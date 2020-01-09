Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Ukrainian Police Detain Alleged Georgia-Born Russian Kingpin Known As Moskovsky

An alleged Russian organized crime kingpin has been arrested in Ukraine on suspicion of illegal border-crossing and planning to obtain control over criminal groups in the country.

Ukrainian police said on January 9 that the 57-year-old male, a Russian citizen born in Georgia who is nicknamed Kamo Moskovsky, had been crowned in 1983 as "a thief by law," a title traditionally given among Russian-speaking criminal groups to kingpins.

According to the statement, Kamo Moskovsky has spent about 30 years in Russian prisons for various crimes. He was most recently released from incarceration in October 2019.

He was detained on January 5 and placed at an immigration center for six months while a decision on his possible deportation and a five-year ban on entering Ukraine is pending, the statement says.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG