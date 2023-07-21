News
Media Watchdog Confirms Missing Ukrainian Journalist Is In Russian Penal Colony
Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Khylyuk, who went missing last year after he was detained by occupying Russian troops, is in a penal colony in Russia's Vladimir region, Reporters without Borders (RSF) said in a statement. Russian armed forces detained Khylyuk and his father near Kyiv in March 2022, weeks after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. While the father was eventually released, the journalist went missing. In September, Khylyuk's parents received a written message from their son saying he was in a Russian prison. RSF demanded that "state hostage" Khylyuk be released "immediately." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
More News
CIA Chief Says Putin Likely To Take His Time Before Going After Prigozhin
CIA head William Burns says he expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to bide his time and wait before seeking retribution against Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, following his aborted mutiny against Russia's military leadership last month.
Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum on July 20, Burns also said Prigozhin’s mutiny was the biggest challenge to Putin in his 23 years as Russia’s preeminent official, and he asserted that Russia’s elites, some already doubting the conduct of the Ukraine war, had increasing doubts about Putin’s leadership.
"What we are seeing is a very complicated dance," Burns said in what was billed by the forum as a fireside chat.
"Putin is the ultimate apostle of payback,” he said.
“So I would be surprised if Prigozhin escapes further retribution for this. So in that sense, the President (Joe) Biden is right. if I were Prigozhin, I wouldn't fire my food taster," Burns added, referring to a quip by Biden earlier this week that, if he were Prigozhin, "I'd be careful what I ate."
The stunning but short-lived mutiny by Prigozhin on June 24 saw Wagner fighters seize the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and march to within 200 kilometers of Moscow, shooting down Russian military aircraft and killing 13 air-force personnel along the way.
Putin immediately denounced the insurrection as a “stab in the back” and vowed to punish all "traitors" involved.
But Prigozhin does not appear to have been arrested or even detained, and the Kremlin said he met with Putin days after the mutiny.
Since then, the Wagner chief’s whereabouts have been shrouded in mystery, though he is believed to be moving between Russia and Belarus, where Wagner troops have been setting up camps to train Belarusian armed forces as part of a negotiated deal that helped end the mutiny.
The insurrection came on the heels of months of intense public infighting with Russia’s military leadership over the war strategy in Ukraine and ammunition supplies.
Burns claimed that U.S. intelligence had prior warning of the mutiny, and he said many of Russia’s elites were wondering about Putin’s response: `"whether the emperor had no clothes or at least why is it taking him so long to get dressed."
"I think what it resurrected was some deeper questions which again, you know, you've seen circulate within the Russian elite since the war in Ukraine began," said Burns, a longtime diplomat who also served as U.S. ambassador to Russia.
"I think Putin is already a little bit uneasy as he looks over his shoulder" he added.
On the battlefield, the CIA chief said it was not a surprise that gains from Ukraine's counteroffensive have been incremental.
Russian troops, he said, had months to prepare defenses before Kyiv's troops launched their campaign last month.
"I don't think it should come as a surprise to anyone that the counteroffensive is a hard slog. Offense is a lot harder than defense," Burns said.
"I am however, an optimist...Behind those considerable fixed defenses that the Russians have built in southern Ukraine...there still lie some pretty significant structural weaknesses, poor morale, uneven generalship to put it mildly on the Russian side...and the disarray... about the political and very senior military leadership," he added.
Zelenskiy Dismisses Ukraine's Ambassador To Britain
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed his country's ambassador to Britain without giving reasons for the move. Zelenskiy's decree on the removal of Vadym Prystayko from the post appeared on the presidential website on July 21. Last week, Prystayko publicly chided Zelenskiy for his "unhealthy sarcasm" when the Ukrainian leader criticized a statement by British Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace about Kyiv's "insufficient gratitude" over military assistance being received during the war with Russia.
Russia Opens 'Terrorism' Case Against Ex-Soldier Who Condemned War In Ukraine
A Moscow court has opened an "incitement to terrorism" case against former soldier Timofei Rudenko, who spoke out against the war in Ukraine, his mother said on July 21. Before this, Rudenko was first detained in May last year and spent eight 15-day spells in administrative arrest after being found guilty of hooliganism for allegedly swearing in public. Rudenko had served as a military psychologist until several years ago. At the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he condemned it in a post and comments on social networks. Rudenko said that in special detention centers he was beaten, tortured with electric shocks, and threatened with rape. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Poland Says It Is Moving Soldiers To East Of Country Due To Wagner Risks
Poland's security committee decided in a meeting on July 19 to move military units to the country's east due to the Wagner Group's presence in Belarus, state-run news agency PAP quoted its secretary as saying on July 21. Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was shown in a video on July 19 welcoming his fighters to Belarus, telling them they would take no further part in the Ukraine war for now but ordering them to gather their strength for Africa while they trained the Belarusian Army. On July 20, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Wagner mercenaries had started to train Belarusian special forces. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Strikes Grain Export Facilities In Odesa Region For Fourth Day, Carries Out Live Fire Naval 'Drill'
Russia continued to attack Ukrainian Black Sea port installations for a fourth day on July 21, striking grain storage facilities in the Odesa region and causing damage and injuries after refusing to prolong a UN-sponsored deal that allowed Ukraine to continue exporting grain abroad.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said that Russia launched Kalibr-type cruise missiles from vessels in the Black Sea, destroying a grain terminal and wounding two people.
“Unfortunately, a grain terminal of one of the agricultural enterprises of the Odesa region was hit. The enemy destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley. Two people were wounded in the explosion," Kiper said.
Kiper said that, at first, two missiles hit the granary, causing a fire, then a third missile struck while firefighters were trying to extinguish the flames.
"Another missile hit the same enterprise, damaging agricultural and rescue equipment. A fire on an area of more than 200 square meters was quickly extinguished," Kiper said.
In Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said its navy carried out a live fire "exercise" in the northwest Black Sea on July 21, just days after the Kremlin said that cargo ships en route to Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea would be regarded as potential military targets.
The Black Sea Fleet "carried out live firing of anti-ship cruise missiles at the target ship in the combat training range in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.
On July 20, Russian missiles struck the Odesa and Mykolayiv regions, killing two people, wounding another 20, including five children, and causing extensive damage to port installations and stored grain.
The strikes also hit residential areas in the center of Odesa and Mykolayiv, setting large areas on fire.
The Ukrainian Energy Ministry said that grain terminals and port infrastructure in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk were targeted. In Chornomorsk, 60,000 tons of grain were destroyed, the ministry said.
Russia's Defense Ministry has said the series of strikes on southern Ukraine targeted facilities where it claimed Ukraine was building seaborne drones of the type that Moscow says damaged a bridge in the annexed region of Crimea.
But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Russian strikes had "deliberately" targeted sites in the Odesa region that are used to export grain after Russia refused to extend the grain deal.
"About a million tons of food is stored in the ports that were attacked today. Exactly the volume that should have been delivered to consumer countries in Africa and Asia a long time ago," Zelenskiy said in a video message.
"Everyone in the world should be interested in holding Russia accountable for terror," he added.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed the attacks near the Black Sea port cities.
"These attacks are...having an impact well beyond Ukraine. We are already seeing the negative effect on global wheat and corn prices which hurts everyone, but especially vulnerable people in the global south," Guterres said in a statement from his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.
The Black Sea escalation comes as Kyiv reports a new attempt by Russia to return to the offensive in the northeast.
"The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on Kupyansk [in the Kharkiv region], Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka [in the Donetsk region], where 32 close combat battles were fought over the past day," the General Staff of Ukraine's military said on July 21.
Ukrainian defenders in Kupyansk repelled attacks by Russian troops southwest of Masyutivka, the military added.
At the same time, Washington said U.S.-supplied cluster munitions are being deployed in the field. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the munitions are having an impact on Russian defensive formations and maneuvering.
"We have gotten some initial feedback from the Ukrainians, and they're using them quite effectively," Kirby said at a news briefing.
Also on July 20, Valeriy Zaluzhniy, the commander in chief of Ukrainian forces, had a phone call about the operational situation along the entire front line with U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
"The armed forces of Ukraine, despite the enemy's extremely complex minefields, anti-tank barricades, and a fire damage system, are methodically destroying the enemy's forces and continue to conduct offensive actions to de-occupy our territory. We are successful in several areas. Our soldiers are heroes," Zaluzhniy said on Facebook.
The battlefield reports could not be independently verified.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Kazakh Intelligence Officer Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Beating Detainee To Death During January Protests
A court in Kazakhstan has sentenced Anet Baitursynov, a National Security Committee (KNB) officer, to 10 years in prison for beating to death 42-year-old Almas Mukashev, a resident of Taldykorgan in the southeast of the country, during protests in January last year, lawyer Berden Kadyr told RFE/RL. Another KNB officer, Andrei Sorokin, received four years of imprisonment for his "failure to report the information he heard to the authorized body." The prosecutor requested 11 years in prison for Baitursynov, and three years for Sorokin. The anti-government protests that rocked Kazakhstan last year were violently dispersed, leaving at least 238 people dead. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Monitoring Developments After Russian Strike On Odesa Damages Consulate Building
China's Foreign Ministry says it is closely following developments after its consulate in Odesa was damaged in a Russian missile strike. China “maintains contact with interested parties” and will “take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and citizens in Ukraine," said a representative of the ministry in response to a question as to whether Beijing has lodged a protest against Russia. The ministry confirmed that there was an explosion on July 20 near the Chinese consulate in Odesa and a wall of the building and windows were damaged by the blast’s shockwave. The employees of the consulate were not injured. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Belarus's Vyasna Among Recipients Of 2023 UN Human Rights Prize
The Belarusian human rights group Vyasna (Spring) is one of the recipients of this year's prestigious UN human rights prize. The awards were announced at the United Nations in New York on July 20. The prize “sends a clear message to human rights defenders all over the world that the international community is grateful for, and supports, their efforts to promote all human rights for all," said UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, the head of the laureate selection committee. Among the other winners was a Congolese women's rights activist and a global nature-protection coalition. To read the story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Defamation Law Adopted By National Assembly Of Bosnia's Republika Srpska Despite Criticism From Rights Activists
The National Assembly in the Republika Srpska (RS) on July 20 adopted amendments to the Criminal Code of Bosnia-Herzegovina's majority Serb entity that journalists and rights activists say would criminalize defamation and stifle free speech.
The National Assembly adopted the amendments despite months of protests by domestic and international organizations as well as journalists who have called on the lawmakers to scrap the changes.
The amendments say that making malicious or untrue statements about a person amounts to defamation and make the offense punishable with fines.
The law was adopted despite criticism that it represents an attack on freedom of opinion and a step toward the introduction of censorship.
"By adopting this law, you will have a situation where a murderer and a man who told a joke about a politician in a bar are playing chess in prison," said Igor Crnadak, a representative of the opposition Party of Democratic Progress, on July 18.
At the same time, the Justice Minister of Republika Srpska, Milos Bukejlovic, said "insinuations" through headlines and texts created an "incorrect" image that the criminalization of defamation favors individuals and not citizens.
Hundreds of journalists and rights activists marched to the parliament in Banja Luka, the capital of Republika Srpska on July 18 to protest the amendments, which were introduced by Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, a divisive figure who is also the leader of the ruling Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD).
Lawmakers adopted the changes in a draft amendment in March that was then subject to a two-month period to allow public debate.
Following turbulent discussions during which journalists and organizations representing civil society accused lawmakers of attempting to bring the media under state control, fines were reduced in the final draft of the law from an initial maximum of 60,000 euros to between 1,000 and 3,000 euros.
The bill foresees fines for public mockery for belonging to a certain race, religion, nationality, or ethnic origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity.
Higher fines are possible in situations where defamation appears in the media, on social networks, or at a public gathering.
With reporting by Marija Augustinovic-Stojak
UN Atomic Watchdog's Inspectors Still Don't Have Access To Rooftops At Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
Russia has still not provided UN nuclear experts at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine access to the rooftops of the occupied facilitie's reactors, the agency said on July 20.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement that its team has carried out inspections at the power plant over the past week and has not observed any heavy military equipment or "visible indication of explosives or mines."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
But the statement added that the experts “are still awaiting access to the rooftops of the reactor buildings.”
The statement also said that the nuclear power plant is in a "volatile security situation in the region located on the frontline of the conflict."
Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of planning an incident at the plant, which has been occupied by Russian forces since soon after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February last year.
Kyiv has accused Russia of placing explosives on the rooftops of the third and fourth power units at the plant, and IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi noted earlier this month that he hoped his inspectors would gain access to these areas.
The IAEA said then that access to the rooftops of reactor units 3 and 4 was "essential" as was access to parts of the turbine halls.
Grossi’s request to inspect the areas has now been pending for nearly two weeks.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the international community to intervene and reiterated his warnings that Russia is planning provocations at the facility.
The Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest, has been targeted by gunfire multiple times, severing it from the electrical grid and raising fears of a major nuclear accident.
Though the plant is not generating electricity, it requires electrical power to maintain the cooling of its reactors.
The statement added that the IAEA team did not report hearing any explosions over the past week, which was a contrast to the preceding week when it was almost a daily occurrence.
The IAEA experts are also continuing to closely monitor the situation regarding the availability of water for cooling the plant’s six reactors and other essential nuclear safety and security functions following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in early June and the subsequent depletion of a reservoir near the plant.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.S. Announces New Sanctions Aimed At Curbing Russia's Ability To Buy Weapons Technology
The United States has imposed new sanctions targeting 18 individuals and more than 120 entities based in Russia and Kyrgyzstan in a move aimed at inhibiting Moscow’s access to products and technology that support its war efforts.
The entities include several based in Kyrgyzstan that the U.S. Treasury Department on July 20 said have operated as intermediaries to provide foreign-made electronics and technologies to Russia.
At least six of these companies were featured in a recent investigation by RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service into Kyrgyz and Kazakh companies that revealed how sanctioned Western electronics make their way to Russia via Central Asian firms.
The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on July 20 that, in addition to curtailing Russia's ability to obtain technology, the sanctions aim to reduce its revenue from mining, degrade its access to the international financial system, and starve it of technology produced by the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations, particularly items needed in the aerospace and defense sectors.
The latest sanctions build on a wave of global actions imposed on Moscow.
“Since Russia launched its full scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States, working with our allies and partners, has taken unprecedented steps to impose costs on Russia and promote accountability for the individuals and entities who support its illegal war,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
“We will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the United States and the European Union, which on July 20 extended sanctions on Russia for another six months. He also thanked Canada for its recent moves to tighten sanctions against Russia.
"Hundreds of new sanctions objectives have been successfully implemented," Zelenskiy said in a video posted on Twitter. "Russia and everyone in this world who dares to help terrorists must feel the ever-increasing sanctions pressure -- whether they are individuals, companies, or countries."
The individuals designated for sanctions include former Russian Finance Minister Aleksei Kudrin, a longtime confidant of President Vladimir Putin. Kudrin headed the government’s official watchdog, the Audit Chamber, until late last year when he joined Russian tech giant Yandex.
Kudrin joined Yandex during a restructuring as the Kremlin cracked down on independent news and reporting on the Ukraine war. Yandex’s search engine and main news portal were among the leading sources for Russian-language content.
Yandex ultimately decided to sell its main news and entertainment portals and undertook an attempted restructuring that would essentially split the company into a wholly Russian unit and an overlapping, but independent, foreign unit.
But that deal, which Kudrin has been intimately involved in negotiating, has been contingent on finding deep-pocketed Russian buyers for the Russian unit. Until recently, a group of Kremlin-connected oligarchs, and state investment bank VTB, were reported to be in the running to take control of the new unit.
But, according to reports this week in Meduza and The Bell, Yandex’s board has been wary of falling afoul of existing U.S. sanctions that had previously targeted some of the main contenders, and the board has been casting about for other options.
It’s unclear how Kudrin’s sanctioning would affect his role at Yandex or the company’s restructuring efforts.
A Yandex spokeswoman declined to comment on the Treasury announcement.
The six companies designated for sanctions by OFAC that were featured in the RFE/RL investigation are LLC RM Design and Development, Basis Trade Prosoft LLC, Region-Prof LLC, ZAO GTME Tekhnologii, OOO Radiotekhsnab (RTS), and Technologies Systems and Complexes Limited (TSC).
ZAO GTME Tekhnologii (GTME Tekhnologii) is a Kyrgyz-based entity established in June 2022.
It has made dozens of shipments of goods to Russia, including high-priority items such as tantalum capacitors and electronic integrated circuits, the RFE/RL investigation found. GTME Tekhnologii’s primary customer has been Russia-based TSC, a vendor of electronic and digital equipment.
OFAC said LLC RM Design and Development, established in March last year, has been a "prolific shipper" of electronics such as semiconductors and integrated circuits to Russia, including to firms that have supplied electronics to Russian-based defense companies.
Earlier on July 20, Kyrgyzstan denied helping Moscow circumvent sanctions imposed over the Ukraine invasion, but did admit to "the "possible involvement of private companies" and said it was investigating the matter.
The other individuals targeted for helping to supply munitions to Russia include Russian and North Korean national Yong Hyok Rim, who is linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mutinous leader of the Wagner mercenary organization.
Also designated are two other private Russian military companies, including Okhrana, owned by Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom.
Sergei Korolev, first deputy director of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), and Smolensk regional Governor Vasily Anokhin also were targeted, the State Department said.
The sanctions freeze any property in U.S. jurisdictions owned by the individuals and entities named. They also bar U.S. citizens from any dealings with the people and entities.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
NOTE: This article has been amended to clarify the circumstances surrounding Aleksei Kudrin's departure from the Russian Audit Chamber and his joining Yandex.
U.K. Government Removes Sanctions On Russian Tycoon Oleg Tinkov
The United Kingdom has removed sanctions on Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov, who has called Moscow's war against Ukraine "crazy," and renounced his Russian citizenship in November last year. Tinkov's name disappeared from Britain’s' sanctions list on July 20 without explanation. The 55-year-old Tinkov, who has long resided outside of Russia to receive treatment for leukemia, has strongly criticized Moscow's aggression against Ukraine, launched in February 2022, after being targeted by British sanctions alongside other wealthy Russian businessmen over the war. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kazakh Villagers Brawl With Workers From Gold-Production Facility
Residents of the village of Maraldy in the East Kazakhstan region said on July 20 that local activists have clashed with workers constructing a gold-producing facility in the area. According to the villagers, the activists demanded a halt to the construction work, citing environmental issues. A local resident, Nurzhaqyp Qabylbaev, told RFE/RL that the company's security brutally dispersed the villagers and journalists who were at the site before police arrived. Local residents have been protesting the construction of the gold-producing plant in the area for years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russian Prosecutors Seek 20 More Years For Jailed Oppositionist Navalny
State prosecutors have requested that a Russian court sentence jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny to another 20 years in a penal colony on charges that include extremism.
The state news agency TASS said that prosecutors also asked at a hearing on July 20 that Navalny’s co-defendant, Daniel Kholodny, be given a 10-year sentence. TASS cited a lawyer as saying a final verdict in the case will be announced on August 4.
The Kremlin critic and anti-corruption crusader is accused under six articles of the Russian Criminal Code, including creating and financing an extremist community, calling for extremism, rehabilitating Nazism, and involving minors in dangerous acts.
The case deals with Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), which, at the request of the prosecutor's office, was declared extremist in 2021 -- banning all its activities in Russia.
Navalny has said on social media that he expects a sentence of 15 years to 20 years, despite what he claims to be “nonsensical” evidence presented during his closed-door trial, including lyrics from the rapper Morgenshtern and a cryptopayment that attempts to tie Navalny to American billionaire Warren Buffet.
The 47-year-old lawyer, who pleaded not guilty to all charges, has sarcastically referred to the "amazing trial" and said that the rap lyrics were “quite strong evidence that I, as the prosecution says, planned the overthrow of Vladimir Putin by force.”
In his most recent Telegram post, Navalny released a statement that fiercely criticized the Russian government, saying the country “is floundering in a pool of either mud or blood, with broken bones, with a poor, population that has been robbed, and [with] tens of thousands of those who died in the most stupid and senseless war of the 21st century.”
He continues to call the Russian state “intelligence without a conscience" but ended his statement, which he called “The last word of Aleksei Navalny,” with optimism.
“But sooner or later, of course, it will rise again. And it depends on us what it will rely on [intelligence or a conscience] in the future.”
The trial began June 6 after Navalny's legal team and Kholodny, who is the technical director of the Navalny LIVE YouTube channel, requested the recusal of the judge, Andrei Suvorov, saying the trial should be held in Moscow as they both are officially registered there, and the trial is about allegations related to Moscow.
Suvorov rejected the motion and decided on June 19 that the trial would be held behind closed doors in a makeshift courtroom at the penal colony where Navalny is being held 260 kilometers east of Moscow.
Navalny is currently serving a combined 11-and-1/2-year prison sentence for prior charges. He was arrested in January 2021 upon his return to Russia from Germany, where he had been undergoing treatment for a near-fatal poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent that he says was ordered by Putin.
The European Union added the chief of the Russian prison camp where Navalny is incarcerated to its sanctions list on July 20.
With reporting by Shelby Rayer in Washington, D.C.
Russia To Require Most U.K. Diplomats To Give Advance Notice When Traveling
Russia's Foreign Ministry says it has introduced a notification procedure for employees of British diplomatic missions on Russian territory. According to the ministry, British diplomats, with the exception of the ambassador, his/her advisers, and general consuls, must notify Russian authorities at least five days in advance of any trips beyond a 120-kilometer free-movement zone. Two days earlier, London sanctioned 14 Russian officials for what it said was their role in Russia's forced relocation of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Ukraine Urges Restoration Of Black Sea Grain Initiative
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on July 20 called for the Black Sea grain initiative to be restored to meet the challenge of global food insecurity. Kuleba, who is on the first ministerial visit from Kyiv to Islamabad since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1993, said Russia had undermined world food security. His Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari endorsed his comments, saying he planned to take the issue up with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Six Iranians Detained For Participating In Mixed-Gender Yoga Class
Officials in Iran's Gilan Province have shut down a yoga club and detained one male instructor and five female participants in the city of Rasht because they were practicing the exercise regime together.
The state-run news agency IRNA reported on July 19 that police launched an investigation after receiving a tip about the operation of a mixed-gender yoga club. The raid was initiated after "discreet" investigations confirmed the report, according to IRNA.
Those arrested have been referred to the judiciary and a case file has been formed against them, the agency reported.
Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, men and women in Iran have been prohibited from participating in sports activities together, with no official mixed-gender sports clubs existing in the country. Yoga is a legal activity as long as classes are single-sex and the teacher is licensed.
