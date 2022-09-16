Ukrainians Find Bodies With Hands Tied In Mass Burial Site Near Izyum

Ukrainian officials say they have discovered a large number of fresh graves in the newly liberated city of Izyum in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. RFE/RL correspondent Maryan Kushnir visited the site and spoke with a missing-persons officer about the process of identifying victims. Subsequent exhumations uncovered bodies with ropes tied around their hands. CORRECTION: This video was edited to remove references to ropes being tied around the necks of exhumed bodies.