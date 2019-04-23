Ukrainian PM To Contest Upcoming Elections With 'New Political Forces'

KYIV -- Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Hroysman said he will take part in the October parliamentary elections with a party other than that of incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, who was defeated by comic and political newcomer Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a run-off election on April 21.



In a broadcast on the ICTV channel on April 22, Hroysman said he would contest the parliamentary elections with "new political forces."



"Clearly, it will be a political force that unites people with good reputation, people who don't just talk but are capable of doing real things," Hroysman said, adding that he wants "to be active, fight for ideas, and implement them."



Hroysman became a lawmaker in 2014 as a member of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc party. In November of that year, he became the chairman of the parliament and since April 2016 has been prime minister.



Hroysman is expected to stay in power until the October election. If President-elect Zelenskiy wins enough seats in parliament, he is expected to form a new government.



Meanwhile, outgoing Poroshenko vowed to remain in politics and said publicly that his successor has "strong opposition" in parliament.

Addressing thousands of supporters in Kyiv on April 22, Poroshenko promised to reclaim the presidency in elections-to-come and told his backers: "Together we will go into the parliamentary elections."



Poroshenko's party and its allies control the current parliament.



Observers say Zelenskiy might try to disband the national legislature and call early elections.

