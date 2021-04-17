Ukrainian National Gets 10-Year Sentence In U.S. Hacking Case

Ukrainian national Fedir Hladyr has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the United States after pleading guilty to participating in the FIN7 hacking group.

Hladyr, 35, was sentenced in the northwestern U.S. city of Seattle on April 16, according to a news release by the U.S. Justice Department.

He was arrested in Dresden, Germany, in 2018 and extradited to the United States.

In September 2019, he confessed to serving as a manager and systems administrator for FIN7 and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit computer hacking.

He originally faced 26 criminal counts before agreed to plead guilty and pay $2.5 million in restitution.

The 10-year sentence includes the three years Hadyr has already spent in custody.

The Justice Department estimates that the FIN7 hacker group “caused over a billion dollars in losses to Americans and costs to the U.S. economy.” Prosecutors at the hearing said this was a “conservative estimate” and that the actual losses could be between $3 billion and $6 billion.

The group breached computer networks in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia and stole more than 20 million credit-card records.

With reporting by Cyberscoop