Ukrainian Lawmaker, 33, Found Dead In Back Seat Of Taxi In Kyiv

KYIV – A Ukrainian lawmaker who was previously involved in a push to oust the country’s prosecutor-general died while riding in a taxi in the capital, Kyiv.



The National Police said in a statement on October 8 that a forensic examination had been ordered to establish Anton Polyakov’s cause of death.



According to the police statement, Polyakov was found unconscious in the back seat of a taxi that had been stopped for traffic violations early on October 8. An ambulance was called and the doctors pronounced him dead at the scene.



Polyakov, 33, was elected as a lawmaker in July 2019 as a member of the ruling Servant of the People party.



In November 2019, however, he was excluded by the party, citing unspecified unethical behavior.



Polyakov told RFE/RL at the time that the real reason for his removal was his push to start collecting signatures for a no-confidence vote in then-Prosecutor-General Ruslan Ryaboshapka.



He later joined an unaffiliated parliamentary group for independent lawmakers.