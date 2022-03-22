Accessibility links

Ukraine

Breastfeeding Ukrainian Mother Wounded While Shielding Her Baby During Russian Attack

A 27-year-old Ukrainian mother was wounded while protecting her baby during a Russian missile attack. The woman -- named Olha -- was injured as she was breastfeeding her child in Kyiv's Podil district on March 18. The residential neighborhood was hit by fragments of a Russian missile that was shot down by Ukrainian air defenses. The woman was being treated for multiple cuts to her head and body, but her baby was unharmed.

