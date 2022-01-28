Zelenskiy Calls For Clear Security Guarantees From The West Amid Russia Fears

Speaking before foreign reporters in Kyiv on January 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pushed back on U.S. assertions that a new Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent, saying that panic hurts his country’s economy. Instead, he criticized Western nations who are warning of new economic sanctions, but only if Russia invades. He suggested that such sanctions are needed now and that NATO membership for Ukraine -- something Russia categorically opposes -- would be the best preemptive move.