembly decided on October 10 to hold a public vote, rather than a secret ballot, on a draft resolution that would condemn Russia's "illegal so-called referenda" held in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya regions, as well as Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of the territories.
Diplomats said the vote on the resolution would likely be held on October 12.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on October 11 that Moscow was open to talks with the West on the Ukraine war but had yet to receive any serious proposal to negotiate.
In an interview on state TV, Lavrov said officials, including White House national-security spokesman John Kirby, had said that the United States was open to talks but that Russia had refused.
"This is a lie," Lavrov said. "We have not received any serious offers to make contact."
Lavrov added that Russia would not turn down a meeting between Putin and Biden at a forthcoming G20 meeting and would consider the proposal if it receives one.
Kyiv, which has retaken large swaths of Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine's south and east in recent weeks, has ruled out negotiations with Putin, saying that Russia is making unacceptable demands and that Putin's actions have made talks impossible.
With reporting by AFP, AP, BBC, CNN, and Reuters
Bosnia Orders Recount Of All Ballots Cast In Serbian Entity During Presidential Vote
Bosnia-Herzegovina's electoral authorities have ordered a recount of all ballots cast in Republika Srpska during the country's recent presidential election.
The Central Election Commission issued the order on October 10 after considering several objections and reviewing video footage of the voting in the country's Serbian entity.
"The election process is so contaminated that it is not possible to determine the exact results," commission president Suad Arnautovic said.
Arnautovic said that special attention would be paid to analyzing invalid and damaged ballots.
The opposition Party of Democratic Progress (PDP), the Serbian Democratic Party, (SDS), and the List for Justice and Order had demanded a recount of the votes for president amid reports of election irregularities during the October 2 election.
On October 9, thousands of supporters of the opposition took to the streets to protest the early election results, which had Milorad Dodik of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) winning.
Citing reports of irregularities, central election authorities in Sarajevo had ordered the unsealing of ballot boxes and a recount at some 1,000 polling stations before determining the final totals.
According to the latest official results, Dodik had about 291,915 votes, compared to 262,969 votes for Jelena Trivic, who was supported by the opposition PDP, SDS, and the List for Justice and Order.
Vlado Rogic, the lone election commission member to vote against a recount, said that he supported the initiative but wanted certain legal conditions to be established.
"We can do that only after the [final] determination of the results," he said.
Arnautovic, however, said there was a legal basis for the recount.
Dodik, who has denied the election fraud allegations, has been the most powerful politician in Republika Srpska for years. He has close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while the United States and Britain have placed sanctions on him for allegedly trying to undermine peace and stability in the country.
During a press conference in Belgrade on October 10, Dodik said a recount was unacceptable and that his SNSD party "won at all levels."
"Preliminary results say that I have 29,000 more votes in the elections for the president of Republika Srpska," Dodik said.
Bosnia has been governed by an administrative system created by the Dayton peace accords in 1995 that ended three years of war in the former Yugoslav republic marked by ethnic cleansing and brutality.
The U.S.-brokered accords created two highly autonomous entities that share some joint institutions: the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation.
The country is governed and administered along ethnic lines established by the agreement, with a weak and often dysfunctional central government.
Sweden Nixes Russian Participation In Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Leak Investigation
Sweden has said it will not allow Moscow to participate in its ongoing investigation into the causes of multiple leaks in underwater pipelines transporting Russian natural gas to Europe.
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on October 10 that while Russia would not be allowed to join the investigation, Stockholm would invite a joint EU probe and Moscow was free to carry out its own inspections of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.
"In Sweden, preliminary investigations are confidential, and this is of course also true in this case," Andersson told reporters.
Russia will be allowed to approach the site of the leaks discovered in late September because they were in international waters, albeit in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, she said.
The four leaks to three of the four lines that make up the Russia-owned pipelines have sent tons of pressurized methane gas into the Baltic Sea and raised concerns in Europe amid an ongoing energy crisis.
Western officials have said the leaks to the pipelines connecting Russia to Germany were caused by sabotage. That has led to suspicion that Moscow was behind the incidents, similar to accusations that Russia is withholding energy supplies in retaliation to Western sanctions against its unprovoked war against Ukraine.
Russia on October 7 said it would consider its own investigation into the leaks of the pipelines off the Danish coast after Denmark refused to allow Moscow to participate in its probe.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has directly accused the United States and its allies of carrying out an attack on the two pipelines. The Russian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, said on October 6 that the West was purposely creating obstacles to an investigation and that it was "unthinkable" that Moscow and the Russian gas giant Gazprom would not be able to participate.
There are the concerns that the pipelines could be permanently damaged by saltwater. On October 10, the Russian operator of Nord Stream 2 depressurized that pipeline for safety reasons.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Serbia Arrests 21 Over Far-Right Attacks On Police During EuroPride March
Serbia has arrested 21 people in connection with attacks against police during EuroPride events in Belgrade last month.
Those arrested on October 10 are believed to be far-right hooligans who were protesting against the pan-European LGBT pride march that drew about 1,000 people to the center of the Serbian capital on September 17 even though the event and counterdemonstrations were officially banned by authorities.
Scattered incidents were reported throughout the event, with officials saying anti-gay activists threw bottles at police and attempted to break through cordons set up by authorities to block LGBT activists' paths.
More than 80 people were arrested on the day of the event, and criminal charges were brought against 11 people.
Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said in an October 10 statement announcing the new arrests that as long as he is in charge, "no one will beat policemen with impunity."
"Violence will not be tolerated, no matter who it comes from," Vulin said.
The 21 people arrested were identified only by their initials and will face criminal charges for participating in attacks on officers while they were performing official duties.
The statement did not specify which far-right groups the arrested individuals might belong to.
Police searches of dozens of locations related to the case resulted in the confiscation of a large quantity of pyrotechnic devices, batons, knives, firearms, narcotics, and other illegal items, according to the Interior Ministry.
Some of those arrested will face charges related to the illegal production, possession, and trafficking of weapons and explosives, as well as the production and sale of illegal drugs.
Marko Mihailovic, the coordinator of Serbia EuroPride, told RFE/RL that he supported the arrests but hopes that more such actions will come.
"We regularly report and forward to the police information about attacks on members of the LGBT population who contact us, but so far there has been no reaction from the police to such reports," Mihailovic said.
A similar message was issued by the LGBT association Da Se Zna (To Be Clear).
In a statement on the organization's Instagram account, Da Se Zna said it had recorded "a total of 16 incidents motivated by homophobia and transphobia, and more than half of them involved physical violence."
Iran Revokes Passports Of Celebrities Who Supported Nationwide Protests
Several Iranian celebrities, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated by the authorities after showing support for anti-government protests sweeping the country.
Unrest has swept Iran following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being taken into custody for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
Daei, a former star in Germany's Bundesliga soccer league and head coach of the Iranian national soccer team, had his passport revoked over his call last month for the government to "solve the problems of the Iranian people rather than using repression, violence, and arrests," his brother said on October 10.
"The way Ali was treated was shameful," he said.
Daei played for such famed clubs as Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin, as well as having made 149 appearances for the Iranian national team.
Hertha Berlin issued a statement on October 9 in support of its former star.
"We are dismayed looking at the current situation in Iran," the team said in a tweet.
"Our former player Ali Daei is no longer permitted to leave the country because he has come out in favour of women's rights. Solidarity with all Herthaners and women in Iran who are so bravely fighting for their rights."
Noted Iranian actor Hamid Farrokhnejad said in a story on his Instagram page on October 9 that he had undergone hours of interrogation and pressure from security officials because of his support for the people's protests.
"I was summoned twice, interrogated for 10 hours and banned from leaving the country to prove to me that I was wrong when I said that even a peaceful protest is not possible in this country," Farrokhnejad said.
The semi-official Ilna news agency reported that the passports of famed Iranian singer Homayoun Shajarian and Sahar Dolatshahi, an actress, were confiscated on October 8 after the pair returned from a concert tour in Australia.
Iranian Activist Sentenced To 15 Months In Prison And Garbage Collection Duties
A prominent Iranian human rights advocate has been sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to collect garbage for three months.
Mostafa Nili, a lawyer for activist Narges Mohammadi, said in a tweet on October 9 that his client has been handed the sentence for spreading propaganda against the system.
Nili said Mohammadi must collect garbage four hours a day for three months in "uninhabited areas" of Iran once her prison sentence ends.
She also must report to the police for two years after serving her prison sentence and for two years cannot leave the country or join any political parties, organizations, or groups.
Mohammadi was not present at her trial as she had refused to acknowledge the case.
A journalist and an engineer, Mohammadi was arrested in November 2021 after she attended the memorial of a man killed by Iranian security forces during nationwide protests in November 2019.
In late January, a court sentenced her to eight years and two months in prison, as well as 74 lashes.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.K. Sanctions Iran's Morality Police; Gunfire Heard As Protesters Clash With Security Forces
The United Kingdom has sanctioned senior Iranian security officials, as well as the country's notorious morality police, as a fourth week of protests over the death of a woman in custody saw further clashes with police.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month has sparked protests across Iran and internationally, with demonstrators calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
From Tehran and elsewhere, online videos have emerged despite authorities disrupting the Internet.
Video posted on social media on October 10 showed massive protests in the Western Iranian city of Sanandaj, with reports of clashes between demonstrators and security forces. Intense gunfire and explosions can be heard throughout the city.
In one video, which has not been independently verified, several armed officers can be seen beating a protester, sparking an outcry on social media. Another showed officers attacking a pregnant woman in the street and shooting and killing a driver in Sanandaj who honked his car horn as a sign of protest.
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says at least 185 protesters have been killed by the security forces, including at least 19 children, as the protests entered their fourth week.
In response to the actions of security forces, the U.K. Foreign Office said in a statement on October 10 that it had sanctioned the morality police in its entirety, as well as both its chief, Mohammed Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi, and the head of the Tehran division, Haj Ahmed Mirzaei.
"The U.K. stands with the people of Iran who are bravely calling for accountability from their government and for their fundamental human rights to be respected," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.
"These sanctions send a clear message to the Iranian authorities: We will hold you to account for your repression of women and girls and for the shocking violence you have inflicted on your own people."
