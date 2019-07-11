Ukrainian President Kicks Out 'Rogue' Official From Meeting Over Criminal Record

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy booted a regional government official with a criminal record from a meeting that was broadcast on live television. "Get out of here, rogue!" Zelenskiy shouted at Yaroslav Hodunok, a Boryspil city council secretary and parliamentary candidate. Zelenskiy was attending the meeting in the Kyiv region on July 10. Zelenskiy, a comedian and actor who took office in May, has vowed to root out entrenched corruption that has plagued Ukraine for decades.