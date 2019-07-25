Ukrainian Authorities Seize Russian Tanker Implicated In Sailors' Detention

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) says it has seized a Russian tanker that Moscow allegedly used to block three Ukrainian naval vessels before detaining them and 24 Ukrainian sailors in November near Crimea.



The SBU said in a statement posted on its Facebook page on July 25 that an investigation revealed that Russia's Federal Security Service and Border Guard Service used a tanker named Neyma to "illegally block the movement of the Ukrainian naval vessels Nikopol and Berdyansk, and the military tug Yani Kapu, in the Kerch Strait" before "illegally" detaining Ukrainian sailors and the three vessels.



According to the statement, the tanker, which has since changed its name to Nika Spirit, was seized by Ukrainian authorities after it arrived under the Russian flag at the Ukrainian port city of Izmayil on the Danube River on July 24.



When contacted by RFE/RL, Olena Hitlyanska, a spokeswoman for the SBU, said she could not yet share information about the sailors on board the ship.



On November 25, Russian forces fired on, boarded, and seized the three Ukrainian naval vessels near the Kerch Strait. Russia has been holding 24 Ukrainian sailors, who face up to six years in prison if convicted, since then.



Moscow claims the Ukrainian vessels illegally entered Russian territorial waters near Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula that Russia now occupies after seizing it in 2014.



The Kerch Strait is the sole passage from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov. It runs between Russia and Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula that Russia took over by force in March 2014 after sending in troops and staging a referendum deemed illegitimate by Kyiv, the United States, and a total of at least 100 countries.



Russia moved swiftly to seize control over Crimea after Moscow-friendly Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was pushed from power by the pro-European Maidan protest movement in February 2014.



Russia has also fomented unrest and backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, where more than 13,000 people have been killed in the ensuing conflict since April 2014.

With reporting by Christopher Miller in Kyiv