Authorities have not commented on the situation in Sanandaj, but in a speech on October 9 the chief commander of the army said that troops, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and police forces have supported each other's efforts to quell the unrest and threatened that a "day of reckoning will come" for the protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
In Wake Of Russian Missile Attacks, Germany Says It Will 'Quickly' Deliver Air-Defense System To Ukraine
Germany says it will deliver the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems to Ukraine "in the next few days," after Russian rockets pounded several cities across Ukraine, killing several civilians.
"The renewed rocket fire on Kyiv and the many other cities makes it clear how important it is to deliver air defense systems to Ukraine quickly," German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a statement on October 10, just hours after the attacks.
"Russia's missile and drone attacks primarily terrorize the civilian population. That is why we are now supporting them with anti-aircraft weapons in particular," she added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes were retaliation for what he called Kyiv's "terrorist" actions, including an attack over the weekend on a key bridge between Russia and the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula.
At least 14 people died and 97 were injured in the missile strikes, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said late on October 10.
Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Jailed Russian Opposition Politician Given Vaclav Havel Award For Defending Rights
Jailed Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza has won the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize awarded annually by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to honor "outstanding" civil society action in the defense of human rights.
The prize was presented by PACE President Tiny Kox to Kara-Murza's wife, Yevgenia Kara-Muza at a special ceremony on October 10, the opening day of PACE's autumn plenary session in Strasbourg.
The prize is named after the late Czech dissident and playwright who became president of Czechoslovakia and later the Czech Republic after the fall of communism. The award comes after the Russian rights group Memorial was named last week as a co-winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize.
"It takes incredible courage in today’s Russia to stand against the power in place. Today, Mr. Kara-Murza is showing this courage, from his prison cell,” Kox said.
The 41-year-old politician was detained in April and sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying police. He was later charged with spreading false information about the Russian Army while speaking to lawmakers in the U.S. state of Arizona.
Kara-Murza has rejected the charge, calling it politically motivated.
Last week, a high treason charge was added to the charges he faces over his alleged cooperation with organizations in a NATO member for many years. If convicted on the charge, the staunch opponent of the Kremlin faces up to 20 years in prison.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has blasted the Russian accusations as "baseless," saying it is "painfully obvious" that the Kremlin sees Kara-Murza as "a direct and imminent threat."
"With the start of Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine, he launched a war on truth in our country," Kara-Murza said in a statement read by his wife.
"In Vladimir Putin's Russia, speaking the truth is considered a crime against the state."
The son of a prominent journalist, also named Vladimir, who died in 2019, the younger Kara-Murza was a television correspondent in Washington for several years and later worked on political projects launched by former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a prominent Putin foe who now lives in Europe after spending more than a decade in prison.
A close associate of slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Kara-Murza is best known for falling deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
Lukashenka Says Ukraine 'Planning' Attack On Belarus
Belarus's authoritarian leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, said that Russia and Belarus will deploy a joint military task force, claiming without evidence that Ukraine is planning to attack his country.
"I've said already that today Ukraine is not just discussing but planning strikes on the territory of Belarus," state news agency Belta quoted Lukashenka as saying during a meeting with security officials.
"We have agreed to deploy a regional grouping of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus," he added, without specifying where the troops would be deployed.
He said the formation of these troops started two days ago, coinciding with an explosion on a bridge linking Crimea to Russia that Moscow blamed on Ukraine.
Belarus "must have plans in advance to counter all kinds of scoundrels who are trying to drag us into a fight," Lukashenka said.
"There should be no war on the territory of Belarus," he added.
Belarus relies financially and politically on its key ally Russia.
Russian forces used Belarus as a staging post for their February 24 invasion of Ukraine, sending troops and equipment into northern Ukraine from bases inside Belarus.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Danish Island Near Nord Stream Leaks Suffers Unexplained Power Outage
An unexplained power outage has hit an island in Denmark near the location where there was an alleged "sabotage" attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
Electricity operator Energinet said on October 10 that it was investigating the cause of the outage on Bornholm Island, which may have been caused by a problem linked to an underwater cable.
The outage comes two weeks after four major gas leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines were discovered just off of Bornholm. The pipelines, which link Russia to Germany, have been attributed to underwater detonations probably due to "sabotage."
The West has focused its suspicions on Russia, which is locked in an energy war with Europe over moves to isolate Moscow because of its invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has rejected any responsibility for the leaks and has in turn accused the West of sabotaging the pipelines.
Three Russian Cruise Missiles Crossed Moldovan Airspace, Foreign Minister Says
Moldova said three Russian cruise missiles targeting Ukraine had violated Moldovan airspace on October 10, and that it was summoning the Russian ambassador to demand explanations.
"Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea crossed Moldova's airspace. I instructed that Russia's ambassador be summoned to provide an explanation," Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu wrote on Twitter.
Ukraine was targeted by a wave of deadly missile strikes on October 10 that appeared to be launched by Russia as revenge after President Vladimir Putin blamed an explosion on the bridge linking Russia with illegally annexed to Crimea on Ukrainian "terrorists."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
