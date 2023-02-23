News
Zelenskiy Sends Ukrainian Lawmakers Sweeping Sanctions On Russian Financial Institutions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has submitted a resolution to lawmakers endorsing a decision by his National Security and Defense Council to impose sweeping sanctions against Russian financial institutions, including the Russian central bank, insurers, and a host of other enterprises.
The resolution was published on the Verkhovna Rada's official website.
The document prescribes special sectoral sanctions for a period of 50 years on all banks registered and located in the Russian Federation.
They specifically include the central bank, known as Bank Russia, nonbank credit institutions, payment-system operators, professional stock market participants, insurance companies, investment funds, and other financial institutions that are registered and provide services in Russia.
It is unclear how they might affect foreign-owned subsidiaries that operate in Russia, which initially escaped some of the harshest international sanctions following the invasion.
The measures include a ban on transactions with assets owned by financial institutions of the Russian Federation, a ban on establishing business relations, including correspondent ones, and a ban on transactions and investments in the service of Russian financial institutions.
They also include the purchase of securities and other financial instruments issued by Russian entities, with some exceptions.
More than 80 percent of Russia's banking sector is already subject to Western sanctions over the year-old invasion of Ukraine, according to some estimates.
EU Echoes Inflation Fears Behind Bulgarian Delay In Joining Eurozone
The European Commission says Bulgaria's adoption of the euro by next January is "no longer realistic" because of inflation, an acknowledgement that sheds greater light on the caretaker government in Sofia's announcement last week that its new "target date" is January 2025. Finance Minister Rositsa Velkova cited legislative failures, including reforms to combat money laundering in addition to EU concerns over inflation, for the postponement, which comes with Bulgaria about to stage its fifth election in just two years. A commission spokesman told RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service this week that "price trends are consistent" with the revised schedule. To read the full story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Russia, China Show Off Ties Amid Maneuvering Over Ukraine
Russia and China showcased their deepening ties on February 22 in meetings others are watching for signs that Beijing might offer the Kremlin stronger support for its war in Ukraine. The visit by Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party's most senior foreign policy official, to Moscow comes as the conflict in Ukraine continues to upend the global diplomatic order. While Wang said “Chinese-Russian relations aren’t directed against any third countries and certainly can’t be subject to pressure from any third countries,” the specter of the war and how it has galvanized the West hung over his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Marking One Year Of War In Ukraine, UN Chief Denounces Russia
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a violation of the founding UN Charter and international law and called out Russian threats about its possible use of nuclear weapons. Since Moscow invaded its neighbor on February 24 last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly hinted that Russia could use a nuclear weapon if threatened. "We have heard implicit threats to use nuclear weapons. The so-called tactical use of nuclear weapons is utterly unacceptable. It is high time to step back from the brink," Guterres told the 193-member UN General Assembly on February 22. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Ambassador Condemns Bosnian Serb Leader 'Reprehensible' Genocide Denial
The U.S. ambassador to Bosnia-Herzegovina has issued a scathing condemnation of longtime Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik's latest denial of a genocide in the massacre of 8,000 men and boys at Srebrenica in eastern Bosnia in 1995, calling such efforts "reprehensible," illegal, and destabilizing.
Ambassador Michael Murphy said in a video statement via Twitter on February 22 that Dodik's "repeated attempts to deny the genocide at Srebrenica, as he did again yesterday, cannot change the facts and it cannot change the truth."
He called such efforts by the secessionist head of the majority Serb part of Bosnia and the glorification of war criminals from the brutal Balkan conflicts of the 1990s are "irresponsible and deserve condemnation."
"Denial of genocide and war crimes, and the glorification of war criminals are reprehensible and irresponsible," Murphy said.
The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and the UN's top judicial authority, the International Court of Justice, have each recognized the killings by Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic at Srebrenica late in the 1992-95 Bosnian War as a genocide.
Some Serbs cite violence and injustices committed against Serbs during that and other conflicts and refuse to acknowledge Srebrenica as anything but another major tragedy in the brutal wars that followed Yugoslavia's breakup.
"Genocide took place in Srebrenica in 1995," Murphy said.
"The guilt for the Srebrenica genocide is individual and is borne by those who committed these atrocious acts," Murphy said, "But society, political leaders, and institutions have a moral obligation to address the harm done."
Dodik was quoted a day earlier criticizing the international community's overseer of civil and other aspects of the 1995 Dayton agreements that still govern Bosnia after High Representative Christian Schultz used his UN-backed authority to amend legislation to ensure ongoing operations at the Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial Center dedicated to the victims, their families, and survivors.
Dodik was declared the winner after a recount of the election on October 2 to the presidency of Republika Srpska, which is part of Bosnia along with a Bosniak and Croat Federation.
The United States has targeted Dodik with multiple rounds of sanctions over perceived destabilization efforts and alleged corruption.
Dodik has long threatened to seek Republika Srpska's independence from the rest of Bosnia, and rejects the authority of the Office of the High Representative in matters including a controversial ban on genocide denial and the glorification of war criminals.
“There is no high representative. He is all illegitimate and illegal," Dodik was quoted as saying on February 21 before adding, "Genocide did not happen there. We all know that, but they keep trying to insist on it violently."
Murphy said in his video message that the denial of genocide and glorification of war criminals "tears at the fabric of the society of Bosnia-Herzegovina, threatening [its] stability."
"It is also illegal under [Bosnian-Herzegovinian] law," he added.
Ukraine Allies Vow To Strengthen Defenses
U.S. President Joe Biden met NATO and European leaders in Warsaw on February 22, with the allies vowing in a statement afterward to further "reinforce our deterrence and defense posture across the entire Eastern flank from the Baltic to the Black Sea." Biden, who has now left the Polish capital, attended a meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and the heads of Eastern European countries in a bid to shore up support for Kyiv nearly a year after Russia invaded Ukraine. The leaders of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia joined the talks.
Russian Troops Breached Ukrainian Defenses On February 21, But Were Pushed Back, Says Governor
Russian troops managed to break through Ukrainian defenses near the eastern town of Kreminna on February 21 but were pushed back and lost some of their heavy equipment, a senior Ukrainian official said the following day. Luhansk regional Governor Serhiy Hayday made his remarks in an interview with Ukrainian television. In earlier comments, he said the attack had been repulsed but made no mention of pro-Moscow forces breaching Ukrainian positions.
- By dpa
Biden Reassures NATO's Eastern Flank Of Protection From Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden once again reassured countries on NATO's eastern flank, all of which used to be under the thumb of the former Soviet Union, that the Western defense alliance would help them in the event of an attack. "Article Five is a sacred commitment the United States has made. We will defend literally every inch of NATO -- every inch of NATO," the U.S. president said at a meeting in Warsaw on February 22 with attendees from the countries of the Bucharest Nine grouping, comprising Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and the three Baltic states Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
China Did Not Consult Ukraine On Its Purported Peace Plan, Official Says
The Chinese government did not consult with Kyiv when preparing its peace plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said on condition of anonymity. "China did not consult with us," the official told reporters, including AFP. Beijing has promised to publish its proposed "political solution" to the Ukraine conflict this week, in time for the first anniversary of Russia's February 24 invasion of its neighbor. Ukraine's top diplomat, Dmytro Kuleba, said his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, shared "key elements of the Chinese peace plan" during their meeting in Germany earlier this week. (AFP)
- By AFP
Hungary To Vote On Finland, Sweden NATO Bids In Early March
Hungarian lawmakers will vote on the NATO bids by Finland and Sweden in early March, according to the parliamentary agenda published on February 22. The general debate on their membership bids will take place next week, and the votes -- for each country separately -- will be held from March 6 March 9, the parliament said on its website. Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members still to ratify the bids from both Nordic countries, which must be accepted by all 30 existing members of the military organization. Hungary has signaled it expects to approve both bids. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Blinken To Meet With UN's Guterres About Ukraine And Will Stress Expanding Grain Deal
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of a UN Security Council ministerial meeting this week coinciding with the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. They will discuss support for Kyiv, including a UN-brokered deal to keep grain exports flowing, the U.S. State Department announced. It said Blinken would press "the imperative to sustain and expand the Black Sea Grain Initiative as a vital means of addressing the global food security crisis." Blinken will also endorse "UN actions that will help secure a just and durable peace in Ukraine."
Two Senior U.S. Lawmakers Chide Austria For Granting Visas To Russian Deputies For OSCE Meeting
PRAGUE -- Two senior U.S. lawmakers say Austria erred by issuing visas to the Russian delegation -- all of whom are under European Union sanctions due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine -- for this week's meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna, but it's unlikely a massive boycott of the meeting by the group's 57 nations will occur.
Austria stirred a controversy ahead of the February 23-24 gathering when it said it would grant travel documents to 18 Russian deputies to attend the winter session of the OSCE's Parliamentary Assembly, which coincides with the first anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops.
The move, which Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said had to be taken as his country was obliged by diplomatic protocol to allow participants from member countries to attend the meeting, immediately raised the ire of many in the OSCE.
Ukraine and Lithuania have said they will boycott the meeting and almost half of the OSCE's member nations -- including the United States -- had called for Austria not to issue visas to the Russian lawmakers, with some threatening to avoid the meeting as well.
"I don't think it [granting the visas] should have happened," Steve Cohen, a Democratic Party congressman from Tennessee and a member of the U.S. Helsinki Commission leadership that will attend the Vienna meeting, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in an interview on February 22.
While acknowledging Austria's reasoning behind the decision, Cohen said: "Nevertheless, Russia has violated every part of the reasons for this meeting to happen at all. And I think when a country goes that far, then maybe they shouldn't be permitted."
In a separate interview with RFE/RL on February 22, Joe Wilson, a Republican Congressman who heads Washington's Helsinki Commission leadership, said allowing Russia to attend the meeting sends "the wrong message to the world."
If the Russian delegation does show up in the Austrian capital this week, it will be the first time members of the Russian State Duma have been in the European Union in an official capacity since being sanctioned for supporting the war, notably by voting in favor of seizing the four Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya.
The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly has met twice since the invasion -- in July in Birmingham, England, and in the Polish capital, Warsaw, in November -- but both times the Russian delegation was denied visas.
The Helsinki Commission has noted that the United States and the EU have sanctioned "every member of the Russian delegation for having explicitly endorsed Vladimir Putin's war of aggression on Ukraine and his claim to have annexed vast swathes of Ukrainian territory."
Since the invasion of Ukraine, the OSCE has been careful not to completely sever ties with Moscow.
Since Russia was expelled from the Council of Europe in March, the OSCE is the only major pan-European political organization that Moscow remains a member of.
Eastern European Countries Jointly Condemn Russia's War In Ukraine, Says Polish Official
All members of the Bucharest Nine, the nations on NATO's eastern flank that joined the alliance after being dominated by Moscow during the Cold War, have jointly condemned Russia's war in Ukraine, a Polish presidential adviser said on February 22. "All allies agreed that they would support each other in the event of a threat," Marcin Przydacz, an adviser to Polish President Andrzej Duda told reporters. "The next point of the declaration was the condemnation of the brutal, bloody war against Ukraine, which is being waged by Russia. All members of the Bucharest Nine signed these words."
UN Court Orders Azerbaijan To Unblock Lachin Corridor Amid Armenian Accusations Of 'Ethnic Cleansing'
The UN's top court has ordered Azerbaijan to allow free passage through the Lachin Corridor, which extends between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, a part of Azerbaijan clawed back from ethnic Armenians in 2020 in a six-week intensification of a decades-old conflict between the post-Soviet foes.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in favor of Yerevan's appeal to the court last month to unblock Armenians' only land route to the territory.
It has been blocked since mid-December by Azerbaijani protesters claiming to be environmental activists and seemingly acting with official Azerbaijani support.
Baku officials deny that they are behind the blockade.
In the ICJ ruling, the court cited "shortages of food, medicines, and other life-saving medical supplies" that effectively deprived ethnic Armenians in the area of crucial care.
Baku must "take all measures at its disposal to ensure the unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles, and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions," the court said.
Yerevan has described the blockade as an effort at "ethnic cleansing."
The Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders said after a meeting at the Munich Security Conference on February 18 that some progress had been made toward peace between their two Caucasus nations during trilateral talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but they made clear that much work still needed to be done.
The Munich face-to-face was the first meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian since October.
At the meeting, Pashinian cited "Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the resulting humanitarian, environmental, and energy crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh."
During a six-week war in 2020 following occasional skirmishes in a decades-old occupation and "frozen conflict," Azerbaijan regained control of much of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories held by Armenian forces. More than 6,500 people died in the fighting, which was ended by a Russian-brokered peace agreement.
The blocking of the Lachin Corridor has led to sometimes tense standoffs between the protesting Azerbaijanis and Russian troops who are stationed there as part of the 2020 Russian-brokered deal.
Russia and the European Union and its allies have conducted mediation efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
With additional reporting by Reuters
Jailed Georgian Ex-President Alleges 'Murder' Plot, Appeals For Help
Jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has alleged a widening plot by officials and others to "murder" him and appealed via social media for his country and the world to prevent "this criminal corporation" from carrying out "their evil intentions."
The 55-year-old Saakashvili, who is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power that he and supporters call politically motivated, said the only truthful statements at a recent press conference at the Viva-Med clinic where he is being treated are that "my situation is serious and deteriorating fast and that the clinic can practically do nothing. Everything else was a lie."
"We are in the final stages of my murder special operation and it involves 'parliamentarians,' 'journalists' [and] now the clinic," Saakashvili said on Facebook. "I appeal to Georgia and the world, Do not allow this criminal corporation to carry out their evil intentions."
He has repeatedly said he is not being given "adequate treatment" and has sought a transfer for medical care abroad.
Georgian officials have raised doubts about how critical his health situation is.
Saakashvili was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, when the billionaire-financed Georgian Dream party that still governs Georgia rose to power.
Family members and lawyers have warned for months that Saakashvili’s health condition has been deteriorating even as he receives treatment in a private clinic in Tbilisi.
A court in Tbilisi earlier this month rejected an appeal to release Saakashvili from prison on health grounds, Saakashvili's legal team said.
Judge Giorgi Arevadze said the arguments presented during 15 hearings did not satisfy the request to suspend the sentence of the imprisoned ex-president and immediately announced his decision on February 6 after hearing closing arguments.
In a statement shared by Saakashvili's team afterwards, the ex-president slammed the hearing as "a total joke" and the ruling as a "death sentence" handed down by his political opponents.
His medical team says his health has worsened significantly since he went to prison in October 2021 and staged repeated hunger strikes to protest his incarceration.
Saakashvili's legal team has also asserted that he was "poisoned" with heavy metals while in custody.
Saakashvili is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing.
Finland And Sweden Are Heading Into NATO 'Hand In Hand,' Finnish President Says
Finland and Sweden are proceeding "hand in hand" toward NATO membership but that the decision to ratify the applications for the two Nordic countries lies with Turkey, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on February 22. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the transatlantic defense pact after Russia invaded Ukraine, but Sweden faced unexpected objections from Turkey. "We proceed hand in hand in terms of the things that are in our own hands," Niinisto said, but added: "Ratification is not in our hands." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Activist Handed 18 Years In Prison After Calling For Iran's Supreme Leader To Resign
Iranian activist Fatemeh Sepehri, an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been sentenced to a total of 18 years in prison after calling on him to resign.
Asghar Sepehri, Sepehri's brother, wrote on Twitter on February 21 that his sister had informed him during a phone call from prison that the Islamic Revolutionary Court had handed her the sentence.
He said the sentence includes a 10-year sentence for propaganda activities against the Islamic republic, five years for cooperation with hostile governments, two years for insulting the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Ali Khamenei, and one year for gathering and conspiring against national security.
It was not immediately clear if the sentences would be served consecutively or concurrently.
Sepehri is one of 14 activists in Iran who have publicly called for Khamenei to step down. She has been arrested and interrogated many times in recent years.
She and the other activists have also called for a new political system within the framework of a new constitution that would secure dignity and equal rights for women.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the last say on almost every decision in the Islamic republic, is considered a red line in Iran, and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Sepehri was arrested by security forces on September 21, at the beginning of nationwide protests in Iran over the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the country's hijab law.
Since the unrest erupted, lawmakers and security officials have threatened harsher and harsher treatment for protesters and anyone expressing dissent.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left more than 500 people dead and hundreds more injured. Several people have been executed.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
President Sandu Invites Biden To 'Revisit' Moldova Amid Russia Tensions
Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on February 22 that at a meeting the previous day in Warsaw she invited U.S. President Joe Biden to "revisit" her country, which shares a 1,200-kilometer border with Ukraine. "Invited President Biden to revisit our country," she said on Facebook. The White House said Biden had "reaffirmed strong U.S. support for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity" to Sandu and stressed U.S. interest in Moldova's political and economic "resilience," but did not mention the invite. Biden visited Moldova in 2011 when he was U.S. vice president.
International Federation Of Journalists Suspends Russian Union Of Journalists
The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has suspended with immediate effect the Russian Union of Journalists over its action since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its role in illegally annexed Ukrainian territories. The IFJ, which represents more than 600,000 media workers across the world, said the Russian union’s membership was suspended following an investigation and then a vote by its global executive committee on February 22. The vote was held after the union refused to reconsider its decision to set up branches in four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia, the federation said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Posthumous Trial Of Russian Ultranationalist Martsinkevich Halted At Parents' Request
A court in Russia has stopped a posthumous case against Maksim Martsinkevich, a notorious Russian ultranationalist who died while in detention in 2020, at the request of his parents, the family’s lawyer, Aleksei Mikhalchik, said on February 22.
The family had previously insisted that the posthumous murder trial take place "to prove" Martsinkevich's "innocence." According to Mikhalchik, Martsinkevich's parents charged their mind after a court rejected their request for a jury trial.
Mikhalchik has said that the charges filed posthumously against Martsinkevich by the Investigative Committee were based on alleged confessions he had made in a Siberian prison before his death.
The 36-year-old’s death in a detention center in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk in September 2020 sparked allegations of foul play.
Officials said Martsinkevich, also known by his nickname Tesak (Machete), committed suicide as he faced a possible life sentence over ethnically charged killings committed in the mid-2000s.
Martsinkevich's parents have insisted that their son was murdered while in custody. Their requests to launch a probe into his death have been rejected by Russian authorities.
In addition to his neo-Nazi activities, Martsinkevich founded a homophobic group whose aim was to "cure" homosexuals.
Russian authorities opened an investigation into Martsinkevich after several videos circulated on the Internet in 2013 showing him and his followers humiliating and beating gays .
In December 2018, a court in Moscow found Martsinkevich guilty of robbery and hooliganism and sentenced him to 10 years in prison. The sentence was later trimmed by more than one year.
Before that, Martsinkevich had been convicted three times on extremism charges.
While in prison, he said he had abandoned his neo-Nazi views.
In December 2020, six alleged associates of the ultranationalist were detained and charged with the murders of several individuals from Central Asia.
With reporting by Kommersant
Prigozhin Calls On Russians To Pressure Army Over Ammunition Supplies
Kremlin-linked businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a co-founder and owner of the Wagner mercenary group, has called on Russians to pressure the army to give his fighters more ammunition amid Defense Ministry denials that it is holding back supplies for artillery and missile-launchers in Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
"If every Russian at his own level -- in order not to call anyone to rallies -- would simply say 'give ammunition to Wagner,' as is already happening on social media, then this would already be important," he said in an audio post on Telegram on February 22.
The call comes a day after Prigozhin accused top armed forces officials of committing "treason" by failing to supply his private troops, who have been a major force in the battle to take the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, with enough ammunition.
He says his troops regularly lack about 80 percent of the ammunition they need while fighting against Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk region.
In response, the Russian Defense Ministry rejected Prigozhin's claims, saying that all volunteer brigades in Ukraine's east are being supplied with all types of ammunition in a "timely" fashion.
"The attempts to impose a split in the tight mechanism of cooperation and support between Russian units are counterproductive and benefit the enemy," the ministry said in a statement without specifically naming Prigozhin.
Prigozhin subsequently called the Defense Ministry's statement a "spit in the eye of the Wagner private military group and an attempt to cover up its crimes against the fighters who today are carrying out acts of bravery." He added that there are no other volunteer groups apart from Wagner troops in the city of Bakhmut, where the most intensive battles have been lasting for months.
Two days earlier, in another audio statement, Prigozhin accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian Army General Staff Valery Gerasimov of refusing to deliver ammunition to Wagner in "an attempt to destroy" it. Prigozhin added that he was required to "apologize and obey" in order to secure ammunition for his troops.
Wagner has recruited thousands of inmates from penitentiaries across Russia since last summer.
Putin Made 'Big Mistake' Announcing Suspension Of Nuclear Accord, Says Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden said on February 22 that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, made a "big mistake" by announcing a day earlier that Russia was suspending participation in the New Start nuclear accord. Biden made the comment to reporters upon arriving at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw for a summit of countries who are part of the Bucharest Nine grouping
Taliban Sets Up Investment Consortium With Firms From Russia, Iran
Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration has set up a consortium of companies, including some in Russia, Iran, and Pakistan, to create an investment plan focusing on power, mining, and infrastructure, the acting commerce minister, Nooruddin Azizi, said on February 22. The consortium included 14 Afghan businessmen and the Commerce Ministry had signed a memorandum of understanding with the foreign companies who would send delegates to Kabul to look into projects worth up to $1 billion, Azizi told Reuters. Afghanistan's economy has been severely hampered since the Taliban took over in 2021, prompting the international community to enforce sanctions on the country's banking sector. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Another Kazakh Journalist Attacked As Early Parliamentary Elections Draw Near
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A journalist has been assaulted in Kazakhstan amid a series of attacks against independent reporters as early parliamentary elections in the oil-rich Central Asian nation draw near.
Daniyar Moldabekov says he was attacked in the morning on February 22 in the corridor of his apartment building by a masked man in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty.
Moldabekov told RFE/RL that he was returning home from a coffee shop when a man wearing a medical mask hit him in the jaw with a single blow that dazed him.
"He hit me and shouted 'Hey, don't stick your nose where it doesn't belong!' and quickly left the premises," Moldabekov said, adding that the attack was most likely linked to his latest investigative reports about alleged corruption in the city.
"I will not stop. I will continue working as a journalist. That is for sure. And I will write about anyone I want to," Moldabekov said. He did not say which of his reports could be behind the attack.
The Almaty city police department told RFE/RL that the attack is under investigation.
Attacks against journalists in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic have been on the rise since early January as the country gets ready for early parliamentary elections scheduled for March 19.
On February 20, another Almaty-based journalist and vlogger Vadim Boreiko said that two cars belonging to his cameraman, Roman Yegorov, were burned in an arson attack.
Boreiko and Yegorov said the attack was linked to their professional activities.
In early February, the chief editor of the Ulysmedia.kz news website in Almaty, Samal Ibraeva, received a box from unknown people that contained a hunk of meat and pictures of her children. She described the package as a fresh attempt "to intimidate" her and her staff.
Several other attacks were registered in Kazakhstan last month.
International human rights watchdogs and the embassies of several Western nations have urged Kazakh authorities to investigate the attacks.
Russian Composer Sentenced In Absentia To Prison For Posts About Ukraine War
Russian composer Prokhor Protasov, the author of the anthem of the city of Kirov, was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison for his posts about alleged atrocities committed by Russian troops during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Protasov, who is currently studying at a university in Canada, told RFE/RL after the court in Kirov handed down his sentence on February 22 that he does not plan to return to Russia in the near future. The Pervomaisky district court found the composer guilty of "distributing fake news about Russian armed forces." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
