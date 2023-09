2 Ryabets shows the broken cell phone and blood-covered watch of her husband, Soroka.



The couple met online on April 6, less than three months after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Soroka was recovering from pneumonia at a military hospital when he logged into a dating app and saw Ryabets' profile photo. "Hello," he wrote her.



Ryabets recalls how her husband was ambitious and driven while she was working with autistic children in a clinic. "You’re mine now," he told her after weeks of chatting. In response, she sent him her ring-size measurements as a joke.