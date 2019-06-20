Ukrainian Constitutional Court OKs Parliament's Dissolution, Early Poll

KYIV – Ukraine’s Constitutional Court on June 20 ruled that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s order to dissolve parliament and call early elections is legal.



Zelenskiy issued a decree on May 21 -- a day after his inauguration -- to dissolve parliament, and declared that a new chamber will be elected on July 21.



However, lawmakers defied Zelenskiy, declining to discuss his proposed changes in electoral legislation and appealing to the Constitutional Court to overturn his decree.



A comedian and actor with no previous political experience, Zelenskiy beat incumbent Petro Poroshenko by a large margin in an April 21 presidential runoff.



The country of 44 million faces deep-seated corruption, economic challenges, and a simmering war in eastern Ukraine.

With reporting by Ukrinform and UNIAN