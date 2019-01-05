Ukrainian Church To Get 'Autonomy' This Weekend In Istanbul

The ceremony to officially grant independence to the Orthodox Church in Ukraine has begun in Istanbul, which is considered to be the spiritual headquarters for Orthodox Christianity.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople -- who is viewed as the "first among equals" of Eastern Orthodox clerics -- was due to sign a decree granting autocephaly, or independence, to the new Ukrainian church.

That decree, or "tomos," will be handed over to the head of the Ukrainian church on January 6, completing the two-day ceremony.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attended a church ceremony in Istanbul before the signing.

For years, there have been three main rival Orthodox churches in Ukraine, the largest being the Moscow Patriarchate, which is formally Ukrainian but answers to Moscow.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate broke away from Moscow in 1992 after the fall of the Soviet Union.

Its bid for recognition as a self-governing or autocephalous institution intensified after Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.