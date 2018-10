A Ukrainian fighter jet has crashed during air-force exercises with NATO countries, killing two pilots, Ukraine's military says.

It was not yet clear why the aircraft ran into difficulties on October 16.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said the Su-27 was taking part in the 12-day-long Clear Sky 2018 war games that are being held in western Ukraine.

The United States and seven other NATO countries are taking part in the drills.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP