One Ukrainian Soldier Killed, Three Wounded In Country's East
Ukraine says one of its soldiers has been killed and three wounded in clashes in the country's east.
The Defense Ministry said on March 12 that Russia-backed separatists violated a frequently breached cease-fire several times during the previous 24 hours by firing machine guns.
The separatists claimed Ukrainian government forces violated the cease-fire several times using mortars and machine guns.
Since April 2014, more than 10,300 people have been killed by fighting between Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed separatists who control parts of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Cease-fire deals announced as part of the Minsk accords -- September 2014 and February 2015 pacts aimed at resolving the conflict -- have failed to hold.
Kyiv said earlier a new cease-fire agreement that took effect on March 5 was violated by the separatists almost immediately.
With reporting by Interfax and TASS
