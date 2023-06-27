News
In Video Address, Ukraine's Zelenskiy Upbeat On Progress Of Counteroffensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was upbeat about his military's progress during his daily video address late on June 26, calling it a "happy day."
"Our soldiers, our advanced positions, are active in all directions at the front," he said. "Today, in all directions, our soldiers advanced, and it is a happy day. I wish the boys more days like this."
Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy visited troops fighting in the eastern part of the country, handing out medals and posing for selfies. It was unclear exactly where the visit took place, but Zelenskiy's office said he met units of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group in the Donetsk region.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In his video address, Zelenskiy said he met with military commanders and made "several operational decisions" based on the discussions. One decision was the creation of a marine corps, he said.
"We are strengthening the marines and all elements of our defense forces," he said. "This is a must."
In its daily briefing early on June 27, the Ukrainian General Staff said 38 clashes had taken place in the previous 24 hours, mainly in the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, and Maryinka in the western part of the Donetsk region.
The military also reported carrying out air strikes against Russian positions in the southern Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions.
Ukraine has been making some advances since launching a counteroffensive earlier in the month. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on June 26 that both offensive and defensive operations were being conducted and the military had had some "tactical success."
The head of the Zaporizhzhya military administration, Yuriy Malashko, reported on June 27 that one civilian was killed and several injured by Russian shelling that struck 15 settlements in the region.
The head of the Donetsk military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, also reported that a civilian had been killed by Russian shelling in the settlement of Noviy Komar.
RFE/RL was not able to independently verify battlefield reports.
The New York Times reported on June 26 that U.S. officials were becoming concerned that the initial phase of the Ukrainian counteroffensive was proceeding too slowly. Russian forces, which have been entrenching for months, have proven successful at replenishing cleared minefields.
Zelenskiy told the newspaper the counteroffensive was not "a Hollywood movie," adding that "we will advance on the battlefield the way we deem best."
More News
Zelenskiy Hands Out Awards To Ukrainian Troops On Front Line
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on June 26 handed out awards and posed for selfies with troops who are along the front line in Ukraine, saying it was an honor to be with them and shake their hands.
"Thank you for protecting Ukraine, fighting for our independence and freedom -- freedom for each and every one of us. Keep yourselves. Save your life -- save Ukraine," the president said in one of several videos posted on Telegram.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
One video showed Zelenskiy handing out awards and viewing maps with Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces. Another showed him alongside troops in a queue at a gas station counter and then posing for photos with the soldiers and women working at the gas station.
"The roads of Donetsk region, gas station, communication with our warriors. Thank you for everything you do for Ukraine! Thank you for protection! I wish you all good health and good luck in battle!" he said in a text accompanying the video.
The president's office did not say when Zelenskiy made the visit but said that in Donetsk he had met units of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group, including soldiers who have fought in the Bakhmut sector, where they distinguished themselves in heavy battles.
“I wish you health and only victory. Ukraine is proud of each of you. You are great, strong, our true Ukrainians," he said, referring to the group.
Another video showed Zelenskiy, dressed in his trademark military style T-shirt, addressing troops.
He said it was “very important” for him to visit the frontline positions of Ukrainian troops in the Berdyansk direction, singling out the third battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskiy Separate Presidential Brigade.
Ukraine says it has been making advances this month since launching a counteroffensive, but Russian forces still hold swaths of Ukrainian territory following their full-scale invasion in February 2022.
A spokesman for the press center of Ukraine’s defense forces said separately that Ukrainian troops had advanced 1 1/2 kilometers near Melitopol.
"As a result of systemic pressure, the defense forces of the Tavria direction have succeeded and advanced 1 1/2 kilometers deep into the territories captured by the enemy," military spokesman Valeriy Shershen said.
Ukrainian troops are entrenched there and aerial reconnaissance of the area and demining has been carried out, he said, adding that artillery is working on detected enemy targets.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar reported earlier on June 26 that during the past week in the east, Ukrainian troops conducted both defensive and offensive actions and had tactical success. Ukrainian forces continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, she said.
It was not possible to independently verify the battlefield claims.
With reporting by Reuters
New Bulgarian Government Approves Military Aid For Ukraine
The Bulgarian government has approved a new military aid package for Ukraine, the press service of the Council of Ministers announced on June 26. The cabinet’s approval comes in accordance with a December 2022 parliamentary vote. Though past efforts to renew the aid were delayed by former President Rumen Radev’s opposition, the end of the political crisis in early June ushered in a new administration ready to follow up with a “commensurable” aid package to the country’s initial 2022 donation. The details of both aid packages remain classified. To read the original story from the RFE/RL Bulgarian Service, click here.
Russian Lawyer Flees Country After Her Client, An Anti-War Activist, Dies In Custody
Lawyer Irina Gak has left Russia for an unspecified country after her client, anti-war activist Anatoly Beryozikov, died while in custody, the OVD-Info rights group said on June 26. Last week, police searched Gak's home and the home of Beryozikov's public defender, Tatyana Sporysheva. The Investigative Committee said earlier that it had launched a probe into Beryozikov’s death. Gak visited Beryozikov hours before his death on June 14 and said later she noticed traces of electric shocks on his body. Police insist Beryozikov committed suicide, which his relatives call "a lie." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Yashin Warns Czech President That His Comments On Monitoring Russians Play Into Putin's Hands
Jailed anti-Kremlin politician Ilya Yashin, addressing recent comments by Czech President Petr Pavel that Russians in the West should be monitored, said any such attempt would only play into President Vladimir Putin’s hands.
"Please don't help Putin," Yashin wrote from his prison cell in Russia in an open letter published on June 26 to the Czech leader.
Pavel came under fire earlier this month for saying in an interview with RFE/RL that while he has empathy for Russians outside the country who face hardships over Moscow's decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine -- a decision they may not support -- "when there is an ongoing war, the security measures related to Russian nationals should be stricter than in normal times.... That's simply the cost of war."
Pavel’s statements were widely criticized, including by high profile anti-corruption journalist Maria Pevchikh, the chairwoman of Aleksei Navalny's International Anti-Corruption Foundation (ACF International), and now by Yashin, who said they only fuel the scare tactics that state-sponsored media in Russia promotes.
“Kremlin propaganda relishes your words that all Russians living in Western countries should be taken under strict control by local intelligence agencies,” he said in the letter to Pavel, which was published on Telegram.
Yashin said the comments also undermine Pavel’s own case that European values align with Russian interests.
Yashin said his fellow cellmates reacted to Pavel’s comments, with one saying that they play into Putin’s narrative that “for the West, we are all second-class people.”
Yashin ends his letter with a plea to the Czech leader not to amplify Putin’s statements that Europe is the enemy and its leaders are Russophobes.
“Please don't help Putin convince the Russians of this and be fair to my people,” he said in the letter.
Pavel has not responded to Yashin’s letter. He later clarified his remarks, saying, "I used the word 'monitoring' by security services. Perhaps I should explain it. Monitoring doesn't mean surveillance of each individual Russian citizen. It means general monitoring of what is happening inside the community and reacting to risk factors in the behavior [of its members]."
Yashin was sentenced to prison for more than eight years for spreading “fakes” about Russian war crimes in Bucha.
The outspoken Kremlin critic was one of the few prominent opposition politicians who stayed in Russia after a wave of repression against supporters of Navalny and those who have spoken against Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine since it was launched in February 2022.
His sentence, which came into force following the rejection of his appeal on April 19, was the harshest handed down in cases against people charged with discrediting Russia's armed forces since a new law was introduced days after the invasion commenced.
With reporting by Shelby Rayer in Washington
U.S. Keeps Up Weapons Shipments To Ukraine With New $500 Million Package
The United States plans to announce as soon as June 27 a new military aid package for Ukraine worth up to $500 million, keeping up U.S. resolve to help Ukraine against Russia as Moscow deals with an abortive mutiny by some of its soldiers. The package will include ground vehicles as Ukraine presses its counteroffensive, two U.S. officials quoted by Reuters said, though they added the package was still being finalized and could change. The security assistance package would be the 41st approved by the United States for Ukraine since the Russian invasion, for a total of more than $40 billion. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Pakistani Army Sacks Officers Over Attacks On Military Bases By Imran Khan Supporters
Pakistan's army has sacked three senior officers for failing to prevent violent attacks on military assets by supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who were protesting his arrest, the army's spokesman said on June 26. At least 102 people are on trial in military courts over last month's violence, Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a press conference. Chaudhry gave no details regarding how many of them were civilians or military officials. He also declined to name the army officers who had been fired but said one was a lieutenant general. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
EU Adds Seven Iranian Officials To Sanctions List Over 'Serious' Rights Violations
The European Council has approved a ninth package of sanctions on an additional seven individuals it says are responsible for "serious human rights violations" in Iran.
The council said in a statement on June 26 that the new listings include the prosecutor of Isfahan Province and the deputy judge of the provincial Criminal Court of Isfahan, who are responsible for the trials against the protestors Saleh Mirhashmi, Majid Kazemi and Saeid Yaqobi. The three men were executed in May 2023.
The sanctions also target the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) forces in Isfahan Province, who oversaw the actions of all security forces in response to anti-government protests that have rocked the country for more than a year.
The protests have been sparked by deteriorating living standards and then amplified by a crackdown on dissent following the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over an alleged head-scarf violation
The council said it was also putting on the list the governor and head of Rezvanshahr Security Council in Gilan Province, who ordered officers to open fire on protesters, and the police commander of Rezvanshahr in Gilan Province, who executed the orders.
Sanctions also were imposed on the governor of the city of Amol who the council said was responsible for the killing of at least two young Iranian protesters, and the commander of the Imam Hossein Guards Corps of Karaj over the detention and killing of Mohammad Reza Ghorbani and the detention and rape of Amrita Abbassi by the Karaj security forces.
"The European Union and its member states urge the Iranian authorities to stop the violent crackdown against peaceful protests, cease their resort to arbitrary detentions as a means of silencing critical voices, and release all those unjustly detained," the council said in the statement.
With the additions, a total of 223 individuals and 37 entities are now on the list.
The sanctions include an asset freeze, an EU-wide travel ban, and exclude those on the list from receiving funds or economic resources from the bloc.
- By Current Time
Former Ukrainian Official, Associate Handed 10-Year Prison Terms In Case Of Deadly Acid Attack
A court in Kyiv has sentenced the former head of the regional council in the southern region of Kherson, Vladyslav Manher, and a former aide to a regional lawmaker, Oleksiy Levin, to 10 years in prison each in the high-profile case of a deadly attack on anti-corruption activist Kateryna Handzyuk in 2018.
The Dnipro district court sentenced Manher and Levin on June 26 after finding them guilty of ordering and organizing the deadly attack that caused a public outcry five years ago.
The court also ordered Manher and Levin to pay 15 million hryvnyas ($403,200) to Handzyuk's parents as compensation.
Kateryna Handzyuk, a 33-year-old civic activist and adviser to the mayor of the Black Sea port city of Kherson, died in November 2018 -- three months after she was severely injured in an acid attack.
In June 2019, five men were sentenced to prison terms of between three and 6 1/2 years for executing the attack, after they made plea deals with investigators.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Mourners paid their respects to slain Ukrainian activist Kateryna Handzyuk in the Black Sea port city of Kherson. They laid flowers at Handzyuk's casket during a public viewing ahead of her funeral on November 7, 2018. The 33-year-old activist died three days earlier from wounds she suffered from an acid attack in July.
A year later, amid demands by the public, human rights watchdogs, and Western diplomats to bring the planners of the attack to justice, investigators arrested Manher and charged him with involvement in ordering the deadly attack.
Manher has denied the accusations.
Levin was located in Bulgaria at the time. He was later extradited to Ukraine at Kyiv's request and arrested on suspicion of ordering and organizing the attack.
Kateryna Handzyuk's death came amid a wave of attacks on Ukrainian civic activists. Human rights activists have accused law enforcement agencies of failing to thoroughly investigate the cases and even of possible complicity in some of the attacks.
The United States and the European Union called the attacks against activists unacceptable and urged the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.
New Bulgarian PM Pledges Increased Security For Defense Industry Following Second Arms Depot Fire
New Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, whose government assumed power three weeks ago, has pledged increased support and better security for the country's defense industry following a second serious fire in less than a year at a private arms company.
The fire broke out in a storage room at Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev's EMCO arms company in Karnobat, eastern Bulgaria, the manufacturer told RFE/RL on June 25.
It was the second recent suspicious incident at the site after a fire led to an ammunition explosion on July 31 last year.
Denkov, speaking on June 26 after ordering inspections and increased security at all defense factories in Bulgaria.
"The most worrying thing about the whole situation is that in over the past 20 years, especially during the last 10, such explosions have happened periodically. There was one in 2021, in a very similar way. We have no information either from the services or from the investigative bodies about the outcome of these investigations," said Denkov.
He blamed the incident on "malicious powers," in a probable reference to Russia.
In April 2021, Bulgaria expelled a Russian diplomat after the country's authorities said they suspected six Russian citizens of involvement in a series of blasts that hit four Bulgarian weapons and armament facilities over the previous 10 years.
Arms manufacturer Gebrev said after the first explosion at his EMCO company in July last year that he was "100 percent sure" Russian operatives were behind the fire, though he acknowledged to RFE/RL that he had no direct evidence.
It remains unclear whether any of the munitions stored at the Karnobat depot last year were destined for Ukraine.
In 2015, Gebrev survived an apparent poisoning attempt that he blamed on Russia.
Russian Authorities Arrest Tajik Activist At Dushanbe's Request
Russian authorities have arrested Tajik activist Junaidullo Khudoyorov at Tajikistan's request, his brother told RFE/RL on June 25, adding that the activist may face illegal incarceration and arbitrary prosecution if extradited to Dushanbe. Khudoyorov is wanted in Tajikistan on a hooliganism charge, which he denies. In 2017, he was sentenced to five years in prison for having links with the Salafi Islamic movement. He was released less than two years later after the government announced a mass amnesty. Several Tajik activists extradited to Tajikistan from Russia in recent years have been given lengthy prison terms that rights groups call politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
- By dpa
Germany To Station 4,000 Troops In Lithuania To Shore Up NATO Flank
Germany plans to station an additional 4,000 soldiers in NATO ally Lithuania to help secure the alliance's eastern flank, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on June 26. "Germany is ready to permanently station a robust brigade in Lithuania," Pistorius said during a visit to the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. Facilities would need to be built to accommodate the troops, according to the German defense minister. Lithuania has repeatedly called on Germany to place combat troops in the country that borders the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. Germany pledged in June 2022 to have a full brigade ready to defend Lithuania in case of an attack.
Deputy Chairman Of Tajikistan's Oriyonbank Suspected Abducted
The Tajik Prosecutor-General's Office said on June 26 that it had launched a probe into the suspected abduction of Shuhrat Ismatulloev, the deputy chairman of one of the Central Asian nation’s leading banks, Oriyonbank. The Interior Ministry announced a $30,000 reward for information leading to finding the banker, who went missing three days earlier. According to Tajik officials, the 49-year-old Ismatulloev was forced into a black Hyundai Sonata automobile by four individuals on June 23 and taken to an unknown location. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Tajik Service click here.
Anti-Putin Yakut Shaman Transferred To Less Restrictive Psychiatric Clinic
USSURIISK, Russia -- A court in Russia's Far East has decided to transfer to a less restrictive psychiatric clinic a Yakut shaman who became known across the country for his attempts to march to Moscow to drive President Vladimir Putin out of the Kremlin.
Aleksandr Gabyshev's lawyer, Aleksei Pryanishnikov, said on June 26 that the Ussuriisk district court decided to transfer the shaman to "a psychiatric clinic of a general type."
Pryanishnikov expressed hope that his client will stop being forcibly treated with haloperidol -- an antipsychotic medication used in the treatment of schizophrenia and related illnesses.
Gabyshev, who has been stopped several times by the Russian authorities since 2019 when he tried to march from his native Siberian region of Yakutia to Moscow with the stated goal of driving Putin out of office, was sent to a psychiatric clinic against his will in July 2021, after a court found him "mentally unfit."
During the hearing, the court accused him of committing a "violent act against a police officer" when he was being forcibly removed from his home to be taken to a psychiatric clinic in late-January 2021.
The ruling was challenged by Gabyshev's lawyers and supporters who say his detention is an attempt to silence dissent.
Gabyshev first made headlines in March 2019 when he called Putin "evil" and announced that he had started a march to Moscow to drive the Russian president out of office.
He then walked more than 2,000 kilometers, speaking with hundreds of Russians along the way.
As his notoriety rose, videos of his conversations with people were posted on social media and attracted millions of views.
In July that year, when Gabyshev reached the city of Chita, he led a 700-strong rally under the slogan "Russia without Putin."
At the time, Gabyshev said, "God told me that Putin is not human but a demon, and has ordered me to drive him out."
His march was first halted when he was detained in the region of Buryatia later and initially placed in a psychiatric clinic in Yakutia for several months against his will.
Shamans have served as healers and diviners in Siberia for centuries. During the Soviet era, the mystics were harshly repressed. But in isolated parts of Siberia, they are now regaining prominence.
Three Kosovar Police Officers Released Following Serbian Court Order
Three Kosovar police officers arrived in Kosovo after a court in the central Serbian city of Kraljevo on June 26 ordered their release following their detention by Serbian authorities earlier this month along the border between Serbia and Kosovo in an escalation of already simmering tensions between the two neighbors.
The three -- Beqir Sefa, Mustafa Shemi, and Rifat Zeka -- had been charged with unauthorized production, possession, carrying, and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances.
The three men went missing under unclear circumstances on June 14. Kosovo said they were on a regular patrol aimed at preventing cross-border smuggling.
Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla has accused Serbia of "entering the territory of Kosovo and kidnapping" the three policemen.
Belgrade has said the officers were arrested "deep inside" Serbian territory.
KFOR, the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, has said it was unclear where the police officers were at the time of their arrest.
The United States and the European Union had urged Serbia to immediately release the three policemen.
Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani on Twitter thanked the United States for helping secure the policemen's release "after the act of aggression that Serbia did in Kosovo," while Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that even though the men have been returned to their families, "this abduction consists of a serious human rights violation & must be reprimanded."
The European Union welcomed the release of the officers and urged Kosovo and Serbia to take further steps to defuse tensions, including holding new local elections in northern Kosovo.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned that Brussels would take "political and financial" measures against either government if it did not move toward normalizing relations.
In its statement announcing the release of the men, the High Court in Kraljevo said that while the indictment of the three has been confirmed, the panel has "issued a decision terminating the defendants' detention."
The three later on June 26 crossed the border into Kosovo and then continued their journey to the capital, Pristina, in a police vehicle.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.
Belgrade does not recognize the independence of its former province, and tensions with Pristina have crept back up.
Late last month, violent clashes between KFOR peacekeepers and protesting Serbs in northern Kosovo injured dozens after Pristina ignored Western pleas to avoid escalation and instead tried to forcibly seat ethnic Albanian mayors after boycotted elections in the mostly Serb north.
With reporting by Reuters
Report: Prigozhin Remains Under Investigation For Mutiny
Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin remains under investigation by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on suspicion of organizing an armed mutiny, the Kommersant newspaper reported, citing an unidentified source. The criminal case against Prigozhin was initiated on June 23 after he announced a "march for justice" by his fighters against the military leadership, who he said were cowards who were undermining Russia's war effort in Ukraine. As part of a deal, as set out by the Kremlin's spokesman, criminal charges against the mutineers were to be dropped in exchange for their return to camps, and Prigozhin was to move to Belarus. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Australia To Provide More Armored Vehicles To Ukraine
The Australian government will provide a new $73.5 million package to Ukraine, including 70 military vehicles to defend against Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on June 26. The fresh commitments take Australia's total contribution to Ukraine to $527 million, including $407 million in military support, since the conflict began in February 2022. "This additional support will make a real difference, helping the Ukrainian people who continue to show great courage in the face of Russia's illegal, unprovoked, and immoral war," Albanese said during a media briefing in Canberra. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
In Address To Nation, Putin Says Wagner Soldiers Who Took Part In Revolt Can Join The Army Or Go To Belarus
Russian President Vladimir Putin in an unscheduled address to the nation on June 26 reiterated his offer of amnesty to fighters who took part in the revolt over the weekend but not to its ringleader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a sign of the Kremlin leader’s complete break with his former ally.
In a short speech, Putin said the fighters of Wagner mercenary group can either join the Russian Army, go back home, or go to Belarus. He made no direct mention of Prigozhin, the 62-year old founder of Wagner once known as Putin's chef,
but said the organizers of the revolt betrayed the Russian people.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"Today, you have the opportunity to continue serving Russia by entering into a contract with the Ministry of Defense or other law enforcement agencies, or to return to your family and friends. Whoever wants to can go to Belarus. The promise I made will be fulfilled," Putin said. "I repeat: The choice is yours."
Putin also used the speech to bolster his tarnished image as a popular leader in firm control of the country after citizens, officials, and officers did little to stop the mutiny and amid questions why the Kremlin leader took nearly a day to address the armed unrest.
He thanked the Russian people for unity and thanked commanders and soldiers of the mercenary group for avoiding bloodshed in what is widely seen as the greatest challenge to Putin's 23 years of rule.
While making no mention of Prigozhin in his short remarks, he said the organizers of the revolt had betrayed the Russian people.
He warned that any attempt at blackmail or unrest in Russia would be “doomed to fail” and claimed the West wanted Russians to “kill each other.”
Putin’s speech came hours after Prigozhin claimed that he launched his mutiny on June 23 to stop the Kremlin from disbanding his group, which he claimed were the best fighters in Russia. He showed no repentance for his actions.
The Russian leader earlier this month backed plans by the Defense Ministry to consolidate control over mercenary groups in what many analysts said was a move directed at curtailing Prigozhin’s power. The plans were to go into effect on July 1.
U.S. President Joe Biden and other Western leaders said the brief uprising was part of a struggle within the Russian system. Biden said neither the United States nor its allies was involved.
Biden's message was sent directly to the Russians through various diplomatic channels, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters. He did not characterize Russia's response.
Prigozhin said earlier that the intent of his troops' march toward Moscow over the weekend was to highlight the incompetence of Russia's military leadership in its war against Ukraine and not to overthrow the Russian government in what is widely seen as the greatest challenge to Putin's 23 years of rule.
In his first public statement since abandoning the march just 200 kilometers from the Russian capital, Prigozhin continued to sound defiant in an 11-minute long audio clip on June 26, saying his progress was a "master class" on how Russia's army should have carried out its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, noting multiple holes in military security that allowed his group to easily take control of cities as it proceeded toward Moscow.
Prigozhin did not reveal his current whereabouts, nor did he mention any details of a reported agreement brokered by Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka that is said to have granted him asylum in Belarus.
Thomas Graham, who served as Russia director on the White House National Security Council in the mid-2000s, told RFE/RL that the conflict between the Wagner group and the Russian leadership was far from over. As a general rule, he said, Putin doesn't let traitors get off lightly.
“If I were [Prigozhin], I’d be looking over my shoulder, constantly,” said Graham, who is now at analyst at the Council on Foreign Relations. “Belarus wouldn't be the safest place to be. Lukashenka at the end of the day can't protect him.”
PODCAST: Why did Yevgeny Prigozhin halt Wagner’s advance toward Moscow so abruptly? How badly weakened is Russian President Vladimir Putin, and what might the 24-hour rebellion mean for the course of the war in Ukraine?
Prigozhin, once a close ally of Putin, said the march started because of an alleged attack on his forces that he blames on the Russian military.
"We started our march because of an injustice,” Prigozhin, once a close ally of Putin, said, referring to an alleged attack on his forces that he blames on the Russian military.
"We went to demonstrate our protest and not to overthrow power in the country," Prigozhin added, repeatedly denying that he and his forces planned to seize power.
He said the goal of what he referred to as "our march of justice" was to prevent the "liquidation of the Wagner private military campaign and to demonstrate how indeed the special military operation should have been conducted."
But then he added that as a "result of intrigue and wrong decisions," Wagner plans to cease existing on July 1 after its commanders spoke to the fighters "and nobody agreed to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry."
Prigozhin also noted in his lengthy commentary that his troops "did not kill a single Russian soldier on land" but shot down several Defense Ministry aircraft after the aircraft "bombed us and attacked us with missiles."
Kirby could not confirm whether Prigozhin was in Belarus and said it is too soon to know what will become of the Wagner group.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that while Washington does not know what will happen to Wagner in Ukraine, the events over the weekend reinforce Washington's concerns about the instability Wagner brings when its forces join conflicts.
Wagner has fought in Libya, the Central African Republic, Mali, and Syria since being founded in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea and started supporting Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
The United States renews the message that it has given these countries publicly and privately in the past, "which is that any time Wagner enters the country, death and destruction follow," Miller told reporters. "You see Wagner exploit local populations, we see them extract local wealth, we see them commit human rights abuses."
Russian authorities earlier on June 26 scrambled to present a return to normality by reversing counterterrorism measures in the capital and some regions after Prigozhin's short-lived mutiny.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the cancellation of counterterrorism measures imposed in the Russian capital during the attempted mutiny.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) separately announced the lifting of all temporary restrictions in Moscow region, while Voronezh regional Governor Aleksandr Gusev also said the counterterrorism regime had been rescinded in his region following the withdrawal of Prigozhin's fighters.
Meanwhile, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, whose dismissal was one of the main demands by Prigozhin, was seen in a video visiting troops.
Russia's Defense Ministry on June 26 published a soundless video purporting to show Shoigu flying in a plane with a colleague and hearing reports at a command post. It was not immediately clear where or when the footage had been recorded.
Earlier, the RIA Novosti news agency said Shoigu had visited Russian troops involved in the military operation in Ukraine. The information could not be independently confirmed.
As part of the deal brokered by Lukashenka and reported by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, criminal charges against the mutineers were to be dropped in exchange for their return to camps, while Prigozhin would move to Belarus.
But the Russian newspaper Kommersant and the TASS news agency, citing unidentified sources, reported on June 26 that Prigozhin remains under investigation by the FSB on suspicion of organizing an armed mutiny.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to Lithuania on June 26 that Prigozhin's aborted mutiny shows that Moscow committed a strategic mistake by waging war on Ukraine.
"The events over the weekend are an internal Russian matter, and yet another demonstration of the big strategic mistake that President Putin made with his illegal annexation of Crimea and the war against Ukraine," he told reporters in Vilnius. "As Russia continues its assault, it is even more important to continue our support to Ukraine."
European Union ministers, meeting in Luxembourg, said the failed revolt raised questions about Putin’s grip on power.
“We are analyzing this carefully,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters. “There are also risks involved, which we are still unable to assess at the moment. For us Europeans, the only thing that matters is to support Ukraine.”
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who chaired the meeting, said that the political system "is showing fragilities, and the military power is cracking” and now is the moment to support Ukraine more than ever.
Addressing the ministers by video link, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the ministers to take advantage of the latest developments.
“Russia is getting weaker every day. It is critically important now to provide Ukraine with all the weapons it needs,” he said, including artillery and missiles, but also tougher sanctions.
Meanwhile, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said early on June 26 that Ukrainian forces have retaken 130 square kilometers in the south since the start of Kyiv's long-anticipated counteroffensive.
Malyar said on her Telegram channel that the Ukrainian military continued to make advances in the Melitopol and Berdyansk areas of the southern Zaporizhzhya region, despite fierce Russian resistance and "significant" human and material losses.
"In total, since the beginning of our [counter]offensive, the area liberated in the south amounts to 130 square kilometers," she said.
Separately, Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily report early on June 26 that Ukrainian forces successfully repelled intensified Russian attempts to advance in the eastern region of Donetsk, fighting off 36 assaults in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka areas over the past day.
The General Staff also reported that Ukrainian troops were continuing their operations in Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions, without giving more details.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Ruble Opens At 15-Month Low Vs Dollar After Aborted Mutiny
The Russian ruble opened at a near 15-month low against the dollar in early morning trade on June 26, responding for the first time to an aborted mutiny by heavily armed mercenaries over the weekend. By 7:15 a.m. local time in Moscow, the ruble was 2.1 percent weaker against the dollar at 86.50, after earlier hitting 87.2300, its weakest point since late March 2022. It had lost 2.2 percent to trade at 94.37 versus the euro and shed 2.1 percent against the yuan to 11.95.
- By AFP
Vilnius Urges Beefed-Up NATO If Prigozhin In Belarus
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on June 25 warned that if Belarus is to host Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, then NATO must strengthen its eastern flank. The head of state, whose Baltic country will host next month's NATO summit, spoke after Wagner's aborted revolt against the Kremlin. After Prigozhin called off his troops' advance, Moscow said the Wagner chief would leave Russia for Belarus and wouldn’t face charges. "If Prigozhin or part of the Wagner Group ends up in Belarus with unclear plans and unclear intentions, it will only mean that we need to further strengthen the security of our eastern borders," Nauseda said.
Cyprus, With Help From U.S., Israeli Intelligence, Reportedly Foils Terror Attack; Israel Points At Iran
Authorities in Cyprus, in cooperation with Israeli and U.S. intelligence services, thwarted a terrorist attack on Jewish and Israeli citizens on the island, media in Cyprus and Israel reported on June 25. Without providing specifics, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the foiling of what he called an "Iranian terrorist attack in the territory of Cyprus against Israeli targets." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Armenian Foreign Minister Departs For Washington For Talks With Azerbaijani Counterpart
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on June 25 departed for Washington, where he will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramo, to discuss bilateral relations that will likely focus on the Armenian-backed breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Foreign Ministry said the talks are scheduled to take place starting on June 27. They originally had been set for June 12 but were delayed because of scheduling matters at Baku’s request, the ministry said. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, click here.
China Expresses Support For Russia After Aborted Mutiny
China supports Russia in maintaining its national stability, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on June 25, a day after an aborted mutiny by the Wagner group of heavily armed mercenaries. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko held talks in Beijing on "international" issues following the most serious challenge to President Vladimir Putin's grip on power since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. China's Foreign Ministry said Beijing supports Russia in maintaining its national stability and that the recent escalation in tensions in Russia was Russia's "internal affairs." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
New Fire Breaks Out At Gebrev Arms Depot In Eastern Bulgaria
A new, powerful fire broke out in a storage room at Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev's EMCO arms company in Karnobat, eastern Bulgaria, the manufacturer told RFE/RL on June 25. This is the second recent suspicious incident at the site after a fire led to a munitions explosion on July 31, 2022. At that time, Gebrev said he was "100 percent sure" Russian operatives were behind the fire, though he acknowledged to RFE/RL that he had no direct evidence. It remains unclear whether any of the Karnobat munitions were destined to aid Ukraine’s defense against Russia's invasion. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here. To read the results of a special RFE/RL investigation into the previous incident, click here.
At Least Five People Killed In Weekend Russian Shelling Of Ukrainian Capital
At least five people were killed in the latest shelling of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, late on June 23 and early June 24, Ukrainian officials said. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that a 25-story residential building was hit in the Solomyanskiy district, a busy rail- and air-transport hub in the city's west. The death toll was raised from three after two bodies were found in the rubble. Officials said at least 20 missiles were fired that night in the Kyiv region. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Calls Off March To Moscow, Easing Tensions2
Putin's Regime 'Is Over,' Says Analyst, And 'Something New Is Starting In Russia'3
In Address To Nation, Putin Says Wagner Soldiers Who Took Part In Revolt Can Join The Army Or Go To Belarus4
Zelenskiy, Biden Talk By Phone Following Failed Mutiny In Russia, Discuss Counteroffensive, NATO5
Sachkov's Revenge: Jailed On Treason Charges, A Russian Cybersecurity Exec Goes On The Offensive6
Ukraine Says It Thwarted Major Strike On Airfield; At Least Three Killed In Russian Attack In Kherson7
British Intel: Ukraine Making 'Steady Progress' In Counteroffensive8
Russia Launches Criminal Probe After Wagner Chief Blames Moscow's Forces For Attacks On Mercenaries9
Kyrgyz, Kazakh Companies Send Western Tech To Firms Linked To Kremlin War Machine10
Russia Says Ukraine Struck Major Bridge To Crimea As Kyiv Reports 'Partial Success' On Battlefield
Subscribe