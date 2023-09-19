Drones Downed Far From Ukraine's Front Lines, As Zelenskiy Readies UN Speech

Fighting continued in southern and eastern regions of Ukraine as Kyiv claimed to have downed dozens of Russian attack drones across the country overnight on September 18-19, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy prepared to press for further international support in a speech at the United Nations.

Zelenskiy was expected to use his speech before the 78th UN General Assembly in New York on September 19 to urge the United States and other allies to step up military and other contributions to the fight against Russia's unprovoked 18-month-old invasion.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

Pressure from the United States and other allies has reportedly mounted on Ukraine to demonstrate success amid criticisms about the pace of the Ukrainian military's push to retake Russian-occupied areas of southern and eastern Ukraine.



Zelenskiy explained a defense reshuffle that included replacement of his defense minister and six deputies by saying "new approaches" were needed as Kyiv's four-month-old counteroffensive continues. He is planned to meet with senior U.S. lawmakers and other officials in Washington later this week.



After his arrival in New York, Zelenskiy visited a hospital where seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers are treated, presenting some with medals for courage.



In Ukraine, the military's General Staff said in its regular briefing on September 19 that its forces were conducting offensive operations in areas around Melitopol, in the southeast, and Bakhmut, in the east, in efforts to retake territory and "consolidate new positions."



Ukraine's military said its forces had destroyed 27 of 30 unmanned kamikaze drones in the central, southern, and western regions of the country.



The alleged Russian attacks using Iranian-designed drones reportedly targeted the regions of Kharkiv, Kryviy Rih, Odesa, and Khmelnytskiy.



They also included at least one blast in the western city of Lviv -- far from the front lines -- early on September 19 that set an industrial warehouse on fire, according to local officials.



Lviv regional Governor Maksim Kozitskiy said via Telegram that a man and woman had been pulled from the rubble and the man was "in serious condition."



Later, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy was quoted as saying the body of one warehouse employee was found under the rubble.

One cargo vessel carrying grain has left the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the first time since a grain deal collapsed, an industry source told Reuters on September 19, in a test of Ukraine's ability to unblock its seaports for grain export.

Ukraine last month announced a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to release ships trapped in its ports since Russia invaded the country in February 2022 and to circumvent a de facto blockade after Russia abandoned a deal to let Kyiv export grain.

Two bulk carriers were reportedly loading some 20,000 tons of wheat for Africa and Asia.

Meanwhile, military leaders from Ukraine and its partner countries are gathering in western Germany on September 19 for the 15th meeting of the so-called Ramstein format.



The meeting is the first for Ukraine's new minister of defense, Rustem Umerov, who was appointed as part of Zelenskiy's recent reshuffle.



The New York Times published a report on September 18 citing evidence suggesting one of the most notorious bombings of a civilian area in the 18-month-old invasion might have been caused by a Ukrainian missile that failed to hit its intended target and instead struck a busy market in the eastern city of Kostyantynivka, killing at least 15 people and injuring 30 more.



The report cited "evidence collected and analyzed by The New York Times, including missile fragments, satellite imagery, witness accounts, and social media posts, strongly suggests the catastrophic strike was the result of an errant Ukrainian air-defense missile fired by a Buk launch system."

With reporting by Reuters and The New York Times