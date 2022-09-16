Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Ukrainians Find Bodies With Hands Tied In Mass Burial Site Near Izyum

Ukrainians Find Bodies With Hands Tied In Mass Burial Site Near Izyum
Embed
Ukrainians Find Bodies With Hands Tied In Mass Burial Site Near Izyum

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:03 0:00

Ukrainian officials say they have discovered a large number of fresh graves in the newly liberated city of Izyum in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. RFE/RL correspondent Maryan Kushnir visited the site and spoke with a missing-persons officer about the process of identifying victims. Subsequent exhumations uncovered bodies with ropes tied around their hands. CORRECTION: This video was edited to remove references to ropes being tied around the necks of exhumed bodies.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG