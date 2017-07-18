Ukrainian Military Suicides Reach 500 In Three Years

Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers have committed suicide after returning home from war in the country's eastern Donbas region. Ukraine's military prosecutor said it has registered around 500 suicides among Ukrainian veterans throughout the three-year conflict against Russia-backed separatist. Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said overcoming post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) will be one of the "key challenges" facing Ukraine in the future. (RFE/RL's Current Time TV)