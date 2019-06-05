Zelenskiy Calls For Referendum On Ukraine's NATO Membership

Accessibility links

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Ukraine should hold a referendum on NATO membership, adding that the country is on a "course toward Europe." He made the comments during an interview conducted at a gym in Brussels on June 5 with RFE/RL correspondent Gregory Zhygalov, which also aired on Ukrainian channel 1+1. Zelenskiy also commented on his decision to reinstate former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's Ukrainian citizenship after it was annulled by former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

