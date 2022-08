3 Recently, Popova enlisted the help of UA Animal volunteers and military personnel who go with her.



"Our record is an evacuation in 16 minutes, when we saved a lion between Kramatorsk and Slovyansk," Popova says. "I had to learn to do anesthesia myself. Because animals such as lions, tigers, and bears, when they are under stress, it is impossible to take them away."



In most cases, Popova knows nothing about the animals she rescues, having been informed about them by concerned Ukrainian soldiers. "Animals don’t introduce themselves when they come to us," she jokes.