Zelenskiy Looks To New U.K. PM To Continue Level Of Support Offered To Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he hopes Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, will continue her predecessor's staunch support for Kyiv in its fight against Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Truss, who served as foreign minister under Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was confirmed on September 5 as Britain's new prime minister.
Zelenskiy said he was "looking forward to the start of cooperation" with the 47-year-old Truss, who won a vote within the governing Conservative Party, defeating former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak.
"I believe that together we will be able to do much more for the defense of our nations and the failure of all destructive Russian efforts," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.
"We in Ukraine know her well -- she has always been on the enlightened side of European politics," he said, adding that "the main thing is to preserve our unity."
Britain sent military hardware, funding, and training resources to back Kyiv's forces under Johnson, who stepped down after months of scandal that saw support for his administration drain away.
Truss becomes the third female prime minister of the country after Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher.
She inherits an economy heading into a potentially lengthy recession and a cost-of-living crisis enveloping the country.
Truss has vowed a Thatcherite zeal to roll back state intervention and slash taxes. She also has promised to act "immediately" to tackle soaring energy bills.
The Kremlin has already said it saw little hope of positive coming from the appointment.
"I don't think we can hope for anything positive," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on September 5.
France, meanwhile, said it hopes Truss can jump-start relations between the two countries.
"Let's hope it is a new start," Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told RTL radio on September 5 when asked about bilateral prospects if Truss won the vote.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Serbian Member Of Bosnian Presidency Formally Objects To Approval Of German Ambassador
The Serbian member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, Milorad Dodik, has raised an issue of vital interest to the country's ethnic Serbs with the National Assembly following the approval of the new German ambassador to Bosnia-Herzegovina.
The Bosnian presidency on September 2 approved Thomas Fitschen to be the new German ambassador with the votes of members Sefik Dzaferovic and Zeljko Komsic.
Dodik voted against, saying he would decide whether to raise an issue of vital national interest and send it to the Bosnian Serb assembly.
The cabinet of Nedeljko Cubrilovic, president of the assembly, received Dodik's request to hold a special session, the assembly said on September 5 in a news release.
At that session, deputies should express their opinion on Dodik's statement declaring the approval of Fitschen as Germany's ambassador "very harmful to the vital interests of the Republika Srpska."
Cubrilovic is expected to schedule a session of the collegium in the coming days to determine the date and agenda of the special session, the news release said.
According to the constitution, a consensus is required to approve foreign ambassadors, meaning all three members must vote for the decision.
If one member of the presidency votes against and the other two members vote for, a member can declare the decision harmful to the entity's vital interest.
That proclamation must then be confirmed within 10 days by the National Assembly of the Republika Srpska by a two-thirds majority.
Dodik, who has openly sought secession for Republika Srpska, last month criticized the arrival of German troops as part of the European Union's peacekeeping and security mission in to the Balkan state.
He previously refused to receive Christiane Hohmann, the former German ambassador to Bosnia, on her farewell visit, and does not recognize Christian Schmidt, who is German, as the international high representative to Bosnia.
Bosnia remains divided into a Bosniak and Croat federation and the mostly Serbian entity of Republika Srpska under the terms of a 1995 cease-fire known as the Dayton agreement.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, meanwhile, expressed willingness to compromise during her first visit to Kosovo since taking office almost five years ago.
Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence, and around 3,700 NATO peacekeepers are in the country to prevent violence between the Albanian and Serbian communities.
Unrest among Serbs in northern Kosovo over demands for them to use Kosovar documents has raised fears of conflict between the two countries.
The government in Pristina recently set a two-month deadline for Serbs to switch to Kosovar license plates.
Earlier attempts to introduce Kosovar license plates in northern Kosovo led to clashes.
During her first visit to Kosovo since she took over as prime minister in 2017, Brnabic said, "Compromise in the interest of peace and stability -- definitely yes."
Serbs account for 5 percent of the 1.8 million people in Kosovo, and Serbia accuses Kosovo of trampling on their rights, a charge denied by Pristina.
Kosovo is recognized by some 100 countries including the United States and all but five EU members, but not by a number of other countries, including Russia and China.
With reporting by Reuters
OPEC, Russia Announce Small Cut In Oil Output For October
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have agreed a small oil-production cut in October in a move aimed at stopping a slide in oil prices.
The oil producers in OPEC+, including Russia, will cut output by 100,000 barrels per day, OPEC+ said in a statement on September 5.
The decision amounts to only 0.1 percent of global demand, but it is the first cut in production in more than a year by OPEC+, a 23-member coalition that agreed to huge cuts in output in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic sent oil prices crashing.
OPEC+ began to increase production modestly again last year as the market improved. Prices surged almost $140 a barrel after Russia invaded Ukraine but have since dropped to about $95 on fears of an economic slowdown in the West.
Oil prices also have been dragged down by a potential boost in supply from Iran should it return to the broad market if a deal is reached on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and sanctions are eased.
In a statement issued after the OPEC+ meeting, Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji said current market conditions needed "careful consideration" and that cooperation within the oil alliance was helping global consumers.
"We have always declared that we are ready to contribute to our role in the supply of oil and oil products and to improve energy security in the world by avoiding politicization of oil and the political use of energy," he said.
The United States had pressed OPEC+ to increase output to help bring down energy prices that have fueled inflation there and in Europe.
U.S. President Joe Biden is committed to take all steps necessary to shore up energy supplies and lower prices, the White House said.
Biden "has been clear that energy supply should meet demand to support economic growth and lower prices for American consumers and consumers around the world," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
"The president has taken action -- including historic release of oil from U.S. and global strategic reserves and working with allies on a price cap on Russian oil to ensure we maintain a global supply of oil, even as we punish (President Vladimir) Putin for his action," Jean-Pierre said.
The Group of Seven (G7) industrialized powers last week agreed to move toward capping the price of Russian oil in a bid to curb Moscow's funding of its war in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would retaliate if G7 states imposed such a price cap. The cap has not been set, and its influence on the global price remains unclear.
Another factor that could influence the price of oil are EU sanctions aimed at blocking most Russian oil imports due to take effect at the end of the year.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Kazakh President Visits Northern Qostanai Region Hit By Wildfires
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has arrived in the northern region of Qostanai after it was hit by unprecedented wildfires in recent days.
The presidential press service said on September 5 that Toqaev will inspect firefighting operations in one of the districts affected by the devastating fires.
A day earlier, Qostanai authorities announced the state of emergency after almost 2,000 residents of four villages were evacuated as the wildfire reached them, destroying nearby forests and buildings.
The Emergency Situations Ministry said on September 4 that the fires had spread to 43,000 hectares, compared with just 9,000 hectares a day earlier.
The ministry also said that an elderly resident of the village of Amanqaraghai, who refused to leave, was found dead by firefighters. A total of 10 people suffered burns of different levels, and four of them were hospitalized.
According to the ministry, the wildfires were caused by extreme heat and winds in the region.
Russian Orthodox Patriarch To Skip Event In Kazakhstan Where He Was Expected To Meet Pope
The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, will not attend a religious congress in Kazakhstan next week where he was expected to meet with Pope Francis.
Church spokesman Vladimir Legoida told TASS on September 5 that Kirill will skip the event due to "a number of reasons."
According to Legoida, the Russian Orthodox Church's delegation will attend the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions scheduled to be held on September 13-15 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.
In early August, the Vatican said that Francis would visit the gathering.
Francis has said that he hoped to meet with the Russian patriarch at the event.
Since the beginning of Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Kirill has made a number of statements in solidarity with the policy of the Russian authorities, prompting Francis to warn the patriarch against becoming President Vladimir Putin's "altar boy."
More than 150 Russian Orthodox clerics called for a stop to the war in an open letter on March 1. Kirill was not among those who signed it.
With reporting by TASS
Chinese President's First Trip Abroad Since COVID-19 Pandemic Will Be To Kazakhstan Next Week
NUR-SULTAN -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Kazakhstan next week in his first trip abroad since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said on September 5 that the Chinese leader will pay an official visit to Nur-Sultan on September 14.
After that, Xi is scheduled to travel to the Uzbek city of Samarkand, where he will participate in a summit of the China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) scheduled for September 15-16.
The SCO comprises China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan.
During the summit he is expected to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
China has not condemned the invasion but diplomatically supported Moscow's efforts to start talks with Kyiv over what the Kremlin called "disputed territories" that Russian troops now control.
Also on September 5, several men and women held a rally in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, urging Toqaev to raise the issue of their relatives, who they say are being illegally held in custody in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang, during his talks with Xi.
The United Nations last week issued a report saying China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang by "appalling treatment" of the region's indigenous people, including Kazakhs, Uyghurs, and other mostly Turkic-speaking Muslim ethnic groups.
The report by outgoing UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet authoritatively cited "arbitrary and discriminatory detention" of Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang.
China says the camps are necessary to curb terrorism, separatism, and religious radicalism.
Kazakhs are the second-largest indigenous community in Xinjiang after Uyghurs. The region is also home to ethnic Kyrgyz, Tajiks, and Hui, also known as Dungans.
Dozens Of Oil Workers Detained In Tehran During Weekend Protest
The Free Union of Iranian Workers says 67 workers from the South Pars Gas Company were arrested over the weekend after they came to Tehran from the southern city of Bushehr to hold a protest rally in front of the Oil Ministry building.
The union said the protesting employees were confronted by security and police forces and their mobile phones were confiscated. Some were taken to a detention center.
Holding signs, the South Pars Gas Company workers protested over insufficient wages, the government's failure to implement approved laws, unfair working hours, high taxes, and the low quality of health-care services.
In recent months, pensioners and retired government employees have been holding rallies to protest economic conditions despite a government decision last month to increase some salaries by 10 percent.
Unions and associated groups blame the government for spiraling inflation, high unemployment, and failing to deliver on pledges to significantly increase wages and improve living conditions.
The government's response to the protests has been arrests and attempts to suppress the growing unrest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Actors Penn, Stiller Among 25 Americans Added To Russian Sanctions List
Russia has added 25 more U.S. citizens to its sanctions list -- including Hollywood actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller -- amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.
The Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement on September 5 that the move was made in response to Washington's "widening personal sanctions against Russian citizens."
U.S. citizens added to Russia's sanctions list include members of the U.S. Congress, official figures, and representatives of business groups and think tanks.
It also includes Stiller and Penn, who have also been outspoken in their criticism of Moscow's war in Ukraine.
Penn was in Ukraine filming a documentary when the war broke out on February 24 and also visited Bucha and Irpin, the sites of alleged atrocities against civilians by Russian forces. Moscow has denied targeting civilians despite ample evidence
Stiller met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv in June, calling him "my hero."
In total, there are now 1,073 U.S. citizens on Russia's sanctions list.
The United States, the European Union, and other countries have dramatically increased their financial, travel, diplomatic, and other sanctions against Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24.
Moscow has since responded in kind.
EU Foreign Policy Chief 'Less Optimistic' About Reviving Iran Nuclear Deal
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says he is less optimistic about reaching an agreement on a revival of the Iran nuclear deal than he was only a short while ago.
"I am sorry to say that I am less confident today than 28 hours before...about the prospects of closing the deal right now," he told reporters in Brussels on September 5.
Borrell's spokesman said on September 2 that he received Iran’s response regarding a possible revival of the deal and sent it along to other members of the original accord.
Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States signed the accord with Tehran in 2015. The agreement gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said earlier on September 5 that Tehran hoped to see U.S. sanctions eased or lifted to allow it to sell natural gas to Europe.
"Given Europe's energy supply problems triggered by the Ukraine crisis, Iran could provide Europe's energy needs if sanctions against it are lifted," Kanani said.
"We hope an agreement will be reached to let Iran play a more efficient role, with the aim of providing the energy needed for countries around the world and for European countries," he told a weekly news conference.
Iran has the world's second-largest natural-gas reserves after Russia but lacks the infrastructure to increase exports, which are currently limited to Iraq and Turkey.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kyiv Resident, Associate Get Lengthy Prison Terms For Assisting Russian Invasion
A Kyiv resident and his associate have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms for assisting occupying Russian troops with their invasion of the country.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on September 5 that one of the two men sentenced by the Chernihiv city court in the country's north was found guilty of providing Russian troops with coordinates locating Ukraine's Azov Regiment.
The man, according to the SBU, worked for the Russian secret services from a country in the Middle East.
After Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, he moved to Ukraine and continued to provide Russia with secret information, the court said.
His associate was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Russian Journalist Safronov Sentenced In New Blow To Press Freedom
MOSCOW -- A court in Moscow has sentenced Ivan Safronov, a prominent former journalist, to 22 years in prison in a high-profile treason case highlighting the Kremlin's crackdown on the media.
The Moscow City Court sentenced Safronov on September 5 after finding him guilty of handing secret materials to foreign agents in a case that is widely considered to be politically motivated.
The verdict and sentence came the same day that several independent media outlets issued a statement demanding all charges against Safronov be dropped and the journalist be released. The statement was titled Journalism Is Not A Crime.
It also came the same day the Basmanny district court revoked the print license of the independent Novaya gazeta newspaper, which was founded in part with money from former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.
Last week, the Russian investigative group Proyekt (Project) concluded that the treason charges against Safronov were "baseless." Proyekt said its conclusion was based on official accusation papers against Safronov that the group published on August 29.
Safronov has repeatedly denied accusations that he passed documents to Czech secret service agent Martin Laris about Russian arms sales in the Middle East in 2017, and of handing unspecified classified information to German secret service agent Demuri Voronin.
Safronov's supporters have held pickets in Moscow and other cities demanding his release.
Proyekt studied the accusation papers from investigators and concluded that they had not found a single Russian official who could have handed Safronov any materials or information that could be defined as classified.
Furthermore, Proyekt said it also could not find any evidence proving that Czech journalist Laris and German political analyst Voronin had any links to the secret services of the two European Union and NATO members.
Even if Laris and Voronin were secret service agents, there is no proof that Safronov could be aware of that, Proyekt said, adding that investigators failed to prove that Safronov had received money from the two named persons while the information mentioned by investigators as secret is publicly available online.
Safronov, who was arrested in July 2020, went on trial behind closed doors in early April.
The 32-year-old journalist, who covered the defense industry for the newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti, is also a former adviser to the head of Russia's space agency, Roskosmos.
Human rights organizations have issued statements demanding Safronov's release and expressing concerns over an intensifying crackdown on dissent in Russia.
Five Belarusian Activists, Including U.S. Citizen, Convicted Of Plotting Coup
MINSK -- A court in Minsk has convicted Yuras Zyankovich, a Belarusian-born lawyer who also holds U.S. citizenship, and four co-defendants of allegedly planning to assassinate authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka and his family and seize power in the country.
The Minsk regional court on September 5 sentenced Zyankovich to 11 years in prison. Political analyst and literature specialist Alyaksandr Fyaduta and the leader of the opposition Belarusian Popular Front, Ryhor Kastusyou, were sentenced to 10 years each.
The three were convicted of plotting to seize power. Zyankovich was also found guilty of public calls to illegally seize power and creating an extremist group.
Two other defendants, Volha Halubovich and Dzyanis Krauchuk, were each sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for participating in activities that disrupt public order.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Zyankovich and Fyaduta were snatched off a street in Moscow and driven more than 700 kilometers to Belarus in April 2021.
Lukashenka claimed at the time without evidence that Zyankovich had formed a group that was part of a U.S.-backed assassination plot. Washington has denied the accusation.
Zyankovich did not enter a plea, but he reportedly said during the trial that he had agreed to cooperate with investigators. His wife has claimed the charges against her husband are ludicrous and that if he confessed, it was under duress.
Kastusyou pleaded not guilty to the charges, while Fyaduta pleaded partially guilty. Krauchuk and Halubovich pleaded guilty.
Five others accused of being members of the group are currently abroad.
Lukashenka, who was ruled Belarus for nearly three decades, has frequently accused Western countries of trying to topple him after he claimed victory in the August 2020 presidential election.
After the disputed election, Belarus was gripped by unprecedented protest and political turmoil.
Belarusian security forces arrested tens of thousands of people in a crackdown that has included accusations of beatings and other rights abuses. The United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions against individuals and companies tied to Lukashenka's government.
Most prominent opposition leaders have left the country.
The West has refused to accept Lukashenka's proclaimed victory, and few countries, aside from Russia, acknowledge him as president of Belarus.
- By Current Time
Kherson Referendum On Joining Russia Postponed, Official Says
A representative of the Moscow-installed military administration in the occupied parts of Ukraine's Kherson region says a referendum on joining Russia has been postponed as Ukrainian armed forces continue military operations aimed at regaining control over the area.
"We have prepared for the voting, and we wanted to hold the referendum in the nearest future, but due to the developments happening at the moment, I think we will pause [with the referendum]," the Russian-appointed deputy governor of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, told the TASS news agency on September 5.
Kherson, an important port city on the Black Sea, has been fully under Russian control since early March, just weeks after Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In late August, Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the south, and particularly in the Kherson region. Kyiv claims to have taken back some territory and heavy fighting continues.
Stremousov, who said earlier in June that Kherson was now "a full-fledged" part of Russia and a referendum on joining Russia would be held in early September, said recent statements by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk will not disrupt any possible referendum.
Vereshchuk said Kherson residents who take part in illegal referendums organized by Russian-imposed officials may face up to 12 years in prison and the confiscation of all their property.
In early August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said if Moscow held referendums on joining Russia in occupied areas of his country, there could be no peace talks with Ukraine or its international allies.
Russian troops and Moscow-backed separatists also now hold large swathes of territory in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region and in southeastern regions of Zaporizhzhya. Russian-installed officials in those areas have raised the possibility of holding referendums on joining Russia.
Ukraine has seen such moves by Russia before.
In 2014, Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula following a disputed referendum that was widely believed to be falsified, with results showing nearly 97 percent of voters supported joining Russia.
In eastern Ukraine, the separatists seized chunks of territory in 2014, held independence referendums, and proclaimed "people's republics" in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Moscow recognized the "republics" on the eve of its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by TASS
Turkmenistan Asks Turkey To Introduce Visas For Turkmen Citizens
ASHGABAT -- In an apparent move to curb the presence of Turkmen human rights activists in Turkey, Ashgabat has officially asked Ankara to "temporarily" require visas for Turkmen nationals.
In an official statement issued over the weekend, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said the move was made "to improve and systematize regulations for the stay of Turkmen citizens in the Republic of Turkey."
Currently, Turkmen citizens can stay in Turkey without a visa for 30 days. However, it is easy for Turkmen to extend their legal stay in the country by obtaining work permits or long-term visas while in the country.
According to the Turkish State Migration Service, as of September 1, there were about 230,000 Turkmen citizens permanently residing in the country. However, many unofficial sources say the number may be several times higher as there are many illegal Turkmen immigrants there.
The Turkmen Foreign Ministry's request comes less than three months after a group of Turkmen nationals in Turkey filed a lawsuit against former Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov and other top officials of the isolated and tightly controlled Central Asian nation, accusing them of violating their human rights.
Last month, five Turkmen rights activists were attacked on the territory of the Turkmen Consulate in Istanbul as they tried to submit a letter addressed to President Serdar Berdymukhammedov to protest the human rights situation in the energy-rich former Soviet republic.
For many years, Turkmen citizens residing in Turkey have faced problems renewing their Turkmen passports and obtaining documents required by Turkish immigration authorities.
Turkmen nationals permanently residing in Turkey have also complained that they have been subjected to pressure by Turkmen authorities in Turkey.
Turkmenistan is one of the most repressive countries in the world.
In 2020, dozens of Turkmen activists residing abroad staged protests in Turkey, the United States, and the European Union to urge the international community to pay more attention to the situation regarding human rights and civil liberties in Turkmenistan.
Belarusian Gets Three Years In Prison For Sharing Pictures Of Russian Troop Movements
HOMEL, Belarus -- A court in southeastern Belarus has sentenced an IT specialist to three years in prison for taking pictures of Russian troops heading to Ukraine and sharing them with the Belaruski Hayun Telegram channel.
The Homel regional court sentenced Viktar Kulinka on September 5 after finding him guilty of being "an accomplice to extremist activities."
The 31-year-old Kulinka was arrested in late March over pictures of Russian military troops moving through the Homel region toward Ukraine, weeks after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.
After the arrest, Kulinka was shown on state television channels "repenting for his activities."
A day before Kulinka's sentencing, the Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said that a court in the town of Barysau, near the capital, Minsk, had sentenced a former officer of the Committee of State Security (KNB) Illya Trubin to 16 years in prison for setting two toll machines on fire in December.
The 35-year-old father of two was found guilty of conducting two acts of terrorism, illegal activities with using firearms, ammunition, and explosives, as wells illegal activities with using flammable substances.
After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, many cases of activities to damage railways and other communication lines have been reported in Belarus to disrupt Russian arms and troops supply to war-torn Ukraine.
Belarus is not a direct participant in the war in Ukraine, but it has provided logistical support to Moscow for the invasion by allowing Russian forces to enter Ukraine via Belarus territory. Russian troops have also shelled some Ukrainian towns and cities from Belarusian territory.
On September 3, Belarusian journalist Darya Chultsova was released from prison after serving two years on a charge of "organizing public events aimed at disrupting civil order," which she rejected as politically motivated.
Chultsova and her colleague Katsyaryna Andreyeva were arrested in 2020 for covering protests against authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka and sentenced to two years in prison each in February last year.
In July this year, Andreyeva was additionally sentenced to eight years in prison on a high treason charge that she and her supporters also call politically motivated.
Lukashenka, who has run the country since 1994, was declared the victor of an August 2020 presidential election, but opposition and public outrage over what they saw as a rigged vote has sparked protests since, bringing tens of thousands onto the streets with demands he step down and new elections be held.
Security officials in Belarus have cracked down hard on any dissent against Lukashenka's rule, arresting thousands, including dozens of journalists who covered the rallies, and pushing most of the top opposition figures out of the country.
Several protesters have been killed, and some rights organizations say there is credible evidence of torture by security officials against some of those detained.
Lukashenka, who runs the country with a tight grip, has denied any wrongdoing with regard to the election and refuses to negotiate with the opposition.
The European Union, the United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 68, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the "falsification" of the 2020 vote and the brutal postelection crackdown.
Two Iranian Women Sentenced To Death For LGBT Activism
Two Iranian women have been sentenced to death for their activism in support of the country's LGBT community.
The state IRNA news agency reported the sentences of Zahra Hamadani and Elham Chubdar on September 5, a day after the Hengaw human rights network said it had received reports that the two were informed of the punishment a few days earlier.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had accused the two of "promoting homosexuality, gambling, fraud, and promoting illicit sexual relations and publishing them on the Internet."
Hengaw said the Revolutionary Court of Urmia ruled in a joint case that the two were guilty of charges of "corruption on Earth," "promoting Christianity," and "communicating with the media opposing the Islamic Republic."
Speaking on the corruption on Earth charge, British LGBT rights activist Peter Tatchell told the Jerusalem Post on September 4 that "this very grave catch-all charge is often used against critics of the regime and those who express opinions that are not compliant with Islamic orthodoxy."
Neither Hamadani, 31, nor her supporters have commented on the allegations, but she has previously been targeted by authorities for her activities related to LGBT rights.
She was arbitrarily detained in October 2021 for her social media posts defending LGBT rights. A month later, she was arrested while trying to leave the country and has reportedly not had access to her lawyer since.
Gays and lesbians are forced to hide their sexual orientation in Iran, where homosexuality is punishable by death.
According to a 2020 poll published by the Iranian Lesbian and Transgender Network 6rang, 62 percent of LGBT respondents said they had experienced one or more forms of violence by their immediate family. Some 77 percent said they had been subjected to physical violence of some sort due to their sexual orientation.
Court Deals Blow To Russian Press By Revoking Novaya Gazeta Print License
A court in Moscow has revoked the print license of the independent Novaya gazeta newspaper, which was founded in part with money from former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, less than a year after its editor in chief, Dmitry Muratov, won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.
The Basmanny district court said on September 5 that it had invalidated the newspaper's license at the request of the country's media regulator, Roskomnadzor.
"The newspaper was killed today. They stole 30 years of life from its employees. Deprived readers of the right to receive information," Novaya gazeta said on its Telegram channel.
Roskomnadzor filed the lawsuit against one of the last independent Russian media outlets in late July, saying the newspaper's editorial board failed to provide the periodical's new charter to the Justice Ministry after an ownership change.
Novaya gazeta's lawyers insist that the changes in 2006 did not require presenting the charter to the authorities.
This is a "purely political decision, it has no legal grounds to it,” Muratov said in a tweet on the Novaya gazeta Europe feed. He added that the outlet will appeal the ruling.
Novaya gazeta began publishing in 1993 and was one of the most respected publications in post-Soviet Russia. It suspended operations inside the country in March after being forced to remove material from its website on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The paper is best known for its investigative reports on corruption and rights abuses. In a country ranked as one of the world's most dangerous places for journalists, its reporting has earned international accolades but has also put its reporters in considerable danger.
Several of the publication's journalists and contributors -- including Igor Domnikov, Yuri Shchekochikhin, Anna Politkovskaya, Anastasia Baburova, Natalya Estemirova, and Orkhan Dzhemal -- have been killed since 2000 and others attacked.
"Today, our colleagues, already killed by this state for the performance of their professional duty, were killed again," the newspaper said in its statement on Telegram.
Some members of the paper's staff left Russia after it stopped publishing and launched a new outlet, Novaya gazeta Europe, from Latvia's capital, Riga. Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has blocked that website inside Russia, as well.
Muratov has remained in Russia despite fears for his safety and freedom over his vocal opposition to the conflict in Ukraine. In June, he auctioned off his Nobel Prize for $103.5 million.
"The judgement against Novaya gazeta is yet another blow to the independence of Russian media," UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement, adding that press "activities have been further compromised by legal restrictions and increased state controls imposed following the Russian Federation's attack on Ukraine."
Shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Moscow quickly adopted a law criminalizing the dissemination of "false" information that "discredits the armed forces." The law has been central to a massive crackdown against dissent over the war in Russia.
Also in July, Roskomnadzor blocked the website of the magazine Novaya rasskaz-gazeta -- also produced by the staff at Novaya gazeta -- for allegedly "discrediting the Russian armed forces."
In 1990, Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his contribution to reducing East-West tensions, and three years later he used some of his prize money to invest in the small, independent newspaper, helping it buy its first computers.
Gorbachev was laid to rest on September 3 after dying five days earlier after what doctors vaguely called a "serious and prolonged illness."
IAEA To Release Report After Experts' Visit To Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is set to issue a report about nuclear safety in Ukraine expected to include the agency's findings after a delegation from the agency visited the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.
The IAEA said on September 5 that Director-General Rafael Grossi would issue the report on September 6 and brief the United Nations Security Council the same day.
Grossi said last week after the team from the IAEA visited the Zaporizhzhya plant that the site had been damaged in fighting.
Grossi and part of his team left the site on September 1, but several members of the mission stayed at the facility to conduct more in-depth analysis.
Out of the six experts who stayed in the facility, four left on September 5. The other two are expected to remain in the power plant "on a permanent basis," according to a statement from Enerhoatom, the operator of the nuclear power plant.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Enerhoatom said earlier that the power line connecting the final reactor in operation to the national power grid was cut off after shelling in the area amid heightened fears of an accident at the plant.
In statement on September 5, Enerhoatom said that "Russian occupying troops have continued to intensively shell the territory near the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant."
"As a result of a fire caused by the shelling...the electricity line connecting the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant with Ukraine's main electric grid was switched off. Following that, the sixth reactor, which provides the nuclear plant's internal power needs, was switched off," the statement said.
The IAEA said in a statement that the power line had been disconnected deliberately to extinguish the fire.
"The line itself is not damaged, and it will be reconnected once the fire is extinguished," the IAEA said.
It said the power plant continues to receive the electricity it needs for safety from its sole operating reactor.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the renewed Russian shelling of the plant showed Moscow's disregard for the IAEA.
The power plant for the second time was "one step away from a radiation disaster" due to Russia's actions, Zelenskiy said in his evening address on September 5.
Russia "does not care what the international community decides," Zelenskiy said. It is only interested in the situation remaining "the worst for the longest time," he added.
Fighting around the plant, Europe's largest nuclear station, has raised fears of a potential nuclear disaster. Russian state news agency TASS reported early on September 5 that three explosions were heard in Enerhodar, the town where the Zaporizhzhya plant is located.
Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to recapture the plant by force, allegations Kyiv denies.
Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of deploying heavy weaponry at the site, knowing that Ukraine likely would not fire on it. Moscow denies those allegations but has resisted efforts to demilitarize the area in order to avert an environmental catastrophe.
Russia's war against Ukraine, now in its seventh month, has also driven up energy prices and sparked supply concerns with the West accusing Moscow of weaponizing gas and oil.
Zelenskiy warned over the weekend that Russia was preparing "a decisive energy blow" as the winter months approached, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned that "Russia is no longer a reliable energy partner."
Gas prices in Europe jumped 30 percent early on September 5 as Russia announced the indefinite shutting of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
The link, which runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, usually supplies about one-third of the gas exported to Europe.
Already running at just 20 percent of capacity, the pipeline shut down last week for maintenance before Russia claimed a leak meant it couldn't be reopened. Several Western experts have scoffed at the excuse.
According to the Reuters, EU energy ministers are due to meet on September 9 to discuss options to rein in soaring energy prices, including a gas price cap and emergency credit lines for energy market participants.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's counteroffensive targeting the south, particularly the Kherson region, which Russia seized early in the conflict, continues.
The Ukrainian General Staff said on September 5 that its shelling in areas of the region "where the enemy is still concentrated" forced the Russians to impose a ban on the movement of local residents.
With reporting by TASS, AFP, AP, and Reuters
IS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Suicide Attack Outside Russian Embassy In Kabul
KABUL -- The Islamic State (IS) group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near the Russian Embassy in Kabul that killed at least six people, including two embassy employees.
An IS militant "blew up his suicide vest in a gathering attended by Russian employees" near the embassy in the Afghan capital, the group said in a statement on Telegram on September 5.
Four Afghans waiting for consular services were also killed and more than 10 were wounded, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told RFE/RL.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement the attack occurred at 10:50 a.m. Kabul time "in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Kabul."
The statement did not provide details about the victims, but an earlier report by Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency said one diplomat and one security officer had been injured.
"There were also Afghan citizens among the wounded," the ministry statement added.
Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor said the bomber had been engaged by security forces who were guarding the embassy as he was approaching his purported target.
Zadran told RFE/RL that the bomber was "identified and targeted" by Taliban guards, which "caused the materials attached to his body to explode."
Police officer Mawlawi Sabir told Reuters the attacker had also been killed.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the incident "a terrorist act." Speaking to journalists in Moscow, he slammed the attack as "absolutely unacceptable."
Local media showed footage of ambulances rushing to the scene.
An investigation is under way, and the area has been cordoned off by police.
Russia is one of the few countries to keep its Kabul embassy open following the August 2021 takeover of the country by the Taliban. The international community -- including Russia -- has not recognized the de facto Taliban authorities in Afghanistan.
Taliban militants seized power in the country last year shortly after the U.S.-led international coalition withdrew from the country and the previous government quickly collapsed.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, AFP, RIA Novosti, AP, and Ariana News
Iranian Authorities Arrest 12 Baha'i Members In Continuing Crackdown On Faith
Iran has stepped up its actions against Baha’i citizens, arresting 12 believers accused by Tehran of being “heretics” and having links to Israel in a continuing crackdown that has been condemned by Iranian and global rights groups.
Iranian state media on September 4 said the arrests took place in different cities in Mazandaran Province, the same area where 14 members of Iran’s largest non-Muslim religious minority were arrested on August 31.
Baha'is -- who number some 300,000 in Iran and have an estimated 5 million followers worldwide -- say they face systematic persecution in Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized in the constitution.
On several occasions, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called the Baha'i faith a cult and in a religious fatwa issued in 2018 forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the religion.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Members have rejected allegations of Iranian authorities and say members in Iran are committed to working for the good of the country.
In an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Simin Fahandej, the spokeswoman for the Worldwide Baha’i Community in Geneva, said the Iranian government is increasing pressure on Baha'is, including
the issuance of stiff prison sentences against them, as part of a "new wave of persecution."
Shi’ite Islam is the state religion in Iran, but the government recognizes minority faiths, including Christianity, Judaism, and Zoroastrianism, but not Bahaism.
Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda and AFP
Sweden, Finland Set Plans To Guarantee Financial Health Of Regional Energy Firms
Sweden and Finland have announced plans to offer billions of dollars in guarantees to Nordic and Baltic power companies in an effort to prevent a financial crisis in the face of Europe’s energy crunch stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Sweden said on September 4 that it plans to offer 250 billion Swedish crowns ($23.2 billion), while Finland disclosed it is looking to offer 10 billion euros ($9.95 billion) in liquidity guarantees to power companies.
"This [energy crisis] has had the ingredients for a kind of a Lehman Brothers of the energy industry," Finnish Economic Affairs Minister Mika Lintila said on September 4, referring to the collapse of the U.S. investment bank in September 2008 that led to the global financial crisis.
"The government's program is a last-resort financing option for companies that would otherwise be threatened with insolvency," Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told a news conference.
Swedish Finance Minister Mikael Damberg said the liquidity guarantees would last until March 2023 for companies in Sweden. Coverage for all other Nordic and Baltic nations would be in place only for the next two weeks.
Officials said the new guarantees are designed to prevent increasing collateral requirements from bringing down energy companies trading electricity on the Nasdaq Commodities Exchange.
Should energy companies fail, the crisis could spill over to the overall financial industry.
Surging electricity prices have led to paper losses on electricity futures contracts of power companies, forcing them to set aside additional funds to meet exchanges' collateral requirements.
The Swedish government said the latest shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea could lead to a further surge in prices.
Moscow has said required repairs are preventing operators from resuming deliveries at the pipeline, a claim Western leaders have cast doubt upon.
Many in the West accuse Moscow of weaponizing energy prices to break the unity of Western nations in the implementation of sanctions against Russia to punish it for its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has denied it is using energy as a weapon against the West.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.S. Ambassador To Russia Steps Down After Concluding Assignment, Leaves Moscow
U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has completed his assignment as envoy to Moscow and has departed the Russian capital, the embassy said on September 4.
Elizabeth Rood will serve as charge d'affaires at the embassy until a replacement is named, the embassy said. Rood was last month nominated to be the U.S. ambassador to Turkmenistan and is awaiting Senate confirmation for that position.
The embassy did not provide further details about Sullivan’s departure. His exit had not been previously announced and there was no immediate explanation for the sudden announcement.
The Washington Post quoted an unnamed State Department official as saying “Ambassador Sullivan’s departure is planned and part of a normal diplomatic rotation.”
“He has served a full tenure as U.S. ambassador to Russia, managing one of the most critical bilateral relationships in the world during unprecedented times,” the official told the newspaper.
Sullivan was nominated by then-President Donald Trump to the post in December 2019 and served nearly three years during some of the most tense times in U.S.-Russian relations since the end of the Cold War.
Sullivan was asked by incoming President Joe Biden to remain in his post when Biden was inaugurated in January 2021.
During his tenure, the United States and the West slapped a growing number of sanctions on Moscow and Russian individuals to punish the Kremlin for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The State Department official told The Washington Post that “the U.S. will continue to condemn unequivocally the Kremlin’s aggressive war against Ukraine and remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
One of Sullivan’s final acts as the U.S. envoy came on September 3 when he attended the funeral of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last ruler of the Soviet Union who died on August 30 at age 91.
“Following his departure, he will retire from a career in public service that has spanned four decades and five U.S. presidents,” the embassy statement said.
With reporting by The Washington Post
Zelenskiy Tells Europe To Prepare For Difficult Winter With Oil, Gas Supply Cuts
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told Europeans that they should prepare for a difficult winter as Moscow’s invasion of his country leads to major reductions in oil and gas supplies from Russia.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"Russia is preparing a decisive energy blow on all Europeans for this winter," Zelenskiy said in his late-night video address on September 3.
"Russia is trying these days to increase the energy pressure on Europe even more: The pumping of gas through Nord Stream has been completely stopped."
"Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European -- in all countries of our continent,” he added.
The comments come as Russia continues to hold up supplies of gas on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany, citing technical issues.
German officials and Siemens Energy, which services turbines on Nord Stream 1, dispute Moscow’s claims, saying the pipeline is in operational condition.
The stoppage has fueled fears that Russia will keep the pipeline offline for a longer period to put pressure on Western nations and break their unity in sanctioning Russia for its war against Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly denied it uses energy supplies as a weapon.
Western nations have discussed setting a price cap on the prices paid for Russian energy supplies. Moscow has said it would stop selling such products to any country implementing a cap.
Separately, Zelenskiy said on September 4 that he had called on the European Union to speed up the allocation of the next tranche of aid to Ukraine and urged the bloc to implement further sanctions on Moscow during a phone conversation with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.
“[I] emphasized the need to prepare the 8th package of [Western] sanctions [on Russia], including a ban on issuing visas to Russian citizens," he wrote.
He said he also coordinated with Von der Leyen “steps to limit Russia's excess profits from the sale of oil and gas.”
Ukrainian officials have said they are expecting a tranche of about $5 billion in financial assistance from the EU in the next few days.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Concern Over Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant High As Fighting Continues Across Southern Ukraine
A Russian-installed official in the southern city of Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhya nuclear-power plant is located, told Russian media on September 4 that there had been no new shelling in the area, although fears of a possible environmental catastrophe remain high.
International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi said on September 3 that IAEA experts at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya plant had reported that the station’s fourth and last external power line was out of commission. The plant was still delivering electricity to Ukraine’s power grid via a reserve line, which also can be used to provide backup power to the plant in an emergency.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to recapture the plant by force, allegations Kyiv denies.
Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of deploying heavy weaponry at the site, knowing that Ukraine likely would not fire on it. Moscow denies those allegations but has resisted efforts to demilitarize the area in order to avert an environmental catastrophe.
Earlier this month, Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the south of the country and particularly in the Kherson region, which Moscow seized shortly after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.
Late on September 4, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a photo on Facebook of Ukrainian soldiers lifting the national flag over a village near Kherson, claiming it had been retaken from Russian occupying forces, marking a likely morale boost for Kyiv if confirmed.
"Vysokopillya. Kherson region. Ukraine. Today," Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote in the caption of the photo of three soldiers, one of them attaching a Ukrainian flag to a post.
Elsewhere in the region, Russian shelling was reported overnight in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolayiv, the city’s mayor said on September 4.
Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said a medical facility and some residential buildings were damaged, but he did not report any casualties.
Mykolayiv, a port city on the Southern Bug River near the Black Sea, and the surrounding area have been subjected to regular shelling for the past few weeks.
On September 3, Mykolayiv region Governor Vitaliy Kim said a child had been killed and five other people injured in rocket attacks in the area.
Ukrainian social media channels on September 4 reported new explosions at the Antonivskiy Bridge in the city of Kherson.
Those reports could not be confirmed.
The bridge, which Russia depends upon to supply its troops on the right bank of the Dnieper River, was damaged by Ukrainian missiles in recent weeks. The Russian military has been attempting to repair it or to set up a pontoon bridge in the area.
Meanwhile, the northern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, also came under fire overnight, according to an alert by the region’s emergency service. One person was killed and two injured, according to Governor Oleh Synyehubov.
With reporting by Reuters and UNIAN
German Government Pledges Economic Relief To Combat Inflation, Rising Energy Costs
The German government has pledged to use income from windfall taxes to help consumers cope with rising energy costs as the country weans itself from reliance on Russian energy imports.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on September 4 that the government will earmark 1.5 billion euros ($1.49 billion) to subsidize public transportation and will index some social benefits to match inflation.
In all the package amounts to 65 billion euros ($64.7 billion) in economic support, Scholz said.
“We will get through this winter,” Scholz said, adding that Germany has enough energy reserves to see it through the to next year, including gas stores and restarting coal-fired power plants.
Europe’s largest economy has been grappling with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as new inflationary pressure on food and energy caused by Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine in February and the ongoing war there.
On September 2, Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom natural-gas giant said it would indefinitely suspend gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline because of an oil leak in turbines at the Portovaya compressor station.
Germany’s federal regulator and industrial giant Siemens Energy, which maintains the Portovaya equipment, disputed Gazprom’s justification for the shutdown, saying there were sufficient backup systems to keep the gas flowing despite the oil leak.
The stoppage fueled fears that Russia will keep the pipeline offline for a longer period to put pressure on Western nations and break their unity in sanctioning Moscow over its war against Ukraine.
Scholz, of the Social Democratic Party, appeared before journalists together with his coalition partners, Green Party co-leader Omid Nouripour and Finance Minister Christian Lindner, head of the Free Democratic Party.
“We won’t let ourselves be divided,” Nouripour said, as all three leaders stressed unity. “We’ll do our part to make sure we live through a winter of solidarity.”
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
