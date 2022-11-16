News
Ukrainian President Says He Met CIA Head In Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he met in Kyiv with U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, who is in the region to discuss the war in Ukraine. "We had a meeting with him.... [we] talked about all the issues that are important to Ukraine," Zelenskiy told a televised news conference, saying the two men had discussed what he called Russia's nuclear threat. Burns visited Kyiv on November 15 as Russia attacked the city with missiles. The CIA head spent time in a bomb shelter before the two men met, Zelenskiy said. Burns met President Vladimir Putin's spy chief in Turkey the day before for the first known high-level, face-to-face U.S.-Russian contact since the invasion of Ukraine began. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Kazakh Activist Sentenced To 15 Days In Jail Days Before Early Presidential Election
A court in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, has sentenced noted opposition activist Aset Abishev to 15 days in jail just days before this weekend's early presidential election. Abishev’s sentence was handed down on November 16 after the court found him guilty of violating laws on public gatherings. Opposition and rights activists have complained in recent days that Kazakh authorities have ratcheted up pressure on them as the November 20 vote nears. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Autopsy Says American Investor Known For Russian Nightclub Died Of 'Blunt Force Injuries' Due To Fall
WASHINGTON -- An American stockbroker who made a fortune in the Russian market in the 1990s and 2000s and later co-founded a posh Moscow nightclub before leaving the country died of blunt force injuries suffered as a result of a fall from a Washington, D.C. building.
The findings, released on November 16 by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), confirm that Dan Rapoport died on August 14 after falling from a height, but do not conclusively explain the circumstances leading up to his death.
Washington police told RFE/RL that an investigation into his death had ended and declined further comment. Earlier this year, a police spokeswoman told RFE/RL that foul play was not suspected, but that final conclusions were pending the autopsy.
Washington metropolitan police found Rapoport’s body on August 14 on the sidewalk outside 2400 M Street, a nine-story apartment building in the northwest part of the city.
The medical examiner's report said Rapoport, 52, died of “multiple blunt force injuries due to fall from height” and described the death as “sudden/unexplained.” The report also said the manner of his death was “undetermined.”
The OCME said no other information would be immediately released.
A preliminary police report said officers responded to a report of a “jumper” on the evening of August 14, and the man, later identified as Rapoport, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.
The apartment building has an open rooftop with a pool, running track, and seating area for residents.
The police report said officers found $2,620 in cash on Rapoport when they discovered his body on the sidewalk, along with headphones, a cracked cell phone, a Florida driver’s license, and other items.
He was wearing flip-flops, perhaps indicating he had been at the pool on the roof prior to falling.
Brianna Burch, a police spokesperson, told RFE/RL in August that there did not appear to be anyone with Rapoport at the time and there were no listed witnesses. In follow-up correspondences with RFE/RL through early November, the police continued to say they did not suspect foul play.
Rapoport had recently moved back to Washington after spending several years working in finance in Ukraine.
While some friends said they did not believe he would have committed suicide, others said he had appeared depressed.
Go-To Location
A native of Latvia and a fluent Russian speaker, Rapoport emigrated with his family to the United States in 1980. After graduating from a U.S. university, he moved to Russia in the early 1990s as a wave of privatizations swept across the country.
The sale of former state-owned companies created a booming stock market, minting a new generation of millionaires, Russian and foreign.
Rapoport was respected within Russian financial circles, where he worked for more than a decade at a local brokerage called CenterInvest, making his way up to managing partner. He claimed his clients included some of the nation's wealthiest tycoons.
In 2007, he opened a swanky nightclub in downtown Moscow called Soho Rooms, which became the go-to location for Moscow’s elite.
In 2012, he left Russia and returned to the United States, saying the stock brokerage industry that had made him a fortune "had died" as commission fees shrunk with improvements in technology.
But in a media interview prior to his departure, he also criticized the direction Russia had taken and expressed support for Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, who was jailed last year.
"Our flight to Washington is in 12 hours. It's sad to leave Russia, but for thoughtful people, living here has become unbearable and disgusting," Rapoport wrote on his Facebook page on June 13, 2012.
He moved to Washington, where he said his parents lived, and set up a company called Rapoport Capital to advise and assist technology start-ups as well as venture capital funds on fundraising options.
In 2016, four years after leaving Russia, Rapaport set up an office in Kyiv and opened a private equity fund. In social media posts, he was a vocal supporter of Ukraine, and an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Rapoport gained a degree of publicity in January 2017, after The New York Times reported that the daughter and son-in-law of the then newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump had purchased a mansion owned by him and his first wife. The mansion was located in an exclusive neighborhood of the U.S. capital.
Later that same month, Raporport's co-founder of the Soho Rooms nightclub, Sergei Tkachenko, was found dead outside a Moscow building. Investigators said Tkachenko's body was found on a building awning “with injuries typical of a fall from a great height.”
In 2018, the open-source investigative organization Bellingcat reported that Rapoport had been the creator of a fictional persona named David Jewberg, who was frequently quoted in Ukrainian media as a senior Pentagon analyst.
With reporting by Todd Prince in Washington, D.C. and Mike Eckel in Prague.
Defiant Iranians Continue Protests As New Death Sentences Handed Down
Iranian protestors staged fresh demonstrations with shopkeepers and businesses striking for the second consecutive day as the judiciary issued three more death sentences to follow through on government pledges to deal harshly with the unrest sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The Norway-based Hengaw rights group said on November 16 that there was a "widespread strike" in Mahsa Amini's hometown of Saqez, as well as in Baneh, Sanandaj, Kermanshah, Marivan, and Bukan in Iran's Kurdistan province.
Reports received by RFERL’s Radio Farda showed that workers at the Esfahan Steel Company, Iran's third-largest steel producer, were also on strike for a second consecutive day.
In Tehran, there were reports of a fierce clash -- including gunshots -- in a market in Tehran's Shadabad neighborhood as security forces tried to keep shopkeepers in a steel market from striking.
Amini died on September 16 after being arrested by Iran's notorious morality police for “improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. Authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 300 people, including 40 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a third month.
The judiciary said on November 16 that a court had handed down three more death sentences to people for their participation in what it called "riots."
Five Iranian protesters have now been sentenced to death in the past three days.
While court officials have pointed out that the sentences can be appealed, the group Iran Human Rights called on the international community to "strongly warn" of the consequences of executing protesters.
"Underlining the Islamic Republic's history of using the death penalty to create societal fear, Iran Human Rights warns of the possibility of hasty executions without any prewarning," the group said.
The protests, which are demanding more freedoms and women's rights, pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakhstan Bans Russian 'Sex Trainer' Following Outcry Over Plan To Hold Sessions In Almaty
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Kazakh authorities have banned Russian citizen and sex trainer Aleksandr Kirillov from the Central Asian country following online protests in Kazakhstan against his plans to offer training in Almaty on what he called "seducing Kazakh girls."
The Almaty city police department said on November 16 that Kirillov had been barred from entering Kazakhstan for one year. Department officials told RFE/RL that the decision was made due to online protests by Kazakh citizens.
Kirillov, who calls himself sex trainer Alex Lesley, had advertised his training session online. There were no details on how many people had signed up.
Kirillov was at the center of a scandal in 2018 when he and his associate, a Belarusian escort and self-described sex trainer Anastasia Vashukevich, also known as Nastya Rybka, were arrested in the Thai beach resort of Pattaya while giving a class in sexual relationships. They spent about nine months in jail on charges of soliciting to provide sexual services before being released and deported in 2019.
Months before the arrests, Vashukevich was the focus of a geopolitical scandal when Kremlin foe Aleksei Navalny published an exposé based largely on photos and video she had posted on social media.
The photos and videos appeared to show her on a yacht with Kremlin-connected tycoon Oleg Deripaska and Sergei Prikhodko, a Russian deputy prime minister at the time and a longtime former foreign policy aide to President Vladimir Putin.
Vashukevich claimed to have recordings of Deripaska talking about interference in the 2016 U.S. election that resulted in victory for Donald Trump, but never released them and suggested in comments after her detention that she would not do so.
In September, the United States charged Deripaska with violating sanctions imposed on him over Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The United States accused him of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to arrange to have his partner flown to the United States twice to give birth to his children.
Prikhodko died aged 64 in January last year of an unspecified illness.
U.S. Sanctions Senior Employees Of Iranian State-Run Media
The United States has sanctioned six senior employees of an Iranian state-run media corporation it accused of being a "critical tool" in Iran's suppression and censorship of its people. The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on November 16 the sanctions target employees of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB). The Treasury Department said IRIB has broadcast hundreds of forced confessions of detainees and produced broadcast interviews of people who were forced to say that their relatives were not killed by Iranian authorities but instead died due to accidental causes. To read the original story on Reuters, click here.
Djokovic Confirms He Has Visa To Play In 2023 Australian Open
Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will be able to play in next year's tournament after he confirmed on November 16 that he had been granted a visa to travel. The 35-year-old Serb, the most successful male player in the tournament's history, missed this year's event after he was deported over his failure to have a COVID-19 vaccine. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Kazakh Soldier Who Shot Dead Shepherd During January Protests Gets Six-Year Prison Term
A Kazakh soldier who shot dead a shepherd during unprecedented anti-government protests in January that left at least 238 people dead has been sentenced to six years in prison.
The Almaty Garrison Court sentenced Mark Zlunyaev on November 16 after finding him guilty of abuse of power.
Shepherd Ernazar Qyryqbaev, 24, was shot dead along with his horse when he was looking for his livestock near a military unit in the southeastern city of Taldyqorghan on January 5.
Both sides expressed dissatisfaction with the court's decision. Zlunyaev's lawyers said their client was innocent as he was on high alert during the protests and carried out his military duty. Lawyers for Qyryqbaev's family, meanwhile, insisted that the defendant should have been charged with murder and faced stricter punishment.
Qyryqbaev's killing became one of the most questioned issues related to the January protests, which ended with violent dispersals of protesters across the country.
Many people in Kazakhstan, including relatives of those killed during the unrest, have demanded an explanation from President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev on his decision to invite Russian-led troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to disperse the protests, as well as his public "shoot to kill without warning" order.
The unrest occurred after a peaceful demonstration in the western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a fuel price hike tapped into deep-seated resentment of the country's leadership, leading to widespread anti-government protests.
Thousands of people were detained by officials during and after the protests, which Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence.
Human rights groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
Zlunyaev’s sentence was pronounced as the Central Asian nation prepared for an early presidential election scheduled for November 20.
Canada Ramps Up Sanctions On Iran Over Rights Abuses, War Aid To Russia
Canada has imposed a fifth package of sanctions against Iran this year in response to Tehran's "ongoing gross and systematic” human rights violations and actions to “destabilize peace and security." The Foreign Ministry said on November 16 that six individuals and two entities were added to the list. The sanctions target senior officials, “prominent regime supporters” and entities that have participated in “gross and systematic human rights violations" in Iran, it said. The two new entities sanctioned are considered "key" to activities aimed at destabilizing international security, including selling weapons and providing military personnel to train and assist Russian forces on the use of Iranian weapons." For the statement from the Canadian government, click here.
Kyrgyz Parliament Suspends Accreditation Of Seven RFE/RL Correspondents
BISHKEK -- The Kyrgyz parliament has suspended the accreditation of seven RFE/RL correspondents as of November 17.
The November 16 decision by the Jogorku Kenesh (Supreme Council) -- which means the journalists will not be able to report from or enter the Kyrgyz parliament -- follows last month’s move by the Central Asian nation's Culture Ministry to block the websites of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk.
In late October, Radio Azattyk's bank account was frozen following the ministry’s decision to suspend access to the media outlet’s websites. The move came just after Kyrgyz authorities blocked Radio Azattyk's websites for two months when the broadcaster refused to take down a video of one of its news programs that reported on clashes at the border with Tajikistan.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly condemned the move to freeze Radio Azattyk's bank account at the time.
“This escalation by Kyrgyz authorities appears to violate Kyrgyz law. We will fight this attempt to silence our journalists," Fly said, “Radio Azattyk is a trusted source of news and should be allowed to continue to operate unimpeded.”
According to the law on bank and banking activities in Kyrgyzstan, banks can freeze accounts only after a court decision, and an official request from law enforcement cannot lead to the freezing of bank accounts.
The Kyrgyz government made the decision to block Radio Azattyk’s website on October 26 after RFE/RL refused to take down the video on the border clashes, produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America. Officials claimed the segment "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when adopted in August last year.
In solidarity with RFE/RL, independent Kyrgyz media outlets on October 28 posted a black screen on their websites for several hours with the caption "No news today. Media under pressure in Kyrgyzstan" and refused to cover news stories about the government for the whole day.
The Kyrgyz government's decision has also been criticized by some Kyrgyz lawmakers and rights activists who have called for the government to repeal it.
Jailed Russian Opposition Politician Kara-Murza: 'The Price Of Silence Is Unacceptable'
Jailed Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, who faces a prison sentence of up to 24 years on high treason and other charges, says he doesn't regret any of his actions, even though they almost cost him his life twice.
Answering questions from the BBC via written statements sent from a Moscow detention center, Kara-Murza wrote that "the price of silence is unacceptable" in current Russia and "a form of being an accomplice" to President Vladimir Putin's policies.
"I do not think that I would have had a right to be involved in politics, call people to action, if I had remained in safety somewhere else," Kara-Murza wrote.
The 41-year-old politician was detained in April and sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying police. He was later charged with spreading false information about the Russian Army for talks he held with lawmakers in the U.S. state of Arizona.
Last month, a high treason charge was added to the list of offenses he faces over his alleged cooperation with organizations in a NATO member for many years. Kara-Murza has rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.
Putin has moved to silence his opponents over the years through legislation that has restricted free speech and civil society in Russia. That campaign has intensified since he launched an invasion of Ukraine in late February.
"The Kremlin wants to show Putin’s opponents as traitors...,but real traitors are those who are destroy the wealth, reputation, and future of our country for the sake of personal power, not those who stand against them," Kara-Murza said in his written answers.
In October, Kara-Murza won the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize awarded annually by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to honor "outstanding" civil society action in the defense of human rights.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has blasted the charges against Kara-Murza as "baseless," saying it is "painfully obvious" that the Kremlin sees Kara-Murza as "a direct and imminent threat."
The son of a prominent journalist, also named Vladimir, who died in 2019, the younger Kara-Murza was a television correspondent in Washington for several years and later worked on political projects launched by former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a prominent Putin foe who now lives in Western Europe after spending more than a decade in prison.
A close associate of slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Kara-Murza fell deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the incidents.
Kyiv Voices Doubts That Missile That Fell In Poland Was From Ukraine
Ukrainian authorities have voiced doubts that a missile that fell in Poland on November 15 came from Ukrainian air defense forces.
The Polish Foreign Ministry said a Russian-made missile fell on the village of Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland, about six kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Two people died in the incident, which has raised global alarm that the Ukraine war could spill into neighboring countries.
Western officials, including U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO chief Jens Stotlenberg, said the incident was probably caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile, though they cautioned that there has been no indication so far that it was a deliberate attack and an investigation into what happened is ongoing.
But Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said on November 16 that Kyiv wanted a joint study of the incident with its Western partners and to see the information that provides the basis for its allies' conclusions.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"We are advocating a further, as detailed as possible study of this incident together with our partners. We are ready to hand over to our partners the evidence of the Russian trail that we have," Danilov said.
"We also expect information from our partners, on the basis of which a final conclusion was made that it is a Ukrainian air defense missile," he added.
Ukraine has also requested immediate access to the site of the explosion, he said.
"We remain completely open to a comprehensive study of the situation and agreement on conclusions based on the entire set of available data," Danilov said.
The incident occurred during what Kyiv said was Russia's most-intensive wave of missile attacks on cities across Ukraine since the start of the war in February.
Russia has denied its missiles hit Polish territory, saying the reports were "a deliberate provocation" to escalate the situation.
Danilov also said Ukraine has evidence of a "Russian trace" in the incident and echoed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in blaming Russia's "missile terror."
Danilov provided no details of what evidence he was citing.
With reporting by Reuters
Family Of Jailed Iranian Activist Sadeghi Warns That His Health Is Deteriorating
The family of Arash Sadeghi has again voiced concern over a further deterioration in the Iranian activist's state of health while incarcerated at Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
Arash Sadeghi's father warned about his son's physical condition and the progression of his bone cancer, adding that Arash was detained despite suffering from the disease and that he does not have access to medicine and treatment in prison.
Pointing out that his son was arrested for the first time in 2009 and has been arrested and imprisoned several times since, Hossein Sadeghi warned that "if Arash is not treated for two months, he will not survive."
Sadeghi was arrested during recent protests that are rocking the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by morality police for the alleged improper wearing of a head scarf, or hijab.
Sadeghi was a student at Allameh Tabatabaei University in Tehran where he was expelled by the authorities due to his political activities.
In 2013 he was sentenced to 19 years in prison on charges of propaganda against the government, defamation of the supreme leader, and threatening national security.
He has gone on hunger strike several times, including in 2016 to protest against the arrest of his wife, who was detained on a charge of writing fiction that has not yet been published.
Sadeghi, who was diagnosed with cancer during his previous imprisonment, was released from prison a year and a half ago after enduring more than five years behind bars.
Many high-profile activists, rights advocates, and intellectuals have also been arrested in recent days because of the protests, including Fatemeh Sepehri and Majid Tavakoli.
At least 116 journalists and columnists are among those arrested, according to RFERL’s Radio Farda.
They include Yalda Moayeri, Arash Ganji and Niloufar Hamedi, who reported from a Tehran hospital where Amini died on September 16.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EU Pushes To Add Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania To Free-Travel Zone
The European Commission has called for Bulgaria, Croatia, and Romania to be admitted to the Schengen area to allow travel between these countries and most of Europe without border controls. The EU executive asked the European Council on November 16 to make the necessary decisions to admit the three Eastern European countries to the 26-member Schengen area that stretches from Iceland to Greece. Bulgaria and Romania completed the evaluation process in 2011. The council confirmed in December 2021 that Croatia, which became an EU member in 2013, had fulfilled the conditions to join the Schengen area. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Uzbek Blogger Jailed For Posting 'Vulgar' Videos Released From Custody
Uzbek blogger Sevinch Sadullaeva, who was sentenced last weekend to five days in jail for posting videos showing her in what a court described as an "immoral" way, has been released from custody after her sentence was shortened by one day on November 15. The decision was made after Sadullaeva offered apologies for two videos, one that revealed her legs while she was walking in the street, and another where she allows a young man to put his head under her sweater. To read original story from RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Russia Puts Sanctions On Irish PM, Others Over Dublin's 'Anti-Russian Campaign'
Russia's Foreign Ministry has placed sanctions on 52 Irish government members and politicians for their support for the European Union's sanctions on Russia over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. According to the ministry, they include Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin; his deputy, Leo Varadkar; the chairman of the Irish parliament's lower chamber, Sean O Fearghail; Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney; Justice Minister Helen McEntee; Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe; and other Irish ministers and lawmakers.
Russian Prosecutor Seeks 18 Years In Prison For Crimean Tatar Activist
A prosecutor has asked a court in Russia's southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don to sentence Crimean Tatar activist Marlen Mustafayev to 18 years in prison on terrorism charges.
The Crimean Solidarity public group said on November 15 that prosecutor Vladislav Kuznetsov in his request at the Southern Military District Court said Mustafayev must stay the first five years of his term in a cell and the rest of the term in a correctional colony, and then after release under parole-like control for two years.
Mustafayev, along with three other Crimean Tatar activists, was arrested in Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimea in February after their homes were searched. They all were accused of being members of Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group, which is banned in Russia as a terrorist organization but is legal in Ukraine.
All three say they are practicing Muslims and members of a group that is legal.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars on various charges that rights organizations have called trumped-up.
In September, the de facto Supreme Court of Crimea sentenced a leader of the Crimean Tatar community, Nariman Dzhelyal, to 17 years in prison on a sabotage charge that he and his supporters call politically motivated.
Moscow's takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Uzbek President Appoints New Justice Minister
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has appointed Akbar Toshqulov, the rector of Tashkent State Judicial University, to the post of justice minister, the presidential press service said on November 16. The 51-year-old Toshqulov has previously worked at different posts at the Justice Ministry. The announcement came one day after Toshqulov's predecessor, Ruslanbek Davletov, was removed from the post and appointed to the newly created position of adviser to the president on social and political developments. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Czech Parliament Declares 'Current Regime' In Russia 'Terrorist'
Czech lawmakers have backed a resolution recognizing the current "regime" in Russia as "terrorist" in reposnse to Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the recent wave of attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. In total, 129 Czech lawmakers voted for the resolution on November 15, while 14 voted against it. The document also condemns Russia's annexation of parts of four eastern Ukrainian regions via so-called referendums. Last month, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution that declared Russia a "terrorist regime."
Iran Issues Second Death Sentence In Three Days Over Protests
A court in Iran has handed a death sentence -- its second in three days -- to a protester arrested during demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September while she was being detained for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf. "A revolutionary court sentenced to death another defendant accused of terrorizing people in the street using a bladed weapon, setting fire to the motorcycle of a citizen, and attacking a person with a knife," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported late on November 15. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Western Allies Agree Missile Incident In Poland Likely Caused By Ukrainian Air Defense; Kyiv Has Doubts
The blast in NATO member Poland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile, the head of the alliance and Poland said on November 16.
Polish President Andrzej Duda said there was “absolutely nothing” to suggest that it was an intentional attack on Poland, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg echoed the preliminary Polish findings.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"From the information that we and our allies have, it was an S-300 rocket made in the Soviet Union, an old rocket and there is no evidence that it was launched by the Russian side," Duda said. "It is highly probable that it was fired by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense."
Stoltenberg also said it was likely to have been a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to shoot down incoming missiles on November 15 during what Kyiv said was Russia's most intensive wave of missile attacks on cities across Ukraine since the start of the war in February.
Russia denied its missiles hit Polish territory, saying the reports were "a deliberate provocation" to escalate the situation.
Ukraine says it shot down most of the incoming Russian missiles with its own air defense missiles. Ukraine's Volyn region, just across the border from Poland, was one of the many Ukraine says was targeted by Russia's attacks.
“Our preliminary analysis suggests that the incident was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory against Russian cruise missile attacks,” Stoltenberg told a news conference after an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors.
“An investigation into this incident is ongoing and we need to await its outcome. But we have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack,” Stoltenberg said.
The White House also said it saw "nothing that contradicts" Poland's assessment. Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden had said the trajectories suggested the missile was unlikely to have been unleashed by Russian forces.
The assessment that the missile was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defenses and not a Russian strike eased concern that the war could further escalate and expand over the border into Poland.
But Ukraine did not appear to be ready to accept that one of its air defense missiles was involved.
"I have no doubt that it was not our missile," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was quoted as saying by the Interfax Ukraine news agency. "I believe that this was a Russian missile, based on our military reports,” he said on Ukrainian television.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said earlier that Kyiv wanted a joint study of the incident with its Western partners and to see the information that provides the basis for its allies' conclusions.
"We are advocating a further, as detailed as possible study of this incident together with our partners. We are ready to hand over to our partners the evidence of the Russian trail that we have," Danilov said.
Ukraine also requested immediate access to the site of the explosion, he said. Zelenskiy said Kyiv should already have been given access.
The Polish Foreign Ministry said the missile fell on Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 6 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, killing two people.
Biden made his comments after convening emergency talks with leaders of Western allies in Indonesia on the sidelines of a Group of Twenty (G20) summit. He stressed that investigations into the incident were still ongoing, but said there was "total unanimity" among world leaders in supporting Poland in its efforts to establish the circumstances of the incident.
The Kremlin denounced Poland’s and other countries’ initial response as part of "another hysterical, frenzied, Russophobic reaction" and in rare praise for a U.S. leader hailed Biden's "restrained" response.
"In this instance, attention should be paid to the measured and more professional response from the American side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its strikes on Ukraine on the previous day were no closer than 35 kilometers from the Polish border, thr RIA Novosti news agency reported.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and BBC
- By AFP
Turkey's Erdogan Says He Believes Ukraine Grain Exports Will Continue
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he believes a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea that is set to expire would remain in place. "I am of the opinion that it will continue," Erdogan told a press conference at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Ukraine is one of the world's top grain producers, and Russia's invasion of the country blocked 20 million tons of grain in its ports before the United Nations and Turkey brokered the deal in July. Erdogan said he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin once he returned to Turkey.
French Senate Calls For Sanctions Against Azerbaijan Over Attacks On Armenia, Karabakh
The French Senate has voted 295-1 to adopt a resolution calling on the French government to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan for its attacks against Armenia and aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh. The resolution also condemns Azerbaijan for its attack on Armenian sovereign territory in September, calls on Baku to withdraw its troops from Armenia, and reaffirms the Senate's 2020 resolution calling on the French government to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh. It calls for guarantees that the status of the Lachin corridor, which links the region with Armenia, will remain unchanged. The Azerbaijani community in France held a protest in connection with the discussion of this resolution in the French Senate. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here, and from RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said France had recognized Nagorno-Karabakh.
- By AP
Biden Asks For More Than $37 Billion In Aid For Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, a massive infusion of cash that could help support the nation as Russian forces suffer battlefield losses in their nearly 9-month-old invasion. The administration formally requested the funds on November 15. The request also seeks $9.25 billion in COVID-19 funding to prepare for a possible winter surge and help combat the virus nationwide. Government funding expires in mid-December, and the aid requested would be part of the package to fund the government through the end of September 2023. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Serbian Party In Northern Kosovo Announces Boycott Of Municipal Elections
The Serbian List party of Kosovo says it will not take part in snap elections scheduled to take place next month for mayors of four Serb-majority municipalities in the northern part of Kosovo.
The announcement on November 15 came a day after Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani set December 18 as the date of the snap elections in the municipalities of North Mitrovica, Zubin Potok, Leposavic, and Zvecan.
The mayors of the municipalities -- all from the Serbian List, which is the strongest party backed by Belgrade representing Kosovo's Serb minority -- resigned on November 5, in opposition to the decision of the government of Kosovo to start the process of re-registering cars that have illegal Serbian license plates.
The Serbian List said both the party and the citizens who support it will boycott the elections.
Osmani said the decision to announce extraordinary elections is a "constitutional obligation" that follows the resignation of the four mayors.
The head of the office for Kosovo in the Serbian government, Petar Petkovic, said the elections are "destined to fail."
In addition to the mayors of the four municipalities, other Serbian officials have also resigned from Kosovar institutions, including police officers in the north, in opposition to the government's plan to re-register cars.
The plan envisages cars with Serb license plates to be re-registered by April 21. Serbia objects, insisting the license plates, which date to the 1990s when Kosovo was a part of Serbia, are neutral to the status of Kosovo.
Kosovar authorities started the implementation of the license-plate conversion plan on November 1 despite calls from the international community to postpone it.
During the first phase, Kosovo authorities issued warnings to people driving the vehicles with Serbian plates. As of November 21, violators will face a fine of 150 euros.
The conversion of the plates is to take place in phases lasting through April 21. Vehicles that have not changed their plates by then will be impounded, according to the government decree issued late last month.
The European Union has urged Kosovo to allow more time for the phaseout. The United States and NATO have also cautioned Kosovo against unilateral actions that could lead to the further escalation of tensions.
Kosovo's chief negotiator in talks with Serbia, Besnik Bislimi, was holding talks on November 15 in Brussels with the European Union's special envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak.
EU spokesman Peter Stano told reporters the meeting was one of the steps Brussels is taking to try to find a solution to the tensions.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned Serbia and Kosovo on November 14 that they are on a precipice and must resolve their dispute before next week or face the prospect of a return to their violent past.
"We cannot reach this date without having an agreement or we will be on the edge of a dangerous situation," Borrell told reporters in Brussels.
With reporting by AP
