Ukrainian PM Hroysman Announces Resignation

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Hroysman has announced his intention to resign.

Hroysman said in a televised statement that he would step down at the next government meeting on May 22.

Hroysman's announcement came hours after Volodymyr Zelenskiy was sworn in as president and announced that he would dissolve parliament and hold new elections within two months.

Hroysman, who is a member of the Petro Porshenko Bloc, said he would compete in the next parliamentary elections.

The 41-year-old has been prime minister since April 2016. He had previously served as chairman of the parliament.

His resignation follows that of two other cabinet members whose resignations were demanded by Zelenskiy -- Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak and Security Service chief Vasyl Hrytsak. Both resigned earlier on May 20.

