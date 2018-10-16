Ukrainian Twin Brothers Banned From Tennis For Allegedly Fixing Matches

Ukrainian twin brothers Gleb and Vadim Alekseenko have been banned from tennis for life and fined $250,000 each for allegedly fixing multiple matches.

Independent anticorruption hearing officer Richard McLaren found the brothers guilty on October 15 based on an investigation by the Tennis Integrity Unit.

The brothers, both 35, who are both ranked outside the top 1,000 in the world, were found guilty of the offenses at lower level Futures tournaments in Romania, Russia, Germany, and Turkey between June 2015 and January 2016.

The brothers were found to have breached sections of the tennis anti-corruption code that deals with soliciting a third-party to place a bet on matches in which they then contrived the outcome.

"The findings of guilt and imposition of the lifetime suspensions means that, with immediate effect, both players are prohibited from playing in or attending any sanctioned events organized or recognized by the governing bodies of the sport," the tennis organization said in a statement.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters