UN Council To Vote On Rival U.S., Russian Proposals On Syrian Chemical Attacks

The United Nations Security Council is due to vote November 16 on rival U.S. and Russian proposals to renew an international investigation into who is responsible for chemical weapons attacks in Syria, diplomats said.

The joint inquiry by the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which recently found over Russian objections that the Syrian government used the banned nerve agent sarin in an April attack, expires at midnight on November 16.

Diplomats said Russia is likely to veto the U.S. proposal to extend the investigation for another year, despite some changes U.S. diplomats included in the measure to try to draw Moscow's support.

Russia is one of five permanent members of the security council with veto power. But diplomats said Moscow's own one-year extension is unlikely to get the nine votes needed to pass. Russia's proposal calls for an overhaul of the investigative mechanism.

Russia, the most important ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has already vetoed nine council resolutions on the Syrian civil war since it started in 2011. It blocked a two-year extension of the chemical attack inquiry the U.S. proposed last month.

British UN Ambassador Matthew Rycroft warned on November 15 that if the inquiry is allowed to end, "the only victors would be people who want to use chemical weapons in Syria, which is the Assad regime plus Daesh (the Islamic State extremist group)."

"Everyone in the Security Council would be shooting ourselves in the foot if we allowed that to happen," he said.

Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya countered that allowing the investigation to end "may send a bad signal, but the way the investigation has been conducted sends an even worse signal."

The United States called for a show of force by Western allies and others in support of its proposal.

"The United States hopes the Security Council will stand united in the face of chemical weapons use against civilians and extend the work of this critical group," the U.S. mission to the UN said.

"Not doing so would only give consent to such atrocities while tragically failing the Syrian people who have suffered from these despicable acts," it said.

While Russia agreed in 2015 to create the UN inquiry, it has since then opposed its findings whenever it concluded that the Syrian government was responsible for a chemical attack.

Besides the sarin gas attack which killed dozens of Syrian civilians in the town of Khan Sheikhun in April, the team has concluded that the Syrian government was behind several chlorine gas attacks in 2014 and 2015.

The team also found IS responsible for a mustard gas attack in 2015.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters