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since last September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned slightly in recent months, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The wave of government intervention against those violating the law has been met with stiff resistance from women.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded in June that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved made such a mass arrests unfeasible.
In recent weeks, authorities have broadened their crackdown on the issue, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Court In Tatarstan Sends Suspected Member Of Freedom Of Russia Legion To Pretrial Detention
A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan on July 20 sent to pretrial detention for at least two months a suspected member of the Freedom of Russia legion that is fighting alongside Ukrainian forces against occupying Russian troops. Sergei Novikov was detained a day earlier on suspicion of being a member of a terrorist organization, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Investigators allege Novikov planned a massive arson attack at military equipment near a military school in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan. Russia recognized the Freedom of Russia legion a terrorist organization in March. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
EU Extends Russia Sanctions For Another Six Months
The European Union has prolonged the sanctions regime imposed on Russia for its actions in Ukraine by another half-year, the 27-member bloc's council said in a statement issued on July 20. "The Council today decided to prolong by six months, until 31 January 2024, the restrictive measures targeting specific sectors of the economy of the Russian Federation," the statement said. "These sanctions, first introduced in 2014 in response to Russia's actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine, were significantly expanded since February 2022, in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine," it said.
Iranian Retirees Protest Living Conditions, Lack Of Pension Increases
Iranian retirees have renewed protests in several major cities across the country, reiterating calls for more social and economic freedoms, as well as regular adjustments to their pensions in line with inflation as the cost of living soars amid international sanctions.
According to reports on social media outlets, the protests took place on July 19 outside the pension fund offices and provincial buildings in cities including Kermanshah, Yazd, Shiraz, Hamedan, Ardabil, Karaj, Qazvin, and Sanandaj.
Images and videos shared online showed protesters holding placards calling for the release of imprisoned trade activists and other political prisoners.
Participants also voiced their frustrations over the failure of the country's leaders to improve living conditions with slogans such as "Incompetent government, shame, shame," "We won't rest until we secure our rights," and "Enough of promises, our tables are empty."
The demonstrations by retirees come after the government recently announced a decision to consolidate 18 different pension funds into one in an attempt to address a shortfall of 3,000,000 billion Iranian Rials ($6 billion) and rising debts.
For more than a decade, the Iranian government has been staving off the crisis in the pension funds through various measures such as allocating shares, transferring factories, and even gifting land to offset debts.
Despite these efforts, official reports indicate that out of the 18 pension funds in Iran, 17 were either bankrupt or teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.
Iran's economy has been ravaged by U.S. sanctions, leading to a surge of protests in several cities. A report from the Labor Ministry indicated a significant increase in Iran's poverty rate, growing 50 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year.
The protests on July 19 weren't limited to pensioners with a series of separate protests occurring across the country, showing the depth of anger following years of what demonstrators say is negligence and corruption in the public sector.
Disabled individuals demonstrated outside Tehran's city administration building, while teachers rallied in Shiraz, and workers from the Haft Tappeh Sugar Cane Complex held a protest outside the Development and Ancillary Industries Company in Ahvaz.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarus Announces Joint Military Maneuvers With Russia's Wagner Mercenaries
Belarus says its soldiers have begun holding joint military maneuvers with fighters from Russia's Wagner mercenary group in the city of Brest, which lies on the border with NATO member Poland.
According to a July 20 statement from the Defense Ministry, "through the course of a week, special operations units, together with representatives of the [Wagner] company, will work out training and military goals on the Brest military training field."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The ministry said more details would be made public later.
The statement comes a day after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led the mercenary group's aborted mutiny last month, appeared in a video in Belarus welcoming his fighters and saying they would help to turn the country's army into the second-best in the world.
The fate of Wagner troops has been unclear since Prigozhin led a short-lived mutiny on June 23-24, the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 23 years in power.
The authoritarian ruler of Belarus and Putin's close ally, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, was involved in talks ending the mutiny by agreeing with Prigozhin and Putin to host the Wagner troops, and their leader, in Belarus.
Days after Lukashenka’s statement, a tent camp began to appear in the eastern village of Tsel, a former garrison for members of a Belarusian missile brigade.
An analysis of satellite images by Skhemy (Schemes), an investigative project run by RFE/RL, estimates there are at least 485 vehicles near the tent camp in total.
The images from the Planet Labs service show almost all the equipment is located near warehouse-like buildings, as well as the parking lot of the military camp. No heavy military equipment can be seen.
The Belaruski Hayun Telegram channel, which monitors the movement of military equipment on the territory of Belarus, said it registered at least six columns of military vehicles and equipment with Wagner and Russian national flags in the country’s eastern region of Mahilyou since July 11.
On July 20, a former leader of Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, Igor Strelkov (aka Girkin), wrote on Telegram, citing a Wagner commander under the nom de guerre Marks, that the total number of Wagner fighters in Belarus may reach 10,000.
Wagner troops played a key role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, helping take main parts of the town of Bakhmut after nearly 10 months of intense fighting. Prigozhin has said he lost 20,000 men during the Bakhmut operation.
Iran Warns Against Unloading Iranian Oil From Seized Tanker
Iran would retaliate against any oil company unloading Iranian oil from a seized tanker, the Revolutionary Guards' navy commander, Alireza Tangsiri, said on July 20, according to state media. In April, the U.S. confiscated Iranian oil on a tanker at sea in a sanctions enforcement operation, according to a maritime security firm. Tangsiri added that Tehran would hold Washington responsible for allowing the unloading of the tanker's content. Sources familiar with the matter who declined to be identified had said Washington took control of the oil cargo aboard the Marshall Islands tanker Suez Rajan after securing an earlier court order. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Tajik Authorities Label Pamir Daily News Website Extremist
Tajik Prosecutor-General's Office said on July 19 the Supreme Court had banned the Pamir Daily News website, which monitors developments in Tajikistan's volatile Gorno-Badakhshan region (GBAO), after labeling it extremist. According to the statement, the decision was made in mid-June. Pamir Daily News is now blocked in the Central Asian nation. The website's editors, who are based out of Tajikistan, issued a statement saying they "will continue the website's operations with even stronger motivation and devotion," calling the court's decision "an attempt to fully disrupt feedback from GBAO residents." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Australia Sanctions More Russian Entities, Individuals In Response To Ukraine Invasion
Australia on July 20 announced targeted sanctions against 35 Russian defense, technology, and energy entities and 10 Russian and Belarusian individuals. Among the individuals sanctioned are Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova; First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Andrei Turchak; First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov; Vladimir Lepin, the head of Russia's arms manufacturer Kalashnikov; and Nikolai Kolesov, the chief of Russia's largest producer of military helicopters. The list also includes Belarusian military officials who represent a threat for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Australia has already sanctioned more than 1,100 individuals and entities supporting the invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Fire At Military Base In Crimea Forces Evacuations, Highway Closure, Says Moscow-Installed Official2
'Their Fate Has Been Decided': Monuments Of Russia's Silver Age Vanish From Environs Of St. Petersburg3
Ukrainian Forces Report Gains As Offensive In Zaporizhzhya Region Carries On4
From Logistics To Psychology, Effects Of Crimea Bridge Blast Will Linger5
Conquering Their Worst Fears: A Ukrainian Town Awaits Its Fate As Russian Forces Close In6
Ukraine's Counteroffensive Is Going Slowly. Is That A Problem?7
Another Russian General Reportedly Fired In Latest Military Shake-Up Post-Mutiny8
Interview: NATO's Open-Door Rhetoric On Ukraine Is Running Up Against Harsh Realities9
Moscow Blames Ukraine For Deadly Attack On Crimea Bridge, Vows To Repair It10
Kharkiv Endures Third Attack In One Day As Russia Says Towns In Belgorod Region Hit
Subscribe