Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Ukrainian President Kicks Out 'Rogue' Official From Meeting Over Criminal Record

Ukrainian President Kicks Out 'Rogue' Official From Meeting Over Criminal Record
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:51 0:00

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy booted a regional government official with a criminal record from a meeting that was broadcast on live television. "Get out of here, rogue!" Zelenskiy shouted at Yaroslav Hodunok, a Boryspil city council secretary and parliamentary candidate. Zelenskiy was attending the meeting in the Kyiv region on July 10. Zelenskiy, a comedian and actor who took office in May, has vowed to root out entrenched corruption that has plagued Ukraine for decades.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG