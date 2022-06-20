Accessibility links

Ukrainian Forces Resist Russian Bombardment In Frontline Town Of Avdiyivka

Ukraine's frontline troops in Avdiyivka have been bombarded by Russian howitzers, missiles, and tanks as they struggle to hold out in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. On June 20, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces reported that Russia has intensified its air strikes and deployed C-300 air-defense systems near the border.

As casualties mount on both sides, Kyiv has been pleading with Western nations for more heavy weapons to give their outmanned troops a fighting chance. A Reuters photographer was with Ukrainian troops on June 18 near Avdiyivka, where he captured these images.

1 A Ukrainian soldier sits in a trench on the front line near Avdiyivka on June 18. Located 6 kilometers north of Donetsk, Avdiyivka has long been a major impediment to Moscow's military objectives, as it is directly in the path of Russian forces attempting to advance and gain control in the east.
Life for both servicemen in the trenches and the trapped residents of&nbsp;Avdiyivka&nbsp;is a dangerous daily struggle. About 3,000 civilians remain in the city, down from a population of 20,000 at the start of Russia&#39;s invasion of Ukraine in February. RFE/RL Ukrainian Service correspondent Roman Pahulych visited the damaged town located near the front lines in Ukraine&#39;s Donetsk region and spoke to those who refuse to flee.
2 Life for both servicemen in the trenches and the trapped residents of Avdiyivka is a dangerous daily struggle. About 3,000 civilians remain in the city, down from a population of 20,000 at the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. RFE/RL Ukrainian Service correspondent Roman Pahulych visited the damaged town located near the front lines in Ukraine's Donetsk region and spoke to those who refuse to flee.
3 A Ukrainian serviceman mans a position with an anti-tank weapon in a trench on the front line near Avdiyivka. 
4 A Ukrainian serviceman walks along the front line near Avdiyivka. Ukraine has been slowly losing territory in the Donbas. Kyiv has been pleading with Western nations for more heavy artillery, including howitzers and rocket launchers, saying it is outgunned 10-to-1. 
5 During a lull in shelling, several Ukrainian servicemen relax in their frontline positions near Avdiyivka.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on June 19 that the Ukraine war could continue &quot;for years&quot; and that the alliance should support Kyiv militarily and otherwise, &quot;even if the costs are high.&quot;
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is predicting an escalation of Russian attacks to gain territory in eastern Ukraine ahead of a June 23-24 meeting of EU leaders to decide whether to back Kyiv&#39;s accelerated bid to join the bloc.
