The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

A correspondent with RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service witnessed the shelling of Ukrainian army positions from territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists near Horlivka in eastern Ukraine. Grenade launchers and small arms were used against the Ukrainian military forces on April 17-18. The shelling occurred amid escalating tensions prompted by a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine's borders.