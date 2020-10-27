Ukrainian Tourist Loses Arm In Rare Egyptian Shark Attack

A shark attacked a young Ukrainian boy and an Egyptian tour guide over the weekend off Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.



The rare attack occurred on October 25 when a Ukrainian mother and her 12-year-old son were snorkeling with their tour guide in Ras Mohammed national park.



"The 12-year-old boy is still in intensive care after undergoing surgery, facing another one tomorrow. His mauled hand could not be saved," Ukraine’s State Agency for Tourism Development reported.



An Egyptian health official said that the family's guide had lost a leg and the mother sustained light injuries.



The Egyptian Environment Ministry said an initial investigation suggested the attack involved a 2-meter long oceanic whitetip shark.

Based on reporting by AP