Ukrainian Skeleton Athlete Disqualified From Olympics Over Helmet Dispute

Vladyslav Heraskevych, a Ukrainian skeleton pilot, will not be allowed to compete in the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games after refusing to comply with guidelines of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In a statement on February 12, the IOC ruled that the helmet Heraskevych intended to wear -- which featured images of Ukrainian athletes killed in Russia's invasion -- did not meet competition rules.

The IOC stated that despite multiple exchanges and in-person meetings between the committee and Heraskevych, including with IOC President Kirsty Coventry, the Ukrainian athlete would not consider any form of compromise.

He was notified of his disqualification shortly before the start of his competition on February 12, and his team said they plan to appeal the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Ukraine's Olympic Committee, which backed Heraskevych in the case, said it was not planning to boycott the games over his disqualification.

"I never wanted a scandal with the IOC, and I did not create it. The IOC created it with its interpretation of the rules, which many view as discriminatory," Heraskevych said in a video released on February 12.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha took to X to thank Heraskevych for his "principles and bravery" and to issue a critical response to the IOC ruling, saying that "Future generations will recall this as a moment of shame."

"The IOC has banned not the Ukrainian athlete, but its own reputation," he wrote. "The IOC intimidated, disrespected, and even lectured our athlete and other Ukrainians on how they should keep quiet about 'one of 130 conflicts in the world.'"

He added: "The IOC has also systemically failed to confront the greatest abuser of international sports and the Olympic Charter -- Russia."



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly backed the athlete on social media prior to his disqualification.

"I thank the flag bearer of our national team at the Winter Olympics, Vladyslav Heraskevych, for reminding the world of the price of our struggle," Zelenskyy wrote.

With reporting from Reuters