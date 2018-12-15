Ukrainian Air Force Pilot Dies In Fighter Jet Crash

A Ukrainian air force pilot was killed when his fighter jet crashed during a landing attempt on December 15, the country’s military announced.

The Ukrainian General Staff said the Sukhoi Su-27 went down while returning from a routine flight to its base in the northern region of Zhytomyr.

An investigation into the crash is under way.

Su-27 fighter jets were designed by the Soviet Union and continue to be built by Russia.

Depending on the model, they carry either one or two pilots. It was not immediately clear what model was involved in the December 15 crash.

Ukraine lost a two-seat Su-27 in October during exercises with the U.S. Air National Guard. An American pilot, riding in the second seat, died along with his Ukrainian co-pilot.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Interfax