Ukrainian Forces Resist Russian Bombardment In Frontline Town Of Avdiyivka

Ukraine's frontline troops in Avdiyivka have been bombarded by Russian howitzers, missiles, and tanks as they struggle to hold out in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. On June 20, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces reported that Russia has intensified its air strikes and deployed C-300 air-defense systems near the border.

As casualties mount on both sides, Kyiv has been pleading with Western nations for more heavy weapons to give their outmanned troops a fighting chance. A Reuters photographer was with Ukrainian troops on June 18 near Avdiyivka, where he captured these images.