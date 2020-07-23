The home of a prominent Ukrainian activist helping lead the nation’s fight against graft has burned down in what he suspects is an arson attack linked to his work.



Vitaliy Shabunin, who serves as the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center’s executive board, showed reporters on July 23 the remains of his home in the capital Kyiv that he said burned down overnight.



No one was injured. Shabunin said his parents, who were at the house at the time, were able to escape unharmed.



A neighbor told Shabunin that he saw an explosion before the home was engulfed in flames. The activist said workers had inspected the gas meter and pipes just two weeks ago.



The police suspect arson and are investigating.



Activists, journalists, and other individuals who expose corruption often face repercussions that go unpunished.

An investigative journalist in Cherkasy in central Ukraine was killed last June while the nation’s former central banker who took on oligarchs had her home burned down in September.



If the fire at Shabunin's home was the result of arson, it would not be the first time that he has been targeted. In 2018 attackers threw a green antiseptic in his face that stung his eye.



Shabunin said such attacks against activists are able to continue under Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who won last year in a landslide election on a promise to fight corruption, because the head of state hasn't taken any serious steps to thwart them.



"These are the consequences of his silence and inaction," said Shabunin, referring to his destroyed home.



Shabunin has lobbied for anti-corruption legislation and the recovery of assets stolen by officials.



He said a case of arson would only make him work "even harder” to fight corruption.

With reporting by Kyiv Post