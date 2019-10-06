Ukrainian Protesters Decry Donbas Election Plan

Thousands of Ukrainians have rallied in the capital, Kyiv, against the government's plan to hold local elections in parts of the eastern Donbas region that are controlled by Russia-backed separatists. The arrangement is part of the so-called Steinmeier Formula, proposed by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at a time when he was serving as his country's foreign minister. The October 6 protest came five days after Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France signed a tentative agreement with the separatists on election guidelines